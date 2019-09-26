Forum Main Moto-Related Motocross of Nations Links

Related: 2019 Motocross of Nations MXoN Vital Links
2019 Motocross of Nations MXoN Vital Links
Motocross of Nations - Assen, The Netherlands

Track Info
Live Timing
Results

LIVE on MXGP-TV ($28 for the MXoN if you don't have the video pass.)
TAPE DELAYED on CBS Sports Network at 12 PM Eastern Time

Entry List (PR)
Entry List (Forum Thread)

Schedule (Eastern Time):

FRI 27 SEP, 2019
11:00 AM - LIVE TEAM PRESENTATION

SAT 28 SEP, 2019
07:05 AM - Free Content bLU cRU 65cc
07:40 AM - Free Content bLU cRU 85cc
08:20 AM - LIVE MXGP Qualifying Heat
09:20 AM - LIVE MX2 Qualifying Heat
10:20 AM - LIVE Open Qualifying Heat
14:00 PM - Free Content MXGP AWARDS

SUN 29 SEP, 2019
03:15 AM - Free Content bLU cRU 125cc
04:50 AM - LIVE Final B
07:00 AM - LIVE Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)
08:30 AM - LIVE Race 2 (MX2 & Open)
10:00 AM - LIVE Race 3 (Open & MXGP)

Full Schedule (Local Time)

