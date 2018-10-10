Monster Energy Cup Links

pkiczuk wrote: yeah ive been trying to figure out how to watch it too. Get FS1 but not FS2. Gonna have to see if the fox sports go app will work for me RangerLee wrote: Mobdro.com



For android systems, FS2 is available on it.

Yup and I'm excited to test it out I just finished setting up my android TV Box and MXQ pro 4K ive got mobdro And a couple of other Live TV streaming apps I think one is purely dedicated to sports plus a bunch of movie and TV show apps that are stand alone apk/apps not even in kodi that's a whole nother app (kodi) that I have installed on this new box and it is set up quite well mimicing my raspberry pi 3b + setup and addons ive been working on perfecting. I have mobdro on my pi 3b + installed within kodi but its not working atm..



Needless to say,....I'm pretty excited to test it all out tonight. I ran all my apps yesterday but I mean tested in a real world situation