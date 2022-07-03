PR | Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Signs Kyle Chisholm

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is happy to announce the signing of Kyle Chisolm for the remainder of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship. The privateer Yamaha racer will head the campaign in the East while the team’s regulars continue to work on returning to full fitness.Jeremy Martin injured his shoulder in a practice crash before the Daytona Supercross. The two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion underwent a successful surgery over the weekend and will focus on returning for the start of the outdoor season. Levi Kitchen continues to work on his recovery from a knee injury sustained from a crash in the first main event of the Triple Crown in Arlington, and an announcement of his return will come at a later date.Chisholm makes his debut aboard the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F this Saturday, March 12, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.“We’re very excited to have Kyle come on board with the team. When we started looking at hiring a fill-in rider, we decided that what we really wanted to do was give someone an opportunity that might not have had that opportunity before and see what they can do. It wasn’t really about results or replacing someone; it was more about giving back to the sport and giving someone an opportunity. We’re really excited to have him join the team and are looking forward to getting started on Monday.”“I’m really excited about this opportunity! It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been on the 250, but of all the bikes that you could want to ride the Star Yamaha is the best. I can’t wait to get on the bike and get some time on it. I’m looking to put some work in this week and do the best that we can. It’s not like a normal off-season where we have months to get used to it; it’s just going to be a couple of days. I’m looking forward to the challenge, though, and I think that the team is going to do an awesome job and get me ready in the short amount of time that we have. I’ve known Bobby Reagan for a long time, since I was on mini bikes, and know a lot of guys on the team. They’re a great group of guys, and I’m looking forward to working with them.”