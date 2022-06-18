Hunter Lawrence Signs Contract Extension with HRC Honda

Edited Date/Time:
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Hell yeah! The Lawrence brothers are beasts!
250 or 450? Or bit of both? Any idea?
ML512 wrote:
250. Jett will likely ride a 450 next outdoor season and be 450 full time in 2024. Hunter will likely stay 250 throughout this contract that’s been announced.
Thanks Michael. Are you expecting to see Roczen, Sexton and Jett on 450 in 2023?
ML512 wrote:
250. Jett will likely ride a 450 next outdoor season and be 450 full time in 2024. Hunter will likely stay 250 throughout this contract that’s been announced.
Sexton has a contract through '23 and Roczen's is over after outdoors...not sure.
Jett will likely be 250 indoors and 450 outdoors in '23.
Will be interesting to see how it plays out. I would be a little disappointed to see Hunter held down in 250’s long term if honda does not want to field Sexton Jett and Hunter in the 450 class. Unless sexton jumps ship for some reason I don’t see Honda letting any of the 3 go either.
nskerb wrote:
Will be interesting to see how it plays out. I would be a little disappointed to see Hunter held down in 250’s long term if honda does not want to field Sexton Jett and Hunter in the 450 class. Unless sexton jumps ship for some reason I don’t see Honda letting any of the 3 go either.
Keeping Hunter on the 250 when Jett moves up next summer makes sense. He'll be a heavy a favorite to win titles next year. Win some titles in 2023, defend in 2024, sign another extension to race 450 in 2025.
nskerb wrote:
Will be interesting to see how it plays out. I would be a little disappointed to see Hunter held down in 250’s long term if honda does not want to field Sexton Jett and Hunter in the 450 class. Unless sexton jumps ship for some reason I don’t see Honda letting any of the 3 go either.
I don't think it's him being held down. He hasn't won titles like Jett yet and both his camp and Honda wouldn't want to give up those title opportunities. We'll see how the year plays out but if Hunter doesn't win the outdoor title this year (Jett is the favorite), then you'd think they'd at least want a title in '23 and some sort of defense in '24 before going 450 in '25.