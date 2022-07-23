Forum Main Moto-Related Main Races Bench Racing - Washougal Motocross National

Bench Racing Washougal MX
GD2

Posts: 9508
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9508

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/23/2022 12:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 7/23/2022 12:30 PM

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

woody woodpecker

Posts: 1584
Joined: 7/28/2008
Location: Newry, GBR

Posts: 1584

Joined: 7/28/2008

Location: Newry, GBR

7/23/2022 12:30 PM

Holeeeeshot

Forty

Posts: 2461
Joined: 7/27/2009
Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

Posts: 2461

Joined: 7/27/2009

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

7/23/2022 12:31 PM

Dang. Hit the gate

Boomslang

Posts: 4536
Joined: 12/22/2018
Location: Cape Town, ZAF

Posts: 4536

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

7/23/2022 12:32 PM

Podium

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Reese95w

Posts: 511
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA

Posts: 511

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/23/2022 12:33 PM

Ahhh Shucks!!!
"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

plowboy

Posts: 8180
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA

Posts: 8180

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

7/23/2022 12:38 PM

Around the outside and into the lead...you guys suckdevil .

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Reese95w

Posts: 511
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA

Posts: 511

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/23/2022 12:38 PM
Edited Date/Time: 7/23/2022 12:47 PM

I like PNC's Disclaimer. I wonder how "MavTV Pus at Flub Racing" feels about it?

Photo

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

Joey_Bridges

Posts: 1143
Joined: 1/23/2022
Location: Kingston, TN USA

Posts: 1143

Joined: 1/23/2022

Location: Kingston, TN USA

7/23/2022 12:43 PM

RV in the booth !!

#FMS

GD2

Posts: 9508
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9508

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/23/2022 12:44 PM

Reese95w wrote:

I like PNC's Disclaimer. I wonder how "MavTV Pus at Flub Racing" feels about it?

Photo

...more

His disclaimer means nothing as far as YouTube guidelines go. He'll eventually get got.

plowboy

Posts: 8180
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA

Posts: 8180

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

7/23/2022 12:46 PM

Reese95w wrote:

I like PNC's Disclaimer. I wonder how "MavTV Pus at Flub Racing" feels about it?

Photo

...more

Damn...blink . I don't blame DC for this at all but this is an ugly situation. I've hired contractors in the past....and then said, "Well fuck me...". At this point...if they just stuck a go-pro on every bike and switched between them depending on where the action is... it'd be way better.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

plowboy

Posts: 8180
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA

Posts: 8180

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

7/23/2022 12:46 PM

Joey_Bridges wrote:

RV in the booth !!

...more

And killin' itcool

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

smoothies862

Posts: 2569
Joined: 3/18/2014
Location: OH, USA

Posts: 2569

Joined: 3/18/2014

Location: OH, USA

7/23/2022 12:52 PM

Fingers crossed

If I'm healthy enough to complain. I shouldn't be complaining.

jorgechavez

Posts: 3820
Joined: 3/1/2017
Location: CAN

Posts: 3820

Joined: 3/1/2017

Location: CAN

7/23/2022 12:55 PM

Flo claims the issue should be resolved but I guess we’ll see.. as smoothies said, fingers crossed

Boomslang

Posts: 4536
Joined: 12/22/2018
Location: Cape Town, ZAF

Posts: 4536

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

7/23/2022 12:58 PM

When is the first gate drop?
21h57 here and I'm running outta steam.

Hopefully I can find a decent link, if not then I'm gonna throw in the towel and wait for tomorrow.

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

motomike137

Posts: 5889
Joined: 4/22/2010
Location: Fenton, MI USA

Posts: 5889

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

7/23/2022 1:02 PM

Boomslang wrote:

When is the first gate drop?
21h57 here and I'm running outta steam.

Hopefully I can find a decent link, if not then I'm ...more

...more

5 minutes

DonM

Posts: 4593
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: USA

Posts: 4593

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

7/23/2022 1:02 PM

Appears they fixed the video issues from practice…..

I'M NOT F*#$ING SWAP….OK!

jorgechavez

Posts: 3820
Joined: 3/1/2017
Location: CAN

Posts: 3820

Joined: 3/1/2017

Location: CAN

7/23/2022 1:02 PM

Flo stream looks good for me now

motomike137

Posts: 5889
Joined: 4/22/2010
Location: Fenton, MI USA

Posts: 5889

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

7/23/2022 1:02 PM

Joey_Bridges wrote:

RV in the booth !!

...more
plowboy wrote:

And killin' itcool

...more

I agree. He is very articulate and giving just the right amount of input.

Boomslang

Posts: 4536
Joined: 12/22/2018
Location: Cape Town, ZAF

Posts: 4536

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

7/23/2022 1:03 PM

Boomslang wrote:

When is the first gate drop?
21h57 here and I'm running outta steam.

Hopefully I can find a decent link, if not then I'm ...more

...more
motomike137 wrote:

5 minutes

...more

Thank you. Anyone got the goodnews for me?

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Reese95w

Posts: 511
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA

Posts: 511

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/23/2022 1:04 PM

jorgechavez wrote:

Flo stream looks good for me now

...more

The illegal stream on YouTube looks good for me also.

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

fullfloater

Posts: 2640
Joined: 7/22/2009
Location: CA, USA

Posts: 2640

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: CA, USA

7/23/2022 1:04 PM

Great tribute to RV

tuttle425

Posts: 1122
Joined: 8/5/2020
Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

Posts: 1122

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

7/23/2022 1:05 PM

Reese95w wrote:

I like PNC's Disclaimer. I wonder how "MavTV Pus at Flub Racing" feels about it?

Photo

...more

Lol, that person has no idea what comprises “fair use”.

Mavetism

Posts: 1217
Joined: 4/15/2019
Location: Hannover, DEU

Posts: 1217

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

7/23/2022 1:06 PM

Not even scoring points? Man I suck..

Boomslang

Posts: 4536
Joined: 12/22/2018
Location: Cape Town, ZAF

Posts: 4536

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

7/23/2022 1:06 PM

jorgechavez wrote:

Flo stream looks good for me now

...more
Reese95w wrote:

The illegal stream on YouTube looks good for me also.

...more

I cant find it

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

1911

Posts: 2681
Joined: 4/2/2008
Location: LAS VEGAS, NV USA

Posts: 2681

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: LAS VEGAS, NV USA

7/23/2022 1:06 PM

Flo, is flowin smooth! I got rebel Renée now on her motorcycle paying people off!

Reese95w

Posts: 511
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA

Posts: 511

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/23/2022 1:07 PM

tuttle425 wrote:

Lol, that person has no idea what comprises “fair use”.

...more

I think PNC FINAL DAY is the same guy that had the drone at Hangtown.laughing

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

tuttle425

Posts: 1122
Joined: 8/5/2020
Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

Posts: 1122

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

7/23/2022 1:07 PM

1911 wrote:

Flo, is flowin smooth! I got rebel Renée now on her motorcycle paying people off!

...more

I’ve seen a new version of that commercial which is almost worse than rebel Rene.

MXWebmaster

Posts: 526
Joined: 6/19/2017
Location: South Central, TX USA

Posts: 526

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

7/23/2022 1:08 PM

Floracing website is streaming good so far. Hoping those weird sound issues from practice don't come back.

jeffro503

Posts: 25841
Joined: 7/22/2007
Location: St Helens, OR USA

Posts: 25841

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

7/23/2022 1:08 PM

Justin is going to have to be on his A-game if he is going to run with Jett today. Jett was flowing better out there than any rider in both classes , in my opinion.

" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die."

Mavetism

Posts: 1217
Joined: 4/15/2019
Location: Hannover, DEU

Posts: 1217

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

7/23/2022 1:08 PM

That geico commercial is so bad btw I'd rather watch the "What was the most expensive thing you bought your wife" segment with Anstie lol.

