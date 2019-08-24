Forum Main Moto-Related Ironman MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Ironman MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 85 13 671 282 662 7107 95 6

Posts: 7769

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/24/2019 4:38 AM



20-ish minutes until timed qualifying starts.

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 85 13 671 282 662 7107 95 6

Posts: 7769

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/24/2019 4:38 AM




|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

ShipLap

Vital MX member ShipLap 65370 ShipLap https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65370/avatar/c50_fuzz2_1534381743.jpg?1534381643 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ShipLap,65370/all 08/15/18 5 210 1 1

Posts: 215

Joined: 8/15/2018

Location: Moab, UT USA

8/24/2019 5:20 AM

Go AC

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 85 13 671 282 662 7107 95 6

Posts: 7769

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/24/2019 5:23 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Brittneyb30

Vital MX member Brittneyb30 52157 Brittneyb30 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/52157/avatar/c50_unnamed_1515271835.jpg?1515271080 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brittneyb30,52157/all 05/06/16 18 467

Posts: 467

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

8/24/2019 5:29 AM

Braced up and ready to go watch AC win 🙃

|

dirtworldmx

Vital MX member dirtworldmx 16626 dirtworldmx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16626/avatar/c50_20190202_161050_1549146344.jpg?1549145472 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dirtworldmx,16626/all 08/21/09 22 1122 5

Posts: 1144

Joined: 8/21/2009

Location: TX, USA

8/24/2019 5:31 AM

Canadian National Champ in B practice? What the heck?

|

motoxxx599

Vital MX member motoxxx599 13011 motoxxx599 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13011/avatar/c50_index_1423687031.jpg?1423686253 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motoxxx599,13011/all 11/18/08 1 14 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motoxxx599,13011/setup 151 1770 5

Posts: 1921

Joined: 11/18/2008

Location: TX, USA

8/24/2019 5:35 AM

dirtworldmx wrote:

Canadian National Champ in B practice? What the heck?

fastest by 4 seconds

|

WCRider

Vital MX member WCRider 59185 WCRider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59185/avatar/c50_yjtyj_1563494544.jpg?1563493638 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WCRider,59185/all 08/19/17 7 8 1604 13

Posts: 1612

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

8/24/2019 5:37 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/24/2019 5:39 AM

Here we go. Mosiman will be interesting next year.

|

swtwtwtw

Vital MX member swtwtwtw 9808 swtwtwtw https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9808/avatar/c50_IMG_20180213_174109_497_1519139052.jpg?1519138744 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/swtwtwtw,9808/all 04/16/08 3 42 1182 70

Posts: 1225

Joined: 4/16/2008

Location: Apple Valley, CA USA

8/24/2019 5:39 AM

dirtworldmx wrote:

Canadian National Champ in B practice? What the heck?

Seriously. That’s wrong.

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 85 13 671 282 662 7107 95 6

Posts: 7769

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/24/2019 5:40 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 85 13 671 282 662 7107 95 6

Posts: 7769

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/24/2019 5:43 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/24/2019 5:43 AM

dirtworldmx wrote:

Canadian National Champ in B practice? What the heck?

swtwtwtw wrote:

Seriously. That’s wrong.

Matthes said on Twitter that it's Wright's decision to be in B.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

swtwtwtw

Vital MX member swtwtwtw 9808 swtwtwtw https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9808/avatar/c50_IMG_20180213_174109_497_1519139052.jpg?1519138744 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/swtwtwtw,9808/all 04/16/08 3 42 1182 70

Posts: 1225

Joined: 4/16/2008

Location: Apple Valley, CA USA

8/24/2019 5:44 AM

B practice dude, 6th fastest

|

dirtworldmx

Vital MX member dirtworldmx 16626 dirtworldmx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16626/avatar/c50_20190202_161050_1549146344.jpg?1549145472 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dirtworldmx,16626/all 08/21/09 22 1122 5

Posts: 1144

Joined: 8/21/2009

Location: TX, USA

8/24/2019 5:44 AM

dirtworldmx wrote:

Canadian National Champ in B practice? What the heck?

swtwtwtw wrote:

Seriously. That’s wrong.

Immigration really has tightened up their vetting process lately!

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 34 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 270 16679 69

Posts: 16949

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/24/2019 5:45 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/24/2019 5:57 AM

Wright currently 6th fastest, awesome!

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 34 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 270 16679 69

Posts: 16949

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/24/2019 5:45 AM

swtwtwtw wrote:

B practice dude, 6th fastest

250 Canadian champ.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 34 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 270 16679 69

Posts: 16949

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/24/2019 5:47 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/24/2019 6:03 AM

Few Canadian series regulars are there.

