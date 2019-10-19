Forum Main Moto-Related Monster Energy Cup - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Monster Energy Cup - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 117 13 671 279 670 7194 100 6

Posts: 7864

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

10/19/2019 11:27 AM
Edited Date/Time: 10/19/2019 3:50 PM



About 30 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 117 13 671 279 670 7194 100 6

Posts: 7864

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

10/19/2019 11:29 AM



|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

LungButter

Vital MX member LungButter 50324 LungButter https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50324/avatar/c50_image_1452399532.jpg?1452399067 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/LungButter,50324/all 01/09/16 31 542 2

Posts: 573

Joined: 1/9/2016

Location: Yellow Pine, ID USA

10/19/2019 11:29 AM

Podium

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 34 12 290 17888 74

Posts: 18179

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

10/19/2019 11:38 AM

LungButter wrote:

Podium

You got the holeshot, GD2 doesn't count.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 117 13 671 279 670 7194 100 6

Posts: 7864

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

10/19/2019 12:13 PM
Edited Date/Time: 10/19/2019 12:15 PM

Group B is on track.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Hoks

Vital MX member Hoks 71199 Hoks /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hoks,71199/all 05/05/19 2 90

Posts: 92

Joined: 5/5/2019

Location: Moncks Corner, SC USA

10/19/2019 12:14 PM

Interesting that my NBC app no longer has the race day live broadcast listed ... anyone else?

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 117 13 671 279 670 7194 100 6

Posts: 7864

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

10/19/2019 12:23 PM

Group B Free Practice

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

mx691

Vital MX member mx691 10766 mx691 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10766/avatar/c50_IMG_0328.jpg?1320243468 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx691,10766/all 06/27/08 2 2 5 207 3

Posts: 212

Joined: 6/27/2008

Location: Stockholm, SWE

10/19/2019 12:23 PM
Edited Date/Time: 10/19/2019 12:26 PM

-

|

Layton

Vital MX member Layton 65382 Layton /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Layton,65382/all 08/16/18 1 59

Posts: 60

Joined: 8/16/2018

Location: Geneseo, IL USA

10/19/2019 12:25 PM

Hoks wrote:

Interesting that my NBC app no longer has the race day live broadcast listed ... anyone else?

Neither does mine. It was there a couple of days ago ??

|

KlockreN

Vital MX member KlockreN 70337 KlockreN https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70337/avatar/c50_Slapp_dag_med_1553405336.jpg?1553404589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KlockreN,70337/all 03/23/19 25

Posts: 25

Joined: 3/23/2019

Location: SWE

10/19/2019 12:31 PM

where can I find the live timing?

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 117 13 671 279 670 7194 100 6

Posts: 7864

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

10/19/2019 12:32 PM

KlockreN wrote:

where can I find the live timing?

https://live.amasupercross.com

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

tek14

Vital MX member tek14 41925 tek14 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41925/avatar/c50_tek14_1467663667.jpg?1467663589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tek14,41925/all 01/26/14 31 2091 12 1

Posts: 2122

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: FIN

10/19/2019 12:33 PM

Hoks wrote:

Interesting that my NBC app no longer has the race day live broadcast listed ... anyone else?

Layton wrote:

Neither does mine. It was there a couple of days ago ??


|

https://instagram.com/rczone

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 117 13 671 279 670 7194 100 6

Posts: 7864

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

10/19/2019 12:34 PM

Red flag for Tixier. RacerX tweeted that it was a huge crash.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

ATKpilot99

Vital MX member ATKpilot99 19949 ATKpilot99 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/19949/avatar/c50_1994_406_Right_1570454993.jpg?1570454674 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ATKpilot99,19949/all 04/13/10 2 155 6619 3 1

Posts: 6774

Joined: 4/13/2010

Location: Lake Geneva, WI USA

10/19/2019 12:34 PM
Edited Date/Time: 10/19/2019 12:35 PM

Red flag ?
Edit . Thanks GD2 . That sucks . Hope he's ok.

|

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx 39252 crusty_xx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39252/avatar/c50_swrr_1457545958.jpg?1457545320 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crusty-xx,39252/all 06/08/13 1 49 5668 16 1

Posts: 5717

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

10/19/2019 12:34 PM

Red Flag. Tixier down. Dang it

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 117 13 671 279 670 7194 100 6

Posts: 7864

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

10/19/2019 12:36 PM

Group A Free Practice

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

WCRider

Vital MX member WCRider 59185 WCRider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59185/avatar/c50_yjtyj_1563494544.jpg?1563493638 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WCRider,59185/all 08/19/17 7 9 1690 13

Posts: 1699

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

10/19/2019 12:38 PM

AC look good on the 450. His riding style is great for the big bike.

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 117 13 671 279 670 7194 100 6

Posts: 7864

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

10/19/2019 12:48 PM

Group B Free Practice 2

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

byke

Vital MX member byke 48424 byke https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48424/avatar/c50_avatar41204_5_1560875263.jpg?1560874974 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/byke,48424/all 08/12/15 1 4 676 5 3

Posts: 680

Joined: 8/12/2015

Location: Auburn, CA USA

10/19/2019 12:49 PM

Daaaaamn, Jerry!

|

CarlinoJoeVideo

Vital MX member CarlinoJoeVideo 41118 CarlinoJoeVideo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41118/avatar/c50_jessy1_1471467436.jpg?1471466703 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CarlinoJoeVideo,41118/all 11/30/13 11 53 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CarlinoJoeVideo,41118/setup 129 5900 52 5 1

Posts: 6029

Joined: 11/30/2013

Location: Portland/Los Angeles, CA USA

10/19/2019 12:57 PM

byke wrote:

Daaaaamn, Jerry!

Jerry!

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 34 12 290 17888 74

Posts: 18179

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

10/19/2019 1:00 PM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Moens_Andy

Vital MX member Moens_Andy 26492 Moens_Andy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/26492/avatar/c50_Schermafbeelding_2016_10_12_om_17.09.22_1476285080.jpg?1476284988 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moens-Andy,26492/all 03/07/11 5 37 2053 4

Posts: 2090

Joined: 3/7/2011

Location: BEL

10/19/2019 1:02 PM

any chance that Alex is going to hook us euro's up with a stream :D or anyone at least
Thanks in advance

|

mxb2

Vital MX member mxb2 20799 mxb2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20799/avatar/c50_IMG_20151127_132255925_1450107346.jpg?1450106842 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxb2,20799/all 06/15/10 22 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxb2,20799/setup 320 18304 144 1

Posts: 18624

Joined: 6/15/2010

Location: Bowie, MD USA

10/19/2019 1:05 PM

Moens_Andy wrote:

any chance that Alex is going to hook us euro's up with a stream :D or anyone at least
Thanks in advance

Rumor is the euro fans say mec ,sx, red bull events sucks.

|

Lightning78

Vital MX member Lightning78 2651 Lightning78 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2651/avatar/c50_2651_47601a533c54b.jpg?1294180325 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Lightning78,2651/all 12/12/07 8 200 4901 52 3

Posts: 5101

Joined: 12/12/2007

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

10/19/2019 1:05 PM

GD2 wrote:

Group B Free Practice

JERRY! JERRY! JERRY!

|

Moens_Andy

Vital MX member Moens_Andy 26492 Moens_Andy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/26492/avatar/c50_Schermafbeelding_2016_10_12_om_17.09.22_1476285080.jpg?1476284988 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moens-Andy,26492/all 03/07/11 5 37 2053 4

Posts: 2090

Joined: 3/7/2011

Location: BEL

10/19/2019 1:10 PM

Moens_Andy wrote:

any chance that Alex is going to hook us euro's up with a stream :D or anyone at least
Thanks in advance

mxb2 wrote:

Rumor is the euro fans say mec ,sx, red bull events sucks.

well, I guess I'm an outcast then, I love everything about the USA and any kind of moto is good in my book.
(I'me that euro thats stuck here that has been desperately trying to get into the states permanently for 10+ years with no luck or opportunity yet but I sure ain't a quitter so I'll keep trying until I make it or I'll die trying)

|

kaidoddragon

Vital MX member kaidoddragon 45470 kaidoddragon https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/45470/avatar/c50_0ad82f1d5b31c50059f3f228b219f32a_1419964612.jpg?1419964463 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kaidoddragon,45470/all 12/30/14 206 751

Posts: 957

Joined: 12/30/2014

Location: FRA

10/19/2019 1:11 PM

Jett Lawrence faster than Tim Gajser as of now. I would not have bet on this before now.

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 117 13 671 279 670 7194 100 6

Posts: 7864

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

10/19/2019 1:12 PM

250 Futures Free Practice

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

mxb2

Vital MX member mxb2 20799 mxb2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20799/avatar/c50_IMG_20151127_132255925_1450107346.jpg?1450106842 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxb2,20799/all 06/15/10 22 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxb2,20799/setup 320 18304 144 1

Posts: 18624

Joined: 6/15/2010

Location: Bowie, MD USA

10/19/2019 1:12 PM

Moens_Andy wrote:

any chance that Alex is going to hook us euro's up with a stream :D or anyone at least
Thanks in advance

mxb2 wrote:

Rumor is the euro fans say mec ,sx, red bull events sucks.

Moens_Andy wrote:

well, I guess I'm an outcast then, I love everything about the USA and any kind of moto is good in my book.
(I'me that euro thats stuck here that has been desperately trying to get into the states permanently for 10+ years with no luck or opportunity yet but I sure ain't a quitter so I'll keep trying until I make it or I'll die trying)

Awesome man,. Wasnt meaning you.,just the same dudes that come on here and hate on sx, mex,rbsr. But they still post each weekend, lame.

|

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx 39252 crusty_xx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39252/avatar/c50_swrr_1457545958.jpg?1457545320 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crusty-xx,39252/all 06/08/13 1 49 5668 16 1

Posts: 5717

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

10/19/2019 1:16 PM

kaidoddragon wrote:

Jett Lawrence faster than Tim Gajser as of now. I would not have bet on this before now.

he was riding the other way round

|

Moens_Andy

Vital MX member Moens_Andy 26492 Moens_Andy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/26492/avatar/c50_Schermafbeelding_2016_10_12_om_17.09.22_1476285080.jpg?1476284988 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moens-Andy,26492/all 03/07/11 5 37 2053 4

Posts: 2090

Joined: 3/7/2011

Location: BEL

10/19/2019 1:21 PM

mxb2 wrote:

Awesome man,. Wasnt meaning you.,just the same dudes that come on here and hate on sx, mex,rbsr. But they still post each weekend, lame.

Thanks, but I guess the ones that hate on SX, MEC or Red Bull Straight Rhythm I would not really consider them as true fans of this sport but thats just my opinion obviously.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Monster Energy Cup - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest