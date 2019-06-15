Forum Main Moto-Related High Point MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

High Point MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 50 10 671 285 631 6939 91 6

Posts: 7570

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/15/2019 4:28 AM



Time to get back at it after a week off! Qualifying starts in 30 minutes or so.

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 50 10 671 285 631 6939 91 6

Posts: 7570

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/15/2019 4:30 AM

It's super early so I bet it'll be a while before people start rolling in.

ICYMI:


|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 50 10 671 285 631 6939 91 6

Posts: 7570

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/15/2019 5:22 AM

450 B Qualifying 1:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

BobPA

Vital MX member BobPA 40845 BobPA https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40845/avatar/c50_Engine.F_1455853935.jpg?1455853535 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/BobPA,40845/all 10/31/13 4 113 6637 10 1

Posts: 6750

Joined: 10/31/2013

Location: PA, USA

6/15/2019 5:39 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/15/2019 5:39 AM

Holeshot

First one ever...

|

Jason Anderson FTW

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 50 10 671 285 631 6939 91 6

Posts: 7570

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/15/2019 5:40 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Fox88

Vital MX member Fox88 32537 Fox88 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/32537/avatar/c50_rio_bravo_holeshot_avi_1491066172.jpg?1491065991 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Fox88,32537/all 02/11/12 289

Posts: 289

Joined: 2/11/2012

Location: Galveston Island, TX USA

6/15/2019 5:48 AM

braaappp for podium?!


running the 450's first for NBC later I guess...

|

kkawboy14

Vital MX member kkawboy14 47611 kkawboy14 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kkawboy14,47611/all 06/05/15 1 347 9066 2 1

Posts: 9414

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: TX, USA

6/15/2019 6:01 AM

Darling needs to be 21 seconds a lap faster to get into the top 20

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 50 10 671 285 631 6939 91 6

Posts: 7570

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/15/2019 6:03 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

theycallmeebryan

Vital MX member theycallmeebryan 24334 theycallmeebryan https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/24334/avatar/c50_IMG_3261_edit_small_1540413603.jpg?1540413560 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/theycallmeebryan,24334/all 12/14/10 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/theycallmeebryan,24334/setup 126 1193 105

Posts: 1319

Joined: 12/14/2010

Location: San Diego, CA USA

6/15/2019 6:10 AM

Privateer Jeremy Smith #309 P14 in first 450 qual on a stock CRF450 with suspension! Kid is a ripper!

|

2018 Alta Redshift MXR
2015 Kawasaki KX450f
2004 Kawasaki KX125

kkawboy14

Vital MX member kkawboy14 47611 kkawboy14 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kkawboy14,47611/all 06/05/15 1 347 9066 2 1

Posts: 9414

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: TX, USA

6/15/2019 6:14 AM

theycallmeebryan wrote:

Privateer Jeremy Smith #309 P14 in first 450 qual on a stock CRF450 with suspension! Kid is a ripper!

No way that bike is “stock” right off the crate!

|

Naanak

Vital MX member Naanak 44360 Naanak https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44360/avatar/c50_IMG_0499_1503109151.jpg?1503108336 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Naanak,44360/all 09/09/14 1 22 476 5

Posts: 498

Joined: 9/9/2014

Location: NJ, USA

6/15/2019 6:22 AM

theycallmeebryan wrote:

Privateer Jeremy Smith #309 P14 in first 450 qual on a stock CRF450 with suspension! Kid is a ripper!

kkawboy14 wrote:

No way that bike is “stock” right off the crate!

bone stock 19 with racetech suspension and a seat cover. He’s an animal.

|

brlatm

Vital MX member brlatm 14167 brlatm https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14167/avatar/c50_2013_06_24_16.19.23_1377877073.jpg?1377876821 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/brlatm,14167/all 02/14/09 1 53 1570 8 3

Posts: 1623

Joined: 2/14/2009

Location: Brock, TX USA

6/15/2019 6:22 AM

Jarvis running about 43rd or so roughly in free practice? Shit not bad at all!

|

Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 50 10 671 285 631 6939 91 6

Posts: 7570

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/15/2019 6:23 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

DA498

Vital MX member DA498 12510 DA498 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/12510/avatar/c50_640197098_1223767778.jpg?1294186872 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DA498,12510/all 10/11/08 3 938 46

Posts: 941

Joined: 10/11/2008

Location: Milliken, CO USA

6/15/2019 6:26 AM

brlatm wrote:

Jarvis running about 43rd or so roughly in free practice? Shit not bad at all!

Only 3 seconds behind Jeff Walker. Shes legit! I hope she has a good qualification race.

|

Fox88

Vital MX member Fox88 32537 Fox88 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/32537/avatar/c50_rio_bravo_holeshot_avi_1491066172.jpg?1491065991 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Fox88,32537/all 02/11/12 289

Posts: 289

Joined: 2/11/2012

Location: Galveston Island, TX USA

6/15/2019 6:48 AM

just noticed Bloss in 7th, impressive come back so far..

|

slipdog

Vital MX member slipdog 16124 slipdog https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16124/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2019_06_01_at_6.50.41_AM_1559397476.jpg?1559397110 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/slipdog,16124/all 07/25/09 11 1 42 8678 77 10

Posts: 8720

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

6/15/2019 6:52 AM

brlatm wrote:

Jarvis running about 43rd or so roughly in free practice? Shit not bad at all!

DA498 wrote:

Only 3 seconds behind Jeff Walker. Shes legit! I hope she has a good qualification race.

Solid!

|

colintrax

Vital MX member colintrax 48607 colintrax https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48607/avatar/c50_MXoN_maggiora_NL697_saturday_1474847906.jpg?1474847167 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/colintrax,48607/all 08/25/15 47 3507 33 1

Posts: 3554

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Taylorsville, GA USA

6/15/2019 6:56 AM

brlatm wrote:

Jarvis running about 43rd or so roughly in free practice? Shit not bad at all!

I'm thinking shes gonna get it in. Shes gonna make herself find some speed in the LCQ

|

kkawboy14

Vital MX member kkawboy14 47611 kkawboy14 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kkawboy14,47611/all 06/05/15 1 347 9066 2 1

Posts: 9414

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: TX, USA

6/15/2019 7:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/15/2019 7:00 AM

theycallmeebryan wrote:

Privateer Jeremy Smith #309 P14 in first 450 qual on a stock CRF450 with suspension! Kid is a ripper!

kkawboy14 wrote:

No way that bike is “stock” right off the crate!

Naanak wrote:

bone stock 19 with racetech suspension and a seat cover. He’s an animal.

Ahh ok, Honda’s motors are strong but I was like....stock suspension? Ouch

|

Fox88

Vital MX member Fox88 32537 Fox88 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/32537/avatar/c50_rio_bravo_holeshot_avi_1491066172.jpg?1491065991 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Fox88,32537/all 02/11/12 289

Posts: 289

Joined: 2/11/2012

Location: Galveston Island, TX USA

6/15/2019 7:04 AM

any back story on the guy leading 450 B by a second running the 100?

I won't attempt to type much less say his name but says from Georgia..

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 243 15164 69

Posts: 15408

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

6/15/2019 7:08 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/15/2019 7:11 AM

Fox88 wrote:

any back story on the guy leading 450 B by a second running the 100?

I won't attempt to type much less say his name but says from Georgia..

I just know he's from South Africa.

Maybe Boomslang knows more?



|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Forum Main Moto-Related High Point MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest