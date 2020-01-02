Oakland Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
45 minutes until free practice starts!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Brappp!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Malcolm's Helmet.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
JGR switching things up for Oakland.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
What's the weather out there today?
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
plowboy wrote:
What's the weather out there today?
hillbilly wrote:
It's raining dueces on the sidewalks outside
WhatsStoppingU wrote:
They are calling for biblical amounts of excrement.
I'm old...clue me?
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
hillbilly wrote:
It's raining dueces on the sidewalks outside
WhatsStoppingU wrote:
They are calling for biblical amounts of excrement.
plowboy wrote:
I'm old...clue me?
Bay Area has earned a reputation for bum shit on their sidewalks.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
JGR switching things up for Oakland.
The bike looks amazing
Feels kinda weird starting this early.
And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja
Edited Date/Time:
Wait until they start racing at 5:30 local
Edited Date/Time:
keinz wrote:
Husqvarna ad?
The Husky squad seemed to be the main factory team that rode press day, so naturally their riders are going to be featured heavily in any press day content and any race day content that uses press day photos.
250 B Free Practice:
Damn, look at those lap times.
-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook
First time seeing the track watching JA21..........I dig this layout! I think it'll make for some good racing tonight.
And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja
Edited Date/Time:
ocscottie wrote:
Damn, look at those lap times.
Wassup bro? How you doing?
WhatsStoppingU wrote:
They are calling for biblical amounts of excrement.
plowboy wrote:
I'm old...clue me?
mgifracing wrote:
And we're from Kansas so I'm right there with you lol lost
How's it hangin' Gif? Haven't seen you on here much.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
LEIB on a Honda today???
mgifracing wrote:
And we're from Kansas so I'm right there with you lol lost
plowboy wrote:
How's it hangin' Gif? Haven't seen you on here much.
mgifracing wrote:
Not to bad plow, don't have as much free time to get on here as much but I'm still around.
Well, take what you can get. Who's hot tonight?
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Hangin tough G! Some sleep would sure be nice though lol
Damn they really dropped those times from the B sesh.
-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook
Herb Eaversmells wrote:
LEIB on a Honda today???
No? Husqvarna as usual.
View this post on Instagram
@ireniccbd title sponsor for the weekend in Oakland! @canvas_mx @jmc_ms_racing @twisteddevelopmentracing @6dhelmets @ireniccbd @rocketexhaust @ontrackschool @acerbisusa @asterisk_usa @cometicgasket @cylinderworks @dt1filterservice @deftfamily @xbrandgoggles @fasterusa @gaerneusa @hinsonracing @hoosiertire @hotcams @icwradiators @imsproducts @lainersuspension @mikametals @matrixconcepts @motoseat @odigrips @p3carbon @racelinewheels @recmx @renegadefuel @rival_ink @sealsavers @sandiegopowdercoating @skidsteersolutions @_asap_cody_ @rfedorow
A guys are running 1:04's which is more in range Looking like a 15 lap main for 250's