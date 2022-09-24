Kay De Wolf's DNFs MX2 Qualifier - Rear Wheel

ML512
Posts: 13005
Joined: 12/28/2008
Location: Wildomar, CA USA
Administrator
9/24/2022 1:23 PM
Edited Date/Time: 9/24/2022 1:30 PM
Just a few corners short of the finish line during the MX2 qualifier...
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Vital MX (@vitalmx)
A post shared by Vital MX (@vitalmx)
aeffertz
Posts: 7118
Joined: 7/16/2015
Location: Eau Claire, WI USA
9/24/2022 1:36 PM
The leap claim another victim?
philG
Posts: 7679
Joined: 5/12/2012
Location: GBR
9/24/2022 2:15 PM
If you could post the pic, that would be great
The only exercise i get these days, is shaking my head in disbelief