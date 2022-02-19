Forum Main Moto-Related Minneapolis Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Minneapolis Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: Minneapolis
Minneapolis
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 302 16 671 155 870 8300 110 6

Posts: 9170

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/19/2022 1:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/19/2022 1:30 PM

Photo

The night show starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

tek14

Vital MX member tek14 41925 tek14 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41925/avatar/c50_tek14_1467663667.jpg?1467663589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tek14,41925/all 01/26/14 47 3450 13 1

Posts: 3497

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: Vantaa, FIN

2/19/2022 1:33 PM

Hole shot!

|

JJO741

Vital MX member JJO741 22879 JJO741 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/22879/avatar/c50_image_1389480579.jpg?1389480371 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JJO741,22879/all 10/07/10 55 2433 5 3

Posts: 2488

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

2/19/2022 1:34 PM

Career best 2nd. Can’t thank the man up stairs

|

ML512

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 441 72 1959 397 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 572 11442 1 714 120 26

Posts: 12014

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

2/19/2022 1:38 PM

Super excited for tonight's racing. Having a mid-year "new season" with the opposite coast 250s is still something I really love.

|

langhammx

Vital MX member langhammx 27612 langhammx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27612/avatar/c50_image_1471230632.jpg?1471230447 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/langhammx,27612/all 05/05/11 57 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/langhammx,27612/setup 208 6655 94 5

Posts: 6863

Joined: 5/5/2011

Location: Santa Clarita, CA USA

2/19/2022 1:40 PM

ML512 wrote:

Super excited for tonight's racing. Having a mid-year "new season" with the opposite coast 250s is still something I really ...more

...more

Agreed

|

B Gotti

Vital MX member B Gotti 48208 B Gotti https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48208/avatar/c50_387402_10150383281902714_641921554_n_1437770000.jpg?1437769003 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/B-Gotti,48208/all 07/24/15 10 171

Posts: 181

Joined: 7/24/2015

Location: Columbus, OH USA

2/19/2022 1:40 PM

A green #21 is going to win tonight.

|

JJO741

Vital MX member JJO741 22879 JJO741 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/22879/avatar/c50_image_1389480579.jpg?1389480371 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JJO741,22879/all 10/07/10 55 2433 5 3

Posts: 2488

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

2/19/2022 1:41 PM

ML512 wrote:

Super excited for tonight's racing. Having a mid-year "new season" with the opposite coast 250s is still something I really ...more

...more

I can’t wait for the 250’s. There’s a lot more depth and guys like Forkner, JMart, and RJ are in kind of make or break years. Should be great racing. Really hoping everyone stays healthy too

|

VanDan

Vital MX member VanDan 81165 VanDan /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/VanDan,81165/all 06/07/20 5 252

Posts: 257

Joined: 6/7/2020

Location: BEL

2/19/2022 1:55 PM

Stadium looks 3/4 empty...

|

Herb Eaversmells

Vital MX member Herb Eaversmells 53893 Herb Eaversmells https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/53893/avatar/c50_IMG_9618_1589787703.jpg?1589787530 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Herb-Eaversmells,53893/all 08/19/16 10 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Herb-Eaversmells,53893/setup 198 1005 3

Posts: 1203

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

2/19/2022 2:00 PM

It’s on

|

jaun

Vital MX member jaun 85031 jaun /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jaun,85031/all 04/27/21 1 118 1

Posts: 119

Joined: 4/27/2021

Location: MEX

2/19/2022 2:01 PM

VanDan wrote:

Stadium looks 3/4 empty...

...more

Have to have the clot shot for this one don't you?

|

vincefriese

Vital MX member vincefriese 87551 vincefriese https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/87551/avatar/c50_214810_214803_craigheadshot_1644475349.jpg?1644475075 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/vincefriese,87551/all 02/09/22 4

Posts: 4

Joined: 2/9/2022

Location: portland, OR USA

2/19/2022 2:02 PM

Why do they always fuck up the audio in the beginning?

|

mx_phreek

Vital MX member mx_phreek 17303 mx_phreek https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17303/avatar/c50_94724070_1293893912.jpg?1294193329 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx-phreek,17303/all 10/07/09 4 35 1539 87

Posts: 1574

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

2/19/2022 2:02 PM

Lol starting out well

|

tek14

Vital MX member tek14 41925 tek14 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41925/avatar/c50_tek14_1467663667.jpg?1467663589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tek14,41925/all 01/26/14 47 3450 13 1

Posts: 3497

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: Vantaa, FIN

2/19/2022 2:02 PM

ML512 wrote:

Super excited for tonight's racing. Having a mid-year "new season" with the opposite coast 250s is still something I really ...more

...more
JJO741 wrote:

I can’t wait for the 250’s. There’s a lot more depth and guys like Forkner, JMart, and RJ are in kind of make or break years. ...more

...more

Sadly it will take just 2-3 rounds and half of them and in injury list.

|

Coly243

Vital MX member Coly243 33837 Coly243 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33837/avatar/c50_image_1474708578.jpg?1474707912 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Coly243,33837/all 05/05/12 121 3 203 4

Posts: 206

Joined: 5/5/2012

Location: Norn Iron, GBR

2/19/2022 2:02 PM

Hunter Yoder the kid from blippi making the night show. My 3gr old is buzzing.

|

The irish gave the Scots the bagpipes as a joke, they still haven't got it.



MXdN 2013!

Talon

Vital MX member Talon 87275 Talon /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Talon,87275/all 01/18/22 10

Posts: 10

Joined: 1/18/2022

Location: Beaver, UT USA

2/19/2022 2:02 PM

No audio? I hear opening ceremonies in the background

|

ArmPumped

Vital MX member ArmPumped 85308 ArmPumped https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85308/avatar/c50_D4E940B3_EEFF_4863_8E74_71D9D4645EE5_1622329488.jpg?1622328720 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ArmPumped,85308/all 05/29/21 9 257

Posts: 266

Joined: 5/29/2021

Location: CAN

2/19/2022 2:03 PM

Everyone’s audio fucked or just international pass?

|

Herb Eaversmells

Vital MX member Herb Eaversmells 53893 Herb Eaversmells https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/53893/avatar/c50_IMG_9618_1589787703.jpg?1589787530 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Herb-Eaversmells,53893/all 08/19/16 10 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Herb-Eaversmells,53893/setup 198 1005 3

Posts: 1203

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

2/19/2022 2:03 PM

No audio

|

VanDan

Vital MX member VanDan 81165 VanDan /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/VanDan,81165/all 06/07/20 5 252

Posts: 257

Joined: 6/7/2020

Location: BEL

2/19/2022 2:03 PM

No international audio again. Pinnacle of the sport!

|

mx_phreek

Vital MX member mx_phreek 17303 mx_phreek https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17303/avatar/c50_94724070_1293893912.jpg?1294193329 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx-phreek,17303/all 10/07/09 4 35 1539 87

Posts: 1574

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

2/19/2022 2:03 PM

Come on guys get your shit together

|

tek14

Vital MX member tek14 41925 tek14 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41925/avatar/c50_tek14_1467663667.jpg?1467663589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tek14,41925/all 01/26/14 47 3450 13 1

Posts: 3497

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: Vantaa, FIN

2/19/2022 2:03 PM

Who muted studio? We can only hear stadium.

|

DonM

Vital MX member DonM 4537 DonM https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4537/avatar/c50_11140218_10206784455269528_8445901534315300067_o_1498095008.jpg?1498094669 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DonM,4537/all 04/01/08 3 31 4167 1

Posts: 4198

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

2/19/2022 2:03 PM

Looks like Peacock has put Daniel and Ricky on mute….

|

“I’m not Swap…”

OnTheCrossbar

Vital MX member OnTheCrossbar 64878 OnTheCrossbar https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64878/avatar/c50_05783452_4471_4213_B07A_C86967EBAEBF_1_201_a_1625939296.jpg?1625939016 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/OnTheCrossbar,64878/all 07/12/18 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/OnTheCrossbar,64878/setup 2 60 1

Posts: 62

Joined: 7/12/2018

Location: CAN

2/19/2022 2:03 PM

No sound for the second time this year, sweet.
Wonder what AC is saying...

|

felpro

Vital MX member felpro 16272 felpro https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16272/avatar/c50_97042050_1253256554.jpg?1294191988 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/felpro,16272/all 08/03/09 1 39 469 1

Posts: 508

Joined: 8/3/2009

Location: Rouse Hill, AUS

2/19/2022 2:03 PM

I think I prefer the sound from the stadium . . .

|



ProKawi24

Vital MX member ProKawi24 62218 ProKawi24 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62218/avatar/c50_NEWmeWITHbike_1519963622.jpg?1519962689 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ProKawi24,62218/all 02/20/18 6 10 1023 4

Posts: 1033

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

2/19/2022 2:03 PM

What the hell is happening....

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

B Gotti

Vital MX member B Gotti 48208 B Gotti https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48208/avatar/c50_387402_10150383281902714_641921554_n_1437770000.jpg?1437769003 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/B-Gotti,48208/all 07/24/15 10 171

Posts: 181

Joined: 7/24/2015

Location: Columbus, OH USA

2/19/2022 2:03 PM

How long does it take till they realize we have no sound?

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 559 31172 147

Posts: 31740

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/19/2022 2:03 PM

International stream has no sound once again. 🤦‍♂️

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Brad460

Vital MX member Brad460 33992 Brad460 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33992/avatar/c50_7CCA6FB9_D6EA_46BD_95D3_6DAFA138E24E_1616944657.jpg?1616944013 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brad460,33992/all 05/15/12 2 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brad460,33992/setup 2 2905 91

Posts: 2907

Joined: 5/15/2012

Location: Richfield, WI USA

2/19/2022 2:03 PM

Turn on the volume!

|

USA

Vital MX member USA 54098 USA https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54098/avatar/c50_12353854_1276678755692167_1832899069_n_1473028058.jpg?1473027803 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/USA,54098/all 09/04/16 2 52 984 25

Posts: 1037

Joined: 9/4/2016

Location: Richmond, TX USA

2/19/2022 2:03 PM

These guys suck at producing. Such a letdown

|

Holeshot Coffee Co.
Each bag sold donates $1 to Road2Recovery

tomlopez

Vital MX member tomlopez 85079 tomlopez https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85079/avatar/c50_carmichael_bingo_1622266474.jpg?1622265563 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tomlopez,85079/all 05/02/21 2 67

Posts: 69

Joined: 5/2/2021

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL USA

2/19/2022 2:03 PM

Absolute masterclass from audio production today

|

sirsparki

Vital MX member sirsparki 19369 sirsparki https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/19369/avatar/c50_IMG_0500_1388816026.jpg?1388815812 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/sirsparki,19369/all 02/27/10 1 15 1

Posts: 16

Joined: 2/27/2010

Location: Redlands, CA USA

2/19/2022 2:03 PM

Eric Fail NBC

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Minneapolis Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest