Ken Roczen Has a Message for All You Haters

To me the problem is the inconsistencies and the adversarial stance he's taken. Kenny, it doesn't look good man!

I don't think anyone questions his heart to come back from those injuries. It's incredible, honestly.

But to do this every season for what seems like 3-4 years now, it's doing some damage to his legacy.

I HOPE he races all summer and competes for wins, the sport is better with him at the front.

Unfortunately the smart money is on a couple early season moto wins, then a mysterious and dramatic slide down the results and another series exit for whatever reason.