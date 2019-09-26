Motocross of Nations Links

Edited Date/Time:
Motocross of Nations - Assen, The Netherlands
Track Info
Live Timing
Results
LIVE on MXGP-TV ($28 for the MXoN if you don't have the video pass.)
TAPE DELAYED on CBS Sports Network at 12 PM Eastern Time
Entry List (PR)
Entry List (Forum Thread)
Schedule (Eastern Time):
FRI 27 SEP, 2019
11:00 AM - LIVE TEAM PRESENTATION
SAT 28 SEP, 2019
07:05 AM - Free Content bLU cRU 65cc
07:40 AM - Free Content bLU cRU 85cc
08:20 AM - LIVE MXGP Qualifying Heat
09:20 AM - LIVE MX2 Qualifying Heat
10:20 AM - LIVE Open Qualifying Heat
14:00 PM - Free Content MXGP AWARDS
SUN 29 SEP, 2019
03:15 AM - Free Content bLU cRU 125cc
04:50 AM - LIVE Final B
07:00 AM - LIVE Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)
08:30 AM - LIVE Race 2 (MX2 & Open)
10:00 AM - LIVE Race 3 (Open & MXGP)
Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
Track Info
Live Timing
Results
LIVE on MXGP-TV ($28 for the MXoN if you don't have the video pass.)
TAPE DELAYED on CBS Sports Network at 12 PM Eastern Time
Entry List (PR)
Entry List (Forum Thread)
Schedule (Eastern Time):
FRI 27 SEP, 2019
11:00 AM - LIVE TEAM PRESENTATION
SAT 28 SEP, 2019
07:05 AM - Free Content bLU cRU 65cc
07:40 AM - Free Content bLU cRU 85cc
08:20 AM - LIVE MXGP Qualifying Heat
09:20 AM - LIVE MX2 Qualifying Heat
10:20 AM - LIVE Open Qualifying Heat
14:00 PM - Free Content MXGP AWARDS
SUN 29 SEP, 2019
03:15 AM - Free Content bLU cRU 125cc
04:50 AM - LIVE Final B
07:00 AM - LIVE Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)
08:30 AM - LIVE Race 2 (MX2 & Open)
10:00 AM - LIVE Race 3 (Open & MXGP)
Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
| Quote
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2