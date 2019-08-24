Ironman MX - Main Races Bench Racing

30 minutes until the final race of the season!
I'm ready!
2019 Husqvarna TX300
250
1. 34
2. 12
3. 36
450
1. 1
2. 25
3. 94
😥
Let's do this. The track has a lot of changes this year.
Link for a stream? 😇
Motocrossjunky wrote:
Link for a stream? 😇
Wait for it
Motocrossjunky wrote:
Link for a stream? 😇
Motocrossjunky wrote:
Link for a stream? 😇
There it is.
someone else have my problem? i cant watch the races live on my computer, it will only work on my phone at the app..
Sandwarrior752 wrote:
Rooting for AC92 to get that title today!
yeah dude had such an amazing seaon , he has to win this one .. its his turn ..
Well time to turn my phone off until I can get home after work and watch the motos, haha. Enjoy the races!
Let’s go AC!!!
No team orders there Cooper not holding back
C'mon fellas...updates please. You're all I got.
This is good! Ferrandis, Cooper and Cianciarulo going for it!
Jason is wrong. AC only needs 3rd to wrap it up since he holds the tie-breaker.
That camera positioned at the same level as the covered bridge. Does not show much, kind of a waste of a camera.
Hrzk75 wrote:
someone else have my problem? i cant watch the races live on my computer, it will only work on my phone at the app..
-MAVERICK- wrote:
If you have adblock, turn it off, refresh page. Should work after that.
thx that made it work!
34,32,92 starting leave the rest
That green Geico Honda gear!
if i'm ferrandis, I let cooper by and follow him and repass him later.
Cooper on rails.
Really want to see what's on the star yamaha pit boards