Forum Main Moto-Related Ironman MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Ironman MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 85 13 671 282 662 7118 95 6

Posts: 7781

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/24/2019 9:29 AM



30 minutes until the final race of the season!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

ky_savage

Vital MX member ky_savage 13180 ky_savage https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13180/avatar/c50_20190301_214558_1551725086.jpg?1551724520 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ky-savage,13180/all 12/04/08 4 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ky-savage,13180/setup 32 2029 56

Posts: 2061

Joined: 12/4/2008

Location: Harrodsburg, KY USA

8/24/2019 9:30 AM

I'm ready!

|

2019 Husqvarna TX300

CivBars

Vital MX member CivBars 70756 CivBars https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70756/avatar/c50_beastmode_3_1560901739.jpg?1560901333 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CivBars,70756/all 04/13/19 30 566 6

Posts: 596

Joined: 4/13/2019

Location: AZ, USA

8/24/2019 9:33 AM

250

1. 34
2. 12
3. 36

450

1. 1
2. 25
3. 94

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 108 3109 19

Posts: 3217

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

8/24/2019 9:39 AM

😥

|

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 88 5380 17

Posts: 5469

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

8/24/2019 9:48 AM

Let's do this. The track has a lot of changes this year.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Motocrossjunky

Vital MX member Motocrossjunky 38627 Motocrossjunky https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38627/avatar/c50_Schermafbeelding_2014_06_30_om_16.43.25_1404139486.jpg?1404139445 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Motocrossjunky,38627/all 04/23/13 19 234

Posts: 253

Joined: 4/23/2013

Location: Amsterdam, NLD

8/24/2019 9:55 AM

Link for a stream? 😇

|



plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 88 5380 17

Posts: 5469

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

8/24/2019 9:57 AM

Motocrossjunky wrote:

Link for a stream? 😇

Wait for it

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

RichardLoots

Vital MX member RichardLoots 46993 RichardLoots https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46993/avatar/c50_43080752_474642793043067_5964592569114427392_n_1561396686.jpg?1561396209 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RichardLoots,46993/all 04/19/15 3 46 3961 7

Posts: 4007

Joined: 4/19/2015

Location: Almere, NLD

8/24/2019 9:59 AM

Motocrossjunky wrote:

Link for a stream? 😇

https://www.supercrosslive.com/

|

the funniest thing about this particular signature is that by the time you realise it doesn't say anything it's to late to stop reading it

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_DSC_1350_1497719515.jpg?1497719270 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 18 16 4 37 3965 14

Posts: 4002

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

8/24/2019 10:00 AM

Rooting for AC92 to get that title today!

|

Youtube Instagram

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 88 5380 17

Posts: 5469

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

8/24/2019 10:04 AM

Motocrossjunky wrote:

Link for a stream? 😇

There it is.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Hrzk75

Vital MX member Hrzk75 68353 Hrzk75 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68353/avatar/c50_38799135_318185412258548_6322527532881018880_n_1546964338.jpg?1546963507 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hrzk75,68353/all 01/08/19 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hrzk75,68353/setup 9 75

Posts: 84

Joined: 1/8/2019

Location: SWE

8/24/2019 10:04 AM

someone else have my problem? i cant watch the races live on my computer, it will only work on my phone at the app..

|

Mummy_Napkin

Vital MX member Mummy_Napkin 61988 Mummy_Napkin https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61988/avatar/c50_AstronautG_1518287085.jpg?1518287075 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mummy-Napkin,61988/all 02/07/18 64

Posts: 64

Joined: 2/7/2018

Location: OH, USA

8/24/2019 10:06 AM

Hrzk75 wrote:

someone else have my problem? i cant watch the races live on my computer, it will only work on my phone at the app..

It's working on fire stick

|

RichardLoots

Vital MX member RichardLoots 46993 RichardLoots https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46993/avatar/c50_43080752_474642793043067_5964592569114427392_n_1561396686.jpg?1561396209 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RichardLoots,46993/all 04/19/15 3 46 3961 7

Posts: 4007

Joined: 4/19/2015

Location: Almere, NLD

8/24/2019 10:06 AM

Sandwarrior752 wrote:

Rooting for AC92 to get that title today!

yeah dude had such an amazing seaon , he has to win this one .. its his turn ..

|

the funniest thing about this particular signature is that by the time you realise it doesn't say anything it's to late to stop reading it

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 108 3109 19

Posts: 3217

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

8/24/2019 10:08 AM

Well time to turn my phone off until I can get home after work and watch the motos, haha. Enjoy the races!

|

bvm111

Vital MX member bvm111 10841 bvm111 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10841/avatar/c50_22D8B8E2_E5C1_4910_B6BC_0BDD42463B74_1542674775.jpg?1542674577 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/bvm111,10841/all 07/01/08 4 1 23 6662 51 3

Posts: 6685

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

8/24/2019 10:09 AM

Let’s go AC!!!

|

Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!

2016 KX450f
2006 KX250

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 34 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 270 16710 69

Posts: 16980

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/24/2019 10:11 AM

Hrzk75 wrote:

someone else have my problem? i cant watch the races live on my computer, it will only work on my phone at the app..

If you have adblock, turn it off, refresh page. Should work after that.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Chris_Buehler

Vital MX member Chris_Buehler 73661 Chris_Buehler /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Chris-Buehler,73661/all 07/21/19 56

Posts: 56

Joined: 7/21/2019

Location: Bristol, CT USA

8/24/2019 10:17 AM

No team orders there Cooper not holding back

|

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_DSC_1350_1497719515.jpg?1497719270 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 18 16 4 37 3965 14

Posts: 4002

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

8/24/2019 10:19 AM

Yamaha boys riding hard at the front!

|

Youtube Instagram

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 88 5380 17

Posts: 5469

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

8/24/2019 10:20 AM

C'mon fellas...updates please. You're all I got.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

74

Vital MX member 74 37201 74 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/37201/avatar/c50_IMG_2174_1427800501.jpg?1427799657 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/74,37201/all 01/16/13 1 433 1

Posts: 434

Joined: 1/16/2013

Location: FIN

8/24/2019 10:20 AM

This is good! Ferrandis, Cooper and Cianciarulo going for it!

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 85 13 671 282 662 7118 95 6

Posts: 7781

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/24/2019 10:20 AM

Jason is wrong. AC only needs 3rd to wrap it up since he holds the tie-breaker.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 158 9875 14

Posts: 10034

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/24/2019 10:21 AM

That camera positioned at the same level as the covered bridge. Does not show much, kind of a waste of a camera.


|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Hrzk75

Vital MX member Hrzk75 68353 Hrzk75 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68353/avatar/c50_38799135_318185412258548_6322527532881018880_n_1546964338.jpg?1546963507 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hrzk75,68353/all 01/08/19 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hrzk75,68353/setup 9 75

Posts: 84

Joined: 1/8/2019

Location: SWE

8/24/2019 10:21 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/24/2019 10:22 AM

Hrzk75 wrote:

someone else have my problem? i cant watch the races live on my computer, it will only work on my phone at the app..

-MAVERICK- wrote:

If you have adblock, turn it off, refresh page. Should work after that.

thx that made it work!

|

Racerman967

Vital MX member Racerman967 68149 Racerman967 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Racerman967,68149/all 01/01/19 31

Posts: 31

Joined: 1/1/2019

Location: Littleton, CO USA

8/24/2019 10:21 AM

34,32,92 starting leave the rest

|

davis224

Vital MX member davis224 286 davis224 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/286/avatar/c50_whiskey_1379725064.jpg?1379724798 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/davis224,286/all 08/15/06 17 1 172 3126 17 5

Posts: 3298

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Cornland, IL USA

8/24/2019 10:21 AM

plowboy wrote:

C'mon fellas...updates please. You're all I got.

Ferrandis in lead with Cooper all over him, battling hard. Cianciarulo hanging back about 1.5 seconds watching

|

CivBars

Vital MX member CivBars 70756 CivBars https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70756/avatar/c50_beastmode_3_1560901739.jpg?1560901333 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CivBars,70756/all 04/13/19 30 566 6

Posts: 596

Joined: 4/13/2019

Location: AZ, USA

8/24/2019 10:22 AM

That green Geico Honda gear!

|

Frère Jacques

Vital MX member Frère Jacques 66239 Frère Jacques /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Fr-re-Jacques,66239/all 10/06/18 3 193

Posts: 197

Joined: 10/6/2018

Location: BEL

8/24/2019 10:23 AM

if i'm ferrandis, I let cooper by and follow him and repass him later.

|

davis224

Vital MX member davis224 286 davis224 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/286/avatar/c50_whiskey_1379725064.jpg?1379724798 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/davis224,286/all 08/15/06 17 1 172 3126 17 5

Posts: 3298

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Cornland, IL USA

8/24/2019 10:23 AM

GD2 wrote:

Jason is wrong. AC only needs 3rd to wrap it up since he holds the tie-breaker.

If Ferrandis wins and AC gets 3rd, Ferrandis will have 8 wins to Adam's 7.

|

WCRider

Vital MX member WCRider 59185 WCRider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59185/avatar/c50_yjtyj_1563494544.jpg?1563493638 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WCRider,59185/all 08/19/17 7 8 1611 13

Posts: 1620

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

8/24/2019 10:25 AM

Cooper on rails.

|

Premixed112

Vital MX member Premixed112 46137 Premixed112 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46137/avatar/c50_G9A1852_1453922386.jpg?1453922195 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Premixed112,46137/all 02/19/15 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Premixed112,46137/setup 57 641 6

Posts: 698

Joined: 2/19/2015

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

8/24/2019 10:25 AM

Really want to see what's on the star yamaha pit boards

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Ironman MX - Main Races Bench Racing

The Latest