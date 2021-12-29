No Requirements for Fans to Attend Anaheim 1

There's been a couple places we've seen fan requirements for Anaheim 1 come into question or comments about what will and won't be required to attend the first round of the season. We reached out to Feld directly on the topic this evening and right now from a ticket-holding fan level, there will be no vaccination proof requirements, no testing requirements, and no mask regulations within the stadium. Angels Stadium is an open roof stadium and as such counts as an outdoor event. Meaning the 1000 person limit for events in California for "indoor events" has no weight with the first Supercross of the year. Also, the stadium is in Orange County, so no Los Angeles country restrictions carry over to this event.If you're vaccinated, of course you can attend. If you're not vaccinated, you can still attend and DO NOT need to show a negative test result. So basically speaking, just show up and bring your ticket.