Melbourne World Supercross (Australian GP) Links

Melbourne World Supercross (Australian GP) - Round 2

Team Rosters
Animated Track Map

Event Info
Buy Tickets

Live Timing
Results

Schedule (Local Time):
Photo

For Eligible Countries, You Can Purchase a Live Streaming Package at WSX.TV

Viewing Options by Region

For U.S. viewers, you can view day one LIVE on Fox Sports 1 on October 21st at 12:30 AM Pacific, 2:30 AM Central, and 3:30 AM Eastern.

For U.S. viewers, you can view day two LIVE on Fox Sports 2 on October 22nd at 1:00 AM Pacific, 3:00 AM Central, and 4:00 AM Eastern. You can also watch a replay of the event 24 hours later on WSX.tv.

For U.S. residents, day one of the GP starts at 12:00 AM Pacific, 2:00 AM Central, and 3:00 AM Eastern. Day two of the GP also starts at 12:00 AM Pacific, 2:00 AM Central, and 3:00 AM Eastern.

Posts: 3458

Joined: 12/30/2010

Location: San Clemente, CA USA

10/20/2022 10:36 AM

Just to clarify- If I want to watch the FIM race live, it will start Friday Oct 21 at midnight Pacific time?

|

Xeno wrote:

Just to clarify- If I want to watch the FIM race live, it will start Friday Oct 21 at midnight Pacific time?

...more

I just added the dates to it. Day one is only timed qualifying for the World Championship. Day two is when the actual racing happens.

luke11

Vital MX member luke11 64169 luke11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64169/avatar/c50_B26B1C49_FB63_4E1E_9335_F9ED3F32AB19_1664976262.jpg?1664975725 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/luke11,64169/all 06/04/18 1 18 484 4

Posts: 502

Joined: 6/4/2018

Location: Worcestershire, GBR

10/20/2022 10:50 AM

Anyone know which bt sport Chanel (1-10) and what time it is on? Can’t find it anywhere

|
