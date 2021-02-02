Forum Main Moto-Related Indianapolis 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Indianapolis 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Bench Racing Indianapolis Supercross 2021
2021 Monster Energy Supercross Bench Racing Indianapolis Supercross 2021
GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 236 16 671 179 771 7915 107 6

Posts: 8686

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/2/2021 4:00 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/2/2021 4:00 PM

Photo

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 424 24476 111 1

Posts: 24909

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/2/2021 4:00 PM

Holeshot!

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1825 64016 1 836 59

Posts: 65843

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/2/2021 4:00 PM

Boom Podium

avidchimp

Vital MX member avidchimp 11013 avidchimp https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11013/avatar/c50_s1200_images.jpeg_1_1595092044.jpg?1595091777 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/avidchimp,11013/all 07/09/08 12 10 3581 11 1

Posts: 3593

Joined: 7/9/2008

Location: Studio City, CA USA

2/2/2021 4:00 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/2/2021 4:01 PM

Holeshot!

DAMMIT. Always a bridesmaid and never the bride.

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1825 64016 1 836 59

Posts: 65843

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/2/2021 4:01 PM

So does Colt make it three in a row tonight?

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 158 11188 22 1

Posts: 11347

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/2/2021 4:02 PM

After my totally dominant holeshot of last Saturday's race thread, I decided to give you other guys a chance today. grin

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 424 24476 111 1

Posts: 24909

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/2/2021 4:03 PM

Fact: The next Tuesday night race is on March 16th.

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 96 6081 22

Posts: 6179

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/2/2021 4:05 PM

Holesho....iiiit. Got a feeling that tonight will decide the 450 class winner. 250 is still to crazy..

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 148 5272 25

Posts: 5424

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/2/2021 4:07 PM

Not confident in my PulpMX Fantasy 450 team what so ever. grin

Drtbykr

Vital MX member Drtbykr 881 Drtbykr https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/881/avatar/c50_2CFE13F3_18F1_44F3_9B36_B5065450E8EB_1607794780.jpg?1607794117 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Drtbykr,881/all 10/29/06 116 1826 10

Posts: 1942

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

2/2/2021 4:07 PM

plowboy wrote:

Holesho....iiiit. Got a feeling that tonight will decide the 450 class winner. 250 is still to crazy..

Lots of rounds to go yet for the four-fiddys.

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1825 64016 1 836 59

Posts: 65843

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/2/2021 4:08 PM

plowboy wrote:

Holesho....iiiit. Got a feeling that tonight will decide the 450 class winner. 250 is still to crazy..

Naw, Daytona is when the season heats up, and with those 3 races at Atlanta Speedway, thats gonna be a huge decider IMO. Tomac could go on a terror...

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 73 1535 1

Posts: 1608

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

2/2/2021 4:12 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/2/2021 4:12 PM

100% have Jett's glasses ready for the podium.

Photo

Johnny Lock

Vital MX member Johnny Lock 64515 Johnny Lock https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64515/avatar/c50_05DCCB33_6A35_4477_A845_C19FF2591ED7_1607614379.jpg?1607614285 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Johnny-Lock,64515/all 06/21/18 15 712 2

Posts: 727

Joined: 6/21/2018

Location: TX, USA

2/2/2021 4:12 PM

Love Tuesday nights now!!!!!

foreman52

Vital MX member foreman52 64049 foreman52 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64049/avatar/c50_13912434_10154475576955159_1169604746492193570_n_1567725689.jpg?1567724714 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/foreman52,64049/all 05/29/18 1 31 485 1

Posts: 517

Joined: 5/29/2018

Location: CAN

2/2/2021 4:12 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Fact: The next Tuesday night race is on March 16th.

Disappointing. I love these mid-week races!!

vansnxtweek489

Vital MX member vansnxtweek489 78927 vansnxtweek489 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/78927/avatar/c50_IMG_7957_1599737633.jpg?1599736826 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/vansnxtweek489,78927/all 01/27/20 6 314 1

Posts: 320

Joined: 1/27/2020

Location: FM, USA

2/2/2021 4:16 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/2/2021 4:18 PM

Does anyone else’s Peacock still say coverage beginning shortly?

Never mind, I see now in the qualifying thread it says 730. Thought the info in the sticky said 7.

StartedTooLate

Vital MX member StartedTooLate 39268 StartedTooLate /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/StartedTooLate,39268/all 06/09/13 35 2162 6

Posts: 2197

Joined: 6/9/2013

Location: Not there.., CA USA

2/2/2021 4:16 PM

Question...was Malcolm's P5 Qualifying his best ever?

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 424 24476 111 1

Posts: 24909

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/2/2021 4:16 PM

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 96 6081 22

Posts: 6179

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/2/2021 4:16 PM

plowboy wrote:

Holesho....iiiit. Got a feeling that tonight will decide the 450 class winner. 250 is still to crazy..

ocscottie wrote:

Naw, Daytona is when the season heats up, and with those 3 races at Atlanta Speedway, thats gonna be a huge decider IMO. Tomac could go on a terror...

Maybe, I just have a feeling that whoever wins tonight will go on a tear from here on out. My magic 8 ball says it will be Kenny or Eli.

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 424 24476 111 1

Posts: 24909

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/2/2021 4:17 PM

vansnxtweek489 wrote:

Does anyone else’s Peacock still say coverage beginning shortly?

Never mind, I see now in the qualifying thread it says 730. Thought the info in the sticky said 7.

13 more minutes.

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 158 11188 22 1

Posts: 11347

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/2/2021 4:21 PM

OK, I have to resist looking at the live timing tonight during the races, so no more spoilers from the live timing that is actually live and is ~1 to 3 minutes ahead of the Peacock video feed.

patrickadizzle

Vital MX member patrickadizzle 28499 patrickadizzle https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28499/avatar/c50_s200x600_doggles_1377727881_1427776725.jpg?1427776346 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/patrickadizzle,28499/all 07/05/11 2 16 1518 2

Posts: 1534

Joined: 7/5/2011

Location: San Diego, CA USA

2/2/2021 4:22 PM

I could really get used to these Tuesday races, really makes Monday suck alot less grin

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 73 1535 1

Posts: 1608

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

2/2/2021 4:22 PM


Thanks for posting these.
ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1825 64016 1 836 59

Posts: 65843

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/2/2021 4:23 PM

Reese95w wrote:

OK, I have to resist looking at the live timing tonight during the races, so no more spoilers from the live timing that is actually live and is ~1 to 3 minutes ahead of the Peacock video feed.

I dont have the will power to not look lol

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1825 64016 1 836 59

Posts: 65843

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/2/2021 4:25 PM

5 min board is up!

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 158 11188 22 1

Posts: 11347

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/2/2021 4:27 PM

Reese95w wrote:

OK, I have to resist looking at the live timing tonight

ocscottie wrote:

I dont have the will power to not look lol

Need to figure out how to sync the Live Timing with Peacock's video feed.

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1825 64016 1 836 59

Posts: 65843

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/2/2021 4:29 PM

Kenny and Eli are in different heats, Kennys heat 2 seems a little more stacked.

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1825 64016 1 836 59

Posts: 65843

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/2/2021 4:30 PM

We are live!

foreman52

Vital MX member foreman52 64049 foreman52 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64049/avatar/c50_13912434_10154475576955159_1169604746492193570_n_1567725689.jpg?1567724714 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/foreman52,64049/all 05/29/18 1 31 485 1

Posts: 517

Joined: 5/29/2018

Location: CAN

2/2/2021 4:30 PM

You know what is damn impressive? They haven’t shown Roczen’s 2017 crash once this year.

malachi177

Vital MX member malachi177 24466 malachi177 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/24466/avatar/c50_RV_12_oclock_1551758514.jpg?1551757763 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/malachi177,24466/all 12/18/10 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/malachi177,24466/setup 15 2256 3

Posts: 2271

Joined: 12/18/2010

Location: B.C., CAN

2/2/2021 4:31 PM

Def loving the Tues night SX!!

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1825 64016 1 836 59

Posts: 65843

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/2/2021 4:32 PM

foreman52 wrote:

You know what is damn impressive? They haven’t shown Roczen’s 2017 crash once this year.

Didnt even think about that, good catch!

