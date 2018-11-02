Forum Main Moto-Related Ken Roczen Injury Update From Honda

Ken Roczen Injury Update From Honda

ML512

Posts: 8895

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

2/11/2018 12:20 AM



scottydogmx

Posts: 725

Joined: 8/4/2011

Location: GBR

2/11/2018 12:22 AM

Oh fear

KirkChandler

Posts: 996

Joined: 7/31/2015

Location: Oceanside, CA USA

2/11/2018 12:24 AM

Hopefully a broken metacarpal is all it is. That would be amazing from how it looks.

jamma10

Posts: 10505

Joined: 8/24/2008

Location: Bristol, GBR

2/11/2018 12:25 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/11/2018 12:25 AM

Jeff Emigs Keys to the Race:
1. Get a good start
2. Don't crash

Motofinne

Posts: 5358

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

2/11/2018 12:29 AM

DVs take on the crash is spot on. So disappointing to see Roczen do that and end his season.




Paul333

Posts: 1359

Joined: 2/15/2012

Location: Virginia Beach, VA USA

2/11/2018 12:32 AM

Wow, thats horrible.

Andy_Greenney

Posts: 1616

Joined: 4/20/2015

Location: GBR

2/11/2018 12:36 AM

Motofinne wrote:

DVs take on the crash is spot on. So disappointing to see Roczen do that and end his season.




Great analysis from DV, I like to see some emotion and rivalry from the riders but it definitely got the better of Kenny and cost him

kaidoddragon

Posts: 802

Joined: 12/30/2014

Location: FRA

2/11/2018 12:39 AM

Motofinne wrote:

DVs take on the crash is spot on. So disappointing to see Roczen do that and end his season.




That looks broken to me. Hope I'm wrong.

Mit12

Posts: 953

Joined: 6/23/2014

Location: Victorville, CA USA

2/11/2018 12:47 AM

You can’t fix stupid.

tcallahan707

Posts: 874

Joined: 4/5/2016

Location: Morrison, CO USA

2/11/2018 12:47 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/11/2018 1:08 AM

For those who may not know, a metacarpal is one of the 5 bones in the center of the hand. All things considered, this is good news.

tcallahan707

Posts: 874

Joined: 4/5/2016

Location: Morrison, CO USA

2/11/2018 12:52 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/11/2018 1:07 AM

Motofinne wrote:

DVs take on the crash is spot on. So disappointing to see Roczen do that and end his season.




Andy_Greenney wrote:

Great analysis from DV, I like to see some emotion and rivalry from the riders but it definitely got the better of Kenny and cost him

Great analysis. I would only add that I think 95% of the "wide open" was a standard panic rev to say "yo, I'm coming through whether you like it or not. Your choice if you want to move over." The back end slid out and his body position got too far back at the same time he let the clutch out. Even the best in the world get whiskey once in awhile. It ties in well to his comments on the Pulp show about how sometimes shit just happens, and it's not a mental lapse or anything. He may have been provoked a bit to up the level of aggression but I don't see this being that big of a deal, other than the fact that it didn't go to plan.

EZZA 95B

Posts: 6649

Joined: 11/3/2010

Location: AUS

2/11/2018 12:59 AM

That was a freakish accident.

Ebs

Posts: 471

Joined: 6/1/2014

Location: MI, USA

2/11/2018 1:08 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/11/2018 1:08 AM

That slow-mo is pretty wild. The tire tried to eat his head too.

kaidoddragon

Posts: 802

Joined: 12/30/2014

Location: FRA

2/11/2018 1:11 AM



The arm is not looking real good on this one.

Motofinne

Posts: 5358

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

2/11/2018 1:11 AM

Motofinne wrote:

DVs take on the crash is spot on. So disappointing to see Roczen do that and end his season.




Andy_Greenney wrote:

Great analysis from DV, I like to see some emotion and rivalry from the riders but it definitely got the better of Kenny and cost him

tcallahan707 wrote:

Great analysis. I would only add that I think 95% of the "wide open" was a standard panic rev to say "yo, I'm coming through whether you like it or not. Your choice if you want to move over." The back end slid out and his body position got too far back at the same time he let the clutch out. Even the best in the world get whiskey once in awhile. It ties in well to his comments on the Pulp show about how sometimes shit just happens, and it's not a mental lapse or anything. He may have been provoked a bit to up the level of aggression but I don't see this being that big of a deal, other than the fact that it didn't go to plan.

Yeah that could also be the case. We will never know 100% for sure and it really doesn't matter in the big picture. Roczen is hurt again.

But with the recent drama with those 2 riders i can only imagine that he got provoked. Now what are the chances that you are going the break your arm in a situation like that? Very, very slim. So from that view he got unlucky.

But he put himself in that position and that is for me really disappointing considering how much i expect from him. I hope that he will be 100% at the outdoors!

tcallahan707

Posts: 874

Joined: 4/5/2016

Location: Morrison, CO USA

2/11/2018 1:16 AM

Andy_Greenney wrote:

Great analysis from DV, I like to see some emotion and rivalry from the riders but it definitely got the better of Kenny and cost him

tcallahan707 wrote:

Great analysis. I would only add that I think 95% of the "wide open" was a standard panic rev to say "yo, I'm coming through whether you like it or not. Your choice if you want to move over." The back end slid out and his body position got too far back at the same time he let the clutch out. Even the best in the world get whiskey once in awhile. It ties in well to his comments on the Pulp show about how sometimes shit just happens, and it's not a mental lapse or anything. He may have been provoked a bit to up the level of aggression but I don't see this being that big of a deal, other than the fact that it didn't go to plan.

Motofinne wrote:

Yeah that could also be the case. We will never know 100% for sure and it really doesn't matter in the big picture. Roczen is hurt again.

But with the recent drama with those 2 riders i can only imagine that he got provoked. Now what are the chances that you are going the break your arm in a situation like that? Very, very slim. So from that view he got unlucky.

But he put himself in that position and that is for me really disappointing considering how much i expect from him. I hope that he will be 100% at the outdoors!

Your right. It doesn't matter. I'm bummed he is hurt again but I do take this update as positive news...as long as it's just a broken hand and nothing unusually complex.

NorCal 50+

Posts: 776

Joined: 5/31/2017

Location: Grass Valley, CA USA

2/11/2018 1:35 AM

Holy Crap- it's hard to comprehend. The other arm broken? Yeesh that is terrible.

Sully

Posts: 2886

Joined: 8/24/2006

Location: JPN

2/11/2018 1:48 AM

NorCal 50+ wrote:

Holy Crap- it's hard to comprehend. The other arm broken? Yeesh that is terrible.

The metacarpals are the bones on top of the hand (I had to look it up), so - with any luck - that’s all that’s wrong.

ledger

Posts: 1962

Joined: 1/17/2013

Location: TN, USA

2/11/2018 1:48 AM

Could have been much worse, thankfully his hand didn't get between the spokes. My heart skipped a beat or two when I saw that Roczen was down, hope to hear that his injury is on the minor side. Damnit !!!

There's something happening here, what it is ain't exactly clear.

Underground

Posts: 2715

Joined: 4/11/2010

Location: ATA

2/11/2018 1:52 AM

Relax. Roczen is armless

Crush

Posts: 16546

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

2/11/2018 3:09 AM

The only thing I don't get about it is why is Kenny trying to tune up Webb?

I'd get it the other way around but didn't Kenny call Webb's Girl a whore?

WCRider

Posts: 369

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

2/11/2018 3:29 AM

Roczen made Roczen.

Somewhere between really good and really bad...

RichardLoots

Posts: 2455

Joined: 4/19/2015

Location: NLD

2/11/2018 3:45 AM

WCRider wrote:

Roczen made Roczen.

Tomac made Tomac ...


Kenny is lucky its only a small bone in his hand , could have been another season ending injury

Finnish_Flash_62

Posts: 970

Joined: 9/26/2012

Location: Seutula City, FIN

2/11/2018 4:00 AM

Everything that could go wrong in that crash went wrong. Unbeliveable.

Timo_2824

Posts: 36

Joined: 12/19/2016

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/11/2018 4:03 AM

Crush wrote:

The only thing I don't get about it is why is Kenny trying to tune up Webb?

I'd get it the other way around but didn't Kenny call Webb's Girl a whore?

It kinda seems like he isn’t over this chick yet. If he was he wouldn’t say anything about her, but he keeps bringing it up.

WCRider

Posts: 369

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

2/11/2018 4:03 AM

WCRider wrote:

Roczen made Roczen.

RichardLoots wrote: Tomac made Tomac ...


Kenny is lucky its only a small bone in his hand , could have been another season ending injury

I dont know what happened to Eli, Bike issue (Throttle ?) or just he dont care to take risk to finish 10+ especially when your championship is dead and you come back from a shoulder injury.

Somewhere between really good and really bad...

Crush

Posts: 16546

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

2/11/2018 4:16 AM

Crush wrote:

The only thing I don't get about it is why is Kenny trying to tune up Webb?

I'd get it the other way around but didn't Kenny call Webb's Girl a whore?

Timo_2824 wrote:

It kinda seems like he isn’t over this chick yet. If he was he wouldn’t say anything about her, but he keeps bringing it up.

I don't know about keeps bringing it up, unless you want to take this punt as the second time. There's only been the one insta comment but it seems it should be Webb doing the angry shit. Maybe he found some panadol.

Dtat720

Posts: 1471

Joined: 2/20/2015

Location: Flowood, MS USA

2/11/2018 4:50 AM

WCRider wrote:

Roczen made Roczen.

RichardLoots wrote: Tomac made Tomac ...


Kenny is lucky its only a small bone in his hand , could have been another season ending injury

One of those small bones kept JS7 out for close to 2 years. Quick xray shows something, wait until they cut it open to repair and thats when he will know what else is broken

HenryA

Posts: 3373

Joined: 12/29/2011

Location: Stockholm, SWE

2/11/2018 4:53 AM

Wow, that video from DV is hard to watch...too much slow-mo for me...

crusty_xx

Posts: 4150

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

2/11/2018 5:04 AM

Crush wrote:

The only thing I don't get about it is why is Kenny trying to tune up Webb?

I'd get it the other way around but didn't Kenny call Webb's Girl a whore?

Timo_2824 wrote:

It kinda seems like he isn’t over this chick yet. If he was he wouldn’t say anything about her, but he keeps bringing it up.

And that's why he will marry another chick in October this year? Makes perfect sense

Forum Main Moto-Related Ken Roczen Injury Update From Honda

