Hangtown MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

We've got about 30 minutes until timed qualifying starts for the first round of the outdoor season!
Holeshot?
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Holeshot!
Damn rain is coming. Ahh muddy A1 now muddy first national. Sucks
So fucking pumped for 4th and 5th gear!
Posted this in the weather thread.
@hangtownmx @promotocross calm before the storm... #moto #motocross #thisismoto #promotocross #hangtown
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Track looks great, hope the rain holds off
Stoked for outdoors... Sounds like moto 1 might get in before it rains. But moto 2's might be during a downpour.
Going to be a tough track no matter what, ruts will be serious. As always, SAME FOR EVERYONE.
Let's race!
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
250 B Qualifying 1:
Finally real moto
Can you watch qualifying on NBC Sports Gold?
2015 YZ250F
2015 YZ250F
250 A Qualifying 1:
Drake's time is 5th overall. That's a pretty good start.
Man I really hope Covington can turn this thing around. Glad that he's on a 2-year contract (I believe)
I thought they said in the Vegas broadcast that Davalos had finally pointed out in the 250 class? I guess that was for Supercross only?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
I thought Davalos was done on the 250.
Just Q1, lets see what Q2 looks like. Definitely credit to Drake! but sometimes, being first out is a huge advantage.
Obviously Marchbanks was on the gas too.
Covington’s first practice not looking so good. Hope he’s just getting a feel for the track.
Let’s go Tomac! Lay some burners down.
No Stainke ????
I thought Davalos was done on the 250.
This MX not SX
2016 KX450f
2006 KX250
I thought Davalos was done on the 250.
Pointed out of supercross. Can't point out of 250 MX.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Here we go.
He was out there... Didn't put in a decent time though.
450 A Qualifying 1: