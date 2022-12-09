Forum Main Moto-Related Ken Roczen Posts Failed Parts on Instagram

Ken Roczen Posts Failed Parts on Instagram

fourfourone

Vital MX member fourfourone 60065 fourfourone https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60065/avatar/c50_ascsadf_1602708500.jpg?1602707910 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/fourfourone,60065/all 10/14/17 37 1734 2

Posts: 1771

Joined: 10/14/2017

Location: 86oh, CT USA

9/12/2022 10:23 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/12/2022 10:35 AM

I would think this would be a NO NO with his sponsors?


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94)



nskerb

Vital MX member nskerb 77235 nskerb https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77235/avatar/c50_653A84A6_741B_43BF_8781_1545B8EDC44D_1574357954.jpg?1574357185 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/nskerb,77235/all 11/21/19 4 352 10

Posts: 356

Joined: 11/21/2019

Location: Kelso, WA USA

9/12/2022 10:26 AM

Broken parts aside, that whole bike looks beat to fuck lol.

Lastander

Vital MX member Lastander 54518 Lastander https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54518/avatar/c50_87EB89A5_BC14_46C7_957A_46BA68ED1C36_1603297586.jpg?1603296928 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Lastander,54518/all 10/09/16 1 18 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Lastander,54518/setup 67 1015 3 2

Posts: 1082

Joined: 10/9/2016

Location: SWE

9/12/2022 10:27 AM

Paging Peelout with a torquewrench

DA498

Vital MX member DA498 12510 DA498 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/12510/avatar/c50_640197098_1223767778.jpg?1294186872 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DA498,12510/all 10/11/08 4 5 1447 83

Posts: 1452

Joined: 10/11/2008

Location: Milliken, CO USA

9/12/2022 10:36 AM

What went first? Guide or bolts? Bike definitely looks beat.

seth505

Vital MX member seth505 8912 seth505 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/8912/avatar/c50_GPTempDownload_1_1645732651.jpg?1645731730 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/seth505,8912/all 04/01/08 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/seth505,8912/setup 62 8603 74 5

Posts: 8667

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: SD, CA USA

9/12/2022 10:40 AM

Who knew Honda practice bikes are bought on craigslist grin

skeef

Vital MX member skeef 64975 skeef https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64975/avatar/c50_IMG_1865_1608233363.jpg?1608232424 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/skeef,64975/all 07/18/18 20 939

Posts: 960

Joined: 7/18/2018

Location: AZ, USA

9/12/2022 10:41 AM

I've had guides shear off like that. Not a big deal. Happens.

caviar&cigarettes338

Vital MX member caviar&cigarettes338 11350 caviar&cigarettes338 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11350/avatar/c50_629528198_1217683572.jpg?1294185627 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/caviar-cigarettes338,11350/all 07/29/08 1 9 22 615 2

Posts: 637

Joined: 7/29/2008

Location: CAN

9/12/2022 10:41 AM

fourfourone wrote:

I would think this would be a NO NO with his sponsors?


View this post on Instagram

A post ...more

...more

I was coming to post this also and was going say the same I don’t think Honda would be happy with this post

Searights

Vital MX member Searights 89328 Searights https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/89328/avatar/c50_17B24DDF_6588_4DA4_9E24_BE78069293B4_1662346175.jpg?1662345494 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Searights,89328/all 08/26/22 2 238

Posts: 240

Joined: 8/26/2022

Location: Temecula, CA USA

9/12/2022 10:45 AM

This may not be end well for Ken. Can’t imagine Honda will be ok with this.

AngryBear

Vital MX member AngryBear 8768 AngryBear https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/8768/avatar/c50_16596_1311134598.large.jpg?1335513590 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/AngryBear,8768/all 04/01/08 34 626 3

Posts: 660

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Asheville, NC USA

9/12/2022 10:50 AM

its been up 30mins. i'd wager it will be down before long.

hubbardmx50

Vital MX member hubbardmx50 54950 hubbardmx50 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54950/avatar/c50_E2D20FFC_A6D5_45E1_9C82_16ED4FAC6EF0_1654911917.jpg?1654911847 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hubbardmx50,54950/all 11/17/16 9 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hubbardmx50,54950/setup 47 1766 8 2

Posts: 1813

Joined: 11/17/2016

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA USA

9/12/2022 10:52 AM

He needs a nap and a pizza. Sooooo, Honda is keeping him for next year?

caviar&cigarettes338

Vital MX member caviar&cigarettes338 11350 caviar&cigarettes338 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11350/avatar/c50_629528198_1217683572.jpg?1294185627 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/caviar-cigarettes338,11350/all 07/29/08 1 9 22 615 2

Posts: 637

Joined: 7/29/2008

Location: CAN

9/12/2022 10:55 AM

I think contract goes tell Oct 1 most of them

huck

Vital MX member huck 315 huck https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/315/avatar/c50_2012062611083373499_1367941605.jpg?1367941438 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/huck,315/all 08/16/06 62 15 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/huck,315/setup 943 15044 57 48

Posts: 15987

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Mountain Home, AR USA

9/12/2022 10:56 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/12/2022 10:57 AM

That bike looks like the condition of a local C rider...not one of the top riders in the sport...

lumpy790

Vital MX member lumpy790 2147 lumpy790 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2147/avatar/c50_C8C0092B_AB40_4260_BB82_265B826DB531_1560865064.jpg?1560864677 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/lumpy790,2147/all 09/18/07 21 28 340 7113 112 17

Posts: 7456

Joined: 9/18/2007

Location: York, SC USA

9/12/2022 10:58 AM

What happens when a rock gets jammed between the chain and sprocket …..

Tumic

Vital MX member Tumic 36400 Tumic https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/36400/avatar/c50_Stattincup50_2.jpg?1365089781 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tumic,36400/all 11/27/12 9 603 1

Posts: 612

Joined: 11/27/2012

Location: SWE

9/12/2022 10:58 AM

DA498 wrote:

What went first? Guide or bolts? Bike definitely looks beat.

...more

Bolts, then the slacked chain takes the guide with it..

And people saying that Honda won’t be ok with this, how much shit has Ken posted through the years, calling fans out and telling them to suck his cock and what ever? This is not the worst we have seen from him..

nytsmaC

Vital MX member nytsmaC 16448 nytsmaC https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16448/avatar/c50_FCD6A6C3_E417_48FB_AB59_F77A06F3E607_1645419900.jpg?1645419601 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/nytsmaC,16448/all 08/10/09 3 1 130 5562 8 3

Posts: 5692

Joined: 8/10/2009

Location: Frig Off, CAN

9/12/2022 10:59 AM

I’m guessing he is not planning on riding red next year.

Jeremy Macduff

Vital MX member Jeremy Macduff 85238 Jeremy Macduff https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85238/avatar/c50_8E2BBBE3_5476_4CB5_968C_475CF51EC0D1_1630889542.jpg?1630889512 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jeremy-Macduff,85238/all 05/21/21 4 162 2

Posts: 166

Joined: 5/21/2021

Location: Pohnpei, FM USA

9/12/2022 11:01 AM

I'm surprised they don't run an all plastic chain guide, and at least reinforce the chain guide mounts. That's Honda off-road prep 101.

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2240_2_1603906420.jpg?1603906050 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 15 2248 20 1

Posts: 2264

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

9/12/2022 11:02 AM

Just check out the condition of the rim itself... Hard to imagine Roczen riding that.

MxKing809

Vital MX member MxKing809 40659 MxKing809 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40659/avatar/c50_s200x600_FB_IMG_1438286758966_1441316150_1486508601.jpg?1486508194 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MxKing809,40659/all 10/13/13 6 60 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MxKing809,40659/setup 260 5841 99

Posts: 6102

Joined: 10/13/2013

Location: Big Sand Whoops, MI USA

9/12/2022 11:03 AM

Had a guide pop right off on my 18. Buying a new swing arm isn’t fun….

I would expect factory Honda to reinforce those two bubblegum tac welds us mere mortals have to live with.

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images.jpeg_12_1661189482.jpg?1661189231 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 155 4634 4

Posts: 4789

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

9/12/2022 11:04 AM

DA498 wrote:

What went first? Guide or bolts? Bike definitely looks beat.

...more

Definitely the bolts.....and the practice mechanic will get raked across the coal for it...

JM485

Vital MX member JM485 40554 JM485 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40554/avatar/c50_1F7B49C6_6715_4862_B3D8_9468C0D144E9_1618890975.jpg?1618890455 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JM485,40554/all 10/01/13 6 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JM485,40554/setup 154 4633 39 1

Posts: 4789

Joined: 10/1/2013

Location: Davis, CA USA

9/12/2022 11:07 AM

skeef wrote:

I've had guides shear off like that. Not a big deal. Happens.

...more

Actually it's a huge deal, because when that happens rear wheels tend to lock up. I made a thread years ago calling out manufacturers for bird shit welding these things on without any second thought and people thought I was insane, yet here we are where another one almost took out a top rider. I've broken a few off and gotten extremely lucky not to get seriously hurt when the rear wheel locked up on a jump landing.

SmokinJoe439

Vital MX member SmokinJoe439 32921 SmokinJoe439 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/32921/avatar/c50_FTVk8xBUsAAZlzZ_1653273707.jpg?1653272802 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/SmokinJoe439,32921/all 03/07/12 51 1423 2

Posts: 1474

Joined: 3/7/2012

Location: Renton, WA USA

9/12/2022 11:07 AM

Go look at the welds on your swingarm that looks the homer simpson robot welded it on.

quadzrulebro

Vital MX member quadzrulebro 4947 quadzrulebro https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4947/avatar/c50_AF40844A_83E5_478E_AD02_D6E969C0CD3A_1516589041.jpg?1516588750 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/quadzrulebro,4947/all 04/01/08 93 1565 2

Posts: 1658

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

9/12/2022 11:08 AM

Even superstars fall victim to the loose sprocket bolt trap, apparently.

Magoofan

Vital MX member Magoofan 85092 Magoofan https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85092/avatar/c50_external_content.duckduckgo.com_1620148537.jpg?1620148324 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Magoofan,85092/all 05/04/21 8 1232 56

Posts: 1240

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA USA

9/12/2022 11:08 AM

Ken Roczen left a followup message for all you haters....

Photo

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images.jpeg_12_1661189482.jpg?1661189231 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 155 4634 4

Posts: 4789

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

9/12/2022 11:09 AM

Someone removed the renthal sticker from the sprocket

holeshot413

Vital MX member holeshot413 3042 holeshot413 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/3042/avatar/c50_image_1461517771.jpg?1461517653 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/holeshot413,3042/all 02/24/08 4 6 3 27 488 7

Posts: 515

Joined: 2/24/2008

Location: Big Bear City, CA USA

9/12/2022 11:09 AM

hope he isnt hurt!

Larry450

Vital MX member Larry450 55449 Larry450 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/55449/avatar/c50_homie_1575312368.jpg?1575311449 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Larry450,55449/all 12/29/16 59

Posts: 59

Joined: 12/29/2016

Location: ZWE

9/12/2022 11:20 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/12/2022 11:21 AM

Well this is something fresh. I like it.

Vital MX member Big Lenny 238 Big Lenny https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/238/avatar/c50_matthew_stymie_beard_the_kid_from_borneo_1401490923.jpg?1401490372 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Big-Lenny,238/all 08/15/06 63 1103 12086 11 3

Posts: 13189

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Compton, CA USA

9/12/2022 11:21 AM

huck wrote:

That bike looks like the condition of a local C rider...not one of the top riders in the sport...

...more

What up Elvis?...smile

SonofThor32

Vital MX member SonofThor32 85320 SonofThor32 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85320/avatar/c50_Thorson_Husky_FC350_1638644089.jpg?1638643854 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/SonofThor32,85320/all 05/30/21 1 3 117

Posts: 120

Joined: 5/30/2021

Location: Enumclaw, WA USA

9/12/2022 11:22 AM

If anybody was thinking there was no way that was his bike, this should help a little:

Photo

scott_nz

Vital MX member scott_nz 6101 scott_nz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/6101/avatar/c50_image_1405826384.jpg?1405825907 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/scott-nz,6101/all 04/01/08 7 116 4359 5

Posts: 4475

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NZL

9/12/2022 11:27 AM

Who’s his practice bike mechanic ? Looks like the sprocket bolts went first , would presume it’s a daily check on the sx bike

nytsmaC

Vital MX member nytsmaC 16448 nytsmaC https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16448/avatar/c50_FCD6A6C3_E417_48FB_AB59_F77A06F3E607_1645419900.jpg?1645419601 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/nytsmaC,16448/all 08/10/09 3 1 130 5562 8 3

Posts: 5692

Joined: 8/10/2009

Location: Frig Off, CAN

9/12/2022 11:31 AM

SonofThor32 wrote:

If anybody was thinking there was no way that was his bike, this should help a little:

Photo

...more

Wow, that weld on the front chain guide tab is really something..

