PR | Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Signs Kyle Chisholm

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32138

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/7/2022 8:15 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/7/2022 8:42 AM

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is happy to announce the signing of Kyle Chisolm for the remainder of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship. The privateer Yamaha racer will head the campaign in the East while the team’s regulars continue to work on returning to full fitness.

Jeremy Martin injured his shoulder in a practice crash before the Daytona Supercross. The two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion underwent a successful surgery over the weekend and will focus on returning for the start of the outdoor season. Levi Kitchen continues to work on his recovery from a knee injury sustained from a crash in the first main event of the Triple Crown in Arlington, and an announcement of his return will come at a later date.

Chisholm makes his debut aboard the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F this Saturday, March 12, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jensen Hendler: “We’re very excited to have Kyle come on board with the team. When we started looking at hiring a fill-in rider, we decided that what we really wanted to do was give someone an opportunity that might not have had that opportunity before and see what they can do. It wasn’t really about results or replacing someone; it was more about giving back to the sport and giving someone an opportunity. We’re really excited to have him join the team and are looking forward to getting started on Monday.”

Kyle Chisholm: “I’m really excited about this opportunity! It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been on the 250, but of all the bikes that you could want to ride the Star Yamaha is the best. I can’t wait to get on the bike and get some time on it. I’m looking to put some work in this week and do the best that we can. It’s not like a normal off-season where we have months to get used to it; it’s just going to be a couple of days. I’m looking forward to the challenge, though, and I think that the team is going to do an awesome job and get me ready in the short amount of time that we have. I’ve known Bobby Reagan for a long time, since I was on mini bikes, and know a lot of guys on the team. They’re a great group of guys, and I’m looking forward to working with them.”
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

crockett

Posts: 382

Joined: 8/30/2017

Location: CAN

3/7/2022 8:17 AM

Can’t wait for Phil to get chizzed on

fourfourone

Posts: 1542

Joined: 10/14/2017

Location: 86oh, CT USA

3/7/2022 8:18 AM

super stoked for this.

Juck

Posts: 330

Joined: 5/23/2019

Location: AUS

3/7/2022 8:21 AM

I honestly thought this was a joke post at first but I'm stoked for Chiz

davistld01

Posts: 7370

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Springfield, MO USA

3/7/2022 8:33 AM

Few others deserve the ride as much as Chiz. He's worked his butt off for a long time...and qualified for more mains than some other signed-and-sealed guys. I'm happy for him to be on the team.

olympiamann

Posts: 225

Joined: 1/25/2014

Location: Sheridan, WY USA

3/7/2022 9:52 AM

Excelent !! Go Chiz 😎

Don't be a Pussy...

Motodave15

Posts: 3523

Joined: 8/7/2010

Location: Temple City, CA USA

3/7/2022 9:56 AM

w00t w00t Awesome!!!
"Life is Too Short To Last Long"

Talon

Posts: 19

Joined: 1/18/2022

Location: Beaver, UT USA

3/7/2022 10:07 AM

Never been a fan of this guy. Dudes been hijacking the #11 for 10 years and running road blocks for Stew back in the day.

tek14

Posts: 3528

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: Vantaa, FIN

3/7/2022 10:08 AM

It was 20 years ago when he was Factory Yamaha rider blocking Reed as lapper?

mx 219

Posts: 3080

Joined: 8/15/2010

Location: South Central, PA USA

3/7/2022 10:14 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/7/2022 10:16 AM

tek14 wrote:

It was 20 years ago when he was Factory Yamaha rider blocking Reed as lapper?

...more

13

Pretty interesting (confusing) move in my opinion.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32138

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/7/2022 10:21 AM

tek14 wrote:

It was 20 years ago when he was Factory Yamaha rider blocking Reed as lapper?

...more

2009.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Dirty Points

Posts: 3822

Joined: 7/19/2016

Location: Sac, CA USA

3/7/2022 10:42 AM

Friese, Chiz, Blose, Nicoletti in 250s? What a time to be alive!

Magoofan

Posts: 315

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Borrego Springs, CA USA

3/7/2022 10:42 AM

That's pretty kewl....

theToothPerry

Posts: 518

Joined: 11/23/2010

Location: Santa Clarita, CA USA

3/7/2022 10:45 AM

Maybe, I'm pessimistic but why? There are plenty of younger faster riders that deserve this spot.

gt80rider

Posts: 5843

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

3/7/2022 10:49 AM

Phil has been riding really well this year... cant wait to see him ripping the star 250!

www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord

Vital MX member mxb2 20799 mxb2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20799/avatar/c50_IMG_20151127_132255925_1450107346.jpg?1450106842 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxb2,20799/all 06/15/10 30 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxb2,20799/setup 349 19589 149 1

Posts: 19938

Joined: 6/15/2010

Location: Bowie, MD USA

3/7/2022 10:49 AM

theToothPerry wrote:

Maybe, I'm pessimistic but why? There are plenty of younger faster riders that deserve this spot.

...more

Name them.

fourfourone

Posts: 1542

Joined: 10/14/2017

Location: 86oh, CT USA

3/7/2022 10:51 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/7/2022 10:53 AM

theToothPerry wrote:

Maybe, I'm pessimistic but why? There are plenty of younger faster riders that deserve this spot.

...more

Name these faster younger riders that have no ride and can place top 5.


It's just a fill in ride until the end of the season. They know they can hire chiz and at least be in the top 10(prob top 5) or better every weekend.

theToothPerry

Posts: 518

Joined: 11/23/2010

Location: Santa Clarita, CA USA

3/7/2022 11:11 AM

mxb2 wrote:

Name them.

...more

Kyle Peters, Josh Verize, Enzo Lopes to name a few. You can argue that they’re on teams but they’re nowhere near a factory ride that Star has to offer.

Oprah WindFury

Posts: 42

Joined: 3/25/2019

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

3/7/2022 11:15 AM

Talon wrote:

Never been a fan of this guy. Dudes been hijacking the #11 for 10 years and running road blocks for Stew back in the day.

...more

And you still can’t seem to move out of your moms house so

fourfourone

Posts: 1542

Joined: 10/14/2017

Location: 86oh, CT USA

3/7/2022 11:21 AM

theToothPerry wrote:

Maybe, I'm pessimistic but why? There are plenty of younger faster riders that deserve this spot.

...more
mxb2 wrote:

Name them.

...more
theToothPerry wrote:

Kyle Peters, Josh Verize, Enzo Lopes to name a few. You can argue that they’re on teams but they’re nowhere near a factory ...more

...more

The whole " being on another team" is a pretty big reason to not consider any of those riders.

Again, this is not a factory ride, It's a fill in position for a few races to keep Star in the spotlight.


Picking a guy who works a full-time job and battles to make 450 mains and does it on an almost stock bike is someone who deserves this cool last-minute opportunity in my opinion.

bthede489

Posts: 78

Joined: 12/26/2017

Location: Newport Coast, CA USA

3/7/2022 11:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/7/2022 11:31 AM

Talon wrote:

Never been a fan of this guy. Dudes been hijacking the #11 for 10 years and running road blocks for Stew back in the day.

...more

Hijacking the #11? You can’t. “Career Number” dude. He’s met the requirements. Chiz Chiz’s. Ive known and been around him (a bit only to be fair) since 2016 or so and I’ve never seen him make a bad move either so whatever problems you have with him before are gone by now. I also agree that the night you were talking about was… hard to forget, but yeah, nowadays… top notch dude.

mxb2

Posts: 19938

Joined: 6/15/2010

Location: Bowie, MD USA

3/7/2022 11:32 AM

theToothPerry wrote:

Maybe, I'm pessimistic but why? There are plenty of younger faster riders that deserve this spot.

...more
mxb2 wrote:

Name them.

...more
theToothPerry wrote:

Kyle Peters, Josh Verize, Enzo Lopes to name a few. You can argue that they’re on teams but they’re nowhere near a factory ...more

...more

And i assume under contract, why break a contract for a few races to some team that has helped you.

yz133rider

Posts: 3574

Joined: 8/1/2013

Location: Avondale, PA USA

3/7/2022 11:41 AM

mxb2 wrote:

Name them.

...more
theToothPerry wrote:

Kyle Peters, Josh Verize, Enzo Lopes to name a few. You can argue that they’re on teams but they’re nowhere near a factory ...more

...more
mxb2 wrote:

And i assume under contract, why break a contract for a few races to some team that has helped you.

...more

Because you might show your true potential when on the right bike and right team. That opportunity may never come along again.
Bet on yourself.

Holeshot lead a couple laps and open some eyes.

Or continue in mid pack being an also ran.

DEMONDAVE

Posts: 362

Joined: 9/6/2013

Location: Apple Valley, CA USA

3/7/2022 11:41 AM

Talon wrote:

Never been a fan of this guy. Dudes been hijacking the #11 for 10 years and running road blocks for Stew back in the day.

...more

I’m sure star would have signed you BUT instead of screaming out “ mom meatloaf” you went upstairs to get it yourself and missed their call

nrosso391

Posts: 660

Joined: 2/8/2014

Location: Champlin, MN USA

3/7/2022 11:47 AM

tek14 wrote:

It was 20 years ago when he was Factory Yamaha rider blocking Reed as lapper?

...more

Me trying to figure out your "math"...Photo

I'm just here to stir sh#t up...

mxb2

Posts: 19938

Joined: 6/15/2010

Location: Bowie, MD USA

3/7/2022 11:48 AM

theToothPerry wrote:

Kyle Peters, Josh Verize, Enzo Lopes to name a few. You can argue that they’re on teams but they’re nowhere near a factory ...more

...more
mxb2 wrote:

And i assume under contract, why break a contract for a few races to some team that has helped you.

...more
yz133rider wrote:

Because you might show your true potential when on the right bike and right team. That opportunity may never come along again. ...more

...more

If they are let out of their contract maybe, being loyal goes a long ways imo. Small industry to piss people off.

mx313

Posts: 213

Joined: 10/5/2021

Location: AUS

3/7/2022 11:55 AM

theToothPerry wrote:

Kyle Peters, Josh Verize, Enzo Lopes to name a few. You can argue that they’re on teams but they’re nowhere near a factory ...more

...more
mxb2 wrote:

And i assume under contract, why break a contract for a few races to some team that has helped you.

...more
yz133rider wrote:

Because you might show your true potential when on the right bike and right team. That opportunity may never come along again. ...more

...more

The only guy who seems worth of the spot atm is Lopes. Last thing you want to do is give a factory seat to a guy and they finish 12th.
Varize is on a factory husky just not a rockstar one. And he hasn't been great. He was better on his privateer ktm last year.
Peters has had several factory rides but he has been bad so far this year. I expected more from him this year.

mb60

Posts: 3250

Joined: 3/7/2010

Location: GRAPEVINE, TX USA

3/7/2022 12:09 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/7/2022 12:09 PM

Dirty Points wrote:

Friese, Chiz, Blose, Nicoletti in 250s? What a time to be alive!

...more

Did you leave Craig out on purpose ?

Jdog2221

Posts: 29

Joined: 12/27/2021

Location: Burgettstown, PA USA

3/7/2022 12:28 PM

theToothPerry wrote:

Kyle Peters, Josh Verize, Enzo Lopes to name a few. You can argue that they’re on teams but they’re nowhere near a factory ...more

...more

Varize Is on a factory husky🤦🏼‍♂️

flarider

Posts: 23829

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Daytona Beach, FL USA

3/7/2022 12:33 PM

I talked to him briefly at Daytona and mentioned he looked slimmer and he had lost some weight due to the flu, so it really works out.

Just a nobody who never was anybody.

