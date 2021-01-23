Forum Main Moto-Related Houston 3 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Houston 3 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Bench Racing Houston Supercross 2021
2021 Monster Energy Supercross Bench Racing Houston Supercross 2021
GD2

Posts: 8619

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/23/2021 9:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/23/2021 9:00 AM

30 minutes until free practice starts!

I'vegotthenutz

Posts: 325

Joined: 4/9/2016

Location: Alberta, CAN

1/23/2021 9:00 AM

Good mornin fellas'

scrubbin

Posts: 157

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

1/23/2021 9:00 AM

Raceday!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24627

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/23/2021 9:05 AM

Track Walk

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24627

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/23/2021 9:06 AM

Boomslang

Posts: 2794

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

1/23/2021 9:18 AM

Yebo yes....

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

jonesaustin

Posts: 1369

Joined: 7/6/2009

Location: Austin, TX USA

1/23/2021 9:27 AM

Will be there tonite!

mgifracing

Posts: 1234

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

1/23/2021 9:27 AM

Well, Lets see how the SX soap opera plays out in H-town 1 more timesmile

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

gt80rider

Posts: 4918

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

1/23/2021 9:28 AM

Damn I love race day!!! Full send!!!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24627

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/23/2021 9:34 AM

Motofinne

Posts: 9025

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

1/23/2021 9:35 AM

A longer sand section? Oh yes.

scrubbin

Posts: 157

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

1/23/2021 9:36 AM

It will be interesting to see if Cooper, AC, or Zacko can get their first podium tonight. Or maybe a surprise podium from Malcolm or Anderson?

ShawdowGlen

Posts: 79

Joined: 1/1/2021

Location: La Mesa, CA USA

1/23/2021 9:36 AM

Race day again already!!!!!! I can't take the excitement.... smile

2-strokes forever

JJO741

Posts: 2267

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

1/23/2021 9:38 AM

scrubbin wrote:

It will be interesting to see if Cooper, AC, or Zacko can get their first podium tonight. Or maybe a surprise podium from Malcolm or Anderson?

Anderson looks like 2011 Anderson right now.

mgifracing

Posts: 1234

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

1/23/2021 9:53 AM

scrubbin wrote:

It will be interesting to see if Cooper, AC, or Zacko can get their first podium tonight. Or maybe a surprise podium from Malcolm or Anderson?

JJO741 wrote:

Anderson looks like 2011 Anderson right now.

He has definitely been underwhelming so far

Sully22

Posts: 1941

Joined: 9/9/2009

Location: NV, USA

1/23/2021 9:54 AM

lap times today look to be longer... smile

GD2

Posts: 8619

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/23/2021 10:01 AM

Mav, did you happen to get 250B? I was heating up my lunch and missed it... Doh!

ocscottie

Posts: 65658

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

1/23/2021 10:13 AM

Jetson is flying!

scrubbin

Posts: 157

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

1/23/2021 10:14 AM

The Jett is going to Flying tonight! 48.591

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24627

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/23/2021 10:14 AM

GD2 wrote:

Mav, did you happen to get 250B? I was heating up my lunch and missed it... Doh!

Sorry, was on the phone with my old man.

GD2

Posts: 8619

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/23/2021 10:15 AM

250 A Free Practice:
Photo

GD2

Posts: 8619

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/23/2021 10:15 AM

GD2 wrote:

Mav, did you happen to get 250B? I was heating up my lunch and missed it... Doh!

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Sorry, was on the phone with my old man.

No worries, it's just free practice. It's my job to post them anyway but I just thought I'd ask.

Boomslang

Posts: 2794

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

1/23/2021 10:17 AM

The Aussie fancies some Red Plate tonight...

Photo

GD2

Posts: 8619

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/23/2021 10:29 AM

450 A Free Practice:
Photo

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24627

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/23/2021 10:39 AM

Boomslang

Posts: 2794

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

1/23/2021 10:42 AM

That group 450 Group B practice is stacked with Kawasakis.

GD2

Posts: 8619

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/23/2021 10:45 AM

450 B Free Practice:
Photo

levimx22

Posts: 394

Joined: 4/25/2011

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

1/23/2021 10:51 AM

cant wait for another good night of racing.

plowboy

Posts: 6138

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/23/2021 10:56 AM

Is quali over? My screen says, "Coverage to begin shortly".

Motodave15

Posts: 3170

Joined: 8/7/2010

Location: Temple City, CA USA

1/23/2021 10:57 AM

plowboy wrote:

Is quali over? My screen says, "Coverage to begin shortly".

3 mins till start

Forum Main Moto-Related Houston 3 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

