Forum Main Moto-Related Las Vegas SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Las Vegas SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 37 10 671 287 617 6861 91 6

Posts: 7478

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/4/2019 6:32 PM



It's time for the final night show of the season! 30 minutes until the broadcast starts.

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Forty

Vital MX member Forty 16153 Forty https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16153/avatar/c50_IMG_0021_1539022935.jpg?1539022896 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Forty,16153/all 07/27/09 7 1570 9

Posts: 1577

Joined: 7/27/2009

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

5/4/2019 6:33 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/4/2019 6:42 PM

Shot!

Like to thank my sponsor.

Advil.

|

Hcallz5

Vital MX member Hcallz5 40143 Hcallz5 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40143/avatar/c50_unnamed_1472013346.jpg?1472012471 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hcallz5,40143/all 08/20/13 6 1176

Posts: 1182

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

5/4/2019 6:34 PM

Is NBC gold broadcast delayed or is it live? Says it starts in 30 mins...

|

2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w

rollin64caddy

Vital MX member rollin64caddy 46738 rollin64caddy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46738/avatar/c50_flying_tiger_theme_eight_p_40_warhawk_1427844547.jpg?1427843811 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/rollin64caddy,46738/all 03/30/15 6 499

Posts: 505

Joined: 3/30/2015

Location: San Diego, CA USA

5/4/2019 6:34 PM

Podium!

|

Moto Obsessed

Vital MX member Moto Obsessed 68037 Moto Obsessed https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68037/avatar/c50_VintageKid_1555729921.jpg?1555729833 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moto-Obsessed,68037/all 12/27/18 1 14 385

Posts: 399

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

5/4/2019 6:34 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/4/2019 6:35 PM

PODIUM!? EDIT: I got Webb/Roczen'ed at Arlington!!!!

|

ledger

Vital MX member ledger 37228 ledger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/37228/avatar/c50_111122_1433457816.jpg?1433457388 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ledger,37228/all 01/17/13 8 39 3029 179

Posts: 3068

Joined: 1/17/2013

Location: TN, USA

5/4/2019 6:36 PM

Top 5 !!

|

There's something happening here, what it is ain't exactly clear.

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 37 10 671 287 617 6861 91 6

Posts: 7478

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/4/2019 6:38 PM

Savatgy is out for the night.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

rollin64caddy

Vital MX member rollin64caddy 46738 rollin64caddy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46738/avatar/c50_flying_tiger_theme_eight_p_40_warhawk_1427844547.jpg?1427843811 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/rollin64caddy,46738/all 03/30/15 6 499

Posts: 505

Joined: 3/30/2015

Location: San Diego, CA USA

5/4/2019 6:38 PM

Moto Obsessed wrote:

PODIUM!? EDIT: I got Webb/Roczen'ed at Arlington!!!!

I ride a wide first turn! Bwahahaha!

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 226 14329 67 1

Posts: 14555

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

5/4/2019 6:41 PM

Hcallz5 wrote:

Is NBC gold broadcast delayed or is it live? Says it starts in 30 mins...

NBC Gold is always live.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

SEE ARE125

Vital MX member SEE ARE125 33256 SEE ARE125 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/SEE-ARE125,33256/all 03/28/12 81 3517 12

Posts: 3598

Joined: 3/28/2012

Location: TN, USA

5/4/2019 6:45 PM

Currently out of town, got on the hotel TV and USA says it’s showing Shrek at 10 EST. Anyone else getting this? I can watch via Gold on my phone, but would rather watch on the big screen.

|

DKON

Vital MX member DKON 69717 DKON https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69717/avatar/c50_imagejpeg_0_1551287591.jpg?1551286930 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DKON,69717/all 02/27/19 1 84

Posts: 85

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

5/4/2019 6:51 PM

Enticknap for the win! Stamp it.

lol

|

SKlein

Vital MX member SKlein 42624 SKlein https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42624/avatar/c50_Millvillee_1395781425.jpg?1395780670 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/SKlein,42624/all 03/25/14 1 14 1071 36

Posts: 1085

Joined: 3/25/2014

Location: MN, USA

5/4/2019 6:51 PM

Links are posted on /r/MXStreams.

|

Might order a pizza, take a nap, doesn't really matter.

DKON

Vital MX member DKON 69717 DKON https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69717/avatar/c50_imagejpeg_0_1551287591.jpg?1551286930 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DKON,69717/all 02/27/19 1 84

Posts: 85

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

5/4/2019 6:51 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/4/2019 6:52 PM

SEE ARE125 wrote:

Currently out of town, got on the hotel TV and USA says it’s showing Shrek at 10 EST. Anyone else getting this? I can watch via Gold on my phone, but would rather watch on the big screen.

Dude....get a chrome cast and bring it with you everywhere when you travel. Seriously. Game changer.

|

SEE ARE125

Vital MX member SEE ARE125 33256 SEE ARE125 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/SEE-ARE125,33256/all 03/28/12 81 3517 12

Posts: 3598

Joined: 3/28/2012

Location: TN, USA

5/4/2019 6:53 PM

SEE ARE125 wrote:

Currently out of town, got on the hotel TV and USA says it’s showing Shrek at 10 EST. Anyone else getting this? I can watch via Gold on my phone, but would rather watch on the big screen.

DKON wrote:

Dude....get a chrome cast and bring it with you everywhere when you travel. Seriously. Game changer.

Got an Apple TV I can cast to from my iPhone, left it at home. lol If it doesn’t play on USA, guess I’ll watch on the little screen. haha

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 37 10 671 287 617 6861 91 6

Posts: 7478

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/4/2019 6:54 PM

SKlein wrote:

Links are posted on /r/MXStreams.

That's cool, Shane.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Excaliburbmx

Vital MX member Excaliburbmx 43567 Excaliburbmx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43567/avatar/c50_t718768_1403411076.jpg?1403410632 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Excaliburbmx,43567/all 06/21/14 3 100 1152 2 4

Posts: 1252

Joined: 6/21/2014

Location: Indianapolis, IN USA

5/4/2019 6:55 PM

DKON wrote:

Enticknap for the win! Stamp it.

lol

He can’t win the lcq

|

DKON

Vital MX member DKON 69717 DKON https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69717/avatar/c50_imagejpeg_0_1551287591.jpg?1551286930 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DKON,69717/all 02/27/19 1 84

Posts: 85

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

5/4/2019 6:55 PM

SEE ARE125 wrote:

Currently out of town, got on the hotel TV and USA says it’s showing Shrek at 10 EST. Anyone else getting this? I can watch via Gold on my phone, but would rather watch on the big screen.

DKON wrote:

Dude....get a chrome cast and bring it with you everywhere when you travel. Seriously. Game changer.

SEE ARE125 wrote:

Got an Apple TV I can cast to from my iPhone, left it at home. lol If it doesn’t play on USA, guess I’ll watch on the little screen. haha

Ah sheet!

Yea, I carry my chromecast everywhere now. I travel for work and it's usually weekends during this season....and I kept missing races. Ended that real quick.

Second alternative is carry an hdmi cable with you if you travel with your laptop.

|

SEE ARE125

Vital MX member SEE ARE125 33256 SEE ARE125 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/SEE-ARE125,33256/all 03/28/12 81 3517 12

Posts: 3598

Joined: 3/28/2012

Location: TN, USA

5/4/2019 6:56 PM

SEE ARE125 wrote:

Currently out of town, got on the hotel TV and USA says it’s showing Shrek at 10 EST. Anyone else getting this? I can watch via Gold on my phone, but would rather watch on the big screen.

DKON wrote:

Dude....get a chrome cast and bring it with you everywhere when you travel. Seriously. Game changer.

SEE ARE125 wrote:

Got an Apple TV I can cast to from my iPhone, left it at home. lol If it doesn’t play on USA, guess I’ll watch on the little screen. haha

And it’s on USA, hell yeah!

|

DKON

Vital MX member DKON 69717 DKON https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69717/avatar/c50_imagejpeg_0_1551287591.jpg?1551286930 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DKON,69717/all 02/27/19 1 84

Posts: 85

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

5/4/2019 6:56 PM

DKON wrote:

Enticknap for the win! Stamp it.

lol

Excaliburbmx wrote:

He can’t win the lcq

Shhhhh...don't bring logic to my stamp it prediction!

|

DKON

Vital MX member DKON 69717 DKON https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69717/avatar/c50_imagejpeg_0_1551287591.jpg?1551286930 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DKON,69717/all 02/27/19 1 84

Posts: 85

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

5/4/2019 6:57 PM

DKON wrote:

Dude....get a chrome cast and bring it with you everywhere when you travel. Seriously. Game changer.

SEE ARE125 wrote:

Got an Apple TV I can cast to from my iPhone, left it at home. lol If it doesn’t play on USA, guess I’ll watch on the little screen. haha

SEE ARE125 wrote:

And it’s on USA, hell yeah!

Sweet! Vodka redull until 1am! lol

|

SKlein

Vital MX member SKlein 42624 SKlein https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42624/avatar/c50_Millvillee_1395781425.jpg?1395780670 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/SKlein,42624/all 03/25/14 1 14 1071 36

Posts: 1085

Joined: 3/25/2014

Location: MN, USA

5/4/2019 6:58 PM

GD2 wrote:

That's cool, Shane.

Steve get you those tickets booked for Millville yet?

|

Might order a pizza, take a nap, doesn't really matter.

crowe176

Vital MX member crowe176 686 crowe176 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/686/avatar/c50_628523658_1226624745.jpg?1294177918 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crowe176,686/all 09/08/06 9 3 225 5149 8

Posts: 5374

Joined: 9/8/2006

Location: Spring Lake, MI USA

5/4/2019 6:59 PM

Present and accounted for.

|

I miss

ShipLap

Vital MX member ShipLap 65370 ShipLap https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65370/avatar/c50_fuzz2_1534381743.jpg?1534381643 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ShipLap,65370/all 08/15/18 4 124 1 1

Posts: 128

Joined: 8/15/2018

Location: Moab, UT USA

5/4/2019 6:59 PM

GD2 wrote:

Savatgy is out for the night.

That's a huge bummer

|

inthebadboycorner

Vital MX member inthebadboycorner 37320 inthebadboycorner /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/inthebadboycorner,37320/all 01/22/13 63 1499 3

Posts: 1562

Joined: 1/22/2013

Location: AUS

5/4/2019 6:59 PM

Cant wait, only another 8 hours before I can watch it here in Australia on Foxtel.

|

CR92

Vital MX member CR92 18928 CR92 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18928/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1534375665542_1534375854.jpg?1534375675 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CR92,18928/all 01/27/10 1 4 6 90 2

Posts: 96

Joined: 1/27/2010

Location: Beaverton, OR USA

5/4/2019 7:00 PM

Can someone dm me a link, please. Thank you ahead of time.

|

Hcallz5

Vital MX member Hcallz5 40143 Hcallz5 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40143/avatar/c50_unnamed_1472013346.jpg?1472012471 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hcallz5,40143/all 08/20/13 6 1176

Posts: 1182

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

5/4/2019 7:00 PM

How would that be to potentially win the championship with only one win on the season...

|

2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w

Drtbykr

Vital MX member Drtbykr 881 Drtbykr https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/881/avatar/c50_335BBE45_AE92_42C8_9E38_DD70AF2346B1_1532617212.jpg?1532616404 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Drtbykr,881/all 10/29/06 108 1582 11 1

Posts: 1690

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

5/4/2019 7:00 PM

Sort of an important night for AC. Sarcastic understatement.

|

JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.

crowe176

Vital MX member crowe176 686 crowe176 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/686/avatar/c50_628523658_1226624745.jpg?1294177918 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crowe176,686/all 09/08/06 9 3 225 5149 8

Posts: 5374

Joined: 9/8/2006

Location: Spring Lake, MI USA

5/4/2019 7:01 PM

GRONK bless his big goofy heart.

|

I miss

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 37 10 671 287 617 6861 91 6

Posts: 7478

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/4/2019 7:01 PM

SKlein wrote:

Links are posted on /r/MXStreams.

GD2 wrote:

That's cool, Shane.

SKlein wrote:

Steve get you those tickets booked for Millville yet?

Accidentally booked me tickets for Southwick. Dang.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Forum Main Moto-Related Las Vegas SX - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest