Forum Main Moto-Related Houston SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Houston SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 29 10 671 288 602 6742 89 6

Posts: 7345

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/30/2019 9:00 AM



30 minutes until free practice kicks off here in Texas. I'm at the race this week shooting photos so I'll be popping in and out.

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 29 10 671 288 602 6742 89 6

Posts: 7345

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/30/2019 9:01 AM

Free practice is actually about to start. I scheduled the thread ahead of time and of course it didn’t publish on time.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Ing

Vital MX member Ing 330 Ing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/330/avatar/c50_100_2211.jpg?1334968815 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ing,330/all 08/16/06 5 91 3490 4

Posts: 3581

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Spring Hill, FL USA

3/30/2019 9:01 AM

Holeshot

|

The older I get, the faster I was. Posting without a cast on is fun!

gb4mx

Vital MX member gb4mx 24619 gb4mx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/24619/avatar/c50_20150310_100231_1_1453978957.jpg?1453978070 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gb4mx,24619/all 12/24/10 4 81 4

Posts: 85

Joined: 12/24/2010

Location: Clinton Township, MI USA

3/30/2019 9:03 AM

Only 30 250 Entries?

|

mattyhamz2

Vital MX member mattyhamz2 48003 mattyhamz2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48003/avatar/c50_s1200_675AA26C_CE1C_4AD6_B8A4_F596A7212EF4_1551142264.jpg?1551142209 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mattyhamz2,48003/all 07/06/15 14 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mattyhamz2,48003/setup 146 6869 62

Posts: 7015

Joined: 7/6/2015

Location: Santa Clarita, CA USA

3/30/2019 9:22 AM

Podium!

|

2005 YZ250
1998 YZ250
2005 KX250F

80% of the time it works every time
IG @hamdaddyof2 & @2HRacing
Thanks to : Factory Effex, N2Dirt, Acerbis, DT1, O'Neal, Matix, FMF, ASV, 100% & Mika Metals

Forty

Vital MX member Forty 16153 Forty https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16153/avatar/c50_IMG_0021_1539022935.jpg?1539022896 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Forty,16153/all 07/27/09 7 1534 9

Posts: 1541

Joined: 7/27/2009

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

3/30/2019 9:30 AM

Damn! Hit the gate early.

|

Hoseclamp

Vital MX member Hoseclamp 61896 Hoseclamp https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61896/avatar/c50_Black_Honda_cr250_1546903432.jpg?1546902876 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hoseclamp,61896/all 02/02/18 7 142 12

Posts: 149

Joined: 2/2/2018

Location: OH, USA

3/30/2019 9:42 AM

Blew the first corner

|

mgifracing

Vital MX member mgifracing 1247 mgifracing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1247/avatar/c50_ELI_STARE_1517078856.jpg?1517078210 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mgifracing,1247/all 01/25/07 2 4 1215 18

Posts: 1219

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

3/30/2019 9:45 AM

missed a shift here lol

|

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

ML512

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 357 60 1888 418 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 473 10244 1 635 118 26

Posts: 10717

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

3/30/2019 9:50 AM

Forgot to turn the gas petcock on...

|

If you liked my bike tests from Vital, head to my YouTube channel to see my latest tests and more: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcgAl-F63686Bfnt44vmrfQ
Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

Ray_MXS

Vital MX member Ray_MXS 54735 Ray_MXS https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54735/avatar/c50_20180417_222641_1523997359.jpg?1523996859 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ray-MXS,54735/all 10/28/16 4 379 9

Posts: 383

Joined: 10/28/2016

Location: SWE

3/30/2019 9:52 AM

Forgot the plastic bag on my air filter

|

GeorgiePorgie

Vital MX member GeorgiePorgie 32872 GeorgiePorgie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/32872/avatar/c50_image.jpg?1362736613 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GeorgiePorgie,32872/all 03/04/12 106 6250 126

Posts: 6356

Joined: 3/4/2012

Location: OH, USA

3/30/2019 9:55 AM

Forgot my boots.

|

GP740
Since 1987

wildbill

Vital MX member wildbill 251 wildbill https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/251/avatar/c50_gp3_1.1.jpg?1330817289 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/wildbill,251/all 08/15/06 12 4 146 3547 80

Posts: 3693

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

3/30/2019 9:58 AM

Too hungover

|

mattyhamz2

Vital MX member mattyhamz2 48003 mattyhamz2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48003/avatar/c50_s1200_675AA26C_CE1C_4AD6_B8A4_F596A7212EF4_1551142264.jpg?1551142209 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mattyhamz2,48003/all 07/06/15 14 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mattyhamz2,48003/setup 146 6869 62

Posts: 7015

Joined: 7/6/2015

Location: Santa Clarita, CA USA

3/30/2019 9:59 AM


|

2005 YZ250
1998 YZ250
2005 KX250F

80% of the time it works every time
IG @hamdaddyof2 & @2HRacing
Thanks to : Factory Effex, N2Dirt, Acerbis, DT1, O'Neal, Matix, FMF, ASV, 100% & Mika Metals

YammerHammer

Vital MX member YammerHammer 69072 YammerHammer https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69072/avatar/c50_A746882F_7D83_4C30_B128_A07525C8D441_1549938006.jpg?1549937091 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/YammerHammer,69072/all 02/02/19 12

Posts: 12

Joined: 2/2/2019

Location: Manchester, TN USA

3/30/2019 9:59 AM

Lead lap

|

Hoseclamp

Vital MX member Hoseclamp 61896 Hoseclamp https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61896/avatar/c50_Black_Honda_cr250_1546903432.jpg?1546902876 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hoseclamp,61896/all 02/02/18 7 142 12

Posts: 149

Joined: 2/2/2018

Location: OH, USA

3/30/2019 10:00 AM

mattyhamz2 wrote:

Shit!

|

TxT0RKiT

Vital MX member TxT0RKiT 47410 TxT0RKiT https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/47410/avatar/c50_Steam2_1432084603.jpg?1432084053 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TxT0RKiT,47410/all 05/19/15 1 153 4

Posts: 153

Joined: 5/19/2015

Location: Garland, TX USA

3/30/2019 10:01 AM

How is John Short looking?

|

I'vegotthenutz

Vital MX member I'vegotthenutz 51793 I'vegotthenutz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/51793/avatar/c50_1_multipart_3_image_1490457963.jpg?1490457364 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ivegotthenutz,51793/all 04/09/16 1 7 290 16

Posts: 297

Joined: 4/9/2016

Location: Alberta, CAN

3/30/2019 10:06 AM

Man, why so choppy

|

woody woodpecker

Vital MX member woody woodpecker 11326 woody woodpecker https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11326/avatar/c50_kravatar_1452372370.jpg?1452372217 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/woody-woodpecker,11326/all 07/28/08 2 7 15 1195 31 1

Posts: 1210

Joined: 7/28/2008

Location: Newry, GBR

3/30/2019 10:08 AM

mattyhamz2 wrote:

It's over Webb is finished might as well hand Musquin the title now

|

wildbill

Vital MX member wildbill 251 wildbill https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/251/avatar/c50_gp3_1.1.jpg?1330817289 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/wildbill,251/all 08/15/06 12 4 146 3547 80

Posts: 3693

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

3/30/2019 10:12 AM

Why is live timing stuck, again?

|

Rushton597

Vital MX member Rushton597 57237 Rushton597 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57237/avatar/c50_13668791_10155053247288272_7104312150311671541_o_1492121049.jpg?1492120348 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rushton597,57237/all 04/13/17 3 71

Posts: 74

Joined: 4/13/2017

Location: CAN

3/30/2019 10:12 AM

I'vegotthenutz wrote:

Man, why so choppy

So it's not just me!

|

Hoseclamp

Vital MX member Hoseclamp 61896 Hoseclamp https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61896/avatar/c50_Black_Honda_cr250_1546903432.jpg?1546902876 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hoseclamp,61896/all 02/02/18 7 142 12

Posts: 149

Joined: 2/2/2018

Location: OH, USA

3/30/2019 10:16 AM

mattyhamz2 wrote:

woody woodpecker wrote:

It's over Webb is finished might as well hand Musquin the title now

Haha, its qualifying. Hes tough, he'll be fine.

|

PEPE001

Vital MX member PEPE001 46356 PEPE001 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46356/avatar/c50_thumpnail_1465360932.jpg?1465360869 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/PEPE001,46356/all 03/04/15 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/PEPE001,46356/setup 6 590 2 2

Posts: 596

Joined: 3/4/2015

Location: Acworth, GA USA

3/30/2019 10:29 AM

NBC Gold Live Stream sucks

|

K-Dub14

Vital MX member K-Dub14 68250 K-Dub14 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/K-Dub14,68250/all 01/05/19 12

Posts: 12

Joined: 1/5/2019

Location: Columbus, OH USA

3/30/2019 10:31 AM

After a string of not so exciting tracks Houston is looking good.

|

Tarz483

Vital MX member Tarz483 14304 Tarz483 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14304/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1453403633145_1453404494.jpg?1453403713 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/all 02/25/09 13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/setup 345 4024 14

Posts: 4369

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

3/30/2019 10:33 AM

K-Dub14 wrote:

After a string of not so exciting tracks Houston is looking good.

I Agree , the layout looks good ,
But also the Dirt i really like a track with good Dirt.
And i dis like hard slippery dirt , both to ride and to watch in SX

|

Monte122

Vital MX member Monte122 43659 Monte122 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43659/avatar/c50_image_1484532271.jpg?1484531440 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Monte122,43659/all 06/29/14 1176

Posts: 1176

Joined: 6/29/2014

Location: CAN

3/30/2019 10:39 AM

Triple Crown+Fantasy picks = stress!!

|

smoothies862

Vital MX member smoothies862 42530 smoothies862 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42530/avatar/c50_punisher_ktm_1523669969.jpg?1523669437 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/smoothies862,42530/all 03/18/14 94 1861 127

Posts: 1955

Joined: 3/18/2014

Location: OH, USA

3/30/2019 10:40 AM

nbc move the camera back a tick. its jumpy when they follow. track looks awesome. should be a battle tonight

|

If I'm healthy enough to complain. I shouldn't be complaining.

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx 39252 crusty_xx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39252/avatar/c50_swrr_1457545958.jpg?1457545320 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crusty-xx,39252/all 06/08/13 1 45 5055 16 1

Posts: 5100

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

3/30/2019 10:42 AM

Great track.
And Ferrandis' style... drooling

|

ktmdan

Vital MX member ktmdan 7449 ktmdan https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/7449/avatar/c50_IMG_4051_1548211801.jpg?1548211235 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ktmdan,7449/all 04/01/08 10 628 11

Posts: 638

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Houston, TX USA

3/30/2019 10:47 AM

Is there a covered roof here? I’m waiting outside for my friend with tix

|

wildbill

Vital MX member wildbill 251 wildbill https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/251/avatar/c50_gp3_1.1.jpg?1330817289 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/wildbill,251/all 08/15/06 12 4 146 3547 80

Posts: 3693

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

3/30/2019 10:49 AM

Our own Justin Starling, #60, does us proud.

|

Ing

Vital MX member Ing 330 Ing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/330/avatar/c50_100_2211.jpg?1334968815 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ing,330/all 08/16/06 5 91 3490 4

Posts: 3581

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Spring Hill, FL USA

3/30/2019 10:54 AM

wildbill wrote:

Our own Justin Starling, #60, does us proud.

I thought he was from FL. Could be wrong.

|

The older I get, the faster I was. Posting without a cast on is fun!

Forum Main Moto-Related Houston SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest