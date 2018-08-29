Forum Main Moto-Related James Stewart has surfaced!!!

James Stewart has surfaced!!!

Posts: 10078

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

8/29/2018 7:49 PM
Edited Date/Time: 8/29/2018 8:19 PM

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnFitW4nlnW/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=jgva2egs0ldf

James Stewart has surfaced! This is not a drill!

Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

Posts: 10078

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

8/29/2018 7:51 PM


Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

Forty

Vital MX member Forty 16153 Forty https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16153/avatar/c50_IMG_0021_1491146079.jpg?1491145390 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Forty,16153/all 07/27/09 6 1145 8

Posts: 1151

Joined: 7/27/2009

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

8/29/2018 7:51 PM

Too cool.

KirkChandler

Vital MX member KirkChandler 48299 KirkChandler https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48299/avatar/c50_17883525_10212800802841333_392547428287030111_n_1492734954.jpg?1492734767 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KirkChandler,48299/all 07/31/15 5 1237 4

Posts: 1242

Joined: 7/31/2015

Location: Oceanside, CA USA

8/29/2018 7:52 PM

So who gets the reward? 😂😂

SEE ARE125

Vital MX member SEE ARE125 33256 SEE ARE125 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/SEE-ARE125,33256/all 03/28/12 81 3246 12

Posts: 3327

Joined: 3/28/2012

Location: TN, USA

8/29/2018 7:53 PM

Hope all is well! New HQ sounds like things are going good. Looks tired, but I’ve been there. He’s got his hands full right now. lol

craigathan404

Vital MX member craigathan404 57527 craigathan404 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57527/avatar/c50_IMG_7100_1494485803.jpg?1494485307 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/craigathan404,57527/all 05/02/17 27 327 11

Posts: 355

Joined: 5/2/2017

Location: Oregon City, OR USA

8/29/2018 7:54 PM
Edited Date/Time: 8/29/2018 7:54 PM

Nice to see that I posted my thread with the screen shot before you and you clicked it! My shot at vital fame is over

All good though. I’m surprised there hasn’t been more threads in the first 15 minutes it’s been posted LOL.

Looks like he’s enjoying the dad life. How rad

haydos25

Vital MX member haydos25 21670 haydos25 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/haydos25,21670/all 08/04/10 2 1108 6

Posts: 1110

Joined: 8/4/2010

Location: Sydney, AUS

8/29/2018 7:54 PM

He looks comfortable

jeffro503

jeffro503

Posts: 22076

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

8/29/2018 7:56 PM

Posts: 22076

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

8/29/2018 7:56 PM

Cute kid's....all 3 of them!

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

Flip109

Flip109

Posts: 3280

Joined: 6/15/2007

Location: TX, USA

8/29/2018 7:57 PM

Posts: 3280

Joined: 6/15/2007

Location: TX, USA

8/29/2018 7:57 PM

craigathan404 wrote:

Nice to see that I posted my thread with the screen shot before you and you clicked it! My shot at vital fame is over

All good though. I’m surprised there hasn’t been more threads in the first 15 minutes it’s been posted LOL.

Looks like he’s enjoying the dad life. How rad

I saw it! Hahaha

H4L

H4L

Posts: 863

Joined: 3/18/2016

Location: CA, USA

8/29/2018 7:58 PM

Posts: 863

Joined: 3/18/2016

Location: CA, USA

8/29/2018 7:58 PM

Good to see him as a family man. He seems to be enjoying life.

Speak softly and carry a big stick.

colvin227

Vital MX member colvin227 58915 colvin227 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/58915/avatar/c50_rmz_1533851309.jpg?1533850605 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/colvin227,58915/all 08/01/17 9

Posts: 9

Joined: 8/1/2017

Location: Marysville, CA USA

8/29/2018 7:59 PM

Good for him!!

wnorton729

wnorton729

Posts: 50

Joined: 3/15/2015

Location: Vidor, TX USA

8/29/2018 8:00 PM

Posts: 50

Joined: 3/15/2015

Location: Vidor, TX USA

8/29/2018 8:00 PM

haydos25 wrote:

He looks comfortable

beat everyone to it!

Dimblewambie

Dimblewambie

Posts: 213

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

8/29/2018 8:00 PM

Posts: 213

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

8/29/2018 8:00 PM

Off that couch and straight to the top step of the MEC podium.. stamp it.

Kx125rider

Vital MX member Kx125rider 51288 Kx125rider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/51288/avatar/c50_E7F958C2_4774_4C14_8354_AFBC9C1BAB8F_1524410522.jpg?1524410356 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kx125rider,51288/all 03/05/16 31 2535 25

Posts: 2566

Joined: 3/5/2016

Location: NJ, USA

8/29/2018 8:00 PM

Well on our way to a 10 pager

Kryan5

Kryan5

Posts: 683

Joined: 2/17/2011

Location: Etters, PA USA

8/29/2018 8:00 PM

Posts: 683

Joined: 2/17/2011

Location: Etters, PA USA

8/29/2018 8:00 PM

The shot above them.... simply badass!

