Indianapolis SX - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 24 10 671 289 604 6682 88 6

Posts: 7290

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/16/2019 3:30 PM



About 30 minutes until the broadcast kicks off!

Gus

Vital MX member Gus 55782 Gus https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/55782/avatar/c50_D7B38F80_2447_41B1_A5BD_BF447096A6B6_1551299998.jpg?1551299844 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Gus,55782/all 01/15/17 14 332

Posts: 346

Joined: 1/15/2017

Location: Halifax, NC USA

3/16/2019 3:37 PM

Holeshot!!!

hillbilly

Vital MX member hillbilly 373 hillbilly https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/373/avatar/c50_image_1419194028.jpg?1419193695 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hillbilly,373/all 08/16/06 14 599 7856 3

Posts: 8456

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Afton, TN USA

3/16/2019 3:43 PM

My firestick is screwed,

If someone has a twitch link I'd appreciate it

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 9 49

Posts: 58

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

3/16/2019 3:45 PM

Podium

nccrimsonghost

Vital MX member nccrimsonghost 55745 nccrimsonghost https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/55745/avatar/c50_poster37_1484277407.jpg?1484276691 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/nccrimsonghost,55745/all 01/12/17 7 243 12

Posts: 250

Joined: 1/12/2017

Location: Raleigh, NC USA

3/16/2019 3:46 PM

Webb,Marv and Baggett

Drtbykr

Vital MX member Drtbykr 881 Drtbykr https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/881/avatar/c50_335BBE45_AE92_42C8_9E38_DD70AF2346B1_1532617212.jpg?1532616404 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Drtbykr,881/all 10/29/06 105 1494 11 1

Posts: 1600

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

3/16/2019 3:50 PM

Is this where panic sets in and rubbings racing? Kind of a unique track.

JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.

Question

Vital MX member Question 43631 Question https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43631/avatar/c50_20150109_194212_1471296972.jpg?1471296739 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Question,43631/all 06/26/14 14 1804 21 3

Posts: 1818

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

3/16/2019 3:50 PM

Top 5 !

slowgti

Vital MX member slowgti 50431 slowgti /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/slowgti,50431/all 01/14/16 9 514 1

Posts: 523

Joined: 1/14/2016

Location: Monroe, GA USA

3/16/2019 3:56 PM

Feels like a make or break sort of night for Eli, Kenny and Marvin.

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_DSC_1350_1497719515.jpg?1497719270 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 12 16 4 37 3835 14

Posts: 3872

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

3/16/2019 3:59 PM

Hell yeah lets go!!! Doubt i'll be able to stay up all night but atleast hyped to see some racing live.

Moto Obsessed

Vital MX member Moto Obsessed 68037 Moto Obsessed https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68037/avatar/c50_s600_big_nac_1548986423.jpg?1548985474 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moto-Obsessed,68037/all 12/27/18 1 7 210

Posts: 217

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

3/16/2019 4:03 PM

Drtbykr wrote:

Is this where panic sets in and rubbings racing? Kind of a unique track.

Afraid we won't see a ton of rubbin on this track... I think the whoops will be the main passing spot. I hope they prove me wrong

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 3 111

Posts: 115

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

3/16/2019 4:03 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/16/2019 4:04 PM

Hoping the battle for the championship tightens up a bit tonight so I'd be good with:

Roczen
Tomac
Musquin
Reed
Baggett
Hill
Savatgy
Webb

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 93 2623 17

Posts: 2717

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

3/16/2019 4:04 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/16/2019 4:06 PM

Why did they get rid of the bump going into the inside line? It worked out well with the bump at the beginning to even out the two lanes. Now the inside is heavily favored to be faster.

Honestly why do they keep changing the track design when the riders start making things unique and different?

woody woodpecker

Vital MX member woody woodpecker 11326 woody woodpecker https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11326/avatar/c50_kravatar_1452372370.jpg?1452372217 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/woody-woodpecker,11326/all 07/28/08 2 7 14 1192 31 1

Posts: 1206

Joined: 7/28/2008

Location: Newry, GBR

3/16/2019 4:05 PM

Anyone streaming this?

WoodsRacer

Vital MX member WoodsRacer 44517 WoodsRacer https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44517/avatar/c50_Javis_1437594359.jpg?1437594307 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WoodsRacer,44517/all 09/28/14 4 307 2

Posts: 311

Joined: 9/28/2014

Location: MN, USA

3/16/2019 4:08 PM

Hahaha, oh Ricky.

A Mart cases the jump and it upsets his corner for Sexton to pass. Ricky's comment, "Great pass by sexton as Alex goes to the outside"

Come on guys, pay attention...

Tarz483

Vital MX member Tarz483 14304 Tarz483 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14304/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1453403633145_1453404494.jpg?1453403713 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/all 02/25/09 13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/setup 339 3848 12

Posts: 4187

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

3/16/2019 4:08 PM

Wow my whole Pulp team for 250 class is all in heat 2 , none in this race , kinda weird lol

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 197 199 2781 1812 63285 1 836 59

Posts: 65098

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

3/16/2019 4:08 PM

Sexton is the man...when Forkner isnt on the track

moscrop940

Vital MX member moscrop940 20030 moscrop940 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20030/avatar/c50_kurt_caselli_ride_1385073512.jpg?1385073338 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/moscrop940,20030/all 04/20/10 26 913 5 2

Posts: 939

Joined: 4/20/2010

Location: Temecula, CA USA

3/16/2019 4:09 PM

Do Ralph and Jeff watch the same camera angle that we do?

