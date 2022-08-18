Monster Energy Star Yamaha Signs New Rider for Budds Creek

Edited Date/Time:
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
Edited Date/Time:
Should be cool to see
Alright Lunger, Let's Do It
Curious if this was the rider they closed the Goat farm down to have test?
Kid has such an awesome style. I always remember in Lommel on the 125, Paul Malin said he looked like on a sunday stroll, so effortless!
He is fast when not crashing. Lets hope he can run 2 solid motos and not over ride good bike.
Edited Date/Time:
Always a welcomed surprise when some crazy fast guy you never even heard of lines up in america.
Edited Date/Time:
Like Mitch Payton has said(if I remember correctly) Speed is the only thing you can't teach.
Kid is very humble, crazy talented, hard working and has loads of potential that (in my eyes) barely been noticed by the big teams in Europe. He luckily had a good opportunity with Raths KTM as a fill in rider as his prior team didn’t have alot of budget. He had some injuries which limited his potential but finally he get’s the opportunity he deserves. He is points leader at ADAC (Germany) Youngster Cup, which Jett Lawrence won in 2018..
Believe me guys, when I know he is on track at our local then I’ll always make sure to watch him. Style/technique on point and even though he is the most humble guy off track, on track he is a warrior. Let’s go Guillem!
Cortami79 wrote:
Kid is very humble, crazy talented, hard working and has loads of potential that (in my eyes) barely been noticed by the big ...moreCortami79 wrote:
Kid is very humble, crazy talented, hard working and has loads of potential that (in my eyes) barely been noticed by the big teams in Europe. He luckily had a good opportunity with Raths KTM as a fill in rider as his prior team didn’t have alot of budget. He had some injuries which limited his potential but finally he get’s the opportunity he deserves. He is points leader at ADAC (Germany) Youngster Cup, which Jett Lawrence won in 2018..
Believe me guys, when I know he is on track at our local then I’ll always make sure to watch him. Style/technique on point and even though he is the most humble guy off track, on track he is a warrior. Let’s go Guillem!
Cant wait to see him RIP!
They also have a new sponsor. Clinton racing star Yamaha.
Super humble kid who seems to be not only fast, but very smart too.
It is weird that with how fast he is, how well he expreses himself (I am sorry but I am ashamed to listen some spanish riders in front of a mic, and I don't mean speaking english...) that he as not been more noticed in europe... Hell he is spanish and I actually never paid much atention until this season.
Definely he is a good asset for a team, he has a lot of potential y is someone who can represent a team in a good way. Very happy for him!