Johnny Ringo

Johnny Ringo

Posts: 636

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Portland, OR USA

8/29/2018 8:01 PM

Posts: 636

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Portland, OR USA

8/29/2018 8:01 PM

jeffro503 wrote:

That sounded kinda gay Jeffro.

That was funny

wnorton729

Vital MX member wnorton729 46494 wnorton729 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46494/avatar/c50_IMG_0631_1529763170.jpg?1529762974 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/wnorton729,46494/all 03/15/15 5 45

Posts: 50

Joined: 3/15/2015

Location: Vidor, TX USA

8/29/2018 8:01 PM

Anyway, he seems to be enjoying life. Good on him and his family.

ML512

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 349 56 1906 420 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 458 9619 1 593 110 26

Posts: 10078

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

8/29/2018 8:03 PM

craigathan404 wrote:

Nice to see that I posted my thread with the screen shot before you and you clicked it! My shot at vital fame is over

All good though. I’m surprised there hasn’t been more threads in the first 15 minutes it’s been posted LOL.

Looks like he’s enjoying the dad life. How rad

We posted same time but I need to turn this into a homepage post in a minute when I’m done driving, I apologize for the delete. 😂

craigathan404

Vital MX member craigathan404 57527 craigathan404 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57527/avatar/c50_IMG_7100_1494485803.jpg?1494485307 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/craigathan404,57527/all 05/02/17 27 327 11

Posts: 355

Joined: 5/2/2017

Location: Oregon City, OR USA

8/29/2018 8:05 PM

craigathan404 wrote:

Nice to see that I posted my thread with the screen shot before you and you clicked it! My shot at vital fame is over

All good though. I’m surprised there hasn’t been more threads in the first 15 minutes it’s been posted LOL.

Looks like he’s enjoying the dad life. How rad

ML512 wrote:

We posted same time but I need to turn this into a homepage post in a minute when I’m done driving, I apologize for the delete. 😂

I posted it and saw this thread and had a feeling it was coming... all good though! I’m sure you are preparing for the shit storm coming on this post!

KDXGarage

Vital MX member KDXGarage 24392 KDXGarage https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/24392/avatar/c50_0316131835_1423731355.jpg?1423730896 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KDXGarage,24392/all 12/16/10 30 1191 46 2

Posts: 1221

Joined: 12/16/2010

Location: NE, AL USA

8/29/2018 8:10 PM

I am glad to see him enjoying the afterlife.

ALL UNITS, ALL UNITS, cancel BOLO alert

Sega Genesis fans will get it:

109

109

Posts: 158

Joined: 4/2/2012

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

8/29/2018 8:10 PM

Posts: 158

Joined: 4/2/2012

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

8/29/2018 8:10 PM

He’s spitting distance from Red Bull KTM headquarters! The man should be giving Webb’s contract to the former #7. Just Stew It Roger!

mb60

mb60

Posts: 1554

Joined: 3/7/2010

Location: Grapevine, TX USA

8/29/2018 8:13 PM

Posts: 1554

Joined: 3/7/2010

Location: Grapevine, TX USA

8/29/2018 8:13 PM

MCR 7 Honda team !!!!! Hell yea !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (:

F150Motocrosser

F150Motocrosser

Posts: 3123

Joined: 6/24/2014

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

8/29/2018 8:17 PM

Posts: 3123

Joined: 6/24/2014

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

8/29/2018 8:17 PM
Edited Date/Time: 8/29/2018 8:18 PM

Ok people stay calm!! This is not a drill!!!!

thatswhathappens

thatswhathappens

Posts: 263

Joined: 10/11/2016

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

8/29/2018 8:24 PM

Posts: 263

Joined: 10/11/2016

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

8/29/2018 8:24 PM
Edited Date/Time: 8/29/2018 8:25 PM

HE’S ALIVE!

crockett

crockett

Posts: 192

Joined: 8/30/2017

Location: CAN

8/29/2018 8:24 PM

Posts: 192

Joined: 8/30/2017

Location: CAN

8/29/2018 8:24 PM

Stole all of finding stews thunder!
No need to watch part 2

Crush

Crush

Posts: 17024

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

8/29/2018 8:27 PM

Posts: 17024

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

8/29/2018 8:27 PM

crockett wrote:

Stole all of finding stews thunder!
No need to watch part 2

Haha, Matthes will be pissed!

Johnny Ringo

Johnny Ringo

Posts: 636

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Portland, OR USA

8/29/2018 8:28 PM

Posts: 636

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Portland, OR USA

8/29/2018 8:28 PM

Poor Steve

WheelieNelson

WheelieNelson

Posts: 80

Joined: 9/19/2017

Location: Eugene, OR USA

8/29/2018 8:30 PM

Posts: 80

Joined: 9/19/2017

Location: Eugene, OR USA

8/29/2018 8:30 PM


Big E

Big E

Posts: 329

Joined: 12/8/2007

Location: Orange, CA USA

8/29/2018 8:38 PM

Posts: 329

Joined: 12/8/2007

Location: Orange, CA USA

8/29/2018 8:38 PM

Well...I guess that's the end of that money making VLOG...

