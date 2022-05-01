Live Stream - Jett and Hunter Lawrence's Press Conference from South Coast Plaza

Edited Date/Time:
The stream to Jett and Hunter Lawrence's Press Conference from South Coast Plaza is now live.
Takeaways:
-They need to do more of these.
-Realized again that we really do need Blair in the booth full time.
-Surprised at the turnout. Empty seats. Anticipated more people but maybe it was just the video angles.
-Great personalities mx needs to help grow the sport and make more money!
-Glad to see the fan participation. Hopefully this will draw more fans to future pressers. Way better than the old top secret pressers only to hear the same old “journalists” ask the same old boring questions.
There seemed to be a lot of industry/connected types standing around the seated area. Rule 1: Fill the floor !!
I've seen may Motocross / Supercross press conferences that seemed like no-one wanted to be there. Long silences between questions. Not a good look and the opposite of the image the sport wants to display.
This event was way better then those due to Daniel Blair being quick on his feet and, of course, how good the brothers are at entertaining themselves and everyone else. Thing is, MX has always had PR success when theres a lot of music and energy being generated - whether it's a video with a great sound track or a party like atmosphere like you see in the pits with the Monster Girls etc.
I've seen this at the Sydney Supercross events, just a great atmosphere with amped energy from go to whoa in the pits and in the building.
So well done on this. Get things amped up next time and in other events. The sport deserves it.
Was in attendance with my son and here are my takeaways:
It was really unfortunate that Jett was injured because it made for Hunter having to carry the riding portion by himself and with just a 90 degree turn and a double, it left more to be desired. I overheard one girl say, “he keeps doing the same trick”. I guess she was expecting Nitro Circus?!
There was a good bit of down time after Hunter finished riding before they both joined Daniel Blair on stage. Blair was great and really carried the whole thing well as you would expect, but Hunter to his own credit is very well spoken. And Jett is Jett, he’s a goofball and just speaks his mind, which is a bit refreshing in a sport that can often be too serious.
Michael Antonovich through out some solid media questions, and there were some awesome questions from some young fans in attendance, that caught the brothers by surprise!
All in all, we’d go again as I’d imagine they’d iron out some of the kinks if they were to host another.
And yes, there were free Jettson donuts and they were pretty damn good!
