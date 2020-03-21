Please Share YOUR Five (5) Fun Pics From Any Race You’ve Attended In The Last Fifty Years? Thanks!

3/23/2020 7:48 AM
I've shown some of these before, but they don't get any worse with repeated viewings....
In 2007, I was a a music gathering with some friends near Davis OK. I looked at the SX schedule and realized that Arlington was just 2 h away AND the SX was happening that night. My oldest son was HUGE dirt bike fan and had never been to a SX. He had some severe health issues (undiagnosed hemolytic anemia which eventually took his life in 2012, at age 11) which made it difficult to travel. We were this close already and so I seized the moment and said to the music group. "I'm going to the supercross race tonight!" My friend Dick said "Me and Joey wanna go!" So we went.
At the race/pit party, we were walking around a couple of really fun things happened:
Passing the KTM Kids tent, we were just admiring the bikes when the manager walked over and said to David "Do you want to sit on one?" David lit up like a 100 watt light bulb and then the manager said "What number do you want?" That was an obvious choice. David was weak enough then that he had to be lifted up to the bike but once there he was obviously quite at home. I will forever be grateful to KTM for doing this.
The other fun story was over at the Asterisk booth. I stopped there 'cause I'd just bought a pair of their knee braces and broken a strap in a crash. The tall blonde booth lady came over and folded herself all the way down to David's eye level and said "And are you racing today, Mr. Carmichael? (Ricky had just retired...)" It took a lot to get the best of David but he blushed beet red and laughed.
Finally, we stopped at the Racer X magazine booth. I'd just been talking to their editor/owner, Davey Coombs, via e-mail about his dad's bass and here came Davey himself so I introduced myself to him. He showed David the card of the week and said "Who's this?" David replied immediately "Kevin Windham". Davey pulled out the whole stack of cards and questioned David one by one- he got them all. Coombs was impressed and then gave David a poster of the latest cover with Windham and that poster lived in his room for the rest of his life.
Moral of the story? If you get a chance to go, go.
Thank you KTM:
Joey, Dick, and David in the stands
Part 2: In 2016, David's younger brother, Derek, decided HE wanted to start riding dirt bikes. I scored us a TTR-230 (for me) and a CRF150F (for him). It was _clear_ to me that he had natural talent and before long we had a KX250F (me) and KX100 (him), followed quickly by an RM 125 (me) and KX125 (him) and then our current KTM's. Just three years after he started riding, I talked him into doing an enduro with me- something I've never done and for sure, something he'd never done. The results?
And here's one of my favorite shots... me chasing Derek. This must be the start because I'm pretty much never this close to him!!!
