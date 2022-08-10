Forum Main Moto-Related Josh Grant Crash Photos and Video | Chained Snapped!

Josh Grant Crash Photos and Video | Chained Snapped!

CRASH FIM World Supercross Championship Josh Grant MDK
10/8/2022 3:22 PM
Wow, this does not look fun! BRUTAL crash for Josh Grant when his chain let go and someone got photos of the incident.

Motohead on Facebook caught the photos, give them a follow.

Photo

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vital MX (@vitalmx)



Skuzzy29

10/8/2022 3:39 PM

It says he walked away but the end of the broadcast showed a quick clip of him falling down while walking. Looked like possibly a concussion type of stagger.

3N1MX

10/8/2022 3:51 PM

Hate thinking of that possibility happening for any of these guys, thankful he is ok for the most part

MX304

10/8/2022 4:46 PM

Skuzzy29 wrote:

It says he walked away but the end of the broadcast showed a quick clip of him falling down while walking. Looked like ...more

...more

On his IG he said he had a concussion from it, but otherwise okay.

