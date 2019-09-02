Minneapolis SX - Night Show Bench Racing

First East Coast race of the season!
Holeshot
holeshot
damn my slow internet
Mine locked up too, had to submit twice.
Where's Osborne? Thought he was suppose to start tonight
Ezza, you watching UFC prelims? Dude got knocked da faq out!
TLD179 wrote:
Where's Osborne? Thought he was suppose to start tonight
Wasnt ready, giving it 1 more week.
Let's go racing.
So what do you guys think?
Will Ralph mention the Lime at San Diego on tonight's telecast? Or will there be any coverage of it, like reading of the statements from Feld or the AMA?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Reese95w wrote:
So what do you guys think?
Will Ralph mention the Lime at San Diego on tonight's telecast? Or will there be any coverage of it, like reading of the statements from Feld or the AMA?
They said on RDL that they will address it on the night show.
GD2 wrote:
First East Coast race of the season!
Race Links
Hype! Also love that picture, you can really tell he’s about to go WFO just before he touches down
You know what is crazy, we are a1/3 of the way through season already..... This year going so fast
Reese95w wrote:
So what do you guys think?
Will Ralph mention the Lime at San Diego on tonight's telecast? Or will there be any coverage of it, like reading of the statements from Feld or the AMA?
Ya they will mention it, Feld Rep is suppose to also be on & mention it during the night program
ET is gonna reel off like 5-6 wins in a row and pull away...if not now, then after Daytona.
Forgot my picks god DAMNIT
Found a stream folks
https://www.twitch.tv/birdboy52
Stream sucks this week, it’s every other week it doesn’t work for international guys on supercrossshit.tv
Hate to admit it but I think Cooper wins.. again
Craig is moving up fast
#28 FTW!
250 Heat 1:
Didn't mention the Troll Train a single time
Somebody from Feld is supposed to be on the show tonight. I forget the name.
Troll with the best lap time that heat... We can work with speed.