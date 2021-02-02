Indianapolis 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Holeshot!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Boom Podium
Holeshot!
DAMMIT. Always a bridesmaid and never the bride.
So does Colt make it three in a row tonight?
After my totally dominant holeshot of last Saturday’s race thread, I decided to give you other guys a chance today.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Fact: The next Tuesday night race is on March 16th.
Holesho....iiiit. Got a feeling that tonight will decide the 450 class winner. 250 is still to crazy..
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Not confident in my PulpMX Fantasy 450 team what so ever.
plowboy wrote:
Holesho....iiiit. Got a feeling that tonight will decide the 450 class winner. 250 is still to crazy..
Naw, Daytona is when the season heats up, and with those 3 races at Atlanta Speedway, thats gonna be a huge decider IMO. Tomac could go on a terror...
100% have Jett's glasses ready for the podium.
Love Tuesday nights now!!!!!
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Fact: The next Tuesday night race is on March 16th.
Disappointing. I love these mid-week races!!
Does anyone else’s Peacock still say coverage beginning shortly?
Never mind, I see now in the qualifying thread it says 730. Thought the info in the sticky said 7.
Question...was Malcolm's P5 Qualifying his best ever?
Maybe, I just have a feeling that whoever wins tonight will go on a tear from here on out. My magic 8 ball says it will be Kenny or Eli.
vansnxtweek489 wrote:
Does anyone else’s Peacock still say coverage beginning shortly?
Never mind, I see now in the qualifying thread it says 730. Thought the info in the sticky said 7.
13 more minutes.
OK, I have to resist looking at the live timing tonight during the races, so no more spoilers from the live timing that is actually live and is ~1 to 3 minutes ahead of the Peacock video feed.
I could really get used to these Tuesday races, really makes Monday suck alot less
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Reese95w wrote:
OK, I have to resist looking at the live timing tonight during the races, so no more spoilers from the live timing that is actually live and is ~1 to 3 minutes ahead of the Peacock video feed.
I dont have the will power to not look lol
5 min board is up!
Need to figure out how to sync the Live Timing with Peacock's video feed.
Kenny and Eli are in different heats, Kennys heat 2 seems a little more stacked.
We are live!
You know what is damn impressive? They haven’t shown Roczen’s 2017 crash once this year.
Def loving the Tues night SX!!
foreman52 wrote:
You know what is damn impressive? They haven’t shown Roczen’s 2017 crash once this year.
Didnt even think about that, good catch!