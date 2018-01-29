HOLY $H!T - Vicki Golden comes up massively short on a ramp...

Freak accident?! More like pure fucking stupidity!! Used to do these same type of stupid shows 15 years ago and the conditions of these events are asinine. Metal landings with no airbag and the pickup truck still hooked up to the front of it for venues that had no dirt and for venues that did have dirt the landing was about 8 ft tall and maybe 20 feet long and a wall about 20 ft after that. Squirting a little Coca Cola on a ramp to ramp runway on polished concrete is nothing short of retarded. That is fine if Johnny crotch rocket wants to come out and do a couple wheelies around the venue, but for a ramp to ramp event!? Someone needs their ass kicked. There should have been a long rubber conveyor belt laid out for their runway.