A Mart just damn near killed himself in the rhythm where Sexton got passed, and instead of saying anything about that, Ricky just says “Martin went outside and got passed”

What the hell

Tarz483

Vital MX member Tarz483 14304 Tarz483 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14304/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1453403633145_1453404494.jpg?1453403713 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/all 02/25/09 13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/setup 339 3848 12

Posts: 4187

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

3/16/2019 4:10 PM

aeffertz wrote:

Why did they get rid of the bump going into the inside line? It worked out well with the bump at the beginning to even out the two lanes. Now the inside is heavily favored to be faster.

Honestly why do they keep changing the track design when the riders start making things unique and different?

Hopefully J coop can still do it !

mx_phreek

Vital MX member mx_phreek 17303 mx_phreek https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17303/avatar/c50_94724070_1293893912.jpg?1294193329 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx-phreek,17303/all 10/07/09 1 29 1022 68

Posts: 1051

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

3/16/2019 4:10 PM

I'm liking these things without ruts all over them, what are they called.Ohh corners lol

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 24 10 671 289 604 6682 88 6

Posts: 7290

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/16/2019 4:12 PM

250 Heat 1:

drenmaster

Vital MX member drenmaster 45179 drenmaster /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/drenmaster,45179/all 12/06/14 7 644 19

Posts: 651

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

3/16/2019 4:13 PM

pretty big crowd there tonight.

mx_phreek

Vital MX member mx_phreek 17303 mx_phreek https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17303/avatar/c50_94724070_1293893912.jpg?1294193329 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx-phreek,17303/all 10/07/09 1 29 1022 68

Posts: 1051

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

3/16/2019 4:14 PM

WoodsRacer wrote:

Hahaha, oh Ricky.

A Mart cases the jump and it upsets his corner for Sexton to pass. Ricky's comment, "Great pass by sexton as Alex goes to the outside"

Come on guys, pay attention...

Yea he didn't mention that Martin went for a jump combo that no one has done all day and tried to triple into corner. *shrugs*

Tarz483

Vital MX member Tarz483 14304 Tarz483 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14304/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1453403633145_1453404494.jpg?1453403713 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/all 02/25/09 13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/setup 339 3848 12

Posts: 4187

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

3/16/2019 4:14 PM

Looks packed , full house

Ted722

Vital MX member Ted722 29717 Ted722 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/29717/avatar/c50_MMX_1015_Sand_722s_RM250_1475015050.jpg?1475015038 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ted722,29717/all 09/21/11 4 50 3085 21 1

Posts: 3135

Joined: 9/21/2011

Location: Sacramento, CA USA

3/16/2019 4:14 PM

Just got here...somewhere I read....Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 4:30 PM Pacific, 7 PM Eastern

Tarz483

Vital MX member Tarz483 14304 Tarz483 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14304/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1453403633145_1453404494.jpg?1453403713 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/all 02/25/09 13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/setup 339 3848 12

Posts: 4187

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

3/16/2019 4:16 PM

This is a better commercial view than most , closer to the start would be better tho imo

Question

Vital MX member Question 43631 Question https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43631/avatar/c50_20150109_194212_1471296972.jpg?1471296739 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Question,43631/all 06/26/14 14 1804 21 3

Posts: 1818

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

3/16/2019 4:17 PM

hillbilly wrote:

My firestick is screwed,

If someone has a twitch link I'd appreciate it

Crushedankle@yahoo.com


Guys, I have just sent 4 DMs
drenmaster

Vital MX member drenmaster 45179 drenmaster /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/drenmaster,45179/all 12/06/14 7 644 19

Posts: 651

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

3/16/2019 4:18 PM

wow showed the monster girl the for 5 seconds.. its an improvement!

drenmaster

Vital MX member drenmaster 45179 drenmaster /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/drenmaster,45179/all 12/06/14 7 644 19

Posts: 651

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

3/16/2019 4:19 PM

damn... hope he is ok

GoggleFiend904

Vital MX member GoggleFiend904 54928 GoggleFiend904 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54928/avatar/c50_image_1480900273.jpg?1480900079 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GoggleFiend904,54928/all 11/14/16 15 657

Posts: 672

Joined: 11/14/2016

Location: USA

3/16/2019 4:19 PM

Can anyone email a link to Tierrabmx@gmail.com for me? DMs don't work for me

Camduhman212

Vital MX member Camduhman212 57441 Camduhman212 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57441/avatar/c50_unnamed_1493333130.jpg?1493332965 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Camduhman212,57441/all 04/27/17 1 13 111

Posts: 125

Joined: 4/27/2017

Location: Austin, TX USA

3/16/2019 4:19 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/16/2019 4:42 PM

GD2 wrote:

About 30 minutes until the broadcast kicks off!

Race Links

im so excited to be watching this.
Love dean wilson.

