Heard a rumor this week that we'll see Josh Hill filling in for the injured Benny Bloss aboard Tedder Racing's KTM 450 SX-F. Not sure if it's all-season as I don't know the timeline on Benny's injuries.As a last minute fill-in for 450 Supercross, Josh would seem to be a great pick for them. He's adapts quickly to new bikes and his relationship with Monster Energy works well as the team's primary branding is Monster as well.