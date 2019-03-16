Forum Main Moto-Related Indianapolis SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Indianapolis SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 24 10 671 289 603 6674 88 6

Posts: 7281

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/16/2019 8:30 AM



30 minutes until free practice kicks off.

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 217 13811 66 1

Posts: 14030

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

3/16/2019 8:35 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/16/2019 8:36 AM

Holeshot?

It's practice so I don't know.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 24 10 671 289 603 6674 88 6

Posts: 7281

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/16/2019 8:38 AM

ICYMI:



|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

eric513anderson

Vital MX member eric513anderson 48056 eric513anderson https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48056/avatar/c50_39369181_FFF4_4C8C_A645_DE292C8BA80D_1540079385.jpg?1540078561 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/eric513anderson,48056/all 07/09/15 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/eric513anderson,48056/setup 46 1316 13

Posts: 1362

Joined: 7/9/2015

Location: Saint Marys, OH USA

3/16/2019 8:40 AM

Heading to the stadium soon! I’m ready to smell some dirt & race fuel!

|

2011 Yamaha YZ 250 -MX
1996 Yamaha Banshee 350 -Trails
1982 Chevy S10
2005 Pontiac GTO -451rwhp

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_image_3224f_Homo_naledi_1552108439.jpg?1552107906 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 1 9 367

Posts: 378

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Vidal, ZAF

3/16/2019 8:41 AM

Going to be a long push tonight. As the 450 main finishes the F1 GP starts...

|

Question

Vital MX member Question 43631 Question https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43631/avatar/c50_20150109_194212_1471296972.jpg?1471296739 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Question,43631/all 06/26/14 14 1799 20 3

Posts: 1813

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

3/16/2019 8:48 AM

Almost won qualifying !

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 24 10 671 289 603 6674 88 6

Posts: 7281

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/16/2019 9:16 AM

Surprised the B Group hasn't hit the track yet.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_image_3224f_Homo_naledi_1552108439.jpg?1552107906 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 1 9 367

Posts: 378

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Vidal, ZAF

3/16/2019 9:21 AM

What's up with the live timing? Still showing Daytona 450 main result.

|

FeetUp

Vital MX member FeetUp 2547 FeetUp https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2547/avatar/c50_92809020_1292907228.jpg?1294180240 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FeetUp,2547/all 12/04/07 1 21 138

Posts: 160

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: Santa Maria, CA USA

3/16/2019 9:29 AM

Boomslang wrote:

What's up with the live timing? Still showing Daytona 450 main result.

+1

|

My favorite rider is K.C Carlyle

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 24 10 671 289 603 6674 88 6

Posts: 7281

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/16/2019 9:32 AM

Group A is on track. Too bad live timing is nonexistent.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Sebastiaan83

Vital MX member Sebastiaan83 64005 Sebastiaan83 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64005/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1526322424603_1540731792.jpg?1540730835 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sebastiaan83,64005/all 05/26/18 4

Posts: 4

Joined: 5/26/2018

Location: NLD

3/16/2019 9:33 AM

Boomslang wrote:

What's up with the live timing? Still showing Daytona 450 main result.

+2

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 24 10 671 289 603 6674 88 6

Posts: 7281

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/16/2019 9:41 AM



Forkner and Sexton also crashed together at one point.
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 24 10 671 289 603 6674 88 6

Posts: 7281

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/16/2019 9:52 AM


|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 24 10 671 289 603 6674 88 6

Posts: 7281

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/16/2019 10:01 AM

The qualifying livestream has started.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1812 63274 1 836 59

Posts: 65087

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

3/16/2019 10:06 AM

Split lanes are fucking queer.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Tarz483

Vital MX member Tarz483 14304 Tarz483 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14304/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1453403633145_1453404494.jpg?1453403713 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/all 02/25/09 13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/setup 339 3832 12

Posts: 4171

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

3/16/2019 10:06 AM

I Didnt catch where Jim Holly was going with the wanna buy a house answer ? Anyone?

