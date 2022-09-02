Forum Main Moto-Related MCR Official Statement Regarding Friese/Craig Incident at Glendale Supercross

MCR Official Statement Regarding Friese/Craig Incident at Glendale Supercross

MCR Press

Posts: 2

Joined: 10/18/2021

Location: Spokane, WA USA

2/9/2022 10:50 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/10/2022 12:11 PM

Photo


From Mike Genova:

I felt it necessary to address the incident involving MCR rider Vince Friese and Star Yamaha rider Christian Craig during this past weekend’s race in Glendale, AZ.

After close review by the MCR team and AMA, it has been agreed upon that while Vince’s line choice in the sand was not the smartest, there was no intent or malice in colliding with Christian. This is evidenced in the video replay that shows Vince braking hard, causing his rear wheel to slide and ultimately making contact with Christian.

That said, the entire MCR team and I are relieved that Christian wasn’t injured in the crash but also remorseful for how things transpired in Glendale last Saturday for all parties involved. Vince has personally contacted Christian to address the situation and express there was absolutely zero intent to make contact or knock Christian out of the race.

MCR understands that Christian is the premier rider in the 250 West class and is easily favored to win week in and week out. As the team owner, I want to make it very clear that in no way do I endorse, promote, or agree with any malicious or dirty act of conduct by my riders on or off the track. Our goal as a team is not to take out the current points leader and hope things turn out good, but to get great starts, race hard and clean, and secure the best results possible.

While there are varying opinions and perceptions of MCR and Vince Friese, those who know us know our commitment to professionalism is first and foremost. Our team is always striving to provide exemplary representation for our sponsors.
|

LouisianaMotocross

Posts: 516

Joined: 5/7/2021

Location: Denham Springs, LA USA

2/9/2022 10:54 AM

They nicely said VF is an idiot.

|

Cashmore

Posts: 747

Joined: 9/12/2012

Location: Granbury, TX USA

2/9/2022 11:09 AM

I’m not buying this for a second. Vince pulled the exact same move on Jerry Robin in the EXACT same spot the lap after. For anyone who doesn’t believe me feel free to watch the broadcast again it shows it very clearly in the corner. Vince is clearly a danger to every other rider on the track and should be suspended for the rest of the season.

|

fourfourone

Posts: 1524

Joined: 10/14/2017

Location: 86oh, CT USA

2/9/2022 11:11 AM

This statement is MEH.

|

Chris_Buehler

Posts: 1155

Joined: 7/21/2019

Location: Bristol, CT USA

2/9/2022 11:13 AM

By personally contacted Christian do you mean an email someone else typed?

|

racer187x

Posts: 85

Joined: 6/25/2011

Location: Palm Desert, CA USA

2/9/2022 11:16 AM

This does not read (to me) as taking responsibility for the situation. "After close review by the MCR team and AMA, it has been agreed upon that while Vince’s line choice in the sand was not the smartest..." Deflection to AMA. Line choice is a decision made by the rider. Own that.

"Our rider made a line choice that led to a collision with the current points leader. He takes full responsibility for the incident. We are takings steps internally to ensure our riders race in the safest manner showing respect to everyone else that lines up every race. We apologize as a team to Christian and the Star Racing Team and look forward to the next round at Anaheim."

|

Johnny Ringo

Posts: 3485

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Portland, OR USA

2/9/2022 11:22 AM

Good on them for putting something out, whether or not you agree with it

|

Alright Lunger, Let's Do It

Mr. Afterbar

Posts: 1511

Joined: 5/13/2019

Location: Green Bay, WI USA

2/9/2022 11:23 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/9/2022 11:33 AM

Same old, same old from Genova and crew. Must not have learned anything from laser gate.

|

USA

Posts: 1030

Joined: 9/4/2016

Location: Richmond, TX USA

2/9/2022 11:27 AM

To think, MCR almost didn't come racing this year, and everyone is up in arms over this incident. Without MCR nobody would be talking about 250 west.. this west season currently makes 250 east last year look like a good season for crying out loud.

I really wonder what GasGas PR would do if people acted the same way about Barcia's stupid racing. Vince owned it, the team owned it, move on.

|

soggy

Posts: 2270

Joined: 12/3/2018

Location: UT, USA

2/9/2022 11:31 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/9/2022 11:34 AM

What a bullshit statement. There was no intent because he locked up his rear wheel a split second before contact? Own the mistake don’t try to justify it.

|

Moto Nomad

Posts: 274

Joined: 1/19/2021

Location: Grass Valley, CA USA

2/9/2022 11:34 AM

"breaking hard"- are these guys really that illiterate?

soggy

Posts: 2270

Joined: 12/3/2018

Location: UT, USA

2/9/2022 11:36 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/9/2022 11:38 AM

The intent to hit Christian was clearly decided the moment Vince went outside. Once that decision was made contact was inevitable. AMA really fucked this one up.

|

Moto_Geek

Posts: 1571

Joined: 6/26/2007

Location: Golden, CO USA

2/9/2022 11:38 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/9/2022 11:43 AM

Agreed, they didn't take in to account the history of the rider at all like it was a one off. My favorite stripper has professionalism too. She doesn't flick my nuts with her fake nails and call my wife and say sorry. She's obeys all the rules so I don't have to worry about being stalked or violated. That's big word to use in your statement.

