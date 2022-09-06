Forum Main Moto-Related Jordon Smith Signs with Monster Energy Star Yamaha for 2023

Jordon Smith Signs with Monster Energy Star Yamaha for 2023

ML512

Posts: 12413

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/9/2022 8:43 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/9/2022 8:45 AM

Welp, we got this one right a couple weeks. Jordon Smith has officially signed with Monster Energy Star Yamaha for the 2023 season. Check out the PR below.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Signs Jordon Smith


The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team is pleased to announce the addition of Jordon Smith to their 2023 roster in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championships.

Smith has three wins and multiple podiums in the 250 Supercross class and took the runner-up spot in the 250SX East Championship in 2018. It’s been a tough few years for the rider from Belmont, North Carolina, who was sidelined with injuries the following seasons. Back to full fitness, a reenergized Smith is hungrier than ever and ready to come out swinging next season with Yamaha.

Jensen Hendler, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager:
“We are excited to get things started with Jordon as we have the resources to help him be very successful next year. Jordon has shown potential in the past, and we look forward to a successful 2023!”

Jordon Smith, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I’m really excited to be joining the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. After a few rough years, this past year was a building year for me. My goal was to get back to a factory team, and after all of the hard work I put in, I landed on the best team out there. I’m really excited to get to work and see what I can do working with this great group of people!”
crowe660

Posts: 1476

Joined: 8/15/2020

Location: USA

6/9/2022 8:45 AM

That poor bike..

Parks65

Posts: 224

Joined: 12/8/2012

Location: Meridian, ID USA

6/9/2022 8:50 AM

WASTE OF A RIDE....

Disregard females, acquire currency.

DA498

Posts: 1339

Joined: 10/11/2008

Location: Milliken, CO USA

6/9/2022 8:50 AM

Great opportunity for him. Somewhat surprised.

Mossy940

Posts: 79

Joined: 10/20/2020

Location: La Quinta, CA USA

6/9/2022 8:50 AM

If someone can keep Jordan off the ground, he is 100% a title threat.

If he can’t stay off the ground and can’t get it done here with Star, Jordan will be high up in the “he just never put it together” category

Juck

Posts: 598

Joined: 5/23/2019

Location: AUS

6/9/2022 8:53 AM

There's no way to say this without sounding like a dick but I don't get why a factory team would want to sign Jordon Smith. He doesn't seem to be able to stay healthy and even when he is it doesn't even seem like he has podium speed.

Don't have anything against the guy though and I wish him all the best.

cwel11

Posts: 824

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

6/9/2022 8:57 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/9/2022 8:58 AM

Wish him the best, but man it seems like him and RJ Hampshire have been around and getting rides forever but can’t stay on two wheels enough to get the results they should. Maybe this time will be different for him though.

ML512

Posts: 12413

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/9/2022 8:58 AM

Juck wrote:

There's no way to say this without sounding like a dick but I don't get why a factory team would want to sign Jordon Smith. He ...more

...more

Going into next season, Star Yamaha will have only have one 250 rider who's ever won a 250 main event, Nate Thrasher, who's a bit inconsistent still. Jordon Smith, I believe, is the only rider available who has multiple main event wins to his credit and has come down to the final round in the championship fight.

They need to gamble a little to have a shot at a Supercross 250 title next year. It's probably a fairly low salary deal and kind of a gamble, but if Jordan can get it together he can have a legitimate shot. Which Star needs on a 250 lineup consisting of Thrasher, Kitchen, Romano, and possibly LeBlanc in 2023. Stilez Robertson will also be joining the team.

Cortami79

Posts: 1187

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: NLD

6/9/2022 8:59 AM

Hope for him that he can stay off the ground for a least a year.. man that guy has his fair share of crashes and injuries.

Mr. Afterbar

Posts: 1634

Joined: 5/13/2019

Location: Green Bay, WI USA

6/9/2022 9:01 AM

Congrats to Jordon. I hope he exceeds everyone's expectations.

gt80rider

Posts: 6030

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

6/9/2022 9:02 AM

Big fan of Smith... but his best days are behind him.. kinda odd for Star to be signing a guy that is on the downhill side when they have so many up and comers in the que...

McG194

Posts: 1462

Joined: 9/7/2017

Location: Palm Coast, FL USA

6/9/2022 9:04 AM

Sounds like Star is mailing it in until the Lawrences are out of the class and their speedy youngsters are ready to fight for titles.

Juck

Posts: 598

Joined: 5/23/2019

Location: AUS

6/9/2022 9:07 AM

Juck wrote:

There's no way to say this without sounding like a dick but I don't get why a factory team would want to sign Jordon Smith. He ...more

...more
ML512 wrote:

Going into next season, Star Yamaha will have only have one 250 rider who's ever won a 250 main event, Nate Thrasher, who's a ...more

...more

I get that but I thought that Hampshire was gunning for a Star ride? Maybe I'm wrong about that but I'd much rather take RJ, although he'd almost certainly demand a larger salary than Jordon, but then again on the other hand when has that mattered to Star? I hate saying this as some random guy on the internet who's never raced a pro race but I just don't see how you could say that Jordon Smith has earned a factory ride, let alone one on the most desired team. He really lucked into this one.

How much longer are Lopes' and Marchbanks' contracts? Is Oldenburg available? I'd also take Freckle over Smith.

ML512

Posts: 12413

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/9/2022 9:29 AM

Juck wrote:

There's no way to say this without sounding like a dick but I don't get why a factory team would want to sign Jordon Smith. He ...more

...more
ML512 wrote:

Going into next season, Star Yamaha will have only have one 250 rider who's ever won a 250 main event, Nate Thrasher, who's a ...more

...more
Juck wrote:

I get that but I thought that Hampshire was gunning for a Star ride? Maybe I'm wrong about that but I'd much rather take RJ, ...more

...more

Oldenburg has rode for them before, says he's happier where he is now and gets paid much more.

Marchbanks and Lopes contracts are up and are available. Lopes wants SX only though.

RJ just got his first ever SX win this year, right about the time this deal with Jordan was getting done.

TeamGreen

Posts: 23469

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

6/9/2022 9:39 AM

ML512 wrote:

Going into next season, Star Yamaha will have only have one 250 rider who's ever won a 250 main event, Nate Thrasher, who's a ...more

...more
Juck wrote:

I get that but I thought that Hampshire was gunning for a Star ride? Maybe I'm wrong about that but I'd much rather take RJ, ...more

...more
ML512 wrote:

Oldenburg has rode for them before, says he's happier where he is now and gets paid much more.

Marchbanks and Lopes contracts ...more

...more

Doesn't RJ have another year left w/Rstar?

Moto520

Posts: 2655

Joined: 2/4/2013

Location: Schaumburg, IL USA

6/9/2022 9:40 AM

that's a good match. He has the speed and is definitely is a title contender!

ML512

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 495 72 2002 386 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 634 11779 1 753 120 28

Posts: 12413

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/9/2022 9:54 AM

Juck wrote:

I get that but I thought that Hampshire was gunning for a Star ride? Maybe I'm wrong about that but I'd much rather take RJ, ...more

...more
ML512 wrote:

Oldenburg has rode for them before, says he's happier where he is now and gets paid much more.

Marchbanks and Lopes contracts ...more

...more
TeamGreen wrote:

Doesn't RJ have another year left w/Rstar?

...more

No. His contract was up but he's been offered an extension from what I'm aware.

Thisusernameisavailable

Posts: 2257

Joined: 4/4/2015

Location: GBR

6/9/2022 10:07 AM

Star better stock up on handlebars and subframes..

Conkey

Posts: 380

Joined: 12/14/2009

Location: Vegas, NV USA

6/9/2022 10:14 AM

Thought Stilez was going to Triumph?

