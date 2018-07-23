Let's see/review those 2019 kx450s

Edited Date/Time:
So I picked up a 19 kx450 this weekend and got to take it out. I gotta say, Kawi did really well with this bike. I have been riding Yamaha for the last 10 years and I felt almost instantly confident on this bike. Corners great, stable at speed and the ergonomics are really good for a stock bike.
I have a few complaints tho. The left side number plate is two different size bolts to remove to get to the air filter. Also, after one ride I scratched the left number plate with my boot to the point it looks a couple years old. I don't see any graphics lasting too long on that spot.
Now it's time to customize and get even more comfortable. Anyone know if bar mounts are the same as 18?
Also, has anyone tried a new exhaust, I would love to shorten that thing haha.
edit, yes I know the cable routing was wrong from the dealer,