Last Chance to Sign Up for Industry Idiots Fantasy League with Over $70,000 Up for Grabs!

Want to play Pulp Fantasy with some of the best and worst of us in the industry? And even better yet, have a chance to win a chunk of the over $70,000 pot for the 2022 season? Then read through and sign up. And please read all the details before emailing the man in charge Dan Truman.

DEAD LINE IS THURSDAY JAN 6TH

From Dan Truman...

Here is your invite to the best MX Fantasy league there is. 2021 SX we had over $60,000!!!! in the pot up for grabs. Each week I will send out a spread sheet with updated points. Or whenever I get time.

For those who don't know me my name is Dan Truman. I am the commissioner of Industry Idiots.

We use PulpMX Fantasy. www.pulpmxfantasy.com

As most of you know, pulpmxfantasy.com uses live scoring so you can track how your team is doing as the action unfolds. In addition to playing the 'industry idiots' friends league, you can sign up for the championship league to play and win weekly and season prizes. We are giving away four bikes this year.

The cost to play Industry Idiots is $100 buy-in per person.

100% of the pot will be disbursed to the winners. We will determine how many positions we will pay out after we know how many people have joined. If we have enough people, we will also do payouts to the weekly winners and do a triple crown.

We WILL NOT have a drop week. All races will count.

Below you can see what the pay out was for the 2021 SX season to get an idea.

2021 Industry Idiots SX Fantasy Pay Structure

Total money in pot $60,100

Weekly/Event Top 5 = $1,000

($1,000 X 17 rounds = $17,000 total for weekly)

(ties = Split to each player)

1st - $300

2nd - $250

3rd - $200

4th - $150

5th - $100

Triple Crown (highest point total from 3 select rounds) (Indy 2, Daytona, ATL 2)

1st - $1000

2nd - $750

3rd - $500

4th - $300

5th - $200

($2,750 total for triple crown)

Season Overall Payout

1st - $10,000

2nd - $8,000

3rd - $6,000

4th - $4,000

5th - $2,000

6th - $1,500

7th - $950

8th - $850

9th - $800

10th - $750

11th - $700

12th - $650

13th - $600

14th - $550

15th - $500

16th - $450

17th - $400

18th - $350

19th - $300

20th - $250

21st - $200

22nd - $175

23rd - $150

24th - $125

25th - $100

($40,350 total for season overall)

Again, 2022 SX payout will be determined after we close signups. This will happen before the race. If you choose to signup on Saturday morning of the first SX you will have missed the boat.

HOW TO SIGN UP:

FIRST:

CLICK THIS LINK TO PAY https://leaguesafe.com/join/4009236

Click the link and pay for our fantasy league online at http://www.leaguesafe.com/. (It’s now fanball.com) but LeagueSafe accounts are still saved they just changed the name. Leaguesafe/fanball will keep our league funds secure throughout the season and 100% of league funds will be paid out to our league’s winners shortly after the end of the season. A majority vote is needed before payouts can be disbursed.

SECOND:

Email Dan Truman at Dan4252@aol.com for the password to the Industry Idiots league on Pulp Fantasy. Send him your email address you signed up for on League Safe to verify entry.

The league name is "Industry Idiots SX 2022"

After the last race of SX season I will send out a email from league safe. You will have to vote 'YES' or 'NO' based on if you agree with the assigned payouts or not. Once 50% of the players have voted the money gets released.

There is money to be made for everyone. 100+ different people made money last SX season.

Also, this is a lot of extra work and I don't take a service fee. Please be a genuine good human and tip if you win a good amount of money.

Paypal – Dan4252@aol.com

Venmo – DanTruman101

CashApp - $DanTruman

You can listen to the Fantasy Pod cast done each week on PulpMX. This first one will talk about the site, prizes and scoring. Each week on the Pod we recap the weekend results and talk about the upcoming week. We also have some new and exciting partners on the site this year.

Remember on league safe to include your REAL name and your Team name along with email address so at the end you can be paid.