JBlain619

Posts: 1462

Joined: 6/10/2010

Location: Severna Park, MD USA

6/9/2022 10:16 AM

ML512 wrote:

Going into next season, Star Yamaha will have only have one 250 rider who's ever won a 250 main event, Nate Thrasher, who's a ...more

...more
Juck wrote:

I get that but I thought that Hampshire was gunning for a Star ride? Maybe I'm wrong about that but I'd much rather take RJ, ...more

...more
ML512 wrote:

Oldenburg has rode for them before, says he's happier where he is now and gets paid much more.

Marchbanks and Lopes contracts ...more

...more

Marchbanks is signed through 2023 with Club

ML512

Posts: 12413

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/9/2022 10:26 AM

JBlain619 wrote:

Marchbanks is signed through 2023 with Club

...more

Not according to Garrett.

ML512

Posts: 12413

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/9/2022 10:26 AM

Conkey wrote:

Thought Stilez was going to Triumph?

...more

Triumph won't make the gate next year.

183Matt

Posts: 173

Joined: 10/9/2019

Location: Mineral, CA USA

6/9/2022 10:43 AM

Good for Jordan. Dude is wicked fast when healthy and has won before.

Zycki11

Posts: 4011

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Ankeny, IA USA

6/9/2022 11:06 AM

Smart move signing him early and getting a jump on prep for next year. Smith does have great potential and he stayed healthy this year to help with next season. Stars program will allow him to train with all of the riders, make quick changes to the bike and give him the confidence heading into next season. Would have preferred to see Forkner on Star but Kawi wants his services still.

Marchbanks at Club seems to be a great fit and they are trending up with more support from Yamaha as well as overall structure.

Zycki11

Posts: 4011

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Ankeny, IA USA

6/9/2022 11:06 AM

Oh yeah, great call by Miguel Lindcheso on Smith to Star a month back

motomx88

Posts: 193

Joined: 5/9/2011

Location: Northridge, CA USA

6/9/2022 11:14 AM

Wageman deserves a ride like this. Get him on a better bike and program to see what he can do. He finished 9th overall and missed the final race.

gt80rider

Posts: 6030

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

6/9/2022 11:18 AM

ML512 wrote:

Triumph won't make the gate next year.

...more

"...won't make the gate any year"..

There... fixed it for ya! Lol

But seriously... nobody can sign with triumph until they are 10000 percent sure a bike, and race team, actually exists... and that is not the case right now....

Zycki11

Posts: 4011

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Ankeny, IA USA

6/9/2022 11:18 AM

motomx88 wrote:

Wageman deserves a ride like this. Get him on a better bike and program to see what he can do. He finished 9th overall and ...more

...more

I could see Wagemen at Club or BarX. I do think he is talented but it is a large stretch to go to Star. If he starts posting top 5's consistently? Sure

LungButter

Posts: 2830

Joined: 1/9/2016

Location: Yellow Pine, ID USA

6/9/2022 11:20 AM

Seems like once these 250 guys land a factory ride they are able to stay on the "factory train" for a long ass time, even when results don't necessarily show they still deserve that level of ride.

Not often though we see a 250 guy drop to a lesser Team and then get back in with the Factory Teams.

Good for him, hopefully he can make the most of it. 4th times a charm maybe?

Falcon

Posts: 7950

Joined: 11/16/2011

Location: Menifee, CA USA

6/9/2022 11:28 AM

Jordon Smith (and RJ Hampshire, for that matter,) have what I like to call "The Pastrana Factor." I'll explain:

For years, Roger D. kept signing Travis Pastrana to team Suzuki because he was popular, entertaining, and had the potential to catch fire and become a champion. I imagine it kept Roger up at night wondering what would happen if he let #199 go. Imagine if Travis got signed to Honda and then racked up a bunch of titles on a red bike instead of yellow?

For the same reason, guys who have that extra measure of blazing speed get considered over riders with more consistency. Teams don't want to miss out. As they say, "you can work with speed." A year from now, if Jordon Smith is the 250E SX Champion, nobody is going to be surprised, although right now it seems like he is never healthy.

|

