Ken Roczen Has a Message for All You Haters

- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
Guys freaking a warrior. Love it. Maybe with some time off we see some 2016 Kenny out there this summer
If he does not care about other people's opinions, why make this post on social media?
Tomac and/or Anderson for 2020.....
I truly wish him well. I hope this post doesn't come back to haunt him...
2020 YZ250
2003 Buell XB9S
1967 Yamaha Bushmaster
He sounds mad. (I’m not really sure why… the dudes one of the most well liked riders by the fans.)
I’m glad he’s not done racing. He’s a joy to watch.
I like Roczen, but is he trying to convince us or himself?
And rightfully so.
It's has to be tough mentally to be in the spotlight in todays age with armchair warriors chirping on social media 24/7
Refreshing to see him stand up for himself and call out the haters/doubters.
I say good for you Ken!
If he doesn't really give a flying shit, why the posted response/reply to said haters. Nobody can deny Kenny's talent or how great it has been to watch his triumphs over adversity, but he remains enigmatic and a perseved headcase.
This is all good until he quits in the middle of another season.....again!
He posts a public sentiment to let the public know he doesn't care what the public thinks. It's fine if he wants to hang it up, everyone is cool with that, it's these crazy rants that makes it bizarre and entertaining.
This strategy may have helped in this situation:
- Write post.
- Sleep on it.
- Post.
Good to see some of that fire that Kenny is known for.
Holeshot Coffee Co.
Each bag sold donates $1 to Road2Recovery
Edited Date/Time:
Gay. Drama queen. These guys are the most badass humans on the planet but it's funny to see how many insecurities they have. The social media takes away a lot of the mystery behind the eyes of these guys and breaks them down to regular humans. Back in the day.....RJ would just show up and let the riding do the talking.
BTW...i'm just being a cynical old man. I still can't believe that he's still racing after the arm injury.
Forgot what I was reading and thought that was Justin Hill for a minute.
A healthy, focused, and committed KR is an absolute animal, but actions still speak louder than words, no matter how many expletives and exclamation points one adds.
That reads like a Stuart Smalley skit, with bad language
Someone's tired.
tingo wrote:
Forgot what I was reading and thought that was Justin Hill for a minute.
A healthy, focused, and committed KR is an absolute ...moretingo wrote:
Forgot what I was reading and thought that was Justin Hill for a minute.
A healthy, focused, and committed KR is an absolute animal, but actions still speak louder than words, no matter how many expletives and exclamation points one adds.
In my opinion a truly healthy, focused, and committed KR doesn't post that.
I like Kenny, but it SEEMS his mind hasn't been right for a while to really perform like he has before.
I think MC and RC made some really good points regarding Kenny on Pulp 500.
Wait didn't he retire?
Or in the Words of @DonM "Way to show them who’s boss"
It may take some time but I,m ok with that. What exactly does that mean ? Great to hear Ken is back hope he has a Great series. This summer might b a hot one. Midwest went from 40-50 degrees to 91 and muggy 71% dew point today.
What a mental patient. Less talk, more winning.
This is the definition of corny. Dude, everyone knows you're a great rider. He's consistently had the biggest fanbase in the sport since Dungey retired, there was a period where he could do no wrong and you were looked down on if you dared to criticize anything about Kenny's riding. Now a few people share the opinion that he seems mentally "off" and he plagiarizes a JV football locker room pep talk and posts it on insta?
Lets see after 6 rounds...
Edited Date/Time:
To me the problem is the inconsistencies and the adversarial stance he's taken. Kenny, it doesn't look good man!
I don't think anyone questions his heart to come back from those injuries. It's incredible, honestly.
But to do this every season for what seems like 3-4 years now, it's doing some damage to his legacy.
I HOPE he races all summer and competes for wins, the sport is better with him at the front.
Unfortunately the smart money is on a couple early season moto wins, then a mysterious and dramatic slide down the results and another series exit for whatever reason.
Looks comfy.
1-1 at Pala.
Alright Lunger, Let's Do It
Johnny Ringo wrote:
Looks comfy.
1-1 at Pala.
Johnny Ringo wrote:
Looks comfy.
1-1 at Pala.
Probably. Then DNS-DNS at Red Bud.
Flying shit?
I just want to see the results on the bike.
You'd think he is 17 years old with his social media "I don't care but will show you how dedicated I am"... actions speak much louder than words Ken.
Kenny should have come in under the radar . Everyone is talking about Dungey , Cairoli , Tomac knee , Webb out , Barcia shenanigans etc … I guess some guys need the spotlight on them at all times . No other reason to make a statement like this .