Forum Main Moto-Related Minneapolis SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Minneapolis SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 14 10 671 290 587 6567 83 6

Posts: 7159

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/9/2019 4:33 PM



First East Coast race of the season!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

mdb413

Vital MX member mdb413 45960 mdb413 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mdb413,45960/all 02/04/15 8 19

Posts: 27

Joined: 2/4/2015

Location: Apex, NC USA

2/9/2019 4:34 PM

Holeshot

|

Helda

Vital MX member Helda 65900 Helda /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Helda,65900/all 09/17/18 7 261

Posts: 268

Joined: 9/17/2018

Location: AUS

2/9/2019 4:34 PM

holeshot

|

Helda

Vital MX member Helda 65900 Helda /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Helda,65900/all 09/17/18 7 261

Posts: 268

Joined: 9/17/2018

Location: AUS

2/9/2019 4:36 PM

damn my slow internet

|

mdb413

Vital MX member mdb413 45960 mdb413 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mdb413,45960/all 02/04/15 8 19

Posts: 27

Joined: 2/4/2015

Location: Apex, NC USA

2/9/2019 4:38 PM

Mine locked up too, had to submit twice.

|

theprizefighter

Vital MX member theprizefighter 59942 theprizefighter https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59942/avatar/c50_Bob_Hannah_1978_1539119318.jpg?1539118957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/theprizefighter,59942/all 10/07/17 6 169

Posts: 178

Joined: 10/7/2017

Location: GBR

2/9/2019 4:38 PM

Helda wrote:

damn my slow internet

It’s okay, I got stuck in the gate.

|

TLD179

Vital MX member TLD179 66229 TLD179 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TLD179,66229/all 10/05/18 9 3

Posts: 9

Joined: 10/5/2018

Location: Menifee, CA USA

2/9/2019 4:45 PM

Where's Osborne? Thought he was suppose to start tonight

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 194 199 2781 1811 62736 1 834 59

Posts: 64548

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/9/2019 4:45 PM

Ezza, you watching UFC prelims? Dude got knocked da faq out!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 194 199 2781 1811 62736 1 834 59

Posts: 64548

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/9/2019 4:48 PM

TLD179 wrote:

Where's Osborne? Thought he was suppose to start tonight

Wasnt ready, giving it 1 more week.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

StellARrr

Vital MX member StellARrr 61345 StellARrr /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/StellARrr,61345/all 01/04/18 1 27

Posts: 28

Joined: 1/4/2018

Location: Austin, TX USA

2/9/2019 4:48 PM

TLD179 wrote:

Where's Osborne? Thought he was suppose to start tonight

Shoulder injury.

|

WCRider

Vital MX member WCRider 59185 WCRider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59185/avatar/c50_AR_180219997_1549150743.jpg?1549150413 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WCRider,59185/all 08/19/17 4 6 1171 7

Posts: 1177

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

2/9/2019 4:52 PM

Let's go racing.

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 152 8915 14

Posts: 9075

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/9/2019 4:53 PM

So what do you guys think?

Will Ralph mention the Lime at San Diego on tonight's telecast? Or will there be any coverage of it, like reading of the statements from Feld or the AMA?

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 194 199 2781 1811 62736 1 834 59

Posts: 64548

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/9/2019 4:55 PM

Reese95w wrote:

So what do you guys think?

Will Ralph mention the Lime at San Diego on tonight's telecast? Or will there be any coverage of it, like reading of the statements from Feld or the AMA?

They said on RDL that they will address it on the night show.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

10000hrs

Vital MX member 10000hrs 43038 10000hrs https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43038/avatar/c50_image_1454971625.jpg?1454970796 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/10000hrs,43038/all 05/02/14 8 468

Posts: 477

Joined: 5/2/2014

Location: Satan's Kingdom, VT USA

2/9/2019 4:56 PM

Reese95w wrote:

So what do you guys think?

Will Ralph mention the Lime at San Diego on tonight's telecast? Or will there be any coverage of it, like reading of the statements from Feld or the AMA?

|

Avoiding JS7 threads since 3/7/17.

zehn

Vital MX member zehn 37187 zehn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/37187/avatar/c50_Holeshot.jpg?1358280092 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/zehn,37187/all 01/15/13 6 34 4167 1

Posts: 4201

Joined: 1/15/2013

Location: Anchorage, AK USA

2/9/2019 4:58 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/9/2019 4:58 PM

GD2 wrote:

First East Coast race of the season!

Race Links

Hype! Also love that picture, you can really tell he’s about to go WFO just before he touches down

|

mx_phreek

Vital MX member mx_phreek 17303 mx_phreek https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17303/avatar/c50_94724070_1293893912.jpg?1294193329 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx-phreek,17303/all 10/07/09 1 28 981 67

Posts: 1010

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

2/9/2019 5:00 PM

You know what is crazy, we are a1/3 of the way through season already..... This year going so fast

|

TLD179

Vital MX member TLD179 66229 TLD179 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TLD179,66229/all 10/05/18 9 3

Posts: 9

Joined: 10/5/2018

Location: Menifee, CA USA

2/9/2019 5:01 PM

Reese95w wrote:

So what do you guys think?

Will Ralph mention the Lime at San Diego on tonight's telecast? Or will there be any coverage of it, like reading of the statements from Feld or the AMA?

Ya they will mention it, Feld Rep is suppose to also be on & mention it during the night program

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 194 199 2781 1811 62736 1 834 59

Posts: 64548

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/9/2019 5:03 PM

ET is gonna reel off like 5-6 wins in a row and pull away...if not now, then after Daytona.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Hcallz5

Vital MX member Hcallz5 40143 Hcallz5 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40143/avatar/c50_unnamed_1472013346.jpg?1472012471 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hcallz5,40143/all 08/20/13 5 1092

Posts: 1097

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

2/9/2019 5:03 PM

Forgot my picks god DAMNIT

|

2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w

guilherme.pohl.17

Vital MX member guilherme.pohl.17 39391 guilherme.pohl.17 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39391/avatar/c50_fb_picture_100002832358205_1371664540.jpg?1371664518 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/guilherme-pohl-17,39391/all 06/19/13 2 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/guilherme-pohl-17,39391/setup 3 44 2

Posts: 47

Joined: 6/19/2013

Location: Horizontina, BRA

2/9/2019 5:06 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/9/2019 5:08 PM

Found a stream folks

https://www.twitch.tv/birdboy52

|

The MX Keychains guy

Instagram: @mxkeychains

Order your keychains Now!

KB221

Vital MX member KB221 48151 KB221 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48151/avatar/c50_waters_47_bike_1488615895.jpg?1488615414 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KB221,48151/all 07/17/15 14 315 4

Posts: 329

Joined: 7/17/2015

Location: CAN

2/9/2019 5:06 PM

Stream sucks this week, it’s every other week it doesn’t work for international guys on supercrossshit.tv

|

Steelking69

Vital MX member Steelking69 65993 Steelking69 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65993/avatar/c50_IMG_0120_1549761494.jpg?1549760511 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Steelking69,65993/all 09/21/18 2

Posts: 2

Joined: 9/21/2018

Location: Browning, MT USA

2/9/2019 5:08 PM

Hate to admit it but I think Cooper wins.. again

|

Jimmy638

Vital MX member Jimmy638 65491 Jimmy638 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jimmy638,65491/all 08/22/18 6 180 9

Posts: 192

Joined: 8/22/2018

Location: Falcon, CO USA

2/9/2019 5:09 PM

Craig is moving up fast

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 194 199 2781 1811 62736 1 834 59

Posts: 64548

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/9/2019 5:12 PM

#28 FTW!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 14 10 671 290 587 6567 83 6

Posts: 7159

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/9/2019 5:13 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/9/2019 5:15 PM

250 Heat 1:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

zehn

Vital MX member zehn 37187 zehn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/37187/avatar/c50_Holeshot.jpg?1358280092 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/zehn,37187/all 01/15/13 6 34 4167 1

Posts: 4201

Joined: 1/15/2013

Location: Anchorage, AK USA

2/9/2019 5:14 PM

Didn't mention the Troll Train a single time

|

pamoto

Vital MX member pamoto 15598 pamoto /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/pamoto,15598/all 06/10/09 46 451

Posts: 497

Joined: 6/10/2009

Location: Mill Hall, PA USA

2/9/2019 5:16 PM

Somebody from Feld is supposed to be on the show tonight. I forget the name.


|

MXWebmaster

Vital MX member MXWebmaster 58195 MXWebmaster https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/58195/avatar/c50_oldschoolyz_1497935486.jpg?1497934993 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXWebmaster,58195/all 06/19/17 2 257

Posts: 259

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

2/9/2019 5:17 PM

GD2 wrote:

250 Heat 1:

This doesn't match the final screenshot GD2. My local boy Lane Shaw was in 9th until about 20 seconds till the end, then all of a sudden it shows him finishing 11th. Not sure what happened there.

|

StartedTooLate

Vital MX member StartedTooLate 39268 StartedTooLate /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/StartedTooLate,39268/all 06/09/13 32 1940 3

Posts: 1973

Joined: 6/9/2013

Location: Not there.., CA USA

2/9/2019 5:17 PM

Troll with the best lap time that heat... We can work with speed.

|

150ripper

Vital MX member 150ripper 68095 150ripper https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68095/avatar/c50_brees_1546207523.jpg?1546207488 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/150ripper,68095/all 12/30/18 92

Posts: 93

Joined: 12/30/2018

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

2/9/2019 5:18 PM

ocscottie wrote:

ET is gonna reel off like 5-6 wins in a row and pull away...if not now, then after Daytona.

I have to agree with you there!!


Impressed with Falk and Cartwright, everyone else did as expected in that heat.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Minneapolis SX - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest