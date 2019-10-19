Monster Energy Cup - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
About 30 minutes until free practice starts!
Podium
LungButter wrote:
Podium
You got the holeshot, GD2 doesn't count.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Group B is on track.
Interesting that my NBC app no longer has the race day live broadcast listed ... anyone else?
Group B Free Practice
where can I find the live timing?
KlockreN wrote:
where can I find the live timing?
Red flag for Tixier. RacerX tweeted that it was a huge crash.
Red flag ?
Edit . Thanks GD2 . That sucks . Hope he's ok.
Red Flag. Tixier down. Dang it
Group A Free Practice
AC look good on the 450. His riding style is great for the big bike.
Group B Free Practice 2
Daaaaamn, Jerry!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
any chance that Alex is going to hook us euro's up with a stream :D or anyone at least
Thanks in advance
Moens_Andy wrote:
any chance that Alex is going to hook us euro's up with a stream :D or anyone at least
Thanks in advance
Rumor is the euro fans say mec ,sx, red bull events sucks.
Moens_Andy wrote:
any chance that Alex is going to hook us euro's up with a stream :D or anyone at least
Thanks in advance
mxb2 wrote:
Rumor is the euro fans say mec ,sx, red bull events sucks.
well, I guess I'm an outcast then, I love everything about the USA and any kind of moto is good in my book.
(I'me that euro thats stuck here that has been desperately trying to get into the states permanently for 10+ years with no luck or opportunity yet but I sure ain't a quitter so I'll keep trying until I make it or I'll die trying)
Jett Lawrence faster than Tim Gajser as of now. I would not have bet on this before now.
250 Futures Free Practice
Moens_Andy wrote:
any chance that Alex is going to hook us euro's up with a stream :D or anyone at least
Thanks in advance
mxb2 wrote:
Rumor is the euro fans say mec ,sx, red bull events sucks.
Moens_Andy wrote:
well, I guess I'm an outcast then, I love everything about the USA and any kind of moto is good in my book.
(I'me that euro thats stuck here that has been desperately trying to get into the states permanently for 10+ years with no luck or opportunity yet but I sure ain't a quitter so I'll keep trying until I make it or I'll die trying)
Awesome man,. Wasnt meaning you.,just the same dudes that come on here and hate on sx, mex,rbsr. But they still post each weekend, lame.
kaidoddragon wrote:
Jett Lawrence faster than Tim Gajser as of now. I would not have bet on this before now.
he was riding the other way round
mxb2 wrote:
Awesome man,. Wasnt meaning you.,just the same dudes that come on here and hate on sx, mex,rbsr. But they still post each weekend, lame.
Thanks, but I guess the ones that hate on SX, MEC or Red Bull Straight Rhythm I would not really consider them as true fans of this sport but thats just my opinion obviously.