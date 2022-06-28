Forum Main Moto-Related Max Anstie Signs with Firepower Honda | Will Race Red Bud

Max Anstie Signs with Firepower Honda | Will Race Red Bud

Posts: 12485

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/28/2022 6:44 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/28/2022 6:56 AM

Max Anstie has signed a multi-year deal with the Firepower Honda team. He'll be lining up for a few Pro Motocross Nationals, starting this weekend at Red Bud. From there, we expect him to lineup for the upcoming World Supercross series aboard a 250 and possibly the Australian Supercross series as well, ahead of the 2023 250 East Cost Supercross Championship.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vital MX (@vitalmx)



“Being competitive is always my priority and I know that Fire Power Honda can give me what I need to chase my goals in the USA,” Anstie commented. “The first month with the team has been great and I cannot wait to get behind the gate at RedBud. It will be a great opportunity to show just how much work we have done!”

“Max was on our radar from the very start – his success in Europe speaks for itself,” said Martin Davalos, Fire Power Honda team manager. “Winning his class at the Motocross of Nations speaks to his talent and potential.

“Providing a platform for him to succeed in the United States is our priority now. We are entering the next three rounds of Pro Motocross with realistic goals, yet we know that he has already got the speed to be comfortably inside of the top 10.”
Posts: 554

Joined: 7/2/2017

Location: Westport, MA USA

6/28/2022 6:56 AM

I know he did some factory connection testing at southwick about two weeks ago, curious how he does compared to the Suzuki. Expected more speed last year when he’s normally so good in sand

Posts: 6825

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: CA, USA

6/28/2022 7:00 AM

I wonder why he didn’t sign with the WPS team that his buddy is funding.

Posts: 3014

Joined: 12/31/2009

Location: CAN

6/28/2022 7:04 AM

How do you not sign with a team called "Fire Power"? I mean, come on. Good for Max. Hope he can stay healthy and start to run at the front. The best ability is availability.

Posts: 12485

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/28/2022 7:09 AM

UpTiTe wrote:

I wonder why he didn’t sign with the WPS team that his buddy is funding.

...more

I think that relationship is not what it once was.

Posts: 12485

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/28/2022 7:10 AM

bents wrote:

How do you not sign with a team called "Fire Power"? I mean, come on. Good for Max. Hope he can stay healthy and start to run ...more

...more

The title sponsor is "Firepower Parts" a WPS affiliate that produces chains, sprockets, batteries lubricants and other control replacement parts.

Posts: 6825

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: CA, USA

6/28/2022 7:12 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/28/2022 7:13 AM

UpTiTe wrote:

I wonder why he didn’t sign with the WPS team that his buddy is funding.

...more
ML512 wrote:

I think that relationship is not what it once was.

...more

I could see why, he left the poor guy begging for a ride.

But I’d still think he’d want to make it up to him.

Posts: 25718

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

6/28/2022 7:12 AM

This is really cool news. Was hoping he wasn't going to just fade away like Bagget did. ( Even though I think Bagget's wrist was an issue as well ). Glad to hear we'll see him at some races.

Posts: 12485

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/28/2022 7:20 AM

UpTiTe wrote:

I wonder why he didn’t sign with the WPS team that his buddy is funding.

...more
ML512 wrote:

I think that relationship is not what it once was.

...more
UpTiTe wrote:

I could see why, he left the poor guy begging for a ride.

But I’d still think he’d want to make it up to him.

...more

I heard a little of it...and based on what I did hear, there won't be any help there.

Posts: 12485

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/28/2022 7:21 AM

jeffro503 wrote:

This is really cool news. Was hoping he wasn't going to just fade away like Bagget did. ( Even though I think Bagget's wrist ...more

...more

He had this lined up pretty quickly-ish. Before outdoors he already tested their SX bike but they were just working on the details.

Posts: 25718

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

6/28/2022 12:52 PM

jeffro503 wrote:

This is really cool news. Was hoping he wasn't going to just fade away like Bagget did. ( Even though I think Bagget's wrist ...more

...more
ML512 wrote:

He had this lined up pretty quickly-ish. Before outdoors he already tested their SX bike but they were just working on the ...more

...more

ML , does Max and the team plan on doing the rest of the outdoors , or just a few at the end? Washougal maybe?

Posts: 261

Joined: 12/30/2021

Location: Lake Elsinore, CA USA

6/28/2022 1:00 PM

jeffro503 wrote:

ML , does Max and the team plan on doing the rest of the outdoors , or just a few at the end? Washougal maybe?

...more

His post literally says he’ll be doing the next three rounds. Red Bud, southwick, Millville…

Posts: 731

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA USA

6/28/2022 1:01 PM

Bangers and Mash! Good news.

Posts: 340

Joined: 2/22/2014

Location: Warwick, NY USA

6/28/2022 1:39 PM

