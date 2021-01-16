Forum Main Moto-Related Houston 1 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Houston 1 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8600

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/16/2021 2:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/16/2021 2:30 PM

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24488

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/16/2021 2:30 PM

Holeshot!

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Hcallz5

Posts: 1582

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

1/16/2021 2:32 PM

Hole........shit

stackman17

Posts: 322

Joined: 8/6/2011

Location: Mansfield, TX USA

1/16/2021 2:34 PM

Regular crew on their way. Most normal a lot of us have felt in a year. lets goooooo.

str8line

Posts: 1299

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/16/2021 2:36 PM


Good choice of Jettson "The Future" Lawrence on the thread photo.
Boomslang

Posts: 2740

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

1/16/2021 2:38 PM

Effing 00h37 here, I'm dead tired and dealing with a first class hangover....get the damn racing started please...

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

just_gonna_send_it

Posts: 16

Joined: 12/13/2019

Location: Eagle Nest, NM USA

1/16/2021 2:39 PM

What time this show start?

foreman52

Posts: 469

Joined: 5/29/2018

Location: CAN

1/16/2021 2:40 PM

Let’s go!!

nickp

Posts: 51

Joined: 12/14/2018

Location: Washington, DC USA

1/16/2021 2:40 PM

I love that I’m getting my money’s worth out of peacock today with Premier League, figure skating, and supercross

ocscottie

Posts: 65608

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

1/16/2021 2:40 PM

just_gonna_send_it wrote:

What time this show start?

20min

CPR

Posts: 1107

Joined: 10/4/2018

Location: AUS

1/16/2021 2:40 PM

Well here we go, the start of my Sunday morning drinking sessions, 9am gate drop here in Oz.

Motofinne

Posts: 8994

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

1/16/2021 2:42 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/16/2021 2:43 PM

Here is an interesting stat. Tomac has only one podium from all his 450 SX openers. 3rd place in 2019.

just_gonna_send_it

Posts: 16

Joined: 12/13/2019

Location: Eagle Nest, NM USA

1/16/2021 2:48 PM

just_gonna_send_it wrote:

What time this show start?

ocscottie wrote:

20min

What happened, did an ultra-early spring training batting practice run long?

ocscottie

Posts: 65608

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

1/16/2021 2:49 PM

Motofinne wrote:

Here is an interesting stat. Tomac has only one podium from all his 450 SX openers. 3rd place in 2019.

Thats it, im picking him FTW tonight. You just unjinxed him LOL

ProKawi24

Posts: 632

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

1/16/2021 2:50 PM

Ready to raaaaace!!

gym_jackets

Posts: 283

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

1/16/2021 2:50 PM

I have a Canadian friend who is gonna try to watch the race, does anybody have a streaming link?

ocscottie

Posts: 65608

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

1/16/2021 2:51 PM

ProKawi24 wrote:

Ready to raaaaace!!

Yeah buddy! How ya doing bro?

freebroctickle

Posts: 529

Joined: 7/8/2018

Location: VA, USA

1/16/2021 2:51 PM

just_gonna_send_it wrote:

What time this show start?

ocscottie wrote:

20min

just_gonna_send_it wrote:

What happened, did an ultra-early spring training batting practice run long?

Technical difficulties ... very boring ones...

str8line

Posts: 1299

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/16/2021 2:53 PM

Motofinne wrote:

Here is an interesting stat. Tomac has only one podium from all his 450 SX openers. 3rd place in 2019.


Well considering he was possibly the fastest qualifier that might be about to change.
just_gonna_send_it

Posts: 16

Joined: 12/13/2019

Location: Eagle Nest, NM USA

1/16/2021 2:57 PM

ocscottie wrote:

20min

just_gonna_send_it wrote:

What happened, did an ultra-early spring training batting practice run long?

freebroctickle wrote:

Technical difficulties ... very boring ones...

Bummer.

str8line

Posts: 1299

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/16/2021 2:58 PM

TWO MINUTES!

downard254

Posts: 3767

Joined: 12/10/2012

Location: Bremen, OH USA

1/16/2021 3:01 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/16/2021 3:02 PM

I’m showing 6:01 pm Eastern time and nothing yet. I’m starting to freak out!


Edit: OK, that comment made it start. Whoo Hoo!

slipdog

Posts: 9724

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

1/16/2021 3:01 PM

Oh baby!

Wintyfresh

Posts: 47

Joined: 5/27/2015

Location: Ramona, CA USA

1/16/2021 3:02 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/16/2021 3:04 PM

Peacock already late with the broadcast?

Edit: Closed and reopened Peacock Roku app, now it's working.

nickp

Posts: 51

Joined: 12/14/2018

Location: Washington, DC USA

1/16/2021 3:02 PM

Supercross is back! Here we go!!

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 4280

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

1/16/2021 3:03 PM

Lets go!! So hyped. Hope you'll all enjoy this one!

jambalaya

Posts: 20

Joined: 1/16/2021

Location: Spring Valley, CA USA

1/16/2021 3:03 PM

Marvin and Anderson let’s go. The forgotten men

ocscottie

Posts: 65608

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

1/16/2021 3:03 PM

Wintyfresh wrote:

Peacock already late with the broadcast?

Edit: Closed and reopened Peacock Roku app, now it's working.

Stream are always about 1min behind.

str8line

Posts: 1299

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/16/2021 3:03 PM

Ricky in qualifying shape.

Chris_Buehler

Posts: 371

Joined: 7/21/2019

Location: Bristol, CT USA

1/16/2021 3:03 PM

LFG

