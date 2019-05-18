Forum Main Moto-Related Hangtown MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Hangtown MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7501

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/18/2019 7:33 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/18/2019 9:18 AM



We've got about 30 minutes until timed qualifying starts for the first round of the outdoor season!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 14840

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

5/18/2019 7:35 AM

Holeshot?

jjavaman

Posts: 260

Joined: 3/12/2015

Location: CAN

5/18/2019 7:36 AM

Holeshot!

Kyle_McNab

Posts: 662

Joined: 1/19/2018

Location: Crofton, MD USA

5/18/2019 7:37 AM

Damn rain is coming. Ahh muddy A1 now muddy first national. Sucks

str8line

Posts: 131

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

5/18/2019 7:38 AM

So fucking pumped for 4th and 5th gear!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 14840

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

5/18/2019 7:42 AM

Posted this in the weather thread.

View this post on Instagram

@hangtownmx @promotocross calm before the storm... #moto #motocross #thisismoto #promotocross #hangtown

A post shared by Racer X Online (@racerxonline) on

DA498

Posts: 928

Joined: 10/11/2008

Location: Milliken, CO USA

5/18/2019 7:47 AM

Track looks great, hope the rain holds off

Press516

Posts: 295

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

5/18/2019 7:52 AM

Stoked for outdoors... Sounds like moto 1 might get in before it rains. But moto 2's might be during a downpour.

Going to be a tough track no matter what, ruts will be serious. As always, SAME FOR EVERYONE.

Let's race!

GD2

Posts: 7501

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/18/2019 8:20 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:

FerCzD

Posts: 124

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

5/18/2019 8:27 AM

Finally real moto

Hotwhls

Posts: 203

Joined: 10/19/2016

Location: Carson City, NV USA

5/18/2019 8:32 AM

Can you watch qualifying on NBC Sports Gold?

Hotwhls

Posts: 203

Joined: 10/19/2016

Location: Carson City, NV USA

5/18/2019 8:36 AM

TallonT911

Posts: 389

Joined: 10/31/2013

Location: Henderson, NV USA

5/18/2019 8:37 AM

Hotwhls wrote:

Can you watch qualifying on NBC Sports Gold?

Yes but doesn’t start til 10:15 pacific

KBOLTZ

Posts: 322

Joined: 4/24/2016

Location: Culver City, CA USA

5/18/2019 8:37 AM

Hotwhls wrote:

Can you watch qualifying on NBC Sports Gold?

10am pacific it says

GD2

Posts: 7501

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/18/2019 8:39 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:

visser62

Posts: 1674

Joined: 5/2/2013

Location: Seattle, WA USA

5/18/2019 8:42 AM

Drake's time is 5th overall. That's a pretty good start.

crusty_xx

Posts: 5196

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

5/18/2019 8:42 AM

Man I really hope Covington can turn this thing around. Glad that he's on a 2-year contract (I believe)

Reese95w

Posts: 9489

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/18/2019 8:42 AM

I thought they said in the Vegas broadcast that Davalos had finally pointed out in the 250 class? I guess that was for Supercross only?

visser62

Posts: 1674

Joined: 5/2/2013

Location: Seattle, WA USA

5/18/2019 8:43 AM

Reese95w wrote:

I thought they said in the Vegas broadcast that Davalos had finally pointed out in the 250 class? I guess that was for Supercross only?

Can't point out of outdoors since it's a national championship

theprizefighter

Posts: 504

Joined: 10/7/2017

Location: GBR

5/18/2019 8:43 AM

I thought Davalos was done on the 250.

Press516

Posts: 295

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

5/18/2019 8:44 AM

Just Q1, lets see what Q2 looks like. Definitely credit to Drake! but sometimes, being first out is a huge advantage.

Obviously Marchbanks was on the gas too.

downard254

Posts: 3522

Joined: 12/10/2012

Location: Bremen, OH USA

5/18/2019 8:44 AM

Covington’s first practice not looking so good. Hope he’s just getting a feel for the track.

theprizefighter

Posts: 504

Joined: 10/7/2017

Location: GBR

5/18/2019 8:46 AM

Let’s go Tomac! Lay some burners down.

mb60

Posts: 1853

Joined: 3/7/2010

Location: GRAPEVINE, TX USA

5/18/2019 8:48 AM

No Stainke ????

bvm111

Posts: 6485

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

5/18/2019 8:50 AM

theprizefighter wrote:

I thought Davalos was done on the 250.

This MX not SX

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 14840

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

5/18/2019 8:50 AM

theprizefighter wrote:

I thought Davalos was done on the 250.

Pointed out of supercross. Can't point out of 250 MX.

WCRider

Posts: 1454

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

5/18/2019 8:53 AM

Here we go.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 14840

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

5/18/2019 8:56 AM

mb60 wrote:

No Stainke ????

Press516

Posts: 295

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

5/18/2019 9:01 AM

mb60 wrote:

No Stainke ????

He was out there... Didn't put in a decent time though.

GD2

Posts: 7501

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/18/2019 9:04 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:

