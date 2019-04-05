Las Vegas SX - Night Show Bench Racing

It's time for the final night show of the season! 30 minutes until the broadcast starts.
Shot!
Like to thank my sponsor.
Advil.
Is NBC gold broadcast delayed or is it live? Says it starts in 30 mins...
2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w
Podium!
Edited Date/Time:
PODIUM!? EDIT: I got Webb/Roczen'ed at Arlington!!!!
Top 5 !!
There's something happening here, what it is ain't exactly clear.
Savatgy is out for the night.
Currently out of town, got on the hotel TV and USA says it’s showing Shrek at 10 EST. Anyone else getting this? I can watch via Gold on my phone, but would rather watch on the big screen.
Enticknap for the win! Stamp it.
lol
Links are posted on /r/MXStreams.
Might order a pizza, take a nap, doesn't really matter.
Edited Date/Time:
Present and accounted for.
Cant wait, only another 8 hours before I can watch it here in Australia on Foxtel.
Can someone dm me a link, please. Thank you ahead of time.
How would that be to potentially win the championship with only one win on the season...
2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w
Sort of an important night for AC. Sarcastic understatement.
JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.
GRONK bless his big goofy heart.
