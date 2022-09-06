Jordon Smith Signs with Monster Energy Star Yamaha for 2023

Welp, we got this one right a couple weeks. Jordon Smith has officially signed with Monster Energy Star Yamaha for the 2023 season. Check out the PR below.









Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Signs Jordon Smith

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team is pleased to announce the addition of Jordon Smith to their 2023 roster in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championships.Smith has three wins and multiple podiums in the 250 Supercross class and took the runner-up spot in the 250SX East Championship in 2018. It’s been a tough few years for the rider from Belmont, North Carolina, who was sidelined with injuries the following seasons. Back to full fitness, a reenergized Smith is hungrier than ever and ready to come out swinging next season with Yamaha.“We are excited to get things started with Jordon as we have the resources to help him be very successful next year. Jordon has shown potential in the past, and we look forward to a successful 2023!”“I’m really excited to be joining the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. After a few rough years, this past year was a building year for me. My goal was to get back to a factory team, and after all of the hard work I put in, I landed on the best team out there. I’m really excited to get to work and see what I can do working with this great group of people!”