Ken Roczen Posts Failed Parts on Instagram

Edited Date/Time:
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
Edited Date/Time:
Broken parts aside, that whole bike looks beat to fuck lol.
Paging Peelout with a torquewrench
What went first? Guide or bolts? Bike definitely looks beat.
Who knew Honda practice bikes are bought on craigslist
I've had guides shear off like that. Not a big deal. Happens.
fourfourone wrote:
I would think this would be a NO NO with his sponsors?
fourfourone wrote:
I would think this would be a NO NO with his sponsors?
I was coming to post this also and was going say the same I don’t think Honda would be happy with this post
This may not be end well for Ken. Can’t imagine Honda will be ok with this.
its been up 30mins. i'd wager it will be down before long.
He needs a nap and a pizza. Sooooo, Honda is keeping him for next year?
Don't ever let facts get in the way of a great story
I think contract goes tell Oct 1 most of them
Edited Date/Time:
That bike looks like the condition of a local C rider...not one of the top riders in the sport...
The message posted above is most likely my opinion and shouldn't be taken as fact....
What happens when a rock gets jammed between the chain and sprocket …..
Bolts, then the slacked chain takes the guide with it..
And people saying that Honda won’t be ok with this, how much shit has Ken posted through the years, calling fans out and telling them to suck his cock and what ever? This is not the worst we have seen from him..
I’m guessing he is not planning on riding red next year.
I'm surprised they don't run an all plastic chain guide, and at least reinforce the chain guide mounts. That's Honda off-road prep 101.
Just check out the condition of the rim itself... Hard to imagine Roczen riding that.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
With ZachO retired, it's JA21 and AP for me...
TG243 fan!
Had a guide pop right off on my 18. Buying a new swing arm isn’t fun….
I would expect factory Honda to reinforce those two bubblegum tac welds us mere mortals have to live with.
Washed up moto and enduro weekend warrior.
Actually it's a huge deal, because when that happens rear wheels tend to lock up. I made a thread years ago calling out manufacturers for bird shit welding these things on without any second thought and people thought I was insane, yet here we are where another one almost took out a top rider. I've broken a few off and gotten extremely lucky not to get seriously hurt when the rear wheel locked up on a jump landing.
Make Hillclimb Great Again
Ratbeach Racing
Instagram / YouTube: @485Josh
3dpmoto.com
Go look at the welds on your swingarm that looks the homer simpson robot welded it on.
Even superstars fall victim to the loose sprocket bolt trap, apparently.
Ken Roczen left a followup message for all you haters....
I may not be an insider but I have loved this sport since the 70's. 2-smokers forever!
Someone removed the renthal sticker from the sprocket
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
hope he isnt hurt!
Edited Date/Time:
Well this is something fresh. I like it.
What up Elvis?...
Some of these posts are like reading closed caption on the cartoon channel...
Hello?..Vital?...
If anybody was thinking there was no way that was his bike, this should help a little:
Who’s his practice bike mechanic ? Looks like the sprocket bolts went first , would presume it’s a daily check on the sx bike
SonofThor32 wrote:
If anybody was thinking there was no way that was his bike, this should help a little:
SonofThor32 wrote:
If anybody was thinking there was no way that was his bike, this should help a little:
Wow, that weld on the front chain guide tab is really something..