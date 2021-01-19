Forum Main Moto-Related Houston 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Houston 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

1/19/2021 5:00 PM
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

motoxxx599

1/19/2021 5:01 PM

Holeshot!

loftyair

1/19/2021 5:01 PM

Yip yip!

MotoMan12345

1/19/2021 5:11 PM

Podium

MotoMan12345

1/19/2021 5:12 PM

Kenny for the win. Bounce back races for tomac Webb and Zach

Forty

1/19/2021 5:15 PM

Damn

Sandwarrior752

1/19/2021 5:18 PM

Pretty neat to have some racing on a Tuesday night!

Press516

1/19/2021 5:19 PM

Oh yeah! I just plopped my ass on the couch and cast Peacock to the tube and grabbed a tablet to post my nonsense here. This is going to be fun.

ocscottie

1/19/2021 5:26 PM

5 min board is up

-MAVERICK-

1/19/2021 5:27 PM

BS12

1/19/2021 5:31 PM

ocscottie wrote:

5 min board is up

Photo
Press516

1/19/2021 5:32 PM

Houston, we have video !!!!

mxrider641

1/19/2021 5:33 PM

Just cracked a cold one, ready to go!

Sandwarrior752

1/19/2021 5:33 PM

International sx pass thing is live cool lets go!

ocscottie

1/19/2021 5:37 PM

Forkner down, he got some time to make up

-MAVERICK-

1/19/2021 5:42 PM

Man, Karnow has really improved. Wasn't that long ago he was making mains from the LCQs.

Press516

1/19/2021 5:42 PM

Forkner make it to P4???

Hcallz5

1/19/2021 5:43 PM

Needs more whoops!

tuttle425

1/19/2021 5:45 PM

Thanks for not showing the final transfers, NBC

GD2

1/19/2021 5:45 PM

250 Heat 1:
Photo

Jhopper96

1/19/2021 5:45 PM

What a run by forkner damn

Sandwarrior752

1/19/2021 5:45 PM

Nice comeback from Forkner.

Roorda085

1/19/2021 5:45 PM

Can’t believe how few fans are in attendance.

nickm

1/19/2021 5:46 PM

small bit of history again tonight with GasGas winning their first 250 heat, nice!

Beeby

1/19/2021 5:46 PM

Feels like we should move to this cadence for the races as a permanent thing. Post covid let’s say it’s to reduce costs/carbon footprint and have a race every few nights, I love it

Donkey Kong

1/19/2021 5:47 PM

Is Forker on a BFRC shock? The shock body looks like it, can anyone confirm?

FeetUp

1/19/2021 5:48 PM

Woooo hooo.... No commercials. tongue

Motodave15

1/19/2021 5:48 PM

The fork, was doing the damn thing.

aeffertz

1/19/2021 5:48 PM

Roorda085 wrote:

Can’t believe how few fans are in attendance.

I know. It’s almost like there’s a global pandemic or something judging by the turnout! w00t

tuttle425

1/19/2021 5:48 PM

Beeby wrote:

Feels like we should move to this cadence for the races as a permanent thing. Post covid let’s say it’s to reduce costs/carbon footprint and have a race every few nights, I love it

Not gonna happen. Ticket sales would drop.

