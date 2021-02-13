Orlando 1 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Braaap
First holeshot in 2 years bitches !!!
suckit 498 😂
Holeshot
Podium
Rollin into the thread with one eye out for Bam Bam.
Has the rain moved out?
Radar looks good.
Ferrandis chasing setup or is he riding hurt?
How does Brayton go from podium finish to 20th fastest qualifier? Is he hurt?
Track looks like it lots of options for lappers to get out of the main line.
DA498 wrote:
I looked on Accuweather and it says thunderstorms after 11pm, we should get the show in before it.
Yeah boys lets go. Hopefully some good racing
A whole 2 seconds between 250 and 450? Been awhile we've seen that eh.
10' 200 XC-w
96' XR600r
Anybody know what happened to Harriman? Qualified decent but live timing said out as his time was climbing. Lol
Bring on some good dueling.... No run-aways.
I was raised just off HWY 126 in the 80's.
Lets GOOOOOOOO!!!!!!
Can't wait to see if Chris Betts makes the main event
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
What the hell is up with Marv and Osborne? 16 & 17 in qualifying?
Sully wrote:
Something happened to Ozy, they were pushing his bike off the track, was strange.
Ugh this guy again
Rutledge is awesome
We just went out to the garage and heat cycled the new 105 running T2. Then we came inside running around yelling 5 minutes. The living room smells like 2 stroke race fuel and exhaust and a beer has been cracked. We are hard core moto in this house!!
Hammer 663s
Not Diffey. Rutledge
My wife can't get over RC and Diffey's wardrobe selection. Says they need to be on a what not to wear episode. 😂