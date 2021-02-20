Forum Main Moto-Related Orlando 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Orlando 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8747

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/20/2021 8:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/20/2021 8:00 AM

Timed qualifying starts in 30ish minutes!

Race Links
I'vegotthenutz

Posts: 329

Joined: 4/9/2016

Location: Alberta, CAN

2/20/2021 8:00 AM

Good morning fellas'

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25236

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/20/2021 8:01 AM

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25236

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/20/2021 8:02 AM

HEP has a cool new look for today.

Anstie's Bike

Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

plowboy

Posts: 6238

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/20/2021 8:06 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

HEP has a cool new look for today.

Anstie's Bike

Photo

She's purdywink .

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

soggy

Posts: 1332

Joined: 12/3/2018

Location: UT, USA

2/20/2021 8:08 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

HEP has a cool new look for today.

Anstie's Bike

Photo

that thing is BUSY

scrubbin

Posts: 166

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

2/20/2021 8:08 AM

It's Race day!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25236

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/20/2021 8:13 AM

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25236

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/20/2021 8:14 AM

Barcia will be wearing the following gear:

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

plowboy

Posts: 6238

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/20/2021 8:25 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

..."Match.com"...Broc made a funnylaughing .

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

plowboy

Posts: 6238

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/20/2021 8:28 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

HEP has a cool new look for today.

Anstie's Bike

Photo

soggy wrote:

that thing is BUSY

Idk about that but it's about to do BUSINESSdevil .

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25236

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/20/2021 8:28 AM

Kenny's Helmet

Photo
Photo

He also got to design a set of gear and took inspiration from the Mercedes F1 team and Lewis Hamilton.

*Hamilton is also getting a set, hence the 44 number on this set.

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

scrubbin

Posts: 166

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

2/20/2021 8:41 AM

Free Practice is starting.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25236

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/20/2021 8:48 AM

250 Group C Free Practice

Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Sully22

Posts: 1967

Joined: 9/9/2009

Location: NV, USA

2/20/2021 8:50 AM

some solid guys starting in 250 B

Fox88

Posts: 410

Joined: 2/11/2012

Location: Galveston Island, TX USA

2/20/2021 8:51 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/20/2021 8:51 AM

Fun lap time battle of Frenchmen in C, Thury put several good times

gt80rider

Posts: 5014

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

2/20/2021 8:51 AM

Woot woot! Damn I love race days!

Motofinne

Posts: 9160

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

2/20/2021 8:53 AM

Lol they put Thury in group C

DonM

Posts: 3478

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

2/20/2021 8:55 AM

The leaderboard of practice B looks like an amateur national not too long ago...

crusty_xx

Posts: 6651

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

2/20/2021 8:56 AM

Damn the heats and LCQs are going to be crazy. There are like 10 2 digit guys in B practice and some good guys in C

ElliotB16

Posts: 503

Joined: 6/10/2019

Location: Cairo, GA USA

2/20/2021 8:58 AM

Good to see Hammaker make his pro debut

jk367

Posts: 481

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: NV, USA

2/20/2021 8:59 AM

Motofinne wrote:

Lol they put Thury in group C

How good is this Thury guy? Asking for my fantasy team haha

GD2

Posts: 8747

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/20/2021 9:00 AM

250 Free Practice Group B:
Photo

Bidirella

Posts: 1004

Joined: 2/11/2016

Location: NZL

2/20/2021 9:00 AM

That West Coast looks pretty heavy and wild and we haven’t seen the A Group yet.

Some guys wish they would have raced East or happy they those the East Coast.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25236

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/20/2021 9:02 AM

Grant, will you be getting the rest of the Practice/Qualifying times?

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

murph783

Posts: 560

Joined: 3/2/2011

Location: CT, USA

2/20/2021 9:02 AM

Motofinne wrote:

Lol they put Thury in group C

jk367 wrote:

How good is this Thury guy? Asking for my fantasy team haha

Fairly legit from what I’ve heard.

crusty_xx

Posts: 6651

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

2/20/2021 9:03 AM

Motofinne wrote:

Lol they put Thury in group C

jk367 wrote:

How good is this Thury guy? Asking for my fantasy team haha

He wasn't even a pro the last couple of years in Germany. Worked a day job and raced SX in Germany in the winter. But he's good. Should have a decent chance of making the main. Not sure about today though. First round, everything new for him. He's on a good bike though

mxmasta

Posts: 1304

Joined: 3/2/2010

Location: Planet Earth, DEU

2/20/2021 9:04 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/20/2021 9:06 AM

Motofinne wrote:

Lol they put Thury in group C

jk367 wrote:

How good is this Thury guy? Asking for my fantasy team haha

He is arguably the best supercross rider from Germany after #94. Sold all he had last year in Germany and went to the US a couple of months ago.

But he has never raced in the States so far. Pretty excited how he will do tonight.

"Me fail English? That’s unpossible." - Ralph Wiggum

Bidirella

Posts: 1004

Joined: 2/11/2016

Location: NZL

2/20/2021 9:05 AM

jk367 wrote:

How good is this Thury guy? Asking for my fantasy team haha


He has always been pretty good on the Euro SX races. But that’s 450 and a different ball game then a American SX. If I’m remember correctly he has never ridden a Main Event before so..

If think he has the skills and bike to put himself in the main but that would be it, West look stacked.

I see him as a better rider then Thomas Do on the East Coast.
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25236

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/20/2021 9:05 AM

Hunter Lawrence looking colorfully bright.

Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

