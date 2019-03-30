Houston SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

30 minutes until free practice kicks off here in Texas. I'm at the race this week shooting photos so I'll be popping in and out.
Free practice is actually about to start. I scheduled the thread ahead of time and of course it didn’t publish on time.
Holeshot
The older I get, the faster I was. Posting without a cast on is fun!
Only 30 250 Entries?
Podium!
2005 YZ250
1998 YZ250
2005 KX250F
80% of the time it works every time
IG @hamdaddyof2 & @2HRacing
Thanks to : Factory Effex, N2Dirt, Acerbis, DT1, O'Neal, Matix, FMF, ASV, 100% & Mika Metals
Damn! Hit the gate early.
Blew the first corner
missed a shift here lol
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
Forgot to turn the gas petcock on...
If you liked my bike tests from Vital, head to my YouTube channel to see my latest tests and more: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcgAl-F63686Bfnt44vmrfQ
Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512
Forgot the plastic bag on my air filter
Forgot my boots.
GP740
Since 1987
Too hungover
Lead lap
mattyhamz2 wrote:
Shit!
How is John Short looking?
Man, why so choppy
mattyhamz2 wrote:
It's over Webb is finished might as well hand Musquin the title now
Why is live timing stuck, again?
I'vegotthenutz wrote:
Man, why so choppy
So it's not just me!
mattyhamz2 wrote:
woody woodpecker wrote:
It's over Webb is finished might as well hand Musquin the title now
Haha, its qualifying. Hes tough, he'll be fine.
NBC Gold Live Stream sucks
After a string of not so exciting tracks Houston is looking good.
Triple Crown+Fantasy picks = stress!!
nbc move the camera back a tick. its jumpy when they follow. track looks awesome. should be a battle tonight
If I'm healthy enough to complain. I shouldn't be complaining.
Great track.
And Ferrandis' style... drooling
Is there a covered roof here? I’m waiting outside for my friend with tix
Our own Justin Starling, #60, does us proud.