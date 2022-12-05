Forum Main Moto-Related Ken Roczen Has a Message for All You Haters

Ken Roczen Has a Message for All You Haters

Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

LouisianaMotocross

Vital MX member LouisianaMotocross 85118 LouisianaMotocross /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/LouisianaMotocross,85118/all 05/07/21 25 632 2

Posts: 657

Joined: 5/7/2021

Location: Denham Springs, LA USA

5/12/2022 8:59 AM

Photo
|

scootch

Vital MX member scootch 55931 scootch https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/55931/avatar/c50_archivephoto_klunkytown1_1485264213.jpg?1485264204 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/scootch,55931/all 01/24/17 12 296

Posts: 308

Joined: 1/24/2017

Location: Fort Worth, TX USA

5/12/2022 9:08 AM

Guys freaking a warrior. Love it. Maybe with some time off we see some 2016 Kenny out there this summer

|

BobPA

Vital MX member BobPA 40845 BobPA https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40845/avatar/c50_i_vKkRjML_X2_1624854184.jpg?1624853992 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/BobPA,40845/all 10/31/13 4 125 7379 10 2

Posts: 7506

Joined: 10/31/2013

Location: PA, USA

5/12/2022 9:08 AM

If he does not care about other people's opinions, why make this post on social media?

|

Tomac and/or Anderson for 2020.....

Cayden Thompson

Vital MX member Cayden Thompson 73586 Cayden Thompson https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/73586/avatar/c50_fb_picture_1628557423944103_1563442027.jpg?1563441951 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Cayden-Thompson,73586/all 07/18/19 4 164 2

Posts: 168

Joined: 7/18/2019

Location: Tigard, OR USA

5/12/2022 9:08 AM

I truly wish him well. I hope this post doesn't come back to haunt him...

|

2020 YZ250
2003 Buell XB9S
1967 Yamaha Bushmaster

agn5008

Vital MX member agn5008 84506 agn5008 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/agn5008,84506/all 03/08/21 13 830

Posts: 843

Joined: 3/8/2021

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

5/12/2022 9:09 AM

He sounds mad. (I’m not really sure why… the dudes one of the most well liked riders by the fans.)

I’m glad he’s not done racing. He’s a joy to watch.

|

freeh

Vital MX member freeh 7526 freeh /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/freeh,7526/all 04/01/08 2 408 1

Posts: 411

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: N. CANTON, OH USA

5/12/2022 9:09 AM

I like Roczen, but is he trying to convince us or himself?

|

Fouled Plug

Vital MX member Fouled Plug 84164 Fouled Plug https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/84164/avatar/c50_planet_uranus_1612375391.jpg?1612375033 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Fouled-Plug,84164/all 02/03/21 1 119 1

Posts: 120

Joined: 2/3/2021

Location: CAN

5/12/2022 9:11 AM

And rightfully so.

It's has to be tough mentally to be in the spotlight in todays age with armchair warriors chirping on social media 24/7

Refreshing to see him stand up for himself and call out the haters/doubters.

I say good for you Ken!

|

Spoonguy

Vital MX member Spoonguy 87741 Spoonguy /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Spoonguy,87741/all 02/28/22 1 49

Posts: 50

Joined: 2/28/2022

Location: Mc Kean, PA USA

5/12/2022 9:11 AM

If he doesn't really give a flying shit, why the posted response/reply to said haters. Nobody can deny Kenny's talent or how great it has been to watch his triumphs over adversity, but he remains enigmatic and a perseved headcase.

|

Schlava

Vital MX member Schlava 57679 Schlava /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Schlava,57679/all 05/13/17 1 4 104

Posts: 108

Joined: 5/13/2017

Location: Wilmington, DE USA

5/12/2022 9:11 AM

This is all good until he quits in the middle of another season.....again!

|

peltier626

Vital MX member peltier626 62618 peltier626 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62618/avatar/c50_IMG_0667_1529709602.jpg?1529708970 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/peltier626,62618/all 03/15/18 66 1149 17

Posts: 1215

Joined: 3/15/2018

Location: Thibodaux, LA USA

5/12/2022 9:12 AM

He posts a public sentiment to let the public know he doesn't care what the public thinks. It's fine if he wants to hang it up, everyone is cool with that, it's these crazy rants that makes it bizarre and entertaining.

|

mtl

Vital MX member mtl 29790 mtl /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mtl,29790/all 09/26/11 55 943

Posts: 998

Joined: 9/26/2011

Location: CA, USA

5/12/2022 9:12 AM

This strategy may have helped in this situation:

- Write post.

- Sleep on it.

- Post.

|

USA

Vital MX member USA 54098 USA https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54098/avatar/c50_12353854_1276678755692167_1832899069_n_1473028058.jpg?1473027803 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/USA,54098/all 09/04/16 2 57 1096 25

Posts: 1154

Joined: 9/4/2016

Location: Richmond, TX USA

5/12/2022 9:15 AM

Good to see some of that fire that Kenny is known for.

|

Holeshot Coffee Co.
Each bag sold donates $1 to Road2Recovery

Moto520

Vital MX member Moto520 37517 Moto520 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/37517/avatar/c50_IMG_2336_1498787446.jpg?1498786506 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moto520,37517/all 02/04/13 5 88 2534 11 2

Posts: 2628

Joined: 2/4/2013

Location: Schaumburg, IL USA

5/12/2022 9:17 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/12/2022 9:40 AM

Gay. Drama queen. These guys are the most badass humans on the planet but it's funny to see how many insecurities they have. The social media takes away a lot of the mystery behind the eyes of these guys and breaks them down to regular humans. Back in the day.....RJ would just show up and let the riding do the talking.

BTW...i'm just being a cynical old man. I still can't believe that he's still racing after the arm injury.

|

www.520machinery.com

tingo

Vital MX member tingo 53828 tingo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/53828/avatar/c50_pina_1483716941.jpg?1483716340 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tingo,53828/all 08/16/16 1 41 991 29

Posts: 1032

Joined: 8/16/2016

Location: Orlando, FL USA

5/12/2022 9:17 AM

Forgot what I was reading and thought that was Justin Hill for a minute.

A healthy, focused, and committed KR is an absolute animal, but actions still speak louder than words, no matter how many expletives and exclamation points one adds.

|

GrapeApe

Vital MX member GrapeApe 20690 GrapeApe https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20690/avatar/c50_031214grapeape_1394661426.jpg?1394660983 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GrapeApe,20690/all 06/07/10 5 3 5188 3 2

Posts: 5191

Joined: 6/7/2010

Location: Mc Kinney, TX USA

5/12/2022 9:19 AM

That reads like a Stuart Smalley skit, with bad language

|

philG

Vital MX member philG 33942 philG https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33942/avatar/c50_44573185_2296477990425217_8338346742219014144_n_1541454700.jpg?1541454217 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/philG,33942/all 05/12/12 1 75 7147 19

Posts: 7222

Joined: 5/12/2012

Location: GBR

5/12/2022 9:22 AM

Someone's tired.

|

Nathaniel129

Vital MX member Nathaniel129 41501 Nathaniel129 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41501/avatar/c50_93FE29BB_00F1_432E_91CB_FE934C3F675A_1649828141.jpg?1649827641 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Nathaniel129,41501/all 12/28/13 3 309

Posts: 313

Joined: 12/28/2013

Location: CA, USA

5/12/2022 9:23 AM

tingo wrote:

Forgot what I was reading and thought that was Justin Hill for a minute.

A healthy, focused, and committed KR is an absolute ...more

...more

In my opinion a truly healthy, focused, and committed KR doesn't post that.

I like Kenny, but it SEEMS his mind hasn't been right for a while to really perform like he has before.

I think MC and RC made some really good points regarding Kenny on Pulp 500.

|

clydesdalecameron

Vital MX member clydesdalecameron 82361 clydesdalecameron https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/82361/avatar/c50_IMG_3067_1627416271.jpg?1627416200 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/clydesdalecameron,82361/all 08/26/20 8 80 6

Posts: 88

Joined: 8/26/2020

Location: Temp, AZ USA

5/12/2022 9:24 AM

Wait didn't he retire?

Or in the Words of @DonM "Way to show them who’s boss"

|

profeshenal125

Vital MX member profeshenal125 78851 profeshenal125 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/profeshenal125,78851/all 01/22/20 8 11 2137 27

Posts: 2148

Joined: 1/22/2020

Location: Green Bay, WI USA

5/12/2022 9:24 AM

It may take some time but I,m ok with that. What exactly does that mean ? Great to hear Ken is back hope he has a Great series. This summer might b a hot one. Midwest went from 40-50 degrees to 91 and muggy 71% dew point today.

|

swordfish

Vital MX member swordfish 86013 swordfish https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/86013/avatar/c50_11B2A0E5_B56A_4C72_8641_38A44EBC3D01_1630587009.jpg?1630586890 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/swordfish,86013/all 09/02/21 5 642 1

Posts: 647

Joined: 9/2/2021

Location: CAN

5/12/2022 9:27 AM

What a mental patient. Less talk, more winning.

|

tomlopez

Vital MX member tomlopez 85079 tomlopez https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85079/avatar/c50_carmichael_bingo_1622266474.jpg?1622265563 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tomlopez,85079/all 05/02/21 4 155

Posts: 159

Joined: 5/2/2021

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL USA

5/12/2022 9:31 AM

This is the definition of corny. Dude, everyone knows you're a great rider. He's consistently had the biggest fanbase in the sport since Dungey retired, there was a period where he could do no wrong and you were looked down on if you dared to criticize anything about Kenny's riding. Now a few people share the opinion that he seems mentally "off" and he plagiarizes a JV football locker room pep talk and posts it on insta?

|

tek14

Vital MX member tek14 41925 tek14 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41925/avatar/c50_tek14_1467663667.jpg?1467663589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tek14,41925/all 01/26/14 50 3590 15 1

Posts: 3640

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: Vantaa, FIN

5/12/2022 9:35 AM

Lets see after 6 rounds...

|

Nathaniel129

Vital MX member Nathaniel129 41501 Nathaniel129 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41501/avatar/c50_93FE29BB_00F1_432E_91CB_FE934C3F675A_1649828141.jpg?1649827641 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Nathaniel129,41501/all 12/28/13 3 309

Posts: 313

Joined: 12/28/2013

Location: CA, USA

5/12/2022 9:40 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/12/2022 9:40 AM

To me the problem is the inconsistencies and the adversarial stance he's taken. Kenny, it doesn't look good man!
I don't think anyone questions his heart to come back from those injuries. It's incredible, honestly.
But to do this every season for what seems like 3-4 years now, it's doing some damage to his legacy.
I HOPE he races all summer and competes for wins, the sport is better with him at the front.
Unfortunately the smart money is on a couple early season moto wins, then a mysterious and dramatic slide down the results and another series exit for whatever reason.

|

Johnny Ringo

Vital MX member Johnny Ringo 50379 Johnny Ringo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50379/avatar/c50_126BFC3C_6B8E_4EB5_B80B_B3339E730344_1623157115.jpg?1623156596 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Johnny-Ringo,50379/all 01/11/16 2 61 3820 4

Posts: 3882

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Portland, OR USA

5/12/2022 9:41 AM

Looks comfy.

1-1 at Pala.

|

Alright Lunger, Let's Do It

Nathaniel129

Vital MX member Nathaniel129 41501 Nathaniel129 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41501/avatar/c50_93FE29BB_00F1_432E_91CB_FE934C3F675A_1649828141.jpg?1649827641 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Nathaniel129,41501/all 12/28/13 3 309

Posts: 313

Joined: 12/28/2013

Location: CA, USA

5/12/2022 9:46 AM

Johnny Ringo wrote:

Looks comfy.

1-1 at Pala.

...more

Probably. Then DNS-DNS at Red Bud.

|

davis224

Vital MX member davis224 286 davis224 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/286/avatar/c50_LRM_EXPORT_60157302808549_20190809_084711083_1567031015.jpg?1567030411 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/davis224,286/all 08/15/06 17 1 190 4394 17 4

Posts: 4585

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Cornland, IL USA

5/12/2022 9:48 AM

Flying shit?
Photo

|

davis224

Vital MX member davis224 286 davis224 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/286/avatar/c50_LRM_EXPORT_60157302808549_20190809_084711083_1567031015.jpg?1567030411 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/davis224,286/all 08/15/06 17 1 190 4394 17 4

Posts: 4585

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Cornland, IL USA

5/12/2022 9:50 AM

Photo
|

kNewc

Vital MX member kNewc 56771 kNewc https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56771/avatar/c50_120203118_10220711041863733_7335616706762951398_o_Copy_1601123944.jpg?1601123724 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kNewc,56771/all 03/17/17 30 712 36

Posts: 742

Joined: 3/17/2017

Location: IN, USA

5/12/2022 9:50 AM

I just want to see the results on the bike.

|

INeedaNewUsername

Vital MX member INeedaNewUsername 87015 INeedaNewUsername /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/INeedaNewUsername,87015/all 12/27/21 1 99 1

Posts: 100

Joined: 12/27/2021

Location: LVA

5/12/2022 9:59 AM

You'd think he is 17 years old with his social media "I don't care but will show you how dedicated I am"... actions speak much louder than words Ken.

|

lestat

Vital MX member lestat 12388 lestat /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/lestat,12388/all 10/03/08 84 1199

Posts: 1283

Joined: 10/3/2008

Location: Piut, REU

5/12/2022 10:01 AM

Kenny should have come in under the radar . Everyone is talking about Dungey , Cairoli , Tomac knee , Webb out , Barcia shenanigans etc … I guess some guys need the spotlight on them at all times . No other reason to make a statement like this .

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Ken Roczen Has a Message for All You Haters

The Latest