Indianapolis SX - Night Show Bench Racing

About 30 minutes until the broadcast kicks off!
Holeshot!!!
My firestick is screwed,
If someone has a twitch link I'd appreciate it
Crushedankle@yahoo.com
Podium
Webb,Marv and Baggett
Is this where panic sets in and rubbings racing? Kind of a unique track.
JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.
Top 5 !
Feels like a make or break sort of night for Eli, Kenny and Marvin.
Hoping the battle for the championship tightens up a bit tonight so I'd be good with:
Roczen
Tomac
Musquin
Reed
Baggett
Hill
Savatgy
Webb
Why did they get rid of the bump going into the inside line? It worked out well with the bump at the beginning to even out the two lanes. Now the inside is heavily favored to be faster.
Honestly why do they keep changing the track design when the riders start making things unique and different?
Anyone streaming this?
Hahaha, oh Ricky.
A Mart cases the jump and it upsets his corner for Sexton to pass. Ricky's comment, "Great pass by sexton as Alex goes to the outside"
Come on guys, pay attention...
Wow my whole Pulp team for 250 class is all in heat 2 , none in this race , kinda weird lol
Sexton is the man...when Forkner isnt on the track
Do Ralph and Jeff watch the same camera angle that we do?
A Mart just damn near killed himself in the rhythm where Sexton got passed, and instead of saying anything about that, Ricky just says “Martin went outside and got passed”
What the hell
shit'll buff out
aeffertz wrote:
Why did they get rid of the bump going into the inside line? It worked out well with the bump at the beginning to even out the two lanes. Now the inside is heavily favored to be faster.
Honestly why do they keep changing the track design when the riders start making things unique and different?
Hopefully J coop can still do it !
I'm liking these things without ruts all over them, what are they called.Ohh corners lol
250 Heat 1:
pretty big crowd there tonight.
WoodsRacer wrote:
Hahaha, oh Ricky.
A Mart cases the jump and it upsets his corner for Sexton to pass. Ricky's comment, "Great pass by sexton as Alex goes to the outside"
Come on guys, pay attention...
Yea he didn't mention that Martin went for a jump combo that no one has done all day and tried to triple into corner. *shrugs*
Looks packed , full house
Just got here...somewhere I read....Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 4:30 PM Pacific, 7 PM Eastern
This is a better commercial view than most , closer to the start would be better tho imo
hillbilly wrote:
My firestick is screwed,
If someone has a twitch link I'd appreciate it
Crushedankle@yahoo.com
wow showed the monster girl the for 5 seconds.. its an improvement!
damn... hope he is ok
Can anyone email a link to Tierrabmx@gmail.com for me? DMs don't work for me
GD2 wrote:
About 30 minutes until the broadcast kicks off!
Race Links
im so excited to be watching this.
Love dean wilson.