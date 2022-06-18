Forum Main Moto-Related Hunter Lawrence Signs Contract Extension with HRC Honda

Hunter Lawrence Signs Contract Extension with HRC Honda

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 34767

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/18/2022 9:02 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/18/2022 9:34 AM

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

daemon666

Posts: 49

Joined: 5/11/2022

Location: Lubbock, TX USA

6/18/2022 9:03 AM

Hell yeah! The Lawrence brothers are beasts!

VanDan

Posts: 381

Joined: 6/7/2020

Location: BEL

6/18/2022 9:05 AM

250 or 450? Or bit of both? Any idea?

ML512

Posts: 12441

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/18/2022 9:06 AM

VanDan wrote:

250 or 450? Or bit of both? Any idea?

250. Jett will likely ride a 450 next outdoor season and be 450 full time in 2024. Hunter will likely stay 250 throughout this contract that’s been announced.

VanDan

Posts: 381

Joined: 6/7/2020

Location: BEL

6/18/2022 9:07 AM

VanDan wrote:

250 or 450? Or bit of both? Any idea?

ML512 wrote:

250. Jett will likely ride a 450 next outdoor season and be 450 full time in 2024. Hunter will likely stay 250 throughout this ...more

Thanks Michael. Are you expecting to see Roczen, Sexton and Jett on 450 in 2023?

ML512

Posts: 12441

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/18/2022 9:19 AM

VanDan wrote:

250 or 450? Or bit of both? Any idea?

ML512 wrote:

250. Jett will likely ride a 450 next outdoor season and be 450 full time in 2024. Hunter will likely stay 250 throughout this ...more

VanDan wrote:

Thanks Michael. Are you expecting to see Roczen, Sexton and Jett on 450 in 2023?

Sexton has a contract through '23 and Roczen's is over after outdoors...not sure.

Jett will likely be 250 indoors and 450 outdoors in '23.

nskerb

Posts: 314

Joined: 11/21/2019

Location: Kelso, WA USA

6/18/2022 10:03 AM

Will be interesting to see how it plays out. I would be a little disappointed to see Hunter held down in 250’s long term if honda does not want to field Sexton Jett and Hunter in the 450 class. Unless sexton jumps ship for some reason I don’t see Honda letting any of the 3 go either.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 34767

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/18/2022 10:08 AM

nskerb wrote:

Will be interesting to see how it plays out. I would be a little disappointed to see Hunter held down in 250’s long term if ...more

Keeping Hunter on the 250 when Jett moves up next summer makes sense. He'll be a heavy a favorite to win titles next year. Win some titles in 2023, defend in 2024, sign another extension to race 450 in 2025.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

ML512

Posts: 12441

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

6/18/2022 10:26 AM

nskerb wrote:

Will be interesting to see how it plays out. I would be a little disappointed to see Hunter held down in 250’s long term if ...more

I don't think it's him being held down. He hasn't won titles like Jett yet and both his camp and Honda wouldn't want to give up those title opportunities. We'll see how the year plays out but if Hunter doesn't win the outdoor title this year (Jett is the favorite), then you'd think they'd at least want a title in '23 and some sort of defense in '24 before going 450 in '25.

