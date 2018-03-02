Forum Main Moto-Related Oakland SX - Practice Discussion

Oakland SX - Practice Discussion

GD2

Posts: 5854

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/3/2018 8:30 AM

Day-time race. Let's get it going! Free practice starts in about 30 minutes.

Livestream

Results Sheet



Reese95w

Posts: 8067

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/3/2018 8:32 AM

Holeshot bitches!

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

GD2

Posts: 5854

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/3/2018 8:46 AM

resetjet

Posts: 1224

Joined: 3/16/2012

Location: Tampa, FL USA

2/3/2018 8:59 AM

What a massive waste of space. Now that races are timed, no need to make them 50 seconds long. I know dirt, but if they would use plastic pipes or something under the humps, they could save on dirt....

sponsored by zip tie, JB weld and peanut butter and jelly

GD2

Posts: 5854

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/3/2018 9:02 AM

250 C is on track.

GD2

Posts: 5854

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/3/2018 9:11 AM

Live timing is already having a rough time.

Monte122

Posts: 1054

Joined: 6/29/2014

Location: CAN

2/3/2018 9:12 AM

Rooting for Pettis!

Reese95w

Posts: 8067

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/3/2018 9:12 AM

Looks like the fast guys will get into the 40's, easy.

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

GD2

Posts: 5854

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/3/2018 9:13 AM

250 C Free Practice:


Spudinki25

Posts: 8

Joined: 1/4/2018

Location: Chandler, AZ USA

2/3/2018 9:16 AM

Who do you guys gave winning I have plessinger and anderson

GD2

Posts: 5854

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/3/2018 9:25 AM

Live timing = dead.

mgifracing

Posts: 1147

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/3/2018 9:28 AM

GD2 wrote:

Live timing = dead.

I was wondering, Went to look up some parts and the timer hadn't moved.

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

GD2

Posts: 5854

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/3/2018 9:31 AM

250 A Free Practice:


DL

Posts: 2400

Joined: 8/20/2006

Location: Menifee, CA USA

2/3/2018 9:33 AM

Sure be nice to know the B practice times but live timing was down. Very frustrating.

crusty_xx

Posts: 4129

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

2/3/2018 9:36 AM

Is Michael Leib racing?

Graybeard

Posts: 415

Joined: 11/25/2013

Location: Athens, TX USA

2/3/2018 9:39 AM

Thought I saw him on live timing page

VilloFan951

Posts: 889

Joined: 3/2/2014

Location: Moreno Valley, CA USA

2/3/2018 9:40 AM

I thought leib was still hurt?

DL

Posts: 2400

Joined: 8/20/2006

Location: Menifee, CA USA

2/3/2018 9:41 AM

crusty_xx wrote:

Is Michael Leib racing?

Yes, first race back.

GD2

Posts: 5854

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/3/2018 9:42 AM

450 A Free Practice:


Reese95w

Posts: 8067

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/3/2018 9:43 AM

I think K-Roc gets his first win of the season tonight.



“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

hobohands91

Posts: 22

Joined: 12/10/2017

Location: Spencer, IA USA

2/3/2018 9:49 AM

Would you have ever guessed that Jim Holley cares how his hair looks?

GD2

Posts: 5854

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/3/2018 9:51 AM

450 B Free Practice:


Rdubs19

Posts: 665

Joined: 4/16/2014

Location: Little Rock, AR USA

2/3/2018 9:52 AM

250: Heart says Craig, brain says Mcelrath. I would say Plessinger because he's riding better but Shane has gotta have extra motivation after last weekends pass, so I think he takes this one.

450: heart and brain both say Barcia

jonesaustin

Posts: 1014

Joined: 7/6/2009

Location: Austin, TX USA

2/3/2018 9:52 AM

They got the good dirt!

Sideways

Posts: 1099

Joined: 9/8/2012

Location: SWE

2/3/2018 9:52 AM

If malcolm could just sort out his fitness he could be a real threat. The dude is super fast! That whoop speed is no joke!

JustMX

Posts: 2590

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

2/3/2018 9:53 AM

resetjet wrote:

What a massive waste of space. Now that races are timed, no need to make them 50 seconds long. I know dirt, but if they would use plastic pipes or something under the humps, they could save on dirt....


A 6' x 20' pipe would only be 21 cubic yards, about what one tri axle truck can haul.

You really think buying the pipe, handling it on site, burying it and digging it all back out, and allowing for damage, is some how better than just getting another load of dirt?

GD2

Posts: 5854

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/3/2018 9:53 AM


GD2

Posts: 5854

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/3/2018 9:57 AM

GuyB shots:








goinrcn44h

Posts: 247

Joined: 9/20/2011

Location: Sedro Woolley, WA USA

2/3/2018 9:58 AM

Its 2018, you'd think they could manage to get audio and video synced up and have a somewhat reliable stream..

Was once there, now old, fat and tired... require much more horsepower now...

GD2

Posts: 5854

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/3/2018 10:01 AM

450 C Free Practice:


