Houston SX - Night Show Discussion

Related: Bench Racing Houston Supercross 2018
Bench Racing Houston Supercross 2018
ML512

Vital MX member ML512
ML512

Posts: 8751

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

1/13/2018 4:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/13/2018 5:47 PM

Well, the morning has been a little crazy. Time to get the night show thread rolling, let's go racing...in 30 mins.

Eli Tomac Injury Update: Out for Houston


Pit Bits from Houston

Race Links
Results Sheet
Injury Reports



Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
GD2

Posts: 5680

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/13/2018 4:34 PM

Woo!

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

ML512

Vital MX member ML512
ML512

Posts: 8751

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

1/13/2018 4:34 PM

GD2 wrote:

Woo!

How's press box life treating you?

Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

Johnny Depp

Vital MX member Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

Posts: 2167

Joined: 10/16/2014

Location: Cedar Park, TX USA

1/13/2018 4:35 PM

ML512 wrote:

Well, the morning has been a little crazy. Time to get the night show thread rolling, let's go racing...in 30 mins.

Eli Tomac Injury Update: Out for Houston


Pit Bits from Houston

Race Links
Results Sheet
Injury Reports



Roczen's gear looks great.

2015 Beta 500 RS, history: 99 KTM 300, 87 CR250, 84 KLR 600, 82 GPZ 550, 81 KX 250, 80 KX 250, 79 Montesa 414 VE, 78 250 VB, 77 360 VB, 76 360 VA, 75 YZ 125, 74 TM 125, 72 TS 125, 60's West Bend Go Boy Kart

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
GD2

Posts: 5680

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/13/2018 4:37 PM

GD2 wrote:

Woo!

ML512 wrote:

How's press box life treating you?

I’m shooting the night show.

I’m already up to like 1100 pics or something. Gonna be a long day tomorrow going through them tomorrow.

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

sleeve1

Vital MX member sleeve1
sleeve1

Posts: 416

Joined: 11/24/2013

Location: Meadville, PA USA

1/13/2018 4:38 PM

I'm ready!

if you're gonna be dumb, you better be tough

Rockinar

Vital MX member Rockinar
Rockinar

Posts: 900

Joined: 9/16/2016

Location: Katy, TX USA

1/13/2018 4:38 PM

It's a 3 way battle now from here out, the three N's Musquin, Roczen, Anderson. One of these will be SX champ.

mxrider641

Vital MX member mxrider641
mxrider641

Posts: 222

Joined: 4/5/2011

Location: Endicott, NY USA

1/13/2018 4:40 PM

GD2 wrote:

Woo!

ML512 wrote:

How's press box life treating you?

GD2 wrote:

I’m shooting the night show.

I’m already up to like 1100 pics or something. Gonna be a long day tomorrow going through them tomorrow.

Good time! Enjoy your night! Going to go fast!

AS64

Vital MX member AS64
AS64

Posts: 1603

Joined: 5/14/2012

Location: CAN

1/13/2018 4:45 PM

In

Has science gone too far?

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752
Sandwarrior752

Posts: 3648

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

1/13/2018 4:45 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/13/2018 4:46 PM

Hyped!! earylier start time compared to last week sure is nice* watching from other side of the world

Youtube Instagram



ted722

Vital MX member ted722
ted722

Posts: 2433

Joined: 9/21/2011

Location: Sacramento, CA USA

1/13/2018 4:47 PM

Rockinar wrote:

It's a 3 way battle now from here out, the three N's Musquin, Roczen, Anderson. One of these will be SX champ.

Marvin, Ken, Jason like!

RandyS

Vital MX member RandyS
RandyS

Posts: 5206

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Grass Valley, CA USA

1/13/2018 4:48 PM

ML512 wrote:

Well, the morning has been a little crazy. Time to get the night show thread rolling, let's go racing...in 30 mins.

