Let's see/review those 2019 kx450s

I've ridden my 2019 once and here are some of my thoughts:



- Motor is very powerful and has a very electric linear feel. Very different than the 2016. Power everywhere, easier to ride, and less engine breaking. It feels more "free feeling" and electric to me. And super fast.

- Suspension is so much better. The fork is very forgiving and plush. Love it

- Bike turns very well. Will need more time on it, but felt like it cornered great! I noticed it fell into turns quite easily.

- Brakes are better and noticeably better

- Feels light and overall ergos and handling are great. It feels like you sit on top of the bike more than on the 16.

- Love the hydraulic clutch. Feels like butta!

- Electric start works like a charm. Must have a strong starter motor or something because it fires right up instantly without hesitation.

- Bike sounds much better. Much quieter and not obnoxiously loud like the prior versions with stock exhaust.

- After riding it I felt like it's the best motocross bike I've ever ridden. Amazing, powerful, smooth, rider friendly motor, excellent suspension, great handling and turning, great brakes, hydro clutch, electric start. Love it!

- The only thing I'm not a fan of is the grips. They are tough on the hands.