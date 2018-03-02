Oakland SX - Night Show Discussion

Edited Date/Time:
We've got about 30 minutes until the broadcast starts. It should be a good night of racing.
Holey
That's 2 this season....I gotta be in the hunt.
That's 2 this season....I gotta be in the hunt.
Anyone picking first lap leaders in PulpMX fantasy? I gotta make up some ground so might start swinging!

Cheers, Crush
Anyone picking first lap leaders in PulpMX fantasy? I gotta make up some ground so might start swinging!
Cheers, Crush
Crush wrote:
Anyone picking first lap leaders in PulpMX fantasy? I gotta make up some ground so might start swinging!
Barcia wouldn’t be a bad choice but he burned me at A2 so I’m out on that for awhile.
Mantis Toboggan, M.D
I dunno Crusha... first lap leaders are always a dice roll, but based on qualifying, I have zero clue what to expect tonight. Literally 5 or 6 guys who could be out front after lap 1. That being said, if you don't stand a chance for the year standings, and are just trying to go big and get a weekly prize - go for it!
Looks like the track is going to break down a lot.
Looks like the track is going to break down a lot.
ADAM CIANCIARULO: Fastest man on the planet right now. He will win easily tonight and then go on to win the championship. It's his time now. Stamp it!
Dang It wrote:
ADAM CIANCIARULO: Fastest man on the planet right now. He will win easily tonight and then go on to win the championship. It's his time now. Stamp it!
Hopefully. If he can stay off the deck.
It’s like he just needs to calm down and not push it to hard, he always seems to be closing in on the front then pushes that little extra and down he goes. But try telling a pro athlete going for the win to relax haha
I wouldn’t be surprised if he wins, nor would I be surprised if he has a couple tip overs. He is on me fantasy team too
Mantis Toboggan, M.D
Red Plate can get a little heavy!
First line of the broadcast, really
Yup, it's time for the W
#1
KX125
Stream shitting the bed already?
I created a Slack workspace for live chatting during the races. Or anytime for that matter. Click the link to join. Anyone can join and create new Channels to discuss with. Only channels you want to see will show up so you won't get clogged up. I think this will be perfect for what everyone wants with the live chat
Monster Energy SX 2018 Slack
Click Here to Download the app
Off Air.
Picked AC and bam bam. Started a second team for the swing for the fence. Sitting top 30 with my original team in pulp.
Shredded beef soft tacos on the docket
... I'm gonna be so ridiculously full later ... Hahahahahahahahaha
Im going Cianciarulo wins and musquin wins in the 450s
LETS GO AP!!
St Ann More wrote:
Stream shitting the bed already?
Markturbo wrote:
Yes sir! FUCK!
For the price they charge they need to up their game!
First time buying it this season, it's way worse than MXGP and the Nationals.
Ain't this suppose to be the pinnacle of dirtbike racing?
I'm watching through cable and the broadcast is struggling, not sure why they're having so many issues.
Any links to live stream?
Any links to live stream?
Great work on live stream again FELD/Cleeng/Livestream. Premium price, garbage service.
Old MXer turned Superfan.
Good grief. Pay the money, to get the feed, and it doesn’t work. Come ON you guys!!! ??