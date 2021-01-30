Indianapolis 1 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

The broadcast starts in less than 30 minutes!
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
podium
-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook
Um, podium too?
Late to the gate as usual here lol Suup fellas
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
How did DeCoster get that holeshot?!
i’m fifth on the holeshot today 🤦♂️
Don’t piss off the old people - the older they get the less “life in prison” is a deterrent for them!
2020.5 KTM 450 SXF FE
2006 KX250
As usual, off the podium.
Bringing up the rear.
MXPawPaw on Facebook
@mxpawpaw on instagram
Who’s got Zacho for the win tonight?
I dont "got him" for it, but sure would love to see it!!
14 riders within 1 second(Barcia .02 seconds out, but counting him). Crazy stuff again.
Moose can
The nostalgia of having Todd Harris in booth.
So Jett fastest in qualifying. The kid is amazing. I think he wins tonight.
sxlive.tv video pass thing is live lets go!
QUIT YELLING !!
Lets gooooo
Todd Harris?
Edited Date/Time:
Would love to see it but I’m curious to see how he handles a super rutty SX track. I don’t think he’s really raced one yet, though Houston was a bit soft for the most part.
Stream is up and running!
This could be Tomac's night if he gets good enough starts.
He was fast right from the start in the free practice which is not the norm for him. He seemed comfortable from the get go.
Not gonna lie, Todd Harris just sounds like Ralph but not as exciting
CC so fast in the whoops.
I missed it, who the heck's announcing with Ricky? I do not like this guys voice one bit.
Him and Ralph definitely share the same style. Todd doesn’t seem to fill the air with random tidbits and fluff though, which is nice.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Yep.
I wish he would tell us what colors the different brands are, I've forgotten
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”