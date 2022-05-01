Forum Main Moto-Related Live Stream - Jett and Hunter Lawrence's Press Conference from South Coast Plaza

Live Stream - Jett and Hunter Lawrence's Press Conference from South Coast Plaza

Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

ML512

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 415 72 1959 405 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 541 11238 1 689 120 26

Posts: 11779

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

1/5/2022 5:03 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/5/2022 5:05 PM

The stream to Jett and Hunter Lawrence's Press Conference from South Coast Plaza is now live.


|

industryoutsider391

Vital MX member industryoutsider391 87110 industryoutsider391 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/industryoutsider391,87110/all 01/05/22 38

Posts: 39

Joined: 1/5/2022

Location: The Sea Ranch, CA USA

1/5/2022 5:43 PM

Takeaways:

-They need to do more of these.
-Realized again that we really do need Blair in the booth full time.
-Surprised at the turnout. Empty seats. Anticipated more people but maybe it was just the video angles.
-Great personalities mx needs to help grow the sport and make more money!
-Glad to see the fan participation. Hopefully this will draw more fans to future pressers. Way better than the old top secret pressers only to hear the same old “journalists” ask the same old boring questions.

|

felpro

Vital MX member felpro 16272 felpro https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16272/avatar/c50_97042050_1253256554.jpg?1294191988 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/felpro,16272/all 08/03/09 1 38 445 1

Posts: 483

Joined: 8/3/2009

Location: Rouse Hill, AUS

1/5/2022 6:12 PM

There seemed to be a lot of industry/connected types standing around the seated area. Rule 1: Fill the floor !!

I've seen may Motocross / Supercross press conferences that seemed like no-one wanted to be there. Long silences between questions. Not a good look and the opposite of the image the sport wants to display.

This event was way better then those due to Daniel Blair being quick on his feet and, of course, how good the brothers are at entertaining themselves and everyone else. Thing is, MX has always had PR success when theres a lot of music and energy being generated - whether it's a video with a great sound track or a party like atmosphere like you see in the pits with the Monster Girls etc.

I've seen this at the Sydney Supercross events, just a great atmosphere with amped energy from go to whoa in the pits and in the building.

So well done on this. Get things amped up next time and in other events. The sport deserves it.

|



Zeke27G

Vital MX member Zeke27G 30694 Zeke27G https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/30694/avatar/c50_KX500_CAHUILLA_9_21_19_CROP_1580309415.jpg?1580309260 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Zeke27G,30694/all 11/08/11 1 79 824 11

Posts: 904

Joined: 11/8/2011

Location: Ascot Park, CA USA

1/5/2022 8:38 PM

Was in attendance with my son and here are my takeaways:

It was really unfortunate that Jett was injured because it made for Hunter having to carry the riding portion by himself and with just a 90 degree turn and a double, it left more to be desired. I overheard one girl say, “he keeps doing the same trick”. I guess she was expecting Nitro Circus?!

There was a good bit of down time after Hunter finished riding before they both joined Daniel Blair on stage. Blair was great and really carried the whole thing well as you would expect, but Hunter to his own credit is very well spoken. And Jett is Jett, he’s a goofball and just speaks his mind, which is a bit refreshing in a sport that can often be too serious.

Michael Antonovich through out some solid media questions, and there were some awesome questions from some young fans in attendance, that caught the brothers by surprise!

All in all, we’d go again as I’d imagine they’d iron out some of the kinks if they were to host another.

And yes, there were free Jettson donuts and they were pretty damn good!

|

Do It In The Dirt!

Forum Main Moto-Related Live Stream - Jett and Hunter Lawrence's Press Conference from South Coast Plaza

The Latest