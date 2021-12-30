Lawrence Brothers Press Conference - South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Ca

JETT AND HUNTER LAWRENCE TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE/EVENT AT SOUTH COAST PLAZA

Jett and Hunter Lawrence have something pretty cool cooking. Next week, the Thursday prior to the season opener at Anaheim 1, the brothers will be hosting their own press conference/event just down the freeway from Angel Stadium over at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California.Well, it's actually more than just a press conference as the brothers along with their partners have stepped up to build a track on site (with jumps and a whoop section) to give out a live demonstration. This event is not just for the industry and media either, as it's setup for them to give back to fans as the event is open to the public. Giving attendees the chance to hear what Jett and Hunter have been up to this off-season, watch them in action and some meet and greets as well.I was actually just discussing with someone last night how it seems like since Jeremy McGrath and Ricky Carmichael were on the Tonight Show back in 2001, there's been less and less push by riders to do public events that are beyond the media days put forth by the sport. Hats off to the brothers and their crew for putting this on.Jett and Hunter will be announcing more details on the event, what they will be doing, attendance, etc in the next 24 hours on their own social media.