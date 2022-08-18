Monster Energy Star Yamaha Signs New Rider for Budds Creek

Kid is very humble, crazy talented, hard working and has loads of potential that (in my eyes) barely been noticed by the big teams in Europe. He luckily had a good opportunity with Raths KTM as a fill in rider as his prior team didn’t have alot of budget. He had some injuries which limited his potential but finally he get’s the opportunity he deserves. He is points leader at ADAC (Germany) Youngster Cup, which Jett Lawrence won in 2018..



Believe me guys, when I know he is on track at our local then I’ll always make sure to watch him. Style/technique on point and even though he is the most humble guy off track, on track he is a warrior. Let’s go Guillem!