#285 Marshal Weltin in 450
#70 Josh Osby in 450
#280 Cade Clason in 450
#403 (Canadian) Keylan Meston in 450
#539 (Canadian) Dylan Wright in 250

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 85 13 671 282 662 7107 95 6

Posts: 7769

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/24/2019 6:03 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 85 13 671 282 662 7107 95 6

Posts: 7769

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/24/2019 6:24 AM

450 B Qualifying 1:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

davis224

Vital MX member davis224 286 davis224 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/286/avatar/c50_whiskey_1379725064.jpg?1379724798 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/davis224,286/all 08/15/06 17 1 172 3121 17 5

Posts: 3293

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Cornland, IL USA

8/24/2019 6:30 AM

What is up with Plessinger? Home track and over 8 seconds off the pace?

|

Brittneyb30

Vital MX member Brittneyb30 52157 Brittneyb30 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/52157/avatar/c50_unnamed_1515271835.jpg?1515271080 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brittneyb30,52157/all 05/06/16 18 467

Posts: 467

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

8/24/2019 6:44 AM



Made it!
|

420Racing

Vital MX member 420Racing 42807 420Racing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42807/avatar/c50_IMG_20140322_121832_1461880382.jpg?1461879451 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/420Racing,42807/all 04/09/14 107

Posts: 107

Joined: 4/9/2014

Location: Fairview, WV USA

8/24/2019 6:46 AM

What time do qualifiers start on gold?

|

Asselstine

Vital MX member Asselstine 67888 Asselstine /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Asselstine,67888/all 12/19/18 1 100

Posts: 101

Joined: 12/19/2018

Location: CAN

8/24/2019 6:47 AM

10 EST

|

420Racing

Vital MX member 420Racing 42807 420Racing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42807/avatar/c50_IMG_20140322_121832_1461880382.jpg?1461879451 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/420Racing,42807/all 04/09/14 107

Posts: 107

Joined: 4/9/2014

Location: Fairview, WV USA

8/24/2019 6:48 AM

Asselstine wrote:

10 EST

Thanks.

|

motoxxx599

Vital MX member motoxxx599 13011 motoxxx599 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13011/avatar/c50_index_1423687031.jpg?1423686253 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motoxxx599,13011/all 11/18/08 1 14 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motoxxx599,13011/setup 151 1770 5

Posts: 1921

Joined: 11/18/2008

Location: TX, USA

8/24/2019 6:54 AM

Brittneyb30 wrote:

Made it!

Injured at your home race? What did you do Brit?

|

Timo_2824

Vital MX member Timo_2824 55338 Timo_2824 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/55338/avatar/c50_IMG_20170926_230650_01_1506485286.jpg?1506485228 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Timo-2824,55338/all 12/19/16 6 263

Posts: 269

Joined: 12/19/2016

Location: Wichita, KS USA

8/24/2019 6:56 AM

davis224 wrote:

What is up with Plessinger? Home track and over 8 seconds off the pace?

Broken heels are no joke:
If your injury is minor, such as a crack in the bone with little muscle damage, you may be able to resume normal activities from 3 to 4 months after surgery. If your fracture is severe, however, it may take from 1 to 2 years before recovery is complete.

Despite the best efforts of the doctor and patient, normal foot and ankle motion is rarely regained after a severe fracture and patients do not typically resume their pre-injury level of function. A patient who is not very active might tolerate a foot that is not normal. On the other hand, a patient whose job or recreational activities require a lot of walking or climbing will notice more.

|

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx 39252 crusty_xx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39252/avatar/c50_swrr_1457545958.jpg?1457545320 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crusty-xx,39252/all 06/08/13 1 47 5425 16 1

Posts: 5472

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

8/24/2019 7:11 AM

Wow Wright 5 seconds up
Flock is no slouch either

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 34 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 270 16679 69

Posts: 16949

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/24/2019 7:12 AM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 158 9861 14

Posts: 10019

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/24/2019 7:12 AM

Of course they have to review the heartbreak of AC in Supercross.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Brittneyb30

Vital MX member Brittneyb30 52157 Brittneyb30 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/52157/avatar/c50_unnamed_1515271835.jpg?1515271080 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brittneyb30,52157/all 05/06/16 18 467

Posts: 467

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

8/24/2019 7:13 AM

Brittneyb30 wrote:

Made it!

motoxxx599 wrote:

Injured at your home race? What did you do Brit?

I took a fun tumble down walking down a hill. Sprain my ankle in 2 places & maybe a torn acl. My insurance is giving my issues with an mri. So I’m just waiting for them to approve that.

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 85 13 671 282 662 7107 95 6

Posts: 7769

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/24/2019 7:16 AM

250 B Qualifying 2:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Forum Main Moto-Related Ironman MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest