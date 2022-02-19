Minneapolis Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The night show starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Hole shot!
Career best 2nd. Can’t thank the man up stairs
Super excited for tonight's racing. Having a mid-year "new season" with the opposite coast 250s is still something I really love.
Agreed
A green #21 is going to win tonight.
I can’t wait for the 250’s. There’s a lot more depth and guys like Forkner, JMart, and RJ are in kind of make or break years. Should be great racing. Really hoping everyone stays healthy too
Stadium looks 3/4 empty...
It’s on
Why do they always fuck up the audio in the beginning?
Lol starting out well
ML512 wrote:
Super excited for tonight's racing. Having a mid-year "new season" with the opposite coast 250s is still something I really ...moreML512 wrote:
Super excited for tonight's racing. Having a mid-year "new season" with the opposite coast 250s is still something I really love.JJO741 wrote:
I can’t wait for the 250’s. There’s a lot more depth and guys like Forkner, JMart, and RJ are in kind of make or break years. ...moreJJO741 wrote:
I can’t wait for the 250’s. There’s a lot more depth and guys like Forkner, JMart, and RJ are in kind of make or break years. Should be great racing. Really hoping everyone stays healthy too
Sadly it will take just 2-3 rounds and half of them and in injury list.
Hunter Yoder the kid from blippi making the night show. My 3gr old is buzzing.
The irish gave the Scots the bagpipes as a joke, they still haven't got it.
MXdN 2013!
No audio? I hear opening ceremonies in the background
Everyone’s audio fucked or just international pass?
No audio
No international audio again. Pinnacle of the sport!
Come on guys get your shit together
Who muted studio? We can only hear stadium.
Looks like Peacock has put Daniel and Ricky on mute….
“I’m not Swap…”
No sound for the second time this year, sweet.
Wonder what AC is saying...
I think I prefer the sound from the stadium . . .
What the hell is happening....
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
How long does it take till they realize we have no sound?
International stream has no sound once again. 🤦♂️
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Turn on the volume!
These guys suck at producing. Such a letdown
Holeshot Coffee Co.
Each bag sold donates $1 to Road2Recovery
Absolute masterclass from audio production today
Eric Fail NBC