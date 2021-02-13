Forum Main Moto-Related Orlando 1 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Orlando 1 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: Orlando
Orlando
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 237 16 671 179 777 7951 107 6

Posts: 8728

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/13/2021 3:59 PM

Photo

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

KMC440

Vital MX member KMC440 4785 KMC440 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4785/avatar/c50_627412278_1212695120.jpg?1294182034 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KMC440,4785/all 04/01/08 6 1 233 6947 126 1

Posts: 7180

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

2/13/2021 4:00 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/13/2021 4:02 PM

Braaap

First holeshot in 2 years bitches !!!

suckit 498 😂

|

DA498

Vital MX member DA498 12510 DA498 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/12510/avatar/c50_640197098_1223767778.jpg?1294186872 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DA498,12510/all 10/11/08 2 3 1170 75

Posts: 1173

Joined: 10/11/2008

Location: Milliken, CO USA

2/13/2021 4:00 PM

Holeshot

|

RalphS

Vital MX member RalphS 79677 RalphS /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RalphS,79677/all 02/26/20 2 432

Posts: 434

Joined: 2/26/2020

Location: North Hollywood, CA USA

2/13/2021 4:01 PM

Podium

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 78 1643 1

Posts: 1722

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

2/13/2021 4:02 PM

Rollin into the thread with one eye out for Bam Bam.

|

DA498

Vital MX member DA498 12510 DA498 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/12510/avatar/c50_640197098_1223767778.jpg?1294186872 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DA498,12510/all 10/11/08 2 3 1170 75

Posts: 1173

Joined: 10/11/2008

Location: Milliken, CO USA

2/13/2021 4:03 PM

Has the rain moved out?

|

KMC440

Vital MX member KMC440 4785 KMC440 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4785/avatar/c50_627412278_1212695120.jpg?1294182034 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KMC440,4785/all 04/01/08 6 1 233 6947 126 1

Posts: 7180

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

2/13/2021 4:05 PM

Radar looks good.

|

Johnny Lock

Vital MX member Johnny Lock 64515 Johnny Lock https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64515/avatar/c50_05DCCB33_6A35_4477_A845_C19FF2591ED7_1607614379.jpg?1607614285 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Johnny-Lock,64515/all 06/21/18 15 728 2

Posts: 743

Joined: 6/21/2018

Location: TX, USA

2/13/2021 4:05 PM

Ferrandis chasing setup or is he riding hurt?

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 78 1643 1

Posts: 1722

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

2/13/2021 4:06 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/13/2021 4:07 PM

How does Brayton go from podium finish to 20th fastest qualifier? Is he hurt?

|

bigk218

Vital MX member bigk218 61308 bigk218 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61308/avatar/c50_F5D1DE80_A33F_4223_8883_E52AB49E2A08_1514926535.jpg?1514926000 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/bigk218,61308/all 01/02/18 30 451

Posts: 481

Joined: 1/2/2018

Location: SC, USA

2/13/2021 4:07 PM

Track looks like it lots of options for lappers to get out of the main line.

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1825 64111 1 836 59

Posts: 65938

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/13/2021 4:09 PM

DA498 wrote:

Has the rain moved out?

I looked on Accuweather and it says thunderstorms after 11pm, we should get the show in before it.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 78 1643 1

Posts: 1722

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

2/13/2021 4:09 PM

Photo
|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 78 1643 1

Posts: 1722

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

2/13/2021 4:10 PM

Photo
|

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 2 43 700

Posts: 743

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

2/13/2021 4:15 PM

Photo
|

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_752_1582910229.jpg?1582909548 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 21 16 4 37 4310 14

Posts: 4347

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

2/13/2021 4:16 PM

Yeah boys lets go. Hopefully some good racing

|

Hcallz5

Vital MX member Hcallz5 40143 Hcallz5 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40143/avatar/c50_unnamed_1472013346.jpg?1472012471 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hcallz5,40143/all 08/20/13 6 1624

Posts: 1630

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

2/13/2021 4:17 PM

A whole 2 seconds between 250 and 450? Been awhile we've seen that eh.

|

10' 200 XC-w
96' XR600r

WhatsStoppingU

Vital MX member WhatsStoppingU 63772 WhatsStoppingU https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63772/avatar/c50_3B6458BC_05CE_4624_BFB0_B9AA39CA40EF_1526323438.jpg?1526323131 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WhatsStoppingU,63772/all 05/14/18 10 264 1

Posts: 274

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

2/13/2021 4:19 PM

FerCzD wrote: Photo

Yeah, supercross Reese’s!

|

jk367

Vital MX member jk367 46523 jk367 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46523/avatar/c50_image_1454752528.jpg?1454751691 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jk367,46523/all 03/17/15 7 22 453 60 7

Posts: 475

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: NV, USA

2/13/2021 4:20 PM

Anybody know what happened to Harriman? Qualified decent but live timing said out as his time was climbing. Lol

|

ShawdowGlen

Vital MX member ShawdowGlen 83746 ShawdowGlen https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/83746/avatar/c50_2_1609524466.jpg?1609523571 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ShawdowGlen,83746/all 01/01/21 212 1

Posts: 212

Joined: 1/1/2021

Location: La Mesa, CA USA

2/13/2021 4:22 PM

Bring on some good dueling.... No run-aways.

|

I was raised just off HWY 126 in the 80's.

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 78 1643 1

Posts: 1722

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

2/13/2021 4:24 PM

Hcallz5 wrote:

A whole 2 seconds between 250 and 450? Been awhile we've seen that eh.


The track was drying, maybe that's why.
|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1825 64111 1 836 59

Posts: 65938

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/13/2021 4:29 PM

Lets GOOOOOOOO!!!!!!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ti473

Vital MX member ti473 33100 ti473 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33100/avatar/c50_smoker.jpg?1354371195 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ti473,33100/all 03/17/12 22 689 19

Posts: 711

Joined: 3/17/2012

Location: Arlington Heights, IL USA

2/13/2021 4:29 PM

Can't wait to see if Chris Betts makes the main event

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 159 11298 22 1

Posts: 11458

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/13/2021 4:31 PM

Photo
|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Sully

Vital MX member Sully 607 Sully https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/607/avatar/c50_1500x500_1597648698.jpg?1597648340 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sully,607/all 08/24/06 3 7 4326 3

Posts: 4333

Joined: 8/24/2006

Location: JPN

2/13/2021 4:31 PM

What the hell is up with Marv and Osborne? 16 & 17 in qualifying?

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1825 64111 1 836 59

Posts: 65938

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/13/2021 4:32 PM

Sully wrote:

What the hell is up with Marv and Osborne? 16 & 17 in qualifying?

Something happened to Ozy, they were pushing his bike off the track, was strange.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

cwel11

Vital MX member cwel11 77733 cwel11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77733/avatar/c50_1A02327C_1430_4558_9506_9A770261143D_1580653465.jpg?1580652510 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cwel11,77733/all 12/04/19 10 371 23

Posts: 381

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

2/13/2021 4:33 PM

Ugh this guy again

|

Mm471

Vital MX member Mm471 49611 Mm471 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mm471,49611/all 11/20/15 1 8 206 2

Posts: 214

Joined: 11/20/2015

Location: Saint Cloud, MN USA

2/13/2021 4:33 PM

Rutledge is awesome

|

Hammer 663s

Vital MX member Hammer 663s 52537 Hammer 663s https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/52537/avatar/c50_GateDrop_1464891382.jpg?1464890886 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hammer-663s,52537/all 06/02/16 2 45 978

Posts: 1024

Joined: 6/2/2016

Location: Forest Grove, OR USA

2/13/2021 4:33 PM

We just went out to the garage and heat cycled the new 105 running T2. Then we came inside running around yelling 5 minutes. The living room smells like 2 stroke race fuel and exhaust and a beer has been cracked. We are hard core moto in this house!!

Hammer 663s

|

cwel11

Vital MX member cwel11 77733 cwel11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77733/avatar/c50_1A02327C_1430_4558_9506_9A770261143D_1580653465.jpg?1580652510 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cwel11,77733/all 12/04/19 10 371 23

Posts: 381

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

2/13/2021 4:34 PM

Not Diffey. Rutledge

|

420Racing

Vital MX member 420Racing 42807 420Racing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42807/avatar/c50_IMG_20140322_121832_1461880382.jpg?1461879451 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/420Racing,42807/all 04/09/14 136

Posts: 136

Joined: 4/9/2014

Location: Fairview, WV USA

2/13/2021 4:35 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/13/2021 4:35 PM

My wife can't get over RC and Diffey's wardrobe selection. Says they need to be on a what not to wear episode. 😂

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Orlando 1 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest