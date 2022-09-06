Forum Main Moto-Related No Age or Point Out Rules for World Supercross 250 Class

No Age or Point Out Rules for World Supercross 250 Class

ML512

Posts: 12413

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/9/2022 7:56 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/9/2022 8:35 AM

Interesting announcement. In the upcoming World Supercross series, there will be no regulations or restrictions towards 250 riders time in that respective class. Not age, nor points, nor championships can get you bumped out. Making it a full-time professional class, not a feeder series in any way.

SX Global Redefines Supercross 250cc Class with Official FIM World

Championship and Eliminated Restrictions on Riders

SX2 Participation Will Not Be Limited by Points Thresholds, Age or Term Limits; Allowing Teams & Riders More Freedom to Control Their Competitive Opportunities & Professional Longevity

Australia (June 10, 2022) – SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced an official FIM World Championship for the 250cc class (SX2) and an open format for the class that provides significantly more freedom and flexibility for teams and riders.

For the first time in the history of supercross, an official FIM-sanctioned world supercross championship will be up for grabs in the SX2 class for the upcoming FIM World Supercross Championship, scheduled for this Fall. To date, supercross has only offered an official FIM World Supercross Championship for 450cc riders, a title currently held by Cooper Webb after his Championship in 2021. SX2 250cc riders were never previously competing for official “FIM World Champion” status. That all changes with the upcoming pilot season for WSX and will continue ongoing, with official FIM World Championship titles available for both classes.

“An official FIM World Championship for 250cc riders is something that’s been a long-time coming in our sport, and with the truly global nature of our series, it just made sense to finally make it a reality for WSX as we move into this new era of global supercross competition,” said Adam Bailey, managing director – Motorsport for SX Global.

In addition to the official SX2 FIM World Championship, the entire structure of the SX2 class has been redefined to move away from the more “developmental” nature that the class has traditionally been held to in prominent supercross and motocross series. For decades, the sport’s most prominent series have mandated a system of points thresholds and age limits that restrict participation in the 250cc class. The mandates force riders to move up to the 450cc class once a certain amount of competitive points have been earned over time. But with available seats in the 450cc class typically being severely limited, these rules have forced many talented riders out of the sport entirely. The removal of these parameters will translate into significantly increased freedom and flexibility for teams in selecting riders, while also increasing competitive and professional opportunities for riders looking to extend their careers and maintain relevance.

“We want to ensure that the 250cc (SX2) class features the best talent the world has to offer and, to achieve that, we are opening it up to all competitors regardless of age or past success,” said Bailey. “There have been numerous examples of limitations on 250cc class eligibility pushing high-level talent out of the sport, or into compromising scenarios that impede their career progression and earning potential. We want to ensure we’re doing everything we can to give supercross athletes the best possible career opportunities and increased longevity. A rider-first commitment is core to SX Global’s mission, and we feel this is the right move for the sport and its competitors.”

The announcement of the FIM World Championship for the SX2 class, reinforces SX Global’s commitment to elevating opportunity for its teams and delivering a significantly enhanced rider experience. This will occur through the addition of unique competitive dynamics and innovative formats, higher prize purses, increased financial support for teams and riders, and a team-ownership model that provides teams more autonomy to pursue and realize higher financial returns through global and regional sponsorships.

“An overview of virtually every successful sport or racing series around the world will tell you that success is driven by the stars – the athletes putting their talents on the line,” said Tony Cochrane, president, SX Global. “To be honest, expanding opportunity for athletes as a strategy for business growth isn’t all that innovative, it just hasn’t been the case in supercross. It makes complete sense that our emphasis would be on elevating opportunities and potential outcomes for our teams and riders.”

A model unprecedented in supercross yet utilized amongst the majority of thriving sports leagues and motorsports series around the world, WSX features an exclusive team ownership structure that allows each team to increase its value over time, while also enabling a host of commercial opportunities on global and regional levels for international and local events. This unique model, combined with SX Global’s allocation of $50 million specifically for team and rider support over the Championship’s first five years, has driven widespread interest for the coveted 10-team allotment, as evidenced by more than 40 ownership applications submitted from suitors across the globe.

SX Global is offering an unparalleled level of financial support for WSX teams, including seed funding for every team awarded a license, appearance fees at every round, and logistics and freight support. The global series will feature the richest championship prize purses in the sport’s history, with a total of $250,000 up for grabs at each round.

The FIM World Supercross Championship will annually take place in the second half of the year, including up to four events in 2022, from October through November. 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the Championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. 2023, and subsequent years, will see the FIM World Supercross Championship expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023.

vdrsnk04

Posts: 500

Joined: 9/5/2018

Location: IL, USA

6/9/2022 8:15 AM

I like it, you want a ride over a more experienced rider, get better and earn it.

J. Sloan

Posts: 672

Joined: 6/4/2009

Location: Whidbey Island, WA USA

6/9/2022 8:29 AM

This is good. There should be no age or point out in a process series.

mx 219

Posts: 3141

Joined: 8/15/2010

Location: South Central, PA USA

6/9/2022 11:13 AM

J. Sloan wrote:

This is good. There should be no age or point out in a process series.

My only disagreement here is that we want the best riders racing each other, but I do realize some riders are better on a 250 than a 450 and will never be the same caliber rider on a 450 that they might be on a 250.

gt80rider

Posts: 6030

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

6/9/2022 11:14 AM

Paging Marty.... paging Marty!

davofukya

Posts: 12

Joined: 6/1/2022

Location: AUS

6/9/2022 11:21 AM

Bring back j-law

LungButter

Posts: 2830

Joined: 1/9/2016

Location: Yellow Pine, ID USA

6/9/2022 11:23 AM

gt80rider wrote:

Paging Marty.... paging Marty!

Beat me to it....I was just getting ready to post: "That's the sound of Marty pulling his gear out of the closet."

insertinfo

Posts: 13

Joined: 4/21/2022

Location: ITA

6/9/2022 12:15 PM

It will take some years but we will get there.

RichieW13

Posts: 1373

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA USA

6/9/2022 12:29 PM

Seems like a weird decision to me. They will have two championship classes that most fans won't be able to discern any difference between what is happening on the track. New fans will have a hard time understanding why there are two separate classes of racing which appear to just be the same thing.

Maybe the purse structure will help push the better racers to compete in the 450 class?

ML512

Posts: 12413

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/9/2022 12:39 PM

RichieW13 wrote:

Seems like a weird decision to me. They will have two championship classes that most fans won't be able to discern any ...more

Purse in 450 is double that of 250 class.

RichieW13

Posts: 1373

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Thousand Oaks, CA USA

6/9/2022 12:42 PM

RichieW13 wrote:

Seems like a weird decision to me. They will have two championship classes that most fans won't be able to discern any ...more

ML512 wrote:

Purse in 450 is double that of 250 class.

...more

Hopefully they promote that as part of the show, so that fans understand that 450 is the premier class.

