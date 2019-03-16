Indianapolis SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

30 minutes until free practice kicks off.
Holeshot?
It's practice so I don't know.
Heading to the stadium soon! I’m ready to smell some dirt & race fuel!
Going to be a long push tonight. As the 450 main finishes the F1 GP starts...
Almost won qualifying !
Surprised the B Group hasn't hit the track yet.
What's up with the live timing? Still showing Daytona 450 main result.
Group A is on track. Too bad live timing is nonexistent.
Sexton & Forkner just out here going back & forth on times. Forkner back to the top.— Racer X (@racerxonline) March 16, 2019
Reed fastest in 450 group A free practice.— Racer X (@racerxonline) March 16, 2019
The qualifying livestream has started.
I Didnt catch where Jim Holly was going with the wanna buy a house answer ? Anyone?
I Didnt catch where Jim Holly was going with the wanna buy a house answer ? Anyone?
Yeah i have no idea what the analogy ment
All i could gather from it, its hard to buy a house, and its also hard to buy that Eli will go on a winning streak going by his past races this season. But hell if i know.....
@justinbarcia is back this weekend in Indy. | @supercrosslive (Photo - @kardyphoto)
Not sure about the track.
Live timing still shot for everyone?
Live timing is still down. Goodness gracious.
Live timing is still down. Goodness gracious.
Mine is working, just kicked in.
The track looks bad and live timing is still down. #ComplainingIsWhatWeDoHereAtVital
OMG this guy they are showing is rolling the whole damn track
Damn Sexton has been on fire, needs to keep it together in the mains.
Sexton said he didn't think anyone would take the outside of the split lane yesterday, I don't think he's taken the inside yet.