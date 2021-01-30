Forum Main Moto-Related Indianapolis 1 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Indianapolis 1 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Bench Racing Indianapolis
GD2

1/30/2021 4:32 PM

Photo

The broadcast starts in less than 30 minutes!

Reese95w

1/30/2021 4:32 PM

Photo
"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

ocscottie

1/30/2021 4:32 PM

podium

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
str8line

1/30/2021 4:35 PM

Um, podium too?

mgifracing

1/30/2021 4:36 PM

Late to the gate as usual here lol Suup fellas

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

str8line

1/30/2021 4:36 PM

How did DeCoster get that holeshot?!

bvm111

1/30/2021 4:40 PM

i'm fifth on the holeshot today 🤦‍♂️

Don't piss off the old people - the older they get the less "life in prison" is a deterrent for them!

2020.5 KTM 450 SXF FE

2020.5 KTM 450 SXF FE
2006 KX250

Ingjr1

1/30/2021 4:42 PM

As usual, off the podium.

Jaybird67k

1/30/2021 4:43 PM

Bringing up the rear.

Lloydcarter

1/30/2021 4:46 PM

Who's got Zacho for the win tonight?

ocscottie

1/30/2021 4:47 PM

Lloydcarter wrote:

Who's got Zacho for the win tonight?

I dont "got him" for it, but sure would love to see it!!

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
str8line

1/30/2021 4:56 PM

14 riders within 1 second(Barcia .02 seconds out, but counting him). Crazy stuff again.

KMC440

1/30/2021 4:57 PM

Reese95w wrote: Photo

Boooooooo !!

cwel11

1/30/2021 4:58 PM

Lloydcarter wrote:

Who's got Zacho for the win tonight?

Moose can

ElliotB16

1/30/2021 5:02 PM

The nostalgia of having Todd Harris in booth.

str8line

1/30/2021 5:02 PM

So Jett fastest in qualifying. The kid is amazing. I think he wins tonight.

Sandwarrior752

1/30/2021 5:02 PM

sxlive.tv video pass thing is live lets go!

KMC440

1/30/2021 5:02 PM

QUIT YELLING !!

patrickadizzle

1/30/2021 5:03 PM

Lets gooooo

Markturbo

1/30/2021 5:03 PM

Todd Harris?

aeffertz

1/30/2021 5:03 PM
str8line wrote:

So Jett fastest in qualifying. The kid is amazing. I think he wins tonight.

Would love to see it but I'm curious to see how he handles a super rutty SX track. I don't think he's really raced one yet, though Houston was a bit soft for the most part.

Stream is up and running!

|


-MAVERICK-

1/30/2021 5:04 PM

Markturbo wrote:

Todd Harris?

Yep.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

DownSouth

1/30/2021 5:05 PM

This could be Tomac's night if he gets good enough starts.

He was fast right from the start in the free practice which is not the norm for him. He seemed comfortable from the get go.

Spudinki45

1/30/2021 5:07 PM

Not gonna lie, Todd Harris just sounds like Ralph but not as exciting

str8line

1/30/2021 5:08 PM

CC so fast in the whoops.

Harv379

1/30/2021 5:09 PM

I missed it, who the heck's announcing with Ricky? I do not like this guys voice one bit.

aeffertz

1/30/2021 5:09 PM

Spudinki45 wrote:

Not gonna lie, Todd Harris just sounds like Ralph but not as exciting

Him and Ralph definitely share the same style. Todd doesn't seem to fill the air with random tidbits and fluff though, which is nice.

-MAVERICK-

1/30/2021 5:10 PM

Harv379 wrote:

I missed it, who the heck's announcing with Ricky? I do not like this guys voice one bit.

Todd Harris.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

str8line

1/30/2021 5:10 PM


Nichols wicking it up
Reese95w

1/30/2021 5:10 PM

Markturbo wrote:

Todd Harris?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Yep.

I wish he would tell us what colors the different brands are, I've forgotten grin

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

