Main Races Bench Racing - Washougal Motocross National

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Holeeeeshot
Dang. Hit the gate
Podium
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Around the outside and into the lead...you guys suck .
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Edited Date/Time:
I like PNC's Disclaimer. I wonder how "MavTV Pus at Flub Racing" feels about it?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
RV in the booth !!
#FMS
His disclaimer means nothing as far as YouTube guidelines go. He'll eventually get got.
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Damn... . I don't blame DC for this at all but this is an ugly situation. I've hired contractors in the past....and then said, "Well fuck me...". At this point...if they just stuck a go-pro on every bike and switched between them depending on where the action is... it'd be way better.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
And killin' it
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Fingers crossed
If I'm healthy enough to complain. I shouldn't be complaining.
Flo claims the issue should be resolved but I guess we’ll see.. as smoothies said, fingers crossed
When is the first gate drop?
21h57 here and I'm running outta steam.
Hopefully I can find a decent link, if not then I'm gonna throw in the towel and wait for tomorrow.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Boomslang wrote:
When is the first gate drop?
21h57 here and I'm running outta steam.
Hopefully I can find a decent link, if not then I'm ...moreBoomslang wrote:
When is the first gate drop?
21h57 here and I'm running outta steam.
Hopefully I can find a decent link, if not then I'm gonna throw in the towel and wait for tomorrow.
5 minutes
Appears they fixed the video issues from practice…..
I’M NOT F*#$ING SWAP….OK!
Flo stream looks good for me now
I agree. He is very articulate and giving just the right amount of input.
Boomslang wrote:
When is the first gate drop?
21h57 here and I'm running outta steam.
Hopefully I can find a decent link, if not then I'm ...moreBoomslang wrote:
When is the first gate drop?
21h57 here and I'm running outta steam.
Hopefully I can find a decent link, if not then I'm gonna throw in the towel and wait for tomorrow.motomike137 wrote:
5 minutesmotomike137 wrote:
5 minutes
Thank you. Anyone got the goodnews for me?
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
The illegal stream on YouTube looks good for me also.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Great tribute to RV
Not even scoring points? Man I suck..
I cant find it
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Flo, is flowin smooth! I got rebel Renée now on her motorcycle paying people off!
Floracing website is streaming good so far. Hoping those weird sound issues from practice don't come back.
Justin is going to have to be on his A-game if he is going to run with Jett today. Jett was flowing better out there than any rider in both classes , in my opinion.
" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.”
That geico commercial is so bad btw I'd rather watch the "What was the most expensive thing you bought your wife" segment with Anstie lol.