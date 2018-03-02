Forum Main Moto-Related Oakland SX - Night Show Discussion

Oakland SX - Night Show Discussion

GD2

Posts: 5854

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/3/2018 3:33 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/3/2018 3:33 PM

We've got about 30 minutes until the broadcast starts. It should be a good night of racing.

plowboy

Posts: 3154

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/3/2018 3:35 PM

Holey

plowboy

Posts: 3154

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/3/2018 3:37 PM

That's 2 this season....I gotta be in the hunt.

Crush

Posts: 16508

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

2/3/2018 3:38 PM

Anyone picking first lap leaders in PulpMX fantasy? I gotta make up some ground so might start swinging!

Dimblewambie

Posts: 117

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

2/3/2018 3:40 PM

Crush wrote:

Anyone picking first lap leaders in PulpMX fantasy? I gotta make up some ground so might start swinging!

Barcia wouldn’t be a bad choice but he burned me at A2 so I’m out on that for awhile.

F150Motocrosser

Posts: 2439

Joined: 6/24/2014

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

2/3/2018 3:44 PM

I dunno Crusha... first lap leaders are always a dice roll, but based on qualifying, I have zero clue what to expect tonight. Literally 5 or 6 guys who could be out front after lap 1. That being said, if you don't stand a chance for the year standings, and are just trying to go big and get a weekly prize - go for it!

pamoto

Posts: 476

Joined: 6/10/2009

Location: Mill Hall, PA USA

2/3/2018 3:53 PM

Looks like the track is going to break down a lot.





Dang It

Posts: 44

Joined: 1/12/2017

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

2/3/2018 3:54 PM

ADAM CIANCIARULO: Fastest man on the planet right now. He will win easily tonight and then go on to win the championship. It's his time now. Stamp it!

pamoto

Posts: 476

Joined: 6/10/2009

Location: Mill Hall, PA USA

2/3/2018 3:55 PM

Dang It wrote:

ADAM CIANCIARULO: Fastest man on the planet right now. He will win easily tonight and then go on to win the championship. It's his time now. Stamp it!

Hopefully. If he can stay off the deck.

block75

Posts: 465

Joined: 10/19/2008

Location: AUS

2/3/2018 3:59 PM

Dang It wrote:

ADAM CIANCIARULO: Fastest man on the planet right now. He will win easily tonight and then go on to win the championship. It's his time now. Stamp it!

pamoto wrote:

Hopefully. If he can stay off the deck.

It’s like he just needs to calm down and not push it to hard, he always seems to be closing in on the front then pushes that little extra and down he goes. But try telling a pro athlete going for the win to relax haha

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 3684

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

2/3/2018 4:00 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/3/2018 4:01 PM

Braap Braap. I'm going with a AC win in the 250s today!

Dimblewambie

Posts: 117

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

2/3/2018 4:02 PM

I wouldn’t be surprised if he wins, nor would I be surprised if he has a couple tip overs. He is on me fantasy team too

aaryn #234

Posts: 2809

Joined: 8/19/2007

Location: South Australia, AUS

2/3/2018 4:03 PM

Red Plate can get a little heavy!

First line of the broadcast, really

HenryA

Posts: 3356

Joined: 12/29/2011

Location: Stockholm, SWE

2/3/2018 4:03 PM

Yup, it's time for the W

St Ann More

Posts: 1882

Joined: 8/21/2011

Location: GBR

2/3/2018 4:05 PM

Stream shitting the bed already?

Kennyfreemoney

Posts: 78

Joined: 1/4/2017

Location: Lovell, WY USA

2/3/2018 4:06 PM

I created a Slack workspace for live chatting during the races. Or anytime for that matter. Click the link to join. Anyone can join and create new Channels to discuss with. Only channels you want to see will show up so you won't get clogged up. I think this will be perfect for what everyone wants with the live chat

Monster Energy SX 2018 Slack

Click Here to Download the app

Motocross83

Posts: 5317

Joined: 7/9/2010

Location: GBR

2/3/2018 4:06 PM

Off Air.

Markturbo

Posts: 48

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

2/3/2018 4:06 PM

St Ann More wrote:

Stream shitting the bed already?

Yes sir! FUCK!

jpfiester82

Posts: 52

Joined: 10/25/2008

Location: Bellevue, MI USA

2/3/2018 4:07 PM

Picked AC and bam bam. Started a second team for the swing for the fence. Sitting top 30 with my original team in pulp.

KMC440

Posts: 4723

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

2/3/2018 4:07 PM

Shredded beef soft tacos on the docket
... I'm gonna be so ridiculously full later ... Hahahahahahahahaha

Spudinki25

Posts: 8

Joined: 1/4/2018

Location: Chandler, AZ USA

2/3/2018 4:07 PM

Im going Cianciarulo wins and musquin wins in the 450s

hellbillyohio

Posts: 212

Joined: 4/6/2017

Location: Columbus, OH USA

2/3/2018 4:07 PM

LETS GO AP!!

Markturbo

Posts: 48

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

2/3/2018 4:08 PM

http://www.supercrosslive.tv/ Still Off Air !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 3684

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

2/3/2018 4:10 PM

Common supercrosslive.tv ...

St Ann More

Posts: 1882

Joined: 8/21/2011

Location: GBR

2/3/2018 4:10 PM

St Ann More wrote:

Stream shitting the bed already?

Markturbo wrote:

Yes sir! FUCK!

For the price they charge they need to up their game!

First time buying it this season, it's way worse than MXGP and the Nationals.

Ain't this suppose to be the pinnacle of dirtbike racing?

GD2

Posts: 5854

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/3/2018 4:10 PM

I'm watching through cable and the broadcast is struggling, not sure why they're having so many issues.

KMC440

Posts: 4723

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

2/3/2018 4:10 PM

49.1% of the time it works every time

Pedrotbitt

Posts: 21

Joined: 4/16/2015

Location: AUS

2/3/2018 4:12 PM

Any links to live stream?

hamncheeze

Posts: 63

Joined: 1/13/2018

Location: BC, CAN

2/3/2018 4:13 PM

Great work on live stream again FELD/Cleeng/Livestream. Premium price, garbage service.

madmaxperformance

Posts: 966

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: Grande Prairie, CAN

2/3/2018 4:13 PM

Good grief. Pay the money, to get the feed, and it doesn’t work. Come ON you guys!!! ??

