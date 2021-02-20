Orlando 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

jk367 wrote: How good is this Thury guy? Asking for my fantasy team haha

He has always been pretty good on the Euro SX races. But that’s 450 and a different ball game then a American SX. If I’m remember correctly he has never ridden a Main Event before so..If think he has the skills and bike to put himself in the main but that would be it, West look stacked.I see him as a better rider then Thomas Do on the East Coast.