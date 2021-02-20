Orlando 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Timed qualifying starts in 30ish minutes!
Good morning fellas'
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
HEP has a cool new look for today.
Anstie's Bike
-MAVERICK- wrote:
HEP has a cool new look for today.
Anstie's Bike
She's purdy .
-MAVERICK- wrote:
HEP has a cool new look for today.
Anstie's Bike
that thing is BUSY
It's Race day!
Barcia will be wearing the following gear:
-MAVERICK- wrote:
..."Match.com"...Broc made a funny .
-MAVERICK- wrote:
HEP has a cool new look for today.
Anstie's Bike
soggy wrote:
that thing is BUSY
Idk about that but it's about to do BUSINESS .
Kenny's Helmet
He also got to design a set of gear and took inspiration from the Mercedes F1 team and Lewis Hamilton.
*Hamilton is also getting a set, hence the 44 number on this set.
Free Practice is starting.
250 Group C Free Practice
some solid guys starting in 250 B
Fun lap time battle of Frenchmen in C, Thury put several good times
Woot woot! Damn I love race days!
Die Antwoord
Lol they put Thury in group C
The leaderboard of practice B looks like an amateur national not too long ago...
Damn the heats and LCQs are going to be crazy. There are like 10 2 digit guys in B practice and some good guys in C
Good to see Hammaker make his pro debut
250 Free Practice Group B:
That West Coast looks pretty heavy and wild and we haven’t seen the A Group yet.
Some guys wish they would have raced East or happy they those the East Coast.
Grant, will you be getting the rest of the Practice/Qualifying times?
He wasn't even a pro the last couple of years in Germany. Worked a day job and raced SX in Germany in the winter. But he's good. Should have a decent chance of making the main. Not sure about today though. First round, everything new for him. He's on a good bike though
He is arguably the best supercross rider from Germany after #94. Sold all he had last year in Germany and went to the US a couple of months ago.
But he has never raced in the States so far. Pretty excited how he will do tonight.
Hunter Lawrence looking colorfully bright.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."