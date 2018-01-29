HOLY $H!T - Vicki Golden comes up massively short on a ramp...

ML512
Freak accident, read her description...OUCH!
Damnnnnnnnnn
At least the thread title was straight to the point
"A link is only as long as your longest strong chain"
Read the description, and saw the still shot. No need to see that video. That sucks. Heal up VG!
They had to put soda down to get traction. Ridiculous that promotors don't make sure there's carpet or astro turf for these types of venues. Hope she has a speedy recovery.
Hate it for Vicky, hope she has a quick recovery....glad Kenny was there with her, he's one of the good guys. There has to be multiple better options than using soda for traction....for one...VP fuels has been making "Tire Bite" and "Track Bite" coatings for drag racing for over 30 years......
I saw this earlier. It sucks it went down like that, but that was a way better outcome than if she’d gone a bit longer...and still come up short.
Freak accident?! More like pure fucking stupidity!! Used to do these same type of stupid shows 15 years ago and the conditions of these events are asinine. Metal landings with no airbag and the pickup truck still hooked up to the front of it for venues that had no dirt and for venues that did have dirt the landing was about 8 ft tall and maybe 20 feet long and a wall about 20 ft after that. Squirting a little Coca Cola on a ramp to ramp runway on polished concrete is nothing short of retarded. That is fine if Johnny crotch rocket wants to come out and do a couple wheelies around the venue, but for a ramp to ramp event!? Someone needs their ass kicked. There should have been a long rubber conveyor belt laid out for their runway.
Thank God I have seen most of these small shows using the air bags for these metal landings. Imagine if that same scenario happened on this setup.
Juice_Mann wrote:
It's too bad she couldn't stay on the bike. It might've absorbed most of that impact. It's hard to think in a split second like that.
Would have made no difference. Polished concrete like that is basically like ice riding a dirt bike on it. The wheels would have came right out from under it the moment she landed.
Was that at the Cleveland motorcycle show? I was there last year and saw the fmx show and it looked sketchy as hell, my wife turned around and walked away.
Best wishes to VG on her recovery.
Fourth_Floor wrote:
Freak accident?! More like pure fucking stupidity!! Used to do these same type of stupid shows 15 years ago and the conditions of these events are asinine. Metal landings with no airbag and the pickup truck still hooked up to the front of it for venues that had no dirt and for venues that did have dirt the landing was about 8 ft tall and maybe 20 feet long and a wall about 20 ft after that. Squirting a little Coca Cola on a ramp to ramp runway on polished concrete is nothing short of retarded. That is fine if Johnny crotch rocket wants to come out and do a couple wheelies around the venue, but for a ramp to ramp event!? Someone needs their ass kicked. There should have been a long rubber conveyor belt laid out for their runway.
I'm with ya... WTH were they thinking?
Glad it wasn't worse.
newmann wrote:
I should probably put my bike on the stand before going to check on my friend...
Best of luck with the repairs and recovery!
That's the same type of thinking that merits spraying some cola down on polished concrete for a ramp to ramp show...Half the time with these shows one of the riders owns the "business" or whatever you would call it, hires other riders and is subcontracted by promoters to put on shows. Said rider usually owns and brings in the ramps. If that's the case with whatever show this was from, I wonder who the dipshit is that's in charge? The promoter probably doesn't know jack shit about what these guys need to perform and trust the guy in charge (usually a rider) that brought in the ramps to set the area. This was 100% avoidable.
Juice_Mann wrote:
It's too bad she couldn't stay on the bike. It might've absorbed most of that impact. It's hard to think in a split second like that.
Fourth_Floor wrote:
Would have made no difference. Polished concrete like that is basically like ice riding a dirt bike on it. The wheels would have came right out from under it the moment she landed.
Juice_Mann wrote:
Go watch Barcia flat land the concrete from the triple at A2...
Watch what her bike does as soon as it lands, it slides out and slams down very noticeably. Maybe Barcia could have rode that out....but Vikki Golden isn't Justin Barcia or have anywhere near the bike skill, reaction times, etc. like someone in the same league as Barcia. Let's be real here dude.
TheNewOriginal wrote:
Coke Syrup is often used for indoor kart and flat track racing. Traction is incredible on concrete..
Can't use diet soda though...it's got to have Corn Syrup in it...that stuff is sticky as heck
Seemed more like a lack of commitment to me. She didn't hit the gas all that hard, I really can't see any wheel spin. Insurance has to hear it a certain way in order to pay out I think. I dont think it's right to blame the venue or the staff for this one, I see a mental error.
Relying on cola syrup for traction seems amazing. Maybe it's the best tool for the job, but seems like a half-assed approach to me.
Hope she heals well.
Is it really a "freak" accident when you are launching a motorcycle ramp-to-ramp on concrete?
Injure yourself knitting, now that's a freak accident.