Eli Tomac Injury Update: Out for Houston


Pit Bits from Houston

Race Links
Results Sheet
Injury Reports



Look at his foot, I don't think my foot will even bend that much.

What?

ML512

Vital MX member ML512
ML512

Posts: 8751

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

1/13/2018 4:50 PM

Justin Cooper Injury Report, he's out...

https://www.vitalmx.com/news/news/Injury-Report-Justin-Cooper-Houston-Supercross,4398

Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

ML512

Vital MX member ML512
ML512

Posts: 8751

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

1/13/2018 4:50 PM

GD2 wrote:

I’m shooting the night show.

I’m already up to like 1100 pics or something. Gonna be a long day tomorrow going through them tomorrow.

You'll shoot 2000 during the night show I bet. Two years ago between pits and floor duty, I think I shot 4500 or so...ughhh...

Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

St Ann More

Vital MX member St Ann More
St Ann More

Posts: 1847

Joined: 8/21/2011

Location: GBR

1/13/2018 4:51 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/13/2018 4:55 PM

Rockinar wrote:

It's a 3 way battle now from here out, the three N's Musquin, Roczen, Anderson. One of these will be SX champ.

Pulling for Roczen or Anderson!

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 5933

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

1/13/2018 4:52 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/13/2018 4:53 PM

I have some UFC thing showing up. Anyone else?

"Goose, it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 5933

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

1/13/2018 4:58 PM

All good now.

"Goose, it's time to buzz the tower."

gym_jackets

Vital MX member gym_jackets
gym_jackets

Posts: 48

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

1/13/2018 5:02 PM

Feel for Tomac

Whitey

Vital MX member Whitey
Whitey

Posts: 2119

Joined: 2/15/2008

Location: Perth, AUS

1/13/2018 5:06 PM

Daniel is a huge improvement over Ricky

Sully

Vital MX member Sully
Sully

Posts: 2789

Joined: 8/24/2006

Location: JPN

1/13/2018 5:09 PM

Whitey wrote:

Daniel is a huge improvement over Ricky

Yeah he is. Seems to have a lot fewer false neutrals in his brain.

Motocross83

Vital MX member Motocross83
Motocross83

Posts: 5289

Joined: 7/9/2010

Location: GBR

1/13/2018 5:11 PM

Long gate drop...

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz
aeffertz

Posts: 1586

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: USA

1/13/2018 5:14 PM

Pizza and beer in place, let's do this!

St Ann More

Vital MX member St Ann More
St Ann More

Posts: 1847

Joined: 8/21/2011

Location: GBR

1/13/2018 5:15 PM

Stream shaky?

AS64

Vital MX member AS64
AS64

Posts: 1603

Joined: 5/14/2012

Location: CAN

1/13/2018 5:15 PM

Lmao what a poor attempt that was..

Has science gone too far?

JJO741

Vital MX member JJO741
JJO741

Posts: 2008

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

1/13/2018 5:16 PM

Joey kinda tossed that one away

drenmaster

Vital MX member drenmaster
drenmaster

Posts: 83

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: JPN

1/13/2018 5:16 PM

That monster logo is annoying. Whats the damn point..

Sully

Vital MX member Sully
Sully

Posts: 2789

Joined: 8/24/2006

Location: JPN

1/13/2018 5:16 PM

Who didn’t see Savatgy doing that?

St Ann More

Vital MX member St Ann More
St Ann More

Posts: 1847

Joined: 8/21/2011

Location: GBR

1/13/2018 5:19 PM

Damn, knew I should've picked Castelo for fantasy!

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 5933

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

1/13/2018 5:19 PM

I think I'll have to skip the thread for the night. Looks like my stream is a couple minutes behind. Reading stuff before it happens lol.

"Goose, it's time to buzz the tower."

JJO741

Vital MX member JJO741
JJO741

Posts: 2008

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

1/13/2018 5:19 PM

I'm feeling AC holeshot and check out in this next heat.