Photo
|

Melicar

Posts: 147

Joined: 1/17/2013

Location: Sunny, CA USA

2/9/2022 11:40 AM

Photo
|

KennyT

Posts: 3391

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Vista, CA USA

2/9/2022 11:51 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/9/2022 11:52 AM

I watched the replay a dozen times in super slow mo and freeze framing it as I went to the point of contact.

My conclusion was he was battling for the lead, brain farted and came in too hot, had ZERO option of trying to make a move for the inside line, split second decision takes him into the outside line where he tried to stay inside of Craig. Momentum took him into Craig and they both ate shit. I never saw any intent to take Craig out. Since nobody here has it ever will be battling for the lead in a SX I don’t think any of us can relate to the split second decision making in the heat of battle.

I don’t recall hearing Craig or his team going ballistic over the incident. I’m sure they watched replays and saw what happened and dismissed it as a unfortunate racing incident.

|

SmokinJoe439

Posts: 1255

Joined: 3/7/2012

Location: Renton, WA USA

2/9/2022 11:53 AM

For Friese the only thing that went wrong was he didn't ride away from it.

|

Falcon

Posts: 7473

Joined: 11/16/2011

Location: Menifee, CA USA

2/9/2022 11:56 AM

Moto Nomad wrote:

"breaking hard"- are these guys really that illiterate?

...more

It says "braking hard" in the copy that I read above. Edited?

|

mxridr

Posts: 195

Joined: 3/21/2015

Location: MA, USA

2/9/2022 12:02 PM

Bravo MCR, I think it's a great statement and I also think it's time to move on.

|

tobz

Posts: 3584

Joined: 3/5/2007

Location: Adelaide, AUS

2/9/2022 12:02 PM

“ Our team is always striving to provide exemplary representation for our sponsors.”

Ahahaha okay then

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 31508

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/9/2022 12:10 PM

Moto Nomad wrote:

"breaking hard"- are these guys really that illiterate?

...more
Falcon wrote:

It says "braking hard" in the copy that I read above. Edited?

...more

Previously said "breaking hard".

|

Roger@Arroyo

Posts: 234

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Deming, NM USA

2/9/2022 12:13 PM

KennyT wrote:

I watched the replay a dozen times in super slow mo and freeze framing it as I went to the point of contact.

My conclusion ...more

...more

Agreed, I watched it twice and it looked like Vince just went in too hot to make the inside line, went to the outside and couldn't avoid Christian.

|

blockhead17

Posts: 1656

Joined: 6/13/2018

Location: Tokyo, JPN

2/9/2022 12:28 PM

At the end of the day, ethics don’t really matter, sponsors want coverage and results..
I bet no one at smart top even saw the crash, but are stoked with the publicity..

|

250 cross

Posts: 92

Joined: 10/30/2020

Location: Belding, MI USA

2/9/2022 12:29 PM

KennyT wrote:

I watched the replay a dozen times in super slow mo and freeze framing it as I went to the point of contact.

My conclusion ...more

...more
Roger@Arroyo wrote:

Agreed, I watched it twice and it looked like Vince just went in too hot to make the inside line, went to the outside and ...more

...more

It can happen! I ran Nick Wey's dad off the track in a similar situation. Came in too hot, the bike stood up and I could not hold my line. Fortunately Terry allowed my face to remain intact.

|

Moto520

Posts: 2482

Joined: 2/4/2013

Location: Schaumburg, IL USA

2/9/2022 12:41 PM

it happens....very exciting when it does. There's a fine line. I liked Zach Osbourne's take on the incident while on Pulp. Friese is not as experienced riding up front

|

PNWMXer

Posts: 41

Joined: 1/13/2022

Location: Stanwood, WA USA

2/9/2022 12:42 PM

This might be believable but for the ridiculous behavior of Friese since…well, forever.

|

biglad

Posts: 55

Joined: 6/6/2021

Location: Temecula bro, CA USA

2/9/2022 12:48 PM

What kind of riding do you expect from a rider who's team manager is Toni Alessi...

|

crowe660

Posts: 1283

Joined: 8/15/2020

Location: USA

2/9/2022 12:54 PM

MCR Press wrote: Photo


From Mike Genova:

I felt it necessary to address the incident involving MCR rider Vince Friese and Star Yamaha rider ...more
...more
Photo
|

Brent

Posts: 4419

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: AL, USA

2/9/2022 1:03 PM

Don't fault Mike Genova.

There was no way he could have ever known that Vince Friese had a long and colorful history of takeouts, beating up other riders on the start line, and questionable racing when he hired him to race for MCR.

tongue

|

soggy

Posts: 2270

Joined: 12/3/2018

Location: UT, USA

2/9/2022 1:04 PM

Friese could have made the inside line. He didn’t even try. If he wasn’t trying to hit Craig then why did he. It was avoidable if he tried for the inside line or hit his brakes before he punted himself into Craig.

|

davistld01

Posts: 7350

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Springfield, MO USA

2/9/2022 1:04 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/9/2022 1:07 PM

Mike Genova is just doing his job. I don't blame him. That letter was a CYA move.

|
