Please Share YOUR Five (5) Fun Pics From Any Race You’ve Attended In The Last Fifty Years? Thanks!

Loretta’s 2013 w/ Andy Bristol (He’s on the right). Andy podiumed the 450A Class. Epic week





Andy has since passed. Sad deal don’t want to say much about his passing other than he was an amazing talent and great dude. We went to the race in a late 1970’s camping trailer a mutual buddy drove behind his pickup and sponsored us with for the week. I knew who Andy was but we had never actually met before the trip. We were two local guys in Central New York going to the ranch that got hooked up thru a mutual friend to all go together. I got picked up by those guys at a rest stop on the NYS thruway and off we went to Tennessee that night. Our ride down was filled with lots of laughs and excitement. Got there early morning next day and parked between several factory type set ups way way in the back of the area 3 parking lot, farthest pit away you could be in the entire ranch, that was us. Andy was so chill he had never even been to Loretta’s before and had no idea what to expect...he just hung in the trailer and played Xbox the first couple days we were there and we didn’t even walk the track till the evening before practice which is this picture above. Andy had a couple air filters, a grocery bag or two of some clothes, a few random parts and tools, and 2 jugs of race gas. His bike was not pretty to look at, thing was worked and could tell it was ridden hard. His tires were also complete shit and he had no extras or means of getting a new set really. Andy and me were both on a show string budgets. But after practice his times were right near the top of both his classes and I couldn’t see this kid go to the line with those tires.... I’m like “dude Im off to the Dunlop truck i need to get you some tires” first time in my life I’ve bought someone else tires but I had too. Took the credit card out and rode the pitbike up there and got him a set of freshys and did the best I could to help him all week. I’ll end the story here before I keep dragging on but he did it!! Andy crushed it and he was this guy running with the next factory riders that most of the pits prolly never even heard of before that week. Andy made the podium in arguably the fastest class in his first time ever going to Loretta Lynn’s. All week we had just two CD’s in the camper... a Led Zeppelin and an Eminem. Those cd’s were on blast all week on a rigged up stereo system we had going in the trailer. People parked around us had no idea what to think of us especially after seeing Andy battle the nations fastest A riders. Every time I hear led zepplin now I think of Andy and that trip. What bittersweet memorys. I’ve got some hilarious stories from that trip but I’ll hold off on those, don’t want too incriminate anyone else lol. We had allot of laughs that whole week! Ride on Andy your a legend in my book kid! Miss that dude and within one week and one trip he became a great friend that I’ll never forget. What a trip that was!!!