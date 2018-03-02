Oakland SX - Practice Discussion

GD2
Day-time race. Let's get it going! Free practice starts in about 30 minutes.
Links
Livestream
Results Sheet
250 C Free Practice:
Who do you guys gave winning I have plessinger and anderson
250 A Free Practice:
Sure be nice to know the B practice times but live timing was down. Very frustrating.
I thought leib was still hurt?
450 A Free Practice:
Would you have ever guessed that Jim Holley cares how his hair looks?
450 B Free Practice:
250: Heart says Craig, brain says Mcelrath. I would say Plessinger because he's riding better but Shane has gotta have extra motivation after last weekends pass, so I think he takes this one.
450: heart and brain both say Barcia
450 C Free Practice: