Oakland Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8085

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/1/2020 9:45 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/1/2020 9:45 AM



45 minutes until free practice starts!

wildbill

Posts: 3812

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

2/1/2020 9:46 AM

Brappp!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 19773

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/1/2020 9:46 AM

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Posts: 8085

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/1/2020 9:49 AM







-MAVERICK-

Posts: 19773

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/1/2020 9:56 AM

Malcolm's Helmet.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 19773

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/1/2020 10:01 AM

JGR switching things up for Oakland.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

plowboy

Posts: 5653

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/1/2020 10:02 AM

What's the weather out there today?

Question

Posts: 2191

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

2/1/2020 10:04 AM


I thumbed up everything, not excited at all
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 19773

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/1/2020 10:08 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/1/2020 10:22 AM

plowboy wrote:

What's the weather out there today?

Just checked. Calling for 60°F. Mix of sun and clouds.

hillbilly

Posts: 8492

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Afton, TN USA

2/1/2020 10:09 AM

plowboy wrote:

What's the weather out there today?

It's raining dueces on the sidewalks outside

WhatsStoppingU

Posts: 99

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

2/1/2020 10:13 AM

plowboy wrote:

What's the weather out there today?

hillbilly wrote:

It's raining dueces on the sidewalks outside

They are calling for biblical amounts of excrement.

plowboy

Posts: 5653

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/1/2020 10:15 AM

plowboy wrote:

What's the weather out there today?

hillbilly wrote:

It's raining dueces on the sidewalks outside

WhatsStoppingU wrote:

They are calling for biblical amounts of excrement.

I'm old...clue me?

mgifracing

Posts: 1225

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/1/2020 10:22 AM

plowboy wrote:

I'm old...clue me?

And we're from Kansas so I'm right there with you lol lost

nskerb

Posts: 14

Joined: 11/21/2019

Location: Kelso, WA USA

2/1/2020 10:22 AM

hillbilly wrote:

It's raining dueces on the sidewalks outside

WhatsStoppingU wrote:

They are calling for biblical amounts of excrement.

plowboy wrote:

I'm old...clue me?

Bay Area has earned a reputation for bum shit on their sidewalks.

FerCzD

Posts: 325

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

2/1/2020 10:24 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

JGR switching things up for Oakland.

The bike looks amazing

keinz

Posts: 1610

Joined: 9/26/2011

Location: Tallinn, EST

2/1/2020 10:40 AM

GD2 wrote:





Husqvarna ad?

jeffro503

Posts: 24299

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

2/1/2020 10:48 AM

Feels kinda weird starting this early.

Racerman967

Posts: 121

Joined: 1/1/2019

Location: Littleton, CO USA

2/1/2020 10:48 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/1/2020 10:51 AM

Wait until they start racing at 5:30 local

GD2

Posts: 8085

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/1/2020 10:52 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/1/2020 10:52 AM

keinz wrote:

Husqvarna ad?

The Husky squad seemed to be the main factory team that rode press day, so naturally their riders are going to be featured heavily in any press day content and any race day content that uses press day photos.

GD2

Posts: 8085

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/1/2020 10:53 AM

250 B Free Practice:

ocscottie

Posts: 65070

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/1/2020 10:54 AM

Damn, look at those lap times.

jeffro503

Posts: 24299

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

2/1/2020 10:56 AM

First time seeing the track watching JA21..........I dig this layout! I think it'll make for some good racing tonight.

GD2

Posts: 8085

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/1/2020 10:57 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/1/2020 10:57 AM

ocscottie wrote:

Damn, look at those lap times.

Wassup bro? How you doing?

plowboy

Posts: 5653

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/1/2020 10:58 AM

WhatsStoppingU wrote:

They are calling for biblical amounts of excrement.

plowboy wrote:

I'm old...clue me?

mgifracing wrote:

And we're from Kansas so I'm right there with you lol lost

How's it hangin' Gif? Haven't seen you on here much.

mgifracing

Posts: 1225

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/1/2020 10:59 AM

plowboy wrote:

How's it hangin' Gif? Haven't seen you on here much.

Not to bad plow, don't have as much free time to get on here as much but I'm still around.

Herb Eaversmells

Posts: 667

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

2/1/2020 11:00 AM

LEIB on a Honda today???

plowboy

Posts: 5653

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/1/2020 11:02 AM

mgifracing wrote:

And we're from Kansas so I'm right there with you lol lost

plowboy wrote:

How's it hangin' Gif? Haven't seen you on here much.

mgifracing wrote:

Not to bad plow, don't have as much free time to get on here as much but I'm still around.

Well, take what you can get. Who's hot tonight?

ocscottie

Posts: 65070

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/1/2020 11:02 AM

ocscottie wrote:

Damn, look at those lap times.

GD2 wrote:

Wassup bro? How you doing?

Hangin tough G! Some sleep would sure be nice though lol

Damn they really dropped those times from the B sesh.

GD2

Posts: 8085

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/1/2020 11:03 AM

Herb Eaversmells wrote:

LEIB on a Honda today???

No? Husqvarna as usual.

Racerman967

Posts: 121

Joined: 1/1/2019

Location: Littleton, CO USA

2/1/2020 11:03 AM

A guys are running 1:04's which is more in range Looking like a 15 lap main for 250's

