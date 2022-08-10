Josh Grant Crash Photos and Video | Chained Snapped!

Edited Date/Time:
Wow, this does not look fun! BRUTAL crash for Josh Grant when his chain let go and someone got photos of the incident.
Motohead on Facebook caught the photos, give them a follow.
It says he walked away but the end of the broadcast showed a quick clip of him falling down while walking. Looked like possibly a concussion type of stagger.
Hate thinking of that possibility happening for any of these guys, thankful he is ok for the most part
Skuzzy29 wrote:
On his IG he said he had a concussion from it, but otherwise okay.