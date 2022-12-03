Night Show Bench Racing - Detroit Supercross

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until the night show starts!
Holeshot
Whut up G?
Braap time
I have excitement in my belly
Did Deano drop his bike on the opening ceremony? Happens to the best i guess.
Damn, Jett is chasing his first title. Last summer must have been a dream.
Here's last week's Daytona SX track today for the road racing
Just a nobody who never was anybody.
Pizza arrived 5min before the broadcast started, couldnt have timed it better! 😎
This will be a great night of racing
Something happened with Webb? No, they went East and the bike started working. Not brain science.
I really need Jett to rattle off these 250 titles (this year SX and this summer MX) so he can hurry up and move to the big boy class. With Kenny gone I have no one to root for in the 450's. 🤷♂️
Shane McElrath is in opening ceremonies?
This finish line jump has been dangerous all day.
Damn PB looks really good out front. Saw his helmet on the line, looks badass.
Let's go Ward.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Bummer for Enzo
After Daytona last weekend this just doesn't have the same excitement...just feels dull, I still love it though.
Damn that sucks for enzo
250 Heat 1:
Why in the world were they letting Enzo just sit in the middle of the track for three laps?
I really like how they're carving that inside line on to the start straight
ClubMx has had a lot of bike issues this year.
Keen to see how Chiz goes
Star has a spare bike…they need Enzo on it.
Let's go Jett.
Congrats to Peely and Pierce Brown on the win!
Rocket Man isnt streets ahead. Stop trying to make it a thing