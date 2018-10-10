Forum Main Moto-Related Monster Energy Cup Links

Monster Energy Cup Links

Posts: 6896

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

10/10/2018 9:56 AM
Edited Date/Time: 10/13/2018 11:50 AM

2018 Monster Energy Cup

Animated Track Map

Pre-Entry Lists

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

LIVE on FS2 at 6:30 PM Pacific Time / 9:30 PM Eastern Time TV Schedule
Fox Sports GO
Fox Sports Apps
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Pacific Time):


Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
Posts: 423

Joined: 7/28/2014

Location: Fresno, CA USA

10/10/2018 8:31 PM

So no TV other than FS2? In the past it usually re-aired on FS1 the next day.

Posts: 91

Joined: 1/4/2009

Location: Everett, WA USA

10/11/2018 9:44 AM

I don’t get fs2. Anybody know how to stream it? I’m Comcast in Seattle.

Posts: 93

Joined: 6/1/2018

Location: Salem, CT USA

10/11/2018 10:00 AM

yeah ive been trying to figure out how to watch it too. Get FS1 but not FS2. Gonna have to see if the fox sports go app will work for me

Posts: 91

Joined: 1/4/2009

Location: Everett, WA USA

10/11/2018 11:11 AM

pkiczuk wrote:

yeah ive been trying to figure out how to watch it too. Get FS1 but not FS2. Gonna have to see if the fox sports go app will work for me

It doesn’t at my place because you have to put in your provider and then says not available in your area.

Posts: 1874

Joined: 10/12/2017

Location: Pittsburgh, PA USA

10/11/2018 11:16 AM

pkiczuk wrote:

yeah ive been trying to figure out how to watch it too. Get FS1 but not FS2. Gonna have to see if the fox sports go app will work for me

rstaichi wrote:

It doesn’t at my place because you have to put in your provider and then says not available in your area.

Yeah, thats how it goes. You put in your provider and then it sees that you don't subscribe to FS2 channel so it doesn't allow you to watch FS2 from the app.

Posts: 93

Joined: 6/1/2018

Location: Salem, CT USA

10/11/2018 11:22 AM

welp....shit.

Posts: 91

Joined: 1/4/2009

Location: Everett, WA USA

10/11/2018 8:02 PM

pkiczuk wrote:

yeah ive been trying to figure out how to watch it too. Get FS1 but not FS2. Gonna have to see if the fox sports go app will work for me

rstaichi wrote:

It doesn’t at my place because you have to put in your provider and then says not available in your area.

Donovan759 wrote:

Yeah, thats how it goes. You put in your provider and then it sees that you don't subscribe to FS2 channel so it doesn't allow you to watch FS2 from the app.

I would subscribe if I could but they don’t offer it.

Posts: 1517

Joined: 12/16/2010

Location: NE, AL USA

10/12/2018 1:36 AM

Break out the popcorn!

https://www.foxsportsgo.com/program/461359/motorcycle-racing-monster-energy-cup-las-vegas

Posts: 63

Joined: 1/4/2018

Location: Chandler, AZ USA

10/12/2018 7:45 AM

Anybody know the time for the press conference

Posts: 6896

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

10/12/2018 7:51 AM

Spudinki25 wrote:

Anybody know the time for the press conference

I believe it should start around 3 PM Central.

Posts: 877

Joined: 4/16/2008

Location: Apple Valley, CA USA

10/12/2018 10:04 PM

Sling tv. Fs1&2

Posts: 91

Joined: 1/4/2009

Location: Everett, WA USA

10/12/2018 11:43 PM

So I have a friend that has direct tv and I log in on Fox pro app as them and now I can watch on my Apple TV. It worked tonight so hope it works tomorrow.

Posts: 1029

Joined: 3/25/2014

Location: MN, USA

10/13/2018 11:56 AM

Google + MXStreams

Posts: 840

Joined: 7/23/2013

Location: Spring City, PA USA

10/13/2018 12:55 PM

pkiczuk wrote:

yeah ive been trying to figure out how to watch it too. Get FS1 but not FS2. Gonna have to see if the fox sports go app will work for me

Mobdro.com

For android systems, FS2 is available on it.

Posts: 1931

Joined: 1/31/2018

Location: Mansfield, OH USA

10/13/2018 12:58 PM

RV is more competitive than i thought he would be.

Joey same thing.

Tomac is picking up right where he left off

Posts: 1132

Joined: 7/21/2011

Location: Galesburg, IL USA

10/13/2018 1:33 PM

RV only 1.5 sec slower than Eli on best lap.

If he can get a holeshot and Eli, Jason, Marv have some bad luck he might be able to sneak off a win. Otherwise I think he goes 5-9 range with a decent start.

https://results.amasupercross.com/xml/SX/events/S1899/MCQ1OVR.pdf

Posts: 70

Joined: 11/17/2014

Location: GBR

10/13/2018 2:03 PM

Where the hell is everyone watching it?

FS1 - American Football
FS2 - Porsche racing...

A link would be lovely. Merci

Posts: 466

Joined: 8/9/2018

Location: CAN

10/13/2018 2:09 PM

The stream still starts at 3?

Posts: 6896

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

10/13/2018 3:31 PM

Practice Livestream:

Posts: 4890

Joined: 12/12/2007

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

10/13/2018 3:32 PM

pkiczuk wrote:

yeah ive been trying to figure out how to watch it too. Get FS1 but not FS2. Gonna have to see if the fox sports go app will work for me

RangerLee wrote:

Mobdro.com

For android systems, FS2 is available on it.

Yup and I'm excited to test it out I just finished setting up my android TV Box and MXQ pro 4K ive got mobdro And a couple of other Live TV streaming apps I think one is purely dedicated to sports plus a bunch of movie and TV show apps that are stand alone apk/apps not even in kodi that's a whole nother app (kodi) that I have installed on this new box and it is set up quite well mimicing my raspberry pi 3b + setup and addons ive been working on perfecting. I have mobdro on my pi 3b + installed within kodi but its not working atm..

Needless to say,....I'm pretty excited to test it all out tonight. I ran all my apps yesterday but I mean tested in a real world situation

Posts: 4890

Joined: 12/12/2007

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

10/13/2018 3:46 PM

pkiczuk wrote:

yeah ive been trying to figure out how to watch it too. Get FS1 but not FS2. Gonna have to see if the fox sports go app will work for me

RangerLee wrote:

Mobdro.com

For android systems, FS2 is available on it.

Hey ranger.... im gonna be using mobdro for the first time and got familiar with it last night. Seens there are multiple like 3-4 channel streams showing for fs2.
Is there a particular 1I should default to for reasons like Geo location or whatever like a United States stream or I'm not sure I'm just trying to get the hang of this I know how to run kodi like the back of my hand but just now figuring out Mobdro

Posts: 81

Joined: 3/7/2015

Location: GBR

10/13/2018 4:19 PM

http://www.twitch.tv/mxgocombr

Posts: 3261

Joined: 3/3/2010

Location: Ipswich, GBR

10/13/2018 5:10 PM

pkiczuk wrote:

yeah ive been trying to figure out how to watch it too. Get FS1 but not FS2. Gonna have to see if the fox sports go app will work for me

RangerLee wrote:

Mobdro.com

For android systems, FS2 is available on it.

Lightning78 wrote:

Hey ranger.... im gonna be using mobdro for the first time and got familiar with it last night. Seens there are multiple like 3-4 channel streams showing for fs2.
Is there a particular 1I should default to for reasons like Geo location or whatever like a United States stream or I'm not sure I'm just trying to get the hang of this I know how to run kodi like the back of my hand but just now figuring out Mobdro

Trial and error,you'll know if you get Spanish football/soccer 😊

Posts: 70

Joined: 4/6/2011

Location: Chico, CA USA

10/13/2018 6:31 PM

https://www.twitch.tv/gnargnarbrooks

Posts: 2587

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: ,, WV USA

10/13/2018 6:38 PM

Thanks Wes

Posts: 466

Joined: 8/9/2018

Location: CAN

10/13/2018 7:09 PM

Audio is super low but decent otherwise.

Posts: 4298

Joined: 11/25/2007

Location: Athens, GA USA

10/13/2018 7:25 PM

Any highlights available from the first motos?

Posts: 1

Joined: 10/13/2018

Location: CAN

10/13/2018 7:40 PM

He is playing call of duty instead of watching the race now!

Posts: 475

Joined: 6/16/2017

Location: Afton, IA USA

10/13/2018 7:47 PM

sling is working very well. 7 day free trial.

