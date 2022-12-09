Ken Roczen Posts Failed Parts on Instagram

skeef wrote: I've had guides shear off like that. Not a big deal. Happens. skeef wrote: I've had guides shear off like that. Not a big deal. Happens. ...more

Actually it's a huge deal, because when that happens rear wheels tend to lock up. I made a thread years ago calling out manufacturers for bird shit welding these things on without any second thought and people thought I was insane, yet here we are where another one almost took out a top rider. I've broken a few off and gotten extremely lucky not to get seriously hurt when the rear wheel locked up on a jump landing.