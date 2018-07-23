Forum Main Moto-Related Let's see/review those 2019 kx450s

Let's see/review those 2019 kx450s

50dippin

Posts: 292

Joined: 10/4/2009

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

7/23/2018 9:17 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/23/2018 10:17 PM

So I picked up a 19 kx450 this weekend and got to take it out. I gotta say, Kawi did really well with this bike. I have been riding Yamaha for the last 10 years and I felt almost instantly confident on this bike. Corners great, stable at speed and the ergonomics are really good for a stock bike.
I have a few complaints tho. The left side number plate is two different size bolts to remove to get to the air filter. Also, after one ride I scratched the left number plate with my boot to the point it looks a couple years old. I don't see any graphics lasting too long on that spot.

Now it's time to customize and get even more comfortable. Anyone know if bar mounts are the same as 18?
Also, has anyone tried a new exhaust, I would love to shorten that thing haha.

edit, yes I know the cable routing was wrong from the dealer,

BR8ES

Posts: 1913

Joined: 6/3/2018

Location: Bennett, CO USA

7/23/2018 9:21 AM

IDK on any of that, but it sure is a nice looking bike! How you liking the clutch?

50dippin

Posts: 292

Joined: 10/4/2009

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

7/23/2018 9:26 AM

BR8ES wrote:

IDK on any of that, but it sure is a nice looking bike! How you liking the clutch?

after looking like a squid stalling it the first two times it was great. The first take off I felt like it had to be pulled all the way to the bar to engage but after a minute it definitely self adjusted and felt great. Pull is comparable to my works connection cable perch and stayed constant all day. I never liked the brembo on/off feel, this one feels much more like a cable clutch.

BR8ES

Posts: 1913

Joined: 6/3/2018

Location: Bennett, CO USA

7/23/2018 9:29 AM

BR8ES wrote:

IDK on any of that, but it sure is a nice looking bike! How you liking the clutch?

50dippin wrote:

after looking like a squid stalling it the first two times it was great. The first take off I felt like it had to be pulled all the way to the bar to engage but after a minute it definitely self adjusted and felt great. Pull is comparable to my works connection cable perch and stayed constant all day. I never liked the brembo on/off feel, this one feels much more like a cable clutch.

interesting, glad you like it though. I was just looking at exhausts, besides FMF, who is making them for this bike? The stock exhaust is huge.... I have been looking at this bike recently, thought I would never think about another 450.

Superdave19

Posts: 945

Joined: 10/10/2012

Location: Spring, TX USA

7/23/2018 9:49 AM

I'd like to know more on how it feels- Ergos? Anyone have a comparison to how it feels compared to a new generation CRF??

50dippin

Posts: 292

Joined: 10/4/2009

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

7/23/2018 11:45 AM

Superdave19 wrote:

I'd like to know more on how it feels- Ergos? Anyone have a comparison to how it feels compared to a new generation CRF??

I rode a 17 crf and the kx has a much larger cockpit feel, and it is just more adjustable. I'm pretty tall so ergos are pretty much the most important aspect for me. The kx has a flat seat and I never felt like I didn't have room to stick my leg out up front. On the 18.5 husky/rockstar I rode there was no room for my leg when turning. Taller bars would have probably helped some, but I just didnt feel like I could move around on that bike. The kx is just easier for me to get around on. I will probably go with 5-10mm taller bars to get it perfect but for a stock bike it fit me really well.

aedwards07

Posts: 831

Joined: 5/17/2008

Location: st cloud, FL USA

7/23/2018 11:52 AM

Please fix the front brake line to go infront of the number plate.

cablemonkey334

Posts: 25

Joined: 4/9/2018

Location: Junction City, KS USA

7/23/2018 12:59 PM

cablemonkey334

Posts: 25

Joined: 4/9/2018

Location: Junction City, KS USA

7/23/2018 1:08 PM
Edited Date/Time: 7/23/2018 1:09 PM

My bat took a shit after 3 rider , bike started then I shut it off tried to start it again ,nothing . Had 13.5 volts but no amps . And the lower chain roller Is junk almost sawed in half after a few rides . But I love this bike !

50dippin

Posts: 292

Joined: 10/4/2009

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

7/23/2018 1:17 PM
Edited Date/Time: 7/23/2018 1:18 PM

aedwards07 wrote:

Please fix the front brake line to go infront of the number plate.

after taking the stickers off i took the entire thing part, put it back right and greased everything. Dealer did a pretty terrible job lol. My favorite was the air filter oil, they put about a table spoon full right on the top and didnt bother to try and work it in.

DB97

Posts: 828

Joined: 7/28/2016

Location: Sanford, FL USA

7/23/2018 1:23 PM

Bar mounts are the same I put my Xtrig ones on. Pro Circuit has the pipe in stock I'm debating it, honestly it just looks cooler but my 16 couldn't tell a difference in power.

BR8ES

Posts: 1913

Joined: 6/3/2018

Location: Bennett, CO USA

7/23/2018 1:23 PM

and some people ask why they should prep a bike that is new...

50dippin

Posts: 292

Joined: 10/4/2009

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

7/23/2018 2:31 PM

BR8ES wrote:

and some people ask why they should prep a bike that is new...

There was no grease on the head tube or linkage bearings, I think they missed as there was some on the bottom of the top triple clamp. Maybe they were throwing it at the bike from across the room.

cablemonkey334

Posts: 25

Joined: 4/9/2018

Location: Junction City, KS USA

7/23/2018 2:37 PM

DB97 what position did you put the steering stem on for the xtrig clamps

DB97

Posts: 828

Joined: 7/28/2016

Location: Sanford, FL USA

7/23/2018 2:59 PM

cablemonkey334 wrote:

DB97 what position did you put the steering stem on for the xtrig clamps

Just the bar mounts man. I greased mine right away was bone dry looked like oil more then grease.


50dippin

Posts: 292

Joined: 10/4/2009

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

7/23/2018 3:11 PM
Edited Date/Time: 7/23/2018 3:12 PM

cablemonkey334 wrote:

DB97 what position did you put the steering stem on for the xtrig clamps

DB97 wrote:

Just the bar mounts man. I greased mine right away was bone dry looked like oil more then grease.


Those fit on the stock triple clamps? Can you adjust the offset and height with those mounts?

DB97

Posts: 828

Joined: 7/28/2016

Location: Sanford, FL USA

7/23/2018 3:26 PM

50dippin wrote:

Those fit on the stock triple clamps? Can you adjust the offset and height with those mounts?

They're like oem reversible and you have the two mounting holes still. Don't think you can raise them they may sell parts to but not sure. Main thing is they mount solid so they bars don't twist every time you fall over like oem rubber mounted. The bars are clamped with rubber spacers so you still have some flex.

xr70

Posts: 779

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: La crescenta, CA USA

7/23/2018 3:29 PM

aedwards07 wrote:

Please fix the front brake line to go infront of the number plate.

50dippin wrote:

after taking the stickers off i took the entire thing part, put it back right and greased everything. Dealer did a pretty terrible job lol. My favorite was the air filter oil, they put about a table spoon full right on the top and didnt bother to try and work it in.

Dude if you don't know how too reinstall the front number plate , maybe u should not touch anything on the bike ! GOON .

49weasel

Posts: 559

Joined: 4/12/2013

Location: CANAL WINCHESTER, OH USA

7/23/2018 3:45 PM

50dippin wrote:

after taking the stickers off i took the entire thing part, put it back right and greased everything. Dealer did a pretty terrible job lol. My favorite was the air filter oil, they put about a table spoon full right on the top and didnt bother to try and work it in.

Is this your first new bike ?
Dealers literally just put the front wheel on , handlebars and maybe the check the oil. No dealer grease anything.

yak651

Posts: 3785

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Appleton, WI USA

7/23/2018 3:56 PM

aedwards07 wrote:

Please fix the front brake line to go infront of the number plate.

50dippin wrote:

after taking the stickers off i took the entire thing part, put it back right and greased everything. Dealer did a pretty terrible job lol. My favorite was the air filter oil, they put about a table spoon full right on the top and didnt bother to try and work it in.

49weasel wrote:

Is this your first new bike ?
Dealers literally just put the front wheel on , handlebars and maybe the check the oil. No dealer grease anything.

Maybe they could do this for the set-up fees they charge....

50dippin

Posts: 292

Joined: 10/4/2009

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

7/23/2018 6:21 PM
Edited Date/Time: 7/23/2018 9:42 PM

aedwards07 wrote:

Please fix the front brake line to go infront of the number plate.

50dippin wrote:

after taking the stickers off i took the entire thing part, put it back right and greased everything. Dealer did a pretty terrible job lol. My favorite was the air filter oil, they put about a table spoon full right on the top and didnt bother to try and work it in.

xr70 wrote:

Dude if you don't know how too reinstall the front number plate , maybe u should not touch anything on the bike ! GOON .

picture was 5 minutes after unloading bike from dealer, that's how they put it together. Maybe its my fault for asking to have the bars put in the forward position when the assembled it.

datkin128

Posts: 164

Joined: 12/23/2015

Location: NYC, NY USA

7/24/2018 1:21 PM

I've ridden my 2019 once and here are some of my thoughts:

- Motor is very powerful and has a very electric linear feel. Very different than the 2016. Power everywhere, easier to ride, and less engine breaking. It feels more "free feeling" and electric to me. And super fast.
- Suspension is so much better. The fork is very forgiving and plush. Love it
- Bike turns very well. Will need more time on it, but felt like it cornered great! I noticed it fell into turns quite easily.
- Brakes are better and noticeably better
- Feels light and overall ergos and handling are great. It feels like you sit on top of the bike more than on the 16.
- Love the hydraulic clutch. Feels like butta!
- Electric start works like a charm. Must have a strong starter motor or something because it fires right up instantly without hesitation.
- Bike sounds much better. Much quieter and not obnoxiously loud like the prior versions with stock exhaust.
- After riding it I felt like it's the best motocross bike I've ever ridden. Amazing, powerful, smooth, rider friendly motor, excellent suspension, great handling and turning, great brakes, hydro clutch, electric start. Love it!
- The only thing I'm not a fan of is the grips. They are tough on the hands.

twhig

Posts: 36

Joined: 9/17/2012

Location: Montgomery, TX USA

7/24/2018 9:18 PM
Edited Date/Time: 7/24/2018 9:19 PM

Superdave19 wrote:

I'd like to know more on how it feels- Ergos? Anyone have a comparison to how it feels compared to a new generation CRF??

I’m leaning towards green again. Sounds like a great machine!!!

Markopolo400

Posts: 1051

Joined: 7/24/2012

Location: St. Paul, MN USA

7/30/2018 9:34 AM

Picked mine up Friday, had it at the track Sunday. I was one of three 19 KX450s there actually.

I oiled the filter, lubed the chain, broke it in, and rode it. This thing is awesome, I took 2 years off from riding and I was comfy after a lap or two on a box stock bike.

A couple things of note:

-I am 215lb and stock suspension springs are too soft
-Lower chain roller is already noticeably worn after 1.5 hours
-Stock grips suck so unbelievably bad
-Are you supposed to have to pull the clutch in to start it? I dont
-Air filter is too big for the airbox, like mentioned above, 2 different sized bolts for side panel. And I take the seat off too to pull the side panel out of the way to make more room.
-Stock exhaust is quiet
-I'm a nerd, I want the $700 tuning tool
-Hydro clutch is awesome
-Engine runs super smooth, stock green coupler and I was a happy camper, didn't bother to try the other 2 yet
-After coming from a 2014 250SX 2 stroke, this thing is like cheating, so easy to ride
-Only feels heavy when putting it on the stand

seth505

Posts: 7601

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: SD, CA USA

7/30/2018 9:52 AM

Just checked one out at a dealership while picking up parts for a friends bike. Looks awesome, this dealer had it listed for 10,200 OTD...yikes!

Lastander

Posts: 879

Joined: 10/9/2016

Location: SWE

7/30/2018 9:57 AM

My friend got the new 450 to ride the rest of the swedish nationals on, and he really liked it.
However he did say that it felt nothing like a Kawasaki, it was a completely new feeling

FLmxer

Posts: 5098

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: SouthWest, FL USA

7/30/2018 10:08 AM

I had my heart set on that crf450we but have been thinking of switching to Kawi this time. I have felt like my last crf the 2015 was too small in the egos for me at 6'2" and just not to happy with the feel of that gen bike. I absolutely loved the 15 kxf but the 16 felt like my 15 Honda. Is the 19 kxf comfortable in the seated and standing position for a taller guy? I hated that my knees are above my shroud and tank on my crf. It feels like there is nothing to grip with my legs. I have been off the bike for too long but my health is better and need to get back out there.

DB97

Posts: 828

Joined: 7/28/2016

Location: Sanford, FL USA

7/30/2018 10:43 AM

I got to ride a dry track for once with it Saturday so I got a better feeling for it. I did what Ping said and moved the forks up 2.5 mm and I kept losing the front constantly in turns riding a soft track. Then I stiffened the forks 1 click and instantly made a huge difference and started to feel good. I'm only 165 lbs without gear so it's definitely a soft spring rate. I really like the bike but it does have a different feel then the 16 just takes a little time to adjust more front end steer then before. I take the last shroud screw out and pull the end out from the bottom of the seat makes more room for filter then just push it back under seat. Hopefully aftermarket parts start coming because apparently there's no front sprockets from renthal yet and I need ARC levers already bent my clutch lol.

50dippin

Posts: 292

Joined: 10/4/2009

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

7/30/2018 11:59 AM

FLmxer wrote:

I had my heart set on that crf450we but have been thinking of switching to Kawi this time. I have felt like my last crf the 2015 was too small in the egos for me at 6'2" and just not to happy with the feel of that gen bike. I absolutely loved the 15 kxf but the 16 felt like my 15 Honda. Is the 19 kxf comfortable in the seated and standing position for a taller guy? I hated that my knees are above my shroud and tank on my crf. It feels like there is nothing to grip with my legs. I have been off the bike for too long but my health is better and need to get back out there.

I'm over 6'2" and stock it wasn't that bad. I have the bars in the forward mounts, and foot pegs lowered. I still prefer a taller bar, and lower footpegs, which I will hopfully get to try out this weekend. I may try and see if my fastway pegs fit, but I'm worried that in the low position it will be too low. I think this is the most tall friendly bike out there at the moment.

I am 215 lbs and am switching to 5.3/6.0 springs so we will see how that feels. Anyone else in that weight range tried stiffer springs?

BR8ES

Posts: 1913

Joined: 6/3/2018

Location: Bennett, CO USA

7/30/2018 12:19 PM

Markopolo400 wrote:

Picked mine up Friday, had it at the track Sunday. I was one of three 19 KX450s there actually.

I oiled the filter, lubed the chain, broke it in, and rode it. This thing is awesome, I took 2 years off from riding and I was comfy after a lap or two on a box stock bike.

A couple things of note:

-I am 215lb and stock suspension springs are too soft
-Lower chain roller is already noticeably worn after 1.5 hours
-Stock grips suck so unbelievably bad
-Are you supposed to have to pull the clutch in to start it? I dont
-Air filter is too big for the airbox, like mentioned above, 2 different sized bolts for side panel. And I take the seat off too to pull the side panel out of the way to make more room.
-Stock exhaust is quiet
-I'm a nerd, I want the $700 tuning tool
-Hydro clutch is awesome
-Engine runs super smooth, stock green coupler and I was a happy camper, didn't bother to try the other 2 yet
-After coming from a 2014 250SX 2 stroke, this thing is like cheating, so easy to ride
-Only feels heavy when putting it on the stand

nice man...how did you get past the hump of not riding for so long? nervous?

