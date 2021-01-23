Houston 3 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until free practice starts!
Good mornin fellas'
Raceday!
Track Walk
Yebo yes....
Will be there tonite!
Well, Lets see how the SX soap opera plays out in H-town 1 more time
Damn I love race day!!! Full send!!!
A longer sand section? Oh yes.
It will be interesting to see if Cooper, AC, or Zacko can get their first podium tonight. Or maybe a surprise podium from Malcolm or Anderson?
Race day again already!!!!!! I can't take the excitement....
It will be interesting to see if Cooper, AC, or Zacko can get their first podium tonight. Or maybe a surprise podium from Malcolm or Anderson?
Anderson looks like 2011 Anderson right now.
He has definitely been underwhelming so far
lap times today look to be longer...
Mav, did you happen to get 250B? I was heating up my lunch and missed it... Doh!
Jetson is flying!
The Jett is going to Flying tonight! 48.591
Mav, did you happen to get 250B? I was heating up my lunch and missed it... Doh!
Sorry, was on the phone with my old man.
250 A Free Practice:
Mav, did you happen to get 250B? I was heating up my lunch and missed it... Doh!
Sorry, was on the phone with my old man.
No worries, it's just free practice. It's my job to post them anyway but I just thought I'd ask.
The Aussie fancies some Red Plate tonight...
450 A Free Practice:
That group 450 Group B practice is stacked with Kawasakis.
450 B Free Practice:
cant wait for another good night of racing.
Is quali over? My screen says, "Coverage to begin shortly".
plowboy wrote:
Is quali over? My screen says, "Coverage to begin shortly".
3 mins till start