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1812 63274 1 836 59

Posts: 65087

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

3/16/2019 10:08 AM

Tarz483 wrote:

I Didnt catch where Jim Holly was going with the wanna buy a house answer ? Anyone?

That was a retarded analogy he tried to make, went over like a fart in church.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Tarz483

Vital MX member Tarz483 14304 Tarz483 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14304/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1453403633145_1453404494.jpg?1453403713 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/all 02/25/09 13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/setup 339 3832 12

Posts: 4171

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

3/16/2019 10:10 AM

Tarz483 wrote:

I Didnt catch where Jim Holly was going with the wanna buy a house answer ? Anyone?

ocscottie wrote:

That was a retarded analogy he tried to make, went over like a fart in church.

Yeah i have no idea what the analogy ment

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1812 63274 1 836 59

Posts: 65087

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

3/16/2019 10:23 AM

Tarz483 wrote:

Yeah i have no idea what the analogy ment

All i could gather from it, its hard to buy a house, and its also hard to buy that Eli will go on a winning streak going by his past races this season. But hell if i know.....

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 24 10 671 289 603 6674 88 6

Posts: 7281

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/16/2019 10:26 AM

View this post on Instagram

@justinbarcia is back this weekend in Indy. | @supercrosslive (Photo - @kardyphoto)

A post shared by Racer X Online (@racerxonline) on

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Dougy1

Vital MX member Dougy1 57244 Dougy1 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dougy1,57244/all 04/14/17 15 250

Posts: 265

Joined: 4/14/2017

Location: AUS

3/16/2019 10:30 AM

Not sure about the track.

|

DPR250R

Vital MX member DPR250R 720 DPR250R https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/720/avatar/c50_627271418_1208822570.jpg?1294177979 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DPR250R,720/all 09/14/06 2 3 6 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DPR250R,720/setup 25 1666 2 5 4

Posts: 1691

Joined: 9/14/2006

Location: NJ, USA

3/16/2019 10:31 AM

Live timing still shot for everyone?

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 24 10 671 289 603 6674 88 6

Posts: 7281

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/16/2019 10:31 AM

Live timing is still down. Goodness gracious.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1812 63274 1 836 59

Posts: 65087

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

3/16/2019 10:33 AM

GD2 wrote:

Live timing is still down. Goodness gracious.

Mine is working, just kicked in.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Motofinne

Vital MX member Motofinne 41595 Motofinne https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41595/avatar/c50_koppp_1534365029.jpg?1534364734 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Motofinne,41595/all 01/04/14 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Motofinne,41595/setup 87 6891 9

Posts: 6979

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

3/16/2019 10:34 AM

The track looks bad and live timing is still down. #ComplainingIsWhatWeDoHereAtVital

|

IG = https://www.instagram.com/simonfinne/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Simon_Finne

DPR250R

Vital MX member DPR250R 720 DPR250R https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/720/avatar/c50_627271418_1208822570.jpg?1294177979 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DPR250R,720/all 09/14/06 2 3 6 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DPR250R,720/setup 25 1666 2 5 4

Posts: 1691

Joined: 9/14/2006

Location: NJ, USA

3/16/2019 10:34 AM

ocscottie wrote:

Mine is working, just kicked in.

Yup

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1812 63274 1 836 59

Posts: 65087

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

3/16/2019 10:35 AM

OMG this guy they are showing is rolling the whole damn track

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_image_3224f_Homo_naledi_1552108439.jpg?1552107906 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 1 9 367

Posts: 378

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Vidal, ZAF

3/16/2019 10:38 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/16/2019 10:40 AM

DPR250R wrote:

Live timing still shot for everyone?

Ya..dead as a doornail....EDIT. up and running now.

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1812 63274 1 836 59

Posts: 65087

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

3/16/2019 10:45 AM

Damn Sexton has been on fire, needs to keep it together in the mains.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 93 2616 17

Posts: 2710

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

3/16/2019 10:48 AM

Sexton said he didn't think anyone would take the outside of the split lane yesterday, I don't think he's taken the inside yet.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Indianapolis SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest