High Point MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Time to get back at it after a week off! Qualifying starts in 30 minutes or so.
It's super early so I bet it'll be a while before people start rolling in.
ICYMI:
450 B Qualifying 1:
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot
First one ever...
Jason Anderson FTW
450 A Qualifying 1:
braaappp for podium?!
running the 450's first for NBC later I guess...
Darling needs to be 21 seconds a lap faster to get into the top 20
250 A Qualifying 1:
Privateer Jeremy Smith #309 P14 in first 450 qual on a stock CRF450 with suspension! Kid is a ripper!
No way that bike is “stock” right off the crate!
kkawboy14 wrote:
No way that bike is “stock” right off the crate!
bone stock 19 with racetech suspension and a seat cover. He’s an animal.
Jarvis running about 43rd or so roughly in free practice? Shit not bad at all!
250 B Qualifying 1:
just noticed Bloss in 7th, impressive come back so far..
Edited Date/Time:
theycallmeebryan wrote:
Privateer Jeremy Smith #309 P14 in first 450 qual on a stock CRF450 with suspension! Kid is a ripper!
Ahh ok, Honda’s motors are strong but I was like....stock suspension? Ouch
any back story on the guy leading 450 B by a second running the 100?
I won't attempt to type much less say his name but says from Georgia..