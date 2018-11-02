Ken Roczen Injury Update From Honda

Vital MX's Do-All Minion...
Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512
Oh fear
Hopefully a broken metacarpal is all it is. That would be amazing from how it looks.
Jeff Emigs Keys to the Race:
1. Get a good start
2. Don't crash
DVs take on the crash is spot on. So disappointing to see Roczen do that and end his season.
Let’s analyse the 94-2 incident, the cause of the loop out and the aftermath with the Ken’s arm in the swingarm. Doesn’t look good people pic.twitter.com/IHc6X443YW— DV (@DavidVuillemin) February 11, 2018
Wow, thats horrible.
Motofinne wrote:
DVs take on the crash is spot on. So disappointing to see Roczen do that and end his season.
Great analysis from DV, I like to see some emotion and rivalry from the riders but it definitely got the better of Kenny and cost him
Motofinne wrote:
DVs take on the crash is spot on. So disappointing to see Roczen do that and end his season.
That looks broken to me. Hope I'm wrong.
You can’t fix stupid.
For those who may not know, a metacarpal is one of the 5 bones in the center of the hand. All things considered, this is good news.
Motofinne wrote:
DVs take on the crash is spot on. So disappointing to see Roczen do that and end his season.
Andy_Greenney wrote:
Great analysis from DV, I like to see some emotion and rivalry from the riders but it definitely got the better of Kenny and cost him
Great analysis. I would only add that I think 95% of the "wide open" was a standard panic rev to say "yo, I'm coming through whether you like it or not. Your choice if you want to move over." The back end slid out and his body position got too far back at the same time he let the clutch out. Even the best in the world get whiskey once in awhile. It ties in well to his comments on the Pulp show about how sometimes shit just happens, and it's not a mental lapse or anything. He may have been provoked a bit to up the level of aggression but I don't see this being that big of a deal, other than the fact that it didn't go to plan.
That was a freakish accident.
That slow-mo is pretty wild. The tire tried to eat his head too.
Motofinne wrote:
DVs take on the crash is spot on. So disappointing to see Roczen do that and end his season.
Andy_Greenney wrote:
Great analysis from DV, I like to see some emotion and rivalry from the riders but it definitely got the better of Kenny and cost him
tcallahan707 wrote:
Great analysis. I would only add that I think 95% of the "wide open" was a standard panic rev to say "yo, I'm coming through whether you like it or not. Your choice if you want to move over." The back end slid out and his body position got too far back at the same time he let the clutch out. Even the best in the world get whiskey once in awhile. It ties in well to his comments on the Pulp show about how sometimes shit just happens, and it's not a mental lapse or anything. He may have been provoked a bit to up the level of aggression but I don't see this being that big of a deal, other than the fact that it didn't go to plan.
Yeah that could also be the case. We will never know 100% for sure and it really doesn't matter in the big picture. Roczen is hurt again.
But with the recent drama with those 2 riders i can only imagine that he got provoked. Now what are the chances that you are going the break your arm in a situation like that? Very, very slim. So from that view he got unlucky.
But he put himself in that position and that is for me really disappointing considering how much i expect from him. I hope that he will be 100% at the outdoors!
Andy_Greenney wrote:
Great analysis from DV, I like to see some emotion and rivalry from the riders but it definitely got the better of Kenny and cost him
tcallahan707 wrote:
Great analysis. I would only add that I think 95% of the "wide open" was a standard panic rev to say "yo, I'm coming through whether you like it or not. Your choice if you want to move over." The back end slid out and his body position got too far back at the same time he let the clutch out. Even the best in the world get whiskey once in awhile. It ties in well to his comments on the Pulp show about how sometimes shit just happens, and it's not a mental lapse or anything. He may have been provoked a bit to up the level of aggression but I don't see this being that big of a deal, other than the fact that it didn't go to plan.
Motofinne wrote:
Yeah that could also be the case. We will never know 100% for sure and it really doesn't matter in the big picture. Roczen is hurt again.
But with the recent drama with those 2 riders i can only imagine that he got provoked. Now what are the chances that you are going the break your arm in a situation like that? Very, very slim. So from that view he got unlucky.
But he put himself in that position and that is for me really disappointing considering how much i expect from him. I hope that he will be 100% at the outdoors!
Your right. It doesn't matter. I'm bummed he is hurt again but I do take this update as positive news...as long as it's just a broken hand and nothing unusually complex.
Holy Crap- it's hard to comprehend. The other arm broken? Yeesh that is terrible.
NorCal 50+ wrote:
Holy Crap- it's hard to comprehend. The other arm broken? Yeesh that is terrible.
The metacarpals are the bones on top of the hand (I had to look it up), so - with any luck - that’s all that’s wrong.
Could have been much worse, thankfully his hand didn't get between the spokes. My heart skipped a beat or two when I saw that Roczen was down, hope to hear that his injury is on the minor side. Damnit !!!
There's something happening here, what it is ain't exactly clear.
Relax. Roczen is armless
The only thing I don't get about it is why is Kenny trying to tune up Webb?
I'd get it the other way around but didn't Kenny call Webb's Girl a whore?
Cheers, Crush
Roczen made Roczen.
Somewhere between really good and really bad...
Tomac made Tomac ...
WCRider wrote:
Roczen made Roczen.
Everything that could go wrong in that crash went wrong. Unbeliveable.
Crush wrote:
The only thing I don't get about it is why is Kenny trying to tune up Webb?
I'd get it the other way around but didn't Kenny call Webb's Girl a whore?
It kinda seems like he isn’t over this chick yet. If he was he wouldn’t say anything about her, but he keeps bringing it up.
WCRider wrote:
Roczen made Roczen.
RichardLoots wrote: Tomac made Tomac ...
Kenny is lucky its only a small bone in his hand , could have been another season ending injury
I dont know what happened to Eli, Bike issue (Throttle ?) or just he dont care to take risk to finish 10+ especially when your championship is dead and you come back from a shoulder injury.
Somewhere between really good and really bad...
Crush wrote:
The only thing I don't get about it is why is Kenny trying to tune up Webb?
I'd get it the other way around but didn't Kenny call Webb's Girl a whore?
Timo_2824 wrote:
It kinda seems like he isn’t over this chick yet. If he was he wouldn’t say anything about her, but he keeps bringing it up.
I don't know about keeps bringing it up, unless you want to take this punt as the second time. There's only been the one insta comment but it seems it should be Webb doing the angry shit. Maybe he found some panadol.
Cheers, Crush
WCRider wrote:
Roczen made Roczen.
RichardLoots wrote: Tomac made Tomac ...
Kenny is lucky its only a small bone in his hand , could have been another season ending injury
One of those small bones kept JS7 out for close to 2 years. Quick xray shows something, wait until they cut it open to repair and thats when he will know what else is broken
Wow, that video from DV is hard to watch...too much slow-mo for me...
#1
KX125
Crush wrote:
The only thing I don't get about it is why is Kenny trying to tune up Webb?
I'd get it the other way around but didn't Kenny call Webb's Girl a whore?
Timo_2824 wrote:
It kinda seems like he isn’t over this chick yet. If he was he wouldn’t say anything about her, but he keeps bringing it up.
And that's why he will marry another chick in October this year? Makes perfect sense