Monster Energy Cup - Night Show Bench Racing

Let's get this party started! 35 minutes until it's race time.
Holeshot
when in doubt, pin it out
In
3rd
Whoop!
Too busy drinking to care about a holeshot...woohooo! 🍺
Let's just hope no more riders get injured.
Two carted off and we haven't even made it to the mains.
Dean Wilson. Crashed in the same section as Tixier.
Shit... Just saw the other thread, man I’m gutted for him.
Daniel Blair showed the spot earlier. It's not quite flat on top and has a raised lip, probably from being used as a takeoff going the other direction, and probably not much fun to come up short on.
Just looked at the night schedule, i forgot it starts right off as main #1 the opening race. Thats gotta be hard to get all pumped up for the racers? Great for us fans though!
Sounds like you're feeling good Scottie...glad to see.
plowboy wrote:
Sounds like you're feeling good Scottie...glad to see.
Been a good couple weeks now, so tonight i celebrate 👍
Can't help but wonder how much of a reality check the Tixier & Deano crashes have been for some of the other riders who realistically know they probably aren't in the running for the $1mil, and just care about lining up healthy for A1..
Even the $100k payout to the winner probably isn't worth getting sketchy for the handful of top tier talent remains in this field..
Then again, all that reasoning probably goes out the window after the gate drops...
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
5min board is up!
Time to logoff, gonna give the dvr an hour to skip commercials...
That AC GoPro is ridiculous
LMAO@Moto, Frank The Tank!! He is the man....Lets go streaking!!!!!
Daniel forgot to mention that AC's got his pubes now.
Haha , Nice! Good on ya Scottie!
Come on Adam!
About time.....
Just Old.
is the stream working?
What up Scottie!?
I have some Hop Valley IPA going waiting for this thing to kick off!
2006 KX250