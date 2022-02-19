Minneapolis Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

ML512 wrote: Super excited for tonight's racing. Having a mid-year "new season" with the opposite coast 250s is still something I really ...more ML512 wrote: Super excited for tonight's racing. Having a mid-year "new season" with the opposite coast 250s is still something I really love. ...more

I can’t wait for the 250’s. There’s a lot more depth and guys like Forkner, JMart, and RJ are in kind of make or break years. Should be great racing. Really hoping everyone stays healthy too