Monster Energy Cup - Night Show Bench Racing

Bench Racing
GD2

10/19/2019 6:25 PM



Let's get this party started! 35 minutes until it's race time.

gsxr6

10/19/2019 6:27 PM

plowboy

10/19/2019 6:27 PM

Monte122

10/19/2019 6:29 PM

I'vegotthenutz

10/19/2019 6:29 PM

ocscottie

10/19/2019 6:32 PM

Too busy drinking to care about a holeshot...woohooo! 🍺

Casting

10/19/2019 6:33 PM

Let's just hope no more riders get injured.

Two carted off and we haven't even made it to the mains.

thatswhathappens

10/19/2019 6:35 PM

Casting wrote:

Let's just hope no more riders get injured.

Two carted off and we haven't even made it to the mains.

I know Tixier was carted off, who was the other?

GD2

10/19/2019 6:35 PM

Casting wrote:

Let's just hope no more riders get injured.

Two carted off and we haven't even made it to the mains.

thatswhathappens wrote:

I know Tixier was carted off, who was the other?

Dean Wilson. Crashed in the same section as Tixier.

thatswhathappens

10/19/2019 6:37 PM

Shit... Just saw the other thread, man I’m gutted for him.

byke

10/19/2019 6:40 PM

Daniel Blair showed the spot earlier. It's not quite flat on top and has a raised lip, probably from being used as a takeoff going the other direction, and probably not much fun to come up short on.

ocscottie

10/19/2019 6:42 PM

Just looked at the night schedule, i forgot it starts right off as main #1 the opening race. Thats gotta be hard to get all pumped up for the racers? Great for us fans though!

plowboy

10/19/2019 6:47 PM

ocscottie wrote:

Just looked at the night schedule, i forgot it starts right off as main #1 the opening race. Thats gotta be hard to get all pumped up for the racers? Great for us fans though!

Sounds like you're feeling good Scottie...glad to see.

ocscottie

10/19/2019 6:51 PM

plowboy wrote:

Sounds like you're feeling good Scottie...glad to see.

Been a good couple weeks now, so tonight i celebrate 👍

plowboy

10/19/2019 6:54 PM

ocscottie wrote:

Just looked at the night schedule, i forgot it starts right off as main #1 the opening race. Thats gotta be hard to get all pumped up for the racers? Great for us fans though!

plowboy wrote:

Sounds like you're feeling good Scottie...glad to see.

ocscottie wrote:

Been a good couple weeks now, so tonight i celebrate 👍

Moto Obsessed

10/19/2019 6:54 PM

Can't help but wonder how much of a reality check the Tixier & Deano crashes have been for some of the other riders who realistically know they probably aren't in the running for the $1mil, and just care about lining up healthy for A1..

Even the $100k payout to the winner probably isn't worth getting sketchy for the handful of top tier talent remains in this field..

Then again, all that reasoning probably goes out the window after the gate drops...

-MAVERICK-

10/19/2019 6:55 PM

View this post on Instagram

Check out the @GoPro course preview with @AdamCianciarulo here at the 2019 @MonsterEnergy Cup 🏟 #GoPro #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on

ocscottie

10/19/2019 6:55 PM

5min board is up!

Moto Obsessed

10/19/2019 6:57 PM

ocscottie wrote:

5min board is up!

chug! chug! chug! chug!

via GIPHY

byke

10/19/2019 6:58 PM

Time to logoff, gonna give the dvr an hour to skip commercials...

GoggleFiend904

10/19/2019 6:59 PM

That AC GoPro is ridiculous

ocscottie

10/19/2019 7:00 PM

LMAO@Moto, Frank The Tank!! He is the man....Lets go streaking!!!!!

Moto Obsessed

10/19/2019 7:01 PM

ocscottie wrote:

LMAO@Moto, Frank The Tank!! He is the man....Lets go streaking!!!!!

Exactly!! except..... let's maybe avoid the quad... looks sketchy bro

Reese95w

10/19/2019 7:06 PM

Daniel forgot to mention that AC's got his pubes now.

jeffro503

10/19/2019 7:06 PM

ocscottie wrote:

Just looked at the night schedule, i forgot it starts right off as main #1 the opening race. Thats gotta be hard to get all pumped up for the racers? Great for us fans though!

plowboy wrote:

Sounds like you're feeling good Scottie...glad to see.

ocscottie wrote:

Been a good couple weeks now, so tonight i celebrate 👍

Haha , Nice! Good on ya Scottie!

ocscottie

10/19/2019 7:06 PM

Come on Adam!

WRH

10/19/2019 7:06 PM

About time.....

RedDirtDog

10/19/2019 7:08 PM

is the stream working?

Sandwarrior752

10/19/2019 7:08 PM

Hope i can stay up a bit to catch some of the action! Should be fun

bvm111

10/19/2019 7:08 PM

ocscottie wrote:

Too busy drinking to care about a holeshot...woohooo! 🍺

What up Scottie!?

I have some Hop Valley IPA going waiting for this thing to kick off!

