https://www.instagram.com/p/BnFitW4nlnW/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=jgva2egs0ldf
James Stewart has surfaced! This is not a drill!
Vital MX's Do-All Minion...
Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512
Too cool.
So who gets the reward? 😂😂
Hope all is well! New HQ sounds like things are going good. Looks tired, but I’ve been there. He’s got his hands full right now. lol
Nice to see that I posted my thread with the screen shot before you and you clicked it! My shot at vital fame is over
All good though. I’m surprised there hasn’t been more threads in the first 15 minutes it’s been posted LOL.
Looks like he’s enjoying the dad life. How rad
He looks comfortable
Cute kid's....all 3 of them!
And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja
That sounded kinda gay Jeffro.
And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja
craigathan404 wrote:
I saw it! Hahaha
Good to see him as a family man. He seems to be enjoying life.
Speak softly and carry a big stick.
Good for him!!
Off that couch and straight to the top step of the MEC podium.. stamp it.
Mantis Toboggan, M.D
Well on our way to a 10 pager
The shot above them.... simply badass!
Anyway, he seems to be enjoying life. Good on him and his family.
craigathan404 wrote:
We posted same time but I need to turn this into a homepage post in a minute when I’m done driving, I apologize for the delete. 😂
craigathan404 wrote:
ML512 wrote:
I posted it and saw this thread and had a feeling it was coming... all good though! I’m sure you are preparing for the shit storm coming on this post!
I am glad to see him enjoying the afterlife.
ALL UNITS, ALL UNITS, cancel BOLO alert
Sega Genesis fans will get it:
He’s spitting distance from Red Bull KTM headquarters! The man should be giving Webb’s contract to the former #7. Just Stew It Roger!
MCR 7 Honda team !!!!! Hell yea !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (:
Ok people stay calm!! This is not a drill!!!!
Positively, absolutely 110% obsessed with anything MOTO.
HE’S ALIVE!
Stole all of finding stews thunder!
No need to watch part 2
Poor Steve
Alright Lunger, Let's Do It
Well...I guess that's the end of that money making VLOG...