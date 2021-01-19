Houston 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Holeshot!
Yip yip!
Podium
Kenny for the win. Bounce back races for tomac Webb and Zach
Damn
Pretty neat to have some racing on a Tuesday night!
Oh yeah! I just plopped my ass on the couch and cast Peacock to the tube and grabbed a tablet to post my nonsense here. This is going to be fun.
5 min board is up
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Houston, we have video !!!!
Just cracked a cold one, ready to go!
International sx pass thing is live lets go!
Forkner down, he got some time to make up
Man, Karnow has really improved. Wasn't that long ago he was making mains from the LCQs.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Forkner make it to P4???
Needs more whoops!
Thanks for not showing the final transfers, NBC
250 Heat 1:
What a run by forkner damn
Nice comeback from Forkner.
Can’t believe how few fans are in attendance.
small bit of history again tonight with GasGas winning their first 250 heat, nice!
Feels like we should move to this cadence for the races as a permanent thing. Post covid let’s say it’s to reduce costs/carbon footprint and have a race every few nights, I love it
Is Forker on a BFRC shock? The shock body looks like it, can anyone confirm?
Woooo hooo.... No commercials.
My favorite rider is K.C Carlyle
The fork, was doing the damn thing.
"Life is Too Short To Last Long"
Roorda085 wrote:
Can’t believe how few fans are in attendance.
I know. It’s almost like there’s a global pandemic or something judging by the turnout!