Max Anstie Signs with Firepower Honda | Will Race Red Bud

Max Anstie has signed a multi-year deal with the Firepower Honda team. He'll be lining up for a few Pro Motocross Nationals, starting this weekend at Red Bud. From there, we expect him to lineup for the upcoming World Supercross series aboard a 250 and possibly the Australian Supercross series as well, ahead of the 2023 250 East Cost Supercross Championship.





“Being competitive is always my priority and I know that Fire Power Honda can give me what I need to chase my goals in the USA,” Anstie commented. “The first month with the team has been great and I cannot wait to get behind the gate at RedBud. It will be a great opportunity to show just how much work we have done!”“Max was on our radar from the very start – his success in Europe speaks for itself,” said Martin Davalos, Fire Power Honda team manager. “Winning his class at the Motocross of Nations speaks to his talent and potential.“Providing a platform for him to succeed in the United States is our priority now. We are entering the next three rounds of Pro Motocross with realistic goals, yet we know that he has already got the speed to be comfortably inside of the top 10.”