Kay De Wolf's DNFs MX2 Qualifier - Rear Wheel

ML512

Posts: 13005

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

9/24/2022 1:23 PM
Edited Date/Time: 9/24/2022 1:30 PM

Just a few corners short of the finish line during the MX2 qualifier...

aeffertz

Posts: 7118

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

9/24/2022 1:36 PM

The leap claim another victim?

philG

Posts: 7679

Joined: 5/12/2012

Location: GBR

9/24/2022 2:15 PM

If you could post the pic, that would be great

The only exercise i get these days, is shaking my head in disbelief

