No Requirements for Fans to Attend Anaheim 1

ML512

Posts: 11715

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/29/2021 6:55 PM
Edited Date/Time: 12/29/2021 7:03 PM

There's been a couple places we've seen fan requirements for Anaheim 1 come into question or comments about what will and won't be required to attend the first round of the season. We reached out to Feld directly on the topic this evening and right now from a ticket-holding fan level, there will be no vaccination proof requirements, no testing requirements, and no mask regulations within the stadium. Angels Stadium is an open roof stadium and as such counts as an outdoor event. Meaning the 1000 person limit for events in California for "indoor events" has no weight with the first Supercross of the year. Also, the stadium is in Orange County, so no Los Angeles country restrictions carry over to this event.

If you're vaccinated, of course you can attend. If you're not vaccinated, you can still attend and DO NOT need to show a negative test result. So basically speaking, just show up and bring your ticket.
Groyper

Posts: 53

Joined: 11/28/2021

Location: Paducah, KY USA

12/29/2021 7:02 PM

Breaking news: You have some level of freedom..







This week.

Jordan421

Posts: 1678

Joined: 12/5/2007

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

12/29/2021 7:04 PM

So they are trying to hold it as a normal sporting event? Good for them for not believing the scare tactic.

Chuck Norris is the reason why Waldo is hiding.

AHRMA361

Posts: 2309

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

12/29/2021 7:07 PM

As it should be.

MotoX85

Posts: 2138

Joined: 10/9/2011

Location: Centralia, IL USA

12/29/2021 7:12 PM

Why would there be. The government just came out and said that there is NOTHING they can do to stop the spread of Covid. Like everybody with above a 10 IQ already knew. It a VIRUS....... it has to run its course. Time to end the SCAMDEMIC and move along

langhammx

Posts: 6751

Joined: 5/5/2011

Location: Santa Clarita, CA USA

12/29/2021 7:15 PM
Edited Date/Time: 12/29/2021 8:01 PM

Might want to give Ping a heads up…


Dutch348

Posts: 254

Joined: 12/25/2014

Location: USA

12/29/2021 7:16 PM

Hell yeah thanks for the update. Gotta love OC. Definitely NOT LA. Think I might roll for sure now!

TeamFlannel

Posts: 270

Joined: 9/23/2018

Location: Ellsworth, IL USA

12/29/2021 7:47 PM

Smartest Virus EVER

@ Teamflanneloutdoors
Instagram
Youtube

Xeno

Posts: 3420

Joined: 12/30/2010

Location: San Clemente, CA USA

12/29/2021 7:48 PM

Thanks for the clarification Michael. Pingee posted a misinformed video this afternoon that stated a vax card or neg test are required for A1. Glad that isn’t the case.

Instagram: @motoxeno


Premium Off-Road Products: www.jcrspeedshop.com


dpingree101

Posts: 437

Joined: 10/16/2009

Location: Temecula, CA USA

12/29/2021 7:59 PM

Glad to see they aren’t listening to our moron governor and his decrees. I’ll post an update tomorrow on my page.

abomination

Posts: 487

Joined: 1/9/2016

Location: NY, USA

12/29/2021 8:03 PM

i for one can't believe ping posted something misinformed on his social media.

quadzrulebro

Posts: 1329

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

12/29/2021 8:04 PM
Edited Date/Time: 12/29/2021 8:37 PM

Xeno wrote:

Thanks for the clarification Michael. Pingee posted a misinformed video this afternoon that stated a vax card or neg test are ...more

...more

Not only is he a California government employee involved in public safety, but he is a journalist. You’d think he has the resources at his disposal to get the story right. Who should we believe here? 🤦🏻‍♂️

seth505

Posts: 8462

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: SD, CA USA

12/29/2021 8:24 PM

abomination wrote:

i for one can't believe ping posted something misinformed on his social media.

...more
grin
dpingree101

Posts: 437

Joined: 10/16/2009

Location: Temecula, CA USA

12/29/2021 8:31 PM

Xeno wrote:

Thanks for the clarification Michael. Pingee posted a misinformed video this afternoon that stated a vax card or neg test are ...more

...more

Here’s the state recommendations. Glad they aren’t following it.

Photo

dpingree101

Posts: 437

Joined: 10/16/2009

Location: Temecula, CA USA

12/29/2021 8:32 PM

abomination wrote:

i for one can't believe ping posted something misinformed on his social media.

...more

See my last post, genius.

dpingree101

Posts: 437

Joined: 10/16/2009

Location: Temecula, CA USA

12/29/2021 8:33 PM

Xeno wrote:

Thanks for the clarification Michael. Pingee posted a misinformed video this afternoon that stated a vax card or neg test are ...more

...more
quadzrulebro wrote:

Not only is he a California government employee involved in public safety, but he is a journalist. You’d think he has the ...more

...more

I was simply going off of state requirements. See my last post.

Magoofan

Posts: 65

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Borrego Springs, CA USA

12/29/2021 8:40 PM

dpingree101 wrote:

Glad to see they aren’t listening to our moron governor and his decrees. I’ll post an update tomorrow on my page.

...more

Gee.....and I was looking forward to year 3 of 2 weeks to slow the spread.

Keep up the great work Ping. cool

A1 is going to be a PARTY....wish I was going.

mb60

Posts: 3118

Joined: 3/7/2010

Location: GRAPEVINE, TX USA

12/29/2021 9:06 PM

Not sure what is hard to understand Recommends quote.

bayodome

Posts: 867

Joined: 12/18/2006

Location: Brooklyn, NY USA

12/29/2021 9:13 PM

Cool. Mega spreader. Yay.

Twitter: @bayodome
Instagram: @bayodome

