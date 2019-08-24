Ironman MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

20-ish minutes until timed qualifying starts.
250 B Qualifying 1:
Braced up and ready to go watch AC win 🙃
Canadian National Champ in B practice? What the heck?
fastest by 4 seconds
Here we go. Mosiman will be interesting next year.
Seriously. That’s wrong.
250 A Qualifying 1:
Matthes said on Twitter that it's Wright's decision to be in B.
B practice dude, 6th fastest
Immigration really has tightened up their vetting process lately!
Wright currently 6th fastest, awesome!
Few Canadian series regulars are there.
#285 Marshal Weltin in 450
#70 Josh Osby in 450
#280 Cade Clason in 450
#403 (Canadian) Keylan Meston in 450
#539 (Canadian) Dylan Wright in 250
450 A Qualifying 1:
450 B Qualifying 1:
What is up with Plessinger? Home track and over 8 seconds off the pace?
What time do qualifiers start on gold?
10 EST
Asselstine wrote:
10 EST
Thanks.
Brittneyb30 wrote:
Made it!
Injured at your home race? What did you do Brit?
davis224 wrote:
What is up with Plessinger? Home track and over 8 seconds off the pace?
Broken heels are no joke:
If your injury is minor, such as a crack in the bone with little muscle damage, you may be able to resume normal activities from 3 to 4 months after surgery. If your fracture is severe, however, it may take from 1 to 2 years before recovery is complete.
Despite the best efforts of the doctor and patient, normal foot and ankle motion is rarely regained after a severe fracture and patients do not typically resume their pre-injury level of function. A patient who is not very active might tolerate a foot that is not normal. On the other hand, a patient whose job or recreational activities require a lot of walking or climbing will notice more.
Wow Wright 5 seconds up
Flock is no slouch either
Of course they have to review the heartbreak of AC in Supercross.
Brittneyb30 wrote:
Made it!
motoxxx599 wrote:
Injured at your home race? What did you do Brit?
I took a fun tumble down walking down a hill. Sprain my ankle in 2 places & maybe a torn acl. My insurance is giving my issues with an mri. So I’m just waiting for them to approve that.
250 B Qualifying 2: