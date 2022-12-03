Forum Main Moto-Related Night Show Bench Racing - Detroit Supercross

Night Show Bench Racing - Detroit Supercross

Bench Racing Detroit Supercross 2022
Bench Racing Detroit Supercross 2022
GD2

GD2

Posts: 9241

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/12/2022 3:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/12/2022 3:30 PM

Photo

30 minutes until the night show starts!









Markturbo

Markturbo

Posts: 585

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

3/12/2022 3:31 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/12/2022 3:32 PM

Holeshot



ocscottie

ocscottie

Posts: 67220

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/12/2022 3:33 PM

Whut up G? cool







js451

js451

Posts: 520

Joined: 10/23/2017

Location: AUS

3/12/2022 3:35 PM

Braap time



js451

js451

Posts: 520

Joined: 10/23/2017

Location: AUS

3/12/2022 3:37 PM

I have excitement in my belly



GD2

GD2

Posts: 9241

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/12/2022 3:48 PM

ocscottie wrote:

Whut up G? cool

...more

Just chillin'. You my dude Scottie?









Coggl

Coggl

Posts: 38

Joined: 2/26/2022

Location: AUS

3/12/2022 3:56 PM

Did Deano drop his bike on the opening ceremony? Happens to the best i guess.



gym_jackets

gym_jackets

Posts: 467

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

3/12/2022 4:02 PM

Damn, Jett is chasing his first title. Last summer must have been a dream.



flarider

flarider

Posts: 24150

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Daytona Beach, FL USA

3/12/2022 4:03 PM

Here's last week's Daytona SX track today for the road racing

Photo





ocscottie

ocscottie

Posts: 67220

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/12/2022 4:05 PM

ocscottie wrote:

Whut up G? cool

...more
GD2 wrote:

Just chillin'. You my dude Scottie?

...more

Pizza arrived 5min before the broadcast started, couldnt have timed it better! 😎







Coggl

Coggl

Posts: 38

Joined: 2/26/2022

Location: AUS

3/12/2022 4:07 PM

This will be a great night of racing



MustSituation

MustSituation

Posts: 27

Joined: 2/19/2022

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

3/12/2022 4:08 PM

Something happened with Webb? No, they went East and the bike started working. Not brain science.



ocscottie

ocscottie

Posts: 67220

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/12/2022 4:09 PM

I really need Jett to rattle off these 250 titles (this year SX and this summer MX) so he can hurry up and move to the big boy class. With Kenny gone I have no one to root for in the 450's. 🤷‍♂️







jambalaya

jambalaya

Posts: 618

Joined: 1/16/2021

Location: Spring Valley, CA USA

3/12/2022 4:10 PM

Shane McElrath is in opening ceremonies?



MustSituation

MustSituation

Posts: 27

Joined: 2/19/2022

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

3/12/2022 4:12 PM

This finish line jump has been dangerous all day.



ocscottie

ocscottie

Posts: 67220

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/12/2022 4:14 PM

Damn PB looks really good out front. Saw his helmet on the line, looks badass.







-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32266

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/12/2022 4:15 PM

Let's go Ward.





ocscottie

ocscottie

Posts: 67220

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/12/2022 4:16 PM

Bummer for Enzo







Markturbo

Markturbo

Posts: 585

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

3/12/2022 4:17 PM

After Daytona last weekend this just doesn't have the same excitement...just feels dull, I still love it though.



Coggl

Coggl

Posts: 38

Joined: 2/26/2022

Location: AUS

3/12/2022 4:17 PM

Damn that sucks for enzo



GD2

GD2

Posts: 9241

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/12/2022 4:19 PM

250 Heat 1:
Photo









tuttle425

tuttle425

Posts: 814

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

3/12/2022 4:19 PM

Why in the world were they letting Enzo just sit in the middle of the track for three laps?



406 twindad

406 twindad

Posts: 27

Joined: 6/5/2021

Location: Belgrade, MT USA

3/12/2022 4:19 PM

I really like how they're carving that inside line on to the start straight



tuttle425

tuttle425

Posts: 814

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

3/12/2022 4:20 PM

ClubMx has had a lot of bike issues this year.



-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32266

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/12/2022 4:23 PM

Photo




Coggl

Coggl

Posts: 38

Joined: 2/26/2022

Location: AUS

3/12/2022 4:24 PM

Keen to see how Chiz goes



Silvers_Racing

Silvers_Racing

Posts: 75

Joined: 12/15/2011

Location: Wichita, KS USA

3/12/2022 4:24 PM

Star has a spare bike…they need Enzo on it.



-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32266

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/12/2022 4:25 PM

Let's go Jett.





elsinore

elsinore

Posts: 938

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Columbus, GA USA

3/12/2022 4:25 PM

Congrats to Peely and Pierce Brown on the win!



patty_281

patty_281

Posts: 56

Joined: 5/8/2021

Location: CAN

3/12/2022 4:27 PM

Rocket Man isnt streets ahead. Stop trying to make it a thing


