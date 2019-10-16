Forum Main Moto-Related Monster Energy Cup Links

Posts: 7835

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

10/16/2019 11:55 AM

Monster Energy Cup - October 19th, 2019


Animated Track Map

Track Details / Tickets
Entry Lists

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

Race Day Live Pre-Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 4:30 PM Pacific, 7:30 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Pacific Time):



|

Posts: 5699

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

10/18/2019 6:04 AM

Will there be a PC live stream today?

Posts: 7835

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

10/18/2019 7:27 AM

crusty_xx wrote:

Will there be a PC live stream today?

I believe so, GuyB has a forum thread scheduled to go live this afternoon. The press conference starts at 1 PM Pacific, 4 PM Eastern.

Posts: 5699

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

10/18/2019 8:12 AM

crusty_xx wrote:

Will there be a PC live stream today?

GD2 wrote:

I believe so, GuyB has a forum thread scheduled to go live this afternoon. The press conference starts at 1 PM Pacific, 4 PM Eastern.

Awesome thanks

Posts: 273

Joined: 2/25/2019

Location: Port Saint Lucie, FL USA

10/18/2019 4:17 PM

- press day coverage is up!
