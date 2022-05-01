Live Stream - Jett and Hunter Lawrence's Press Conference from South Coast Plaza

Was in attendance with my son and here are my takeaways:



It was really unfortunate that Jett was injured because it made for Hunter having to carry the riding portion by himself and with just a 90 degree turn and a double, it left more to be desired. I overheard one girl say, “he keeps doing the same trick”. I guess she was expecting Nitro Circus?!



There was a good bit of down time after Hunter finished riding before they both joined Daniel Blair on stage. Blair was great and really carried the whole thing well as you would expect, but Hunter to his own credit is very well spoken. And Jett is Jett, he’s a goofball and just speaks his mind, which is a bit refreshing in a sport that can often be too serious.



Michael Antonovich through out some solid media questions, and there were some awesome questions from some young fans in attendance, that caught the brothers by surprise!



All in all, we’d go again as I’d imagine they’d iron out some of the kinks if they were to host another.



And yes, there were free Jettson donuts and they were pretty damn good!