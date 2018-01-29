Forum Main Moto-Related HOLY $H!T - Vicki Golden comes up massively short on a ramp...

HOLY $H!T - Vicki Golden comes up massively short on a ramp...

ML512

Posts: 8832

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

1/29/2018 8:41 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/30/2018 9:32 AM

Freak accident, read her description...OUCH!

Had a freak accident happen. We put soda down on the floor and it was working great for traction all weekend then all of a sudden last show of the day, my wheel just spun as soon as I got on the gas. My right heel is shattered in about 5 or 6 pieces. I developed compartment syndrome within about 12 hours and had to have surgery to release the pressure. Hoping to fly home in a few days once I'm stable then I can work towards having surgery to repair the damage. Very thankful to have @kennytacobell here with me through this. This has been the worst pain I've ever felt and he never left my side. Huge thank you to @drfeelgoodmx and @enaaszdpm for helping us through this whole thing. Means the world to me to have such good people in my corner. Also thank you to all the staff at west side general hospital for taking such good care of me. It's always hard to see the light when something bad happens but I'm so thankful it wasn't worse and thankful for everyone lifting me up. I'll be back on my bike in no time. #fitzarmyfmx #wienerfam #metalmulisha

A post shared by Vicki Golden (@vgolden423) on




Stuntman949

Posts: 971

Joined: 11/10/2015

Location: San Clemente, CA USA

1/29/2018 8:45 AM

Damnnnnnnnnn

At least the thread title was straight to the point

RoflCopter726

Posts: 498

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: Houma, LA USA

1/29/2018 8:47 AM

Was actually wondering what she's been up to, not so good at the moment it seems. Hope for a speedy recovery.

newmann

Posts: 21552

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

1/29/2018 8:48 AM

I should probably put my bike on the stand before going to check on my friend...

Best of luck with the repairs and recovery!

Camp332

Posts: 7164

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Zoo Jersey, USA

1/29/2018 8:50 AM

Read the description, and saw the still shot. No need to see that video. That sucks. Heal up VG!

Jharper

Posts: 554

Joined: 7/13/2011

Location: wesley Chapel, FL USA

1/29/2018 9:08 AM

They had to put soda down to get traction. Ridiculous that promotors don't make sure there's carpet or astro turf for these types of venues. Hope she has a speedy recovery.

Johnny Depp

Posts: 2267

Joined: 10/16/2014

Location: Cedar Park, TX USA

1/29/2018 9:20 AM

Jumping on slick concrete hmm, seems like no margin for error. Sorry to ever see anyone hurt.

NITRODOG

Posts: 71

Joined: 3/25/2010

Location: Sun City, CA USA

1/29/2018 9:44 AM

Hate it for Vicky, hope she has a quick recovery....glad Kenny was there with her, he's one of the good guys. There has to be multiple better options than using soda for traction....for one...VP fuels has been making "Tire Bite" and "Track Bite" coatings for drag racing for over 30 years......

GuyB

Posts: 29792

Joined: 7/10/2006

Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA

Administrator

1/29/2018 9:47 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/29/2018 11:20 AM

I saw this earlier. It sucks it went down like that, but that was a way better outcome than if she’d gone a bit longer...and still come up short.

Juice_Mann

Posts: 347

Joined: 12/27/2016

Location: MO, USA

1/29/2018 9:49 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/29/2018 9:49 AM

It's too bad she couldn't stay on the bike. It might've absorbed most of that impact. It's hard to think in a split second like that.

Fourth_Floor

Posts: 437

Joined: 7/13/2016

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

1/29/2018 10:02 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/29/2018 10:04 AM

Freak accident?! More like pure fucking stupidity!! Used to do these same type of stupid shows 15 years ago and the conditions of these events are asinine. Metal landings with no airbag and the pickup truck still hooked up to the front of it for venues that had no dirt and for venues that did have dirt the landing was about 8 ft tall and maybe 20 feet long and a wall about 20 ft after that. Squirting a little Coca Cola on a ramp to ramp runway on polished concrete is nothing short of retarded. That is fine if Johnny crotch rocket wants to come out and do a couple wheelies around the venue, but for a ramp to ramp event!? Someone needs their ass kicked. There should have been a long rubber conveyor belt laid out for their runway.

GD2

Posts: 5805

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/29/2018 10:02 AM

Ouch...

akillerwombat

Posts: 1344

Joined: 10/16/2013

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

1/29/2018 10:04 AM

Brutal.

Get well soon.

Fourth_Floor

Posts: 437

Joined: 7/13/2016

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

1/29/2018 10:09 AM

Thank God I have seen most of these small shows using the air bags for these metal landings. Imagine if that same scenario happened on this setup.


Fourth_Floor

Posts: 437

Joined: 7/13/2016

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

1/29/2018 10:14 AM

Juice_Mann wrote:

It's too bad she couldn't stay on the bike. It might've absorbed most of that impact. It's hard to think in a split second like that.

Would have made no difference. Polished concrete like that is basically like ice riding a dirt bike on it. The wheels would have came right out from under it the moment she landed.

early

Posts: 2438

Joined: 2/13/2013

Location: Youngstown, OH USA

1/29/2018 10:16 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/29/2018 10:16 AM

Was that at the Cleveland motorcycle show? I was there last year and saw the fmx show and it looked sketchy as hell, my wife turned around and walked away.

Best wishes to VG on her recovery.

jbomx363

Posts: 1955

Joined: 9/4/2007

Location: Denham Springs, LA USA

1/29/2018 10:19 AM

Fourth_Floor wrote:

Freak accident?! More like pure fucking stupidity!! Used to do these same type of stupid shows 15 years ago and the conditions of these events are asinine. Metal landings with no airbag and the pickup truck still hooked up to the front of it for venues that had no dirt and for venues that did have dirt the landing was about 8 ft tall and maybe 20 feet long and a wall about 20 ft after that. Squirting a little Coca Cola on a ramp to ramp runway on polished concrete is nothing short of retarded. That is fine if Johnny crotch rocket wants to come out and do a couple wheelies around the venue, but for a ramp to ramp event!? Someone needs their ass kicked. There should have been a long rubber conveyor belt laid out for their runway.

I'm with ya... WTH were they thinking?

Glad it wasn't worse.

NorCal 50+

Posts: 717

Joined: 5/31/2017

Location: Grass Valley, CA USA

1/29/2018 10:20 AM

Yeah- screw all that.

Juice_Mann

Posts: 347

Joined: 12/27/2016

Location: MO, USA

1/29/2018 10:21 AM

Juice_Mann wrote:

It's too bad she couldn't stay on the bike. It might've absorbed most of that impact. It's hard to think in a split second like that.

Fourth_Floor wrote:

Would have made no difference. Polished concrete like that is basically like ice riding a dirt bike on it. The wheels would have came right out from under it the moment she landed.

Go watch Barcia flat land the concrete from the triple at A2...

Fourth_Floor

Posts: 437

Joined: 7/13/2016

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

1/29/2018 10:24 AM

newmann wrote:

I should probably put my bike on the stand before going to check on my friend...

Best of luck with the repairs and recovery!

That's the same type of thinking that merits spraying some cola down on polished concrete for a ramp to ramp show...Half the time with these shows one of the riders owns the "business" or whatever you would call it, hires other riders and is subcontracted by promoters to put on shows. Said rider usually owns and brings in the ramps. If that's the case with whatever show this was from, I wonder who the dipshit is that's in charge? The promoter probably doesn't know jack shit about what these guys need to perform and trust the guy in charge (usually a rider) that brought in the ramps to set the area. This was 100% avoidable.

Fourth_Floor

Posts: 437

Joined: 7/13/2016

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

1/29/2018 10:27 AM

Juice_Mann wrote:

It's too bad she couldn't stay on the bike. It might've absorbed most of that impact. It's hard to think in a split second like that.

Fourth_Floor wrote:

Would have made no difference. Polished concrete like that is basically like ice riding a dirt bike on it. The wheels would have came right out from under it the moment she landed.

Juice_Mann wrote:

Go watch Barcia flat land the concrete from the triple at A2...

Watch what her bike does as soon as it lands, it slides out and slams down very noticeably. Maybe Barcia could have rode that out....but Vikki Golden isn't Justin Barcia or have anywhere near the bike skill, reaction times, etc. like someone in the same league as Barcia. Let's be real here dude.

HenryA

Posts: 3345

Joined: 12/29/2011

Location: Stockholm, SWE

1/29/2018 10:27 AM

"Dayuum"

#1
KX125

TheNewOriginal

Posts: 449

Joined: 7/14/2011

Location: KY, USA

1/29/2018 10:41 AM

Coke Syrup is often used for indoor kart and flat track racing. Traction is incredible on concrete..

NITRODOG

Posts: 71

Joined: 3/25/2010

Location: Sun City, CA USA

1/29/2018 10:48 AM

TheNewOriginal wrote:

Coke Syrup is often used for indoor kart and flat track racing. Traction is incredible on concrete..

Can't use diet soda though...it's got to have Corn Syrup in it...that stuff is sticky as heck

BobbyM

Posts: 19813

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: USA

1/29/2018 11:12 AM

Go to school. Hope she gets well soon

MX Guy

Posts: 1441

Joined: 7/18/2016

Location: Beach Cities, CA USA

1/29/2018 11:16 AM

Seemed more like a lack of commitment to me. She didn't hit the gas all that hard, I really can't see any wheel spin. Insurance has to hear it a certain way in order to pay out I think. I dont think it's right to blame the venue or the staff for this one, I see a mental error.



erik_94COBRA

Posts: 267

Joined: 7/21/2016

Location: Houston-ish, TX USA

1/29/2018 11:21 AM

Relying on cola syrup for traction seems amazing. Maybe it's the best tool for the job, but seems like a half-assed approach to me.

Hope she heals well.

NorCal 50+

Posts: 717

Joined: 5/31/2017

Location: Grass Valley, CA USA

1/29/2018 11:30 AM

Is it really a "freak" accident when you are launching a motorcycle ramp-to-ramp on concrete?
Injure yourself knitting, now that's a freak accident.

Moto Mofo

Posts: 444

Joined: 1/17/2008

Location: TX, USA

1/29/2018 11:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/29/2018 11:33 AM

It’s apparent that most of you have never ridden on polished concrete with Coke syrup. It certainly sounds crazy at first, but does work very, very well for making traction when done properly. And as mentioned, has been successfully used for indoor shorttrack races for decades.

drt410

Posts: 423

Joined: 3/18/2017

Location: Boston, MA USA

1/29/2018 11:32 AM

She needs